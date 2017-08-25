Mayweather vs. McGregor fight: Time, date, card, complete guide for Showtime PPV

It's almost here! The hype is pretty surreal for the one-of-a-kind superfight between former pound-for-pound king Floyd Mayweather and UFC champion Conor McGregor, and it continues to ramp up by the day. We here at CBS Sports are a one-stop shop for everything you need to know about the event, which will take place Saturday live on Showtime PPV.

Hit the links below to check out our full slate of Mayweather-McGregor coverage, including a tale of the tape for the two fighters and how you can watch it live Saturday, Aug. 26. We will be here the entire way with full live coverage on fight night.

Mayweather vs. McGregor fight information

Date: Saturday, Aug. 26

Time: 9 p.m. ET (main card)

Location: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas

TV: Order Mayweather vs. McGregor on Showtime PPV

Stream it: Showtime PPV online | Showtime PPV app

The fight: Main preview | Tale of the tape | Full undercard | Referees, judges | Glove size change | How McGregor can win

Big news: Big bets adjust odds | Record PPV buys are expected | Tickets are available, but you'll pay | Mayweather lost a step at 40? | Malignaggi leaves McGregor's camp | Mayweather rips McGregor's insensitivity | Trump wants to attend? | Ticket trends | Malignaggi wants next

Expert takes: CBS Sports staff picks | Ways McGregor can win | Star boxers and MMA fighters | Mike Tyson | Pat Miletich | Adrien Broner

Pony up: Odds change | Mayweather-McGregor bets may eclipse Super Bowl | Best prop bets | SportsLine computer model picks winner

Look at this: WBC offers 'money belt' to winner | Lovato to sign national anthem | Marciano Jr. says Mayweather win shouldn't count | Fight gets its own theme song | Mayweather partying all week | Mayweather says McGregor sparring dirty | McGregor's 'F--- you' suit | McGregor mocked for routine | Viral video singer invited to fight

Press tour: Day 1 | Day 2 | Day 3 | Day 4 | Best quotes | Final presser | Recap

The wait is over: Fight finalized in epic announcement | Showtime VP: It's a 'spectacle'