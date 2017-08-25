Mayweather vs. McGregor fight: Time, date, card, complete guide for Showtime PPV
Here's everything you need to know ahead of the Mayweather vs. McGregor fight on Showtime PPV
It's almost here! The hype is pretty surreal for the one-of-a-kind superfight between former pound-for-pound king Floyd Mayweather and UFC champion Conor McGregor, and it continues to ramp up by the day. We here at CBS Sports are a one-stop shop for everything you need to know about the event, which will take place Saturday live on Showtime PPV.
Hit the links below to check out our full slate of Mayweather-McGregor coverage, including a tale of the tape for the two fighters and how you can watch it live Saturday, Aug. 26. We will be here the entire way with full live coverage on fight night.
Mayweather vs. McGregor fight information
Date: Saturday, Aug. 26
Time: 9 p.m. ET (main card)
Location: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas
TV: Order Mayweather vs. McGregor on Showtime PPV
Stream it: Showtime PPV online | Showtime PPV app
The fight: Main preview | Tale of the tape | Full undercard | Referees, judges | Glove size change | How McGregor can win
Big news: Big bets adjust odds | Record PPV buys are expected | Tickets are available, but you'll pay | Mayweather lost a step at 40? | Malignaggi leaves McGregor's camp | Mayweather rips McGregor's insensitivity | Trump wants to attend? | Ticket trends | Malignaggi wants next
Expert takes: CBS Sports staff picks | Ways McGregor can win | Star boxers and MMA fighters | Mike Tyson | Pat Miletich | Adrien Broner
Pony up: Odds change | Mayweather-McGregor bets may eclipse Super Bowl | Best prop bets | SportsLine computer model picks winner
Look at this: WBC offers 'money belt' to winner | Lovato to sign national anthem | Marciano Jr. says Mayweather win shouldn't count | Fight gets its own theme song | Mayweather partying all week | Mayweather says McGregor sparring dirty | McGregor's 'F--- you' suit | McGregor mocked for routine | Viral video singer invited to fight
Press tour: Day 1 | Day 2 | Day 3 | Day 4 | Best quotes | Final presser | Recap
The wait is over: Fight finalized in epic announcement | Showtime VP: It's a 'spectacle'
-
Mayweather-McGregor picks, fight card
The two megastars are settle to battle it out in Las Vegas on Saturday night
-
Mayweather odds dropping vs. McGregor
Despite critics giving him no chance, bets continue to come in for McGregor on Aug. 26
-
Mayweather-McGregor second biggest fight
The event is tracking only behind the Mayweather-Pacquiao fight in 2015 on StubHub sales
-
Mayweather-McGregor picks, predictions
The crew at CBS Sports gives their picks for Saturday
-
Mayweather, Malignaggi mock McGregor
Malignaggi is friends with Mayweather and had a spat with McGregor earlier in the week
-
McGregor must prove self vs. Mayweather
Is McGregor a generational fighter who will prove himself in the squared circle ... or just...
