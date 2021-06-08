The 2021 NFL season is on the horizon, and few divisions are as intriguing entering the new year as the NFC East. The reigning champion Washington Football Team has a flashy new quarterback in Ryan Fitzpatrick. The Cowboys have Dak Prescott back in action. The Eagles are kicking off a new era with Nick Sirianni at coach and Jalen Hurts at QB. The Giants, meanwhile, are looking to build off 2020, when they somehow barely missed out on a playoff spot, after loading up around Daniel Jones.

What's new and what's familiar about the G-Men entering 2021? Here's a full rundown of their depth chart heading into OTAs and training camp, including projected Week 1 starters at every position on both sides of the ball:

Note: Asterisks denote rookies.

Offense

There aren't a ton of rookies throughout the Giants' offensive lineup, but there are definitely new faces, none more notable than Golladay. While injuries sapped the former Lions standout of a productive contract year, he still cashed in because he brings New York its most physically gifted potential No. 1 since Odell Beckham Jr. Prime OBJ is a high bar to top, but the Giants' one goal this offseason was to give Jones a better supporting cast, and at least at the skill positions, that already looks good: A healthy Barkley gives the club one of the NFL's top dual-threat safety valves this side of Christian McCaffrey (another injury risk, coincidentally ... or not), and Rudolph and Toney are both intriguing pass catchers as well.

This, of course, is all predicated on Jones staying upright and/or comfortable and/or smart in the pocket. At least one of those things -- or, frankly, all of them, because they go hand in hand -- could be a concern because of the O-line depth here, or lack thereof. Thomas flashed as a rookie, but the starting five as a whole is pretty darn underwhelming, and that's not even accounting for the reserve unit. Jones can move well enough -- better than most, in fact -- but he's still going to need time to deliver the ball to his new play-makers.

Defense

Patrick Graham's unit surprised a lot of people with its energy and production in 2020, but you look up and down the lineup here, and it's easy to see why the Giants had success: They've got at least one play-maker at every level. It all starts up front, where GM Dave Gettleman's investments have actually paid off, mostly in the form of Williams, who cost the Giants a ton this offseason but demanded the steep price after a breakout 2020. If he can stay healthy and motivated ("if" being the operative word), the trenches should be in good hands, and Martinez stays around the ball in the middle of the field after coming over from Green Bay a year ago.

The questions will be at pass rusher and corner, two of the most important spots on "D." Williams can be a force up front, but it doesn't feel like the best strategy to bank on him getting 11.5 sacks again. Fortunately, Gettleman snagged Ojulari in the draft, but the Giants almost need him to be good immediately, considering they have no proven starting-caliber vets off the edge. At corner, Bradberry was a stud for much of 2020, but if he regresses at all, the pressure will be on Jackson to be both more durable and productive than he was with the Titans, especially considering his own flashy contract.