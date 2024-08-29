This is an article version of the CBS Sports HQ AM Newsletter, the ultimate guide to every day in sports. You can sign up to get it in your inbox every weekday morning here.

🏈 Good morning to everyone but especially ...

RUSSELL WILSON

The Steelers have their starting quarterback, albeit reluctantly. Mike Tomlin tabbed Russell Wilson as the Week 1 starter over Justin Fields after a long, not-super-inspiring preseason battle.

Wilson missed the beginning of training camp with a calf injury, giving Fields the chance to stake his claim.

Fields, however, was up-and-down, similar to his career so far. The athletic ability and big arm were on display, but so were the mistakes.

In preseason action, Wilson completed 10 of 12 passes for just 73 yards (6.1 yards per attempt), and he took three sacks on just 15 dropbacks.

Fields didn't exactly present the toughest competition. He took five sacks on 38 dropbacks and had four fumbles (three on aborted snaps), though he recovered all four.



Tomlin did say Fields-specific plays are "certainly on the table."

We know all about how Tomlin has never had a losing season and how he's done that despite quarterback issues. I'm just not quite sure Wilson or Fields solve those issues, and the fact that it took so long for one candidate to separate himself from the other isn't exactly encouraging.

Plus, regarding the sacks, Pittsburgh got more bad news: Guard Isaac Seumalo will miss time with a pectoral injury.

I don't want to be a complete downer. There are only 32 NFL starting quarterbacks on planet Earth, and Wilson has one of them. He'll be bolstered by a very good defense and what should be a good run game, and Arthur Smith has led plenty of effective offenses before. I do think Wilson raises Pittsburgh's already-high floor, even if just slightly. We'll see if he raises the ceiling.

👍 Honorable mentions

🏈 And not such a good morning for ...

Getty Images

BRANDON AIYUK AND THE SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS ... AND JA'MARR CHASE AND THE CINCINNATI BENGALS

It's another day but no progress for Brandon Aiyuk and 49ers and Ja'Marr Chase and the Bengals, though both sagas took a turn.

Let's start with Aiyuk, who has been holding in (not practicing while staying around the team) as he awaits a new contract. Nothing much had changed there, and reports have vacillated between him being more likely to leave and him being more likely to stay, but certainly nothing close to definitive in either direction.

Wednesday, though, GM John Lynch said he expected Aiyuk to practice (He pointedly added, "At some point, you've got to play."), and coach Kyle Shanahan provided more detail, saying ...

Aiyuk was cleared by team doctors after having back and neck issues previously.

He expected Aiyuk to practice because of that, and ...

The medical clearance means Aiyuk would be subject to fines if he skipped practice.

Aiyuk then -- you guessed it -- skipped practice.

Things seemed to be heading in a better direction with Chase ... until yesterday. One day after Chase practiced and coach Zac Taylor said he'd continue to practice moving forward, Chase -- you guessed it again! -- didn't practice, showing up late and in street clothes.

Taylor then said he "probably put my foot in my mouth speaking too quickly" and that it's a "day-to-day situation" moving forward.

As much as I ragged on the Cowboys regarding CeeDee Lamb, at least Dallas got it done. We can't say the same about San Francisco and Cincinnati yet, and the clock is ticking.

😒 Not so honorable mentions

🏈 College football Week 1 QB Power Rankings, preview

Getty Images

Deion Sanders has talked a big game from the moment he got the Colorado job. Even though a 4-8 debut wasn't ideal, he can show he has things on track in Year 2, which starts tonight as the Buffaloes host North Dakota State. Sanders and Co. certainly aren't sleeping on the Bison, who have won six of their last seven games against FBS opponents. In fact, Sanders even jokingly said he was mad at athletic director Rick George for them being on the schedule.

But this, in theory, should be a much-improved Colorado bunch, and Brandon Marcello's pick reflects that.

Marcello: "NDSU provides a great first test for the revamped offense, particularly on the ground. Though North Dakota State has experience and plenty of elite FCS talent, the Buffaloes have proven Power Four starters at every position on the field, unlike last season. This is an improved Colorado team and the Buffs will prove it. Pick: Colorado -9.5"



It also helps to have Shedeur Sanders, Deion's son. The star quarterback signed an NIL deal with Nike on the eve of the season opener, and he comes in at No. 5 in Tom Fornelli's season-opening QB Power Rankings. Here are the four ahead of him:

Carson Beck, Georgia Quinn Ewers, Texas Jalen Milroe, Alabama Dillon Gabriel, Oregon

Here are more previews for tonight:

UNC-Minnesota preview

Coastal Carolina-Jacksonville State preview

🏀 Caitlin Clark breaks rookie 3-point record



Getty Images

Already the owner of the rookie assists record, Caitlin Clark broke another record Wednesday, passing Rhyne Howard's mark for 3-pointers made by a rookie.

Clark entered the game tied with Howard at 85 triples, and she broke the record under three minutes in. She'd go on to make two more 3s and finish with 17 points, five assists and five rebounds.

Most importantly, the Fever beat the Sun -- one of the league's top teams -- 84-80 to inch closer to sealing a playoff berth. Indiana has won four of five.

beat the -- one of the league's top teams -- 84-80 to inch closer to sealing a playoff berth. Indiana has won four of five. It's not just rookie marks in Clark's sights any more. She's on pace to pass Alyssa Thomas' single-season assist record.

🏈 Top moves following NFL roster cuts day

Getty Images

The "final" 53 is never actually the final 53. One day after roster cuts, NFL teams moved quickly to fill holes and make upgrades as season openers loom.

We have a full list of waiver claims, and the Panthers, who owned the top claim thanks to their league-worst 2-15 record last year, weren't shy. Carolina claimed six players, including three cornerbacks, and also brought in veteran cornerback Lonnie Johnson Jr. to the practice squad, with plans of elevating him to the roster by Week 1.

Waiver claims weren't the only way teams made additions. There were plenty of trades, too.

Taylor Heinicke is headed from Falcons to the Chargers for a conditional sixth-round pick.

is to the for a conditional sixth-round pick. The Titans sent Elijah Molden to the Chargers for a late-round pick as well.

to the for a late-round pick as well. The Commanders traded John Ridgeway III to the Saints for a late-round pick swap.

Jordan Dajani graded the trades of the past few days.

As for some other moves ...

The Cowboys added Dalvin Cook to their practice squad, and Jerry Jones expects him to help

to their practice squad, and Frank Gore Jr. joined Bills' practice squad.

practice squad. The Chiefs added Bailey Zappe to their practice squad.

📺 What we're watching Thursday

🎾 We're watching the US Open. Here's how.

⚽ UEFA Champions League draw, noon on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Golazo Network

🏈 Western Carolina at No. 24 NC State, 7 p.m. on ACC Network

🏈 North Dakota State at Colorado, 8 p.m. on ESPN

🏈 Murray State at No. 11 Missouri, 8 p.m. on SEC Network

🏈 Coastal Carolina at Jacksonville State, 8 p.m. on CBS Sports Network