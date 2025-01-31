The NHL won't be hosting its annual All-Star Game in 2025, but will be holding the 4 Nations Face-Off instead, which will run from Feb. 12 through Feb. 12. The inaugural round-robin style tournament will consist of national teams from Canada, Finland, Sweden and the United States.

Each national team will feature NHL players from those particular countries. It marks the first time NHL players will compete in an international setting since the 2016 World Cup of Hockey.

Each team will play three games and the top two teams will face off in a winner-take-all championship game. The national teams will earn three points for a regulation win, two points for an overtime or shootout win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss, and no points for a regulation loss.

Much like the NHL, the 4 Nations Face-Off will have a 3-on-3 sudden death overtime period. However, the game will be decided in a 10-minute overtime period rather the NHL's five minutes. If the teams are still tied following the overtime session, a three-round shootout will decide a winner. In the championship game, overtime will take place in the traditional playoff format with 5-on-5 hockey in consecutive 20-minute periods until a winner is decided.

Below are the 4 Nations Face-Off schedule, rosters and how to watch the tournament.

Schedule

Wednesday, Feb. 12: Canada vs. Sweden, 8 p.m. | TNT I Bell Centre

USA vs. Finland, 8 p.m. | ESPN I Bell Centre Saturday, Feb. 15: Finland vs. Sweden, 1 p.m. | ABC I Bell Centre

USA vs. Canada, 8 p.m. | ABC I Bell Centre Monday, Feb. 17: Canada vs. Finland, 1 p.m. | TNT I TD Garden

Sweden vs. USA, 8 p.m. | TNT I TD Garden Thursday, Feb. 20: Championship game, 8 p.m. | ESPN I TD Garden

Where to watch the 4 Nations Face-Off

When: Feb. 12-20

Where: Bell Centre -- Montreal, Quebec, Canada; TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TV: ABC, ESPN, TNT

Stream: fubo (try for free)

Rosters

Canada

Finland

Sweden

United States