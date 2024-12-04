There were a lot of indicators through the first four weeks of this season that suggested the SEC is the sport's best conference. On Tuesday, collectively, the league's members hammered home that point by securing the SEC/ACC Challenge title through nine games on Night 1 even though it's a two-night event featuring 16 matchups.

Yes, the SEC started 9-0 in this made-for-TV event.

If not for Clemson upsetting Kentucky inside Littlejohn Coliseum, the ACC would be down 10-0. Either way, it's done, because even if the ACC sweeps all six games Wednesday, it would still lose 9-7. The rough Tuesday also means ACC schools now have 49 losses this season. No other power conference has more than 29.

The SEC only has 17.

By extension, the SEC has a national-best seven schools in Wednesday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings -- with Ole Miss being the day's biggest advancer among league members after winning 86-53 at Louisville. Chris Beard's Rebels jumped from No. 23 to No. 17 thanks to a body of work that now features two victories over top-55 teams at BartTorvik.com and a lone loss coming by two points to Purdue. In the preseason, during a weekday trip to Ole Miss I took, Beard, now in Year 2 in the SEC, told me this Ole Miss team reminded him of his second team at Texas Tech, which finished 27-10 after advancing to the Elite Eight of the 2018 NCAA Tournament.

So far, he doesn't look wrong.

Michigan winning at Wisconsin on Tuesday compelled me to jump the Wolverines from unranked to No. 18 in the Top 25 And 1 while dropping the Badgers to No. 19. The movements connected to Ole MIss, Michigan and Wisconsin resulted in Pitt, Ohio State, Texas and Florida being pushed down in the rankings, no fault of their own. Oklahoma fans, if you're wondering, your Sooners are still the de facto No. 27.

Top 25 And 1 rankings

Biggest Movers 9 Michigan 10 Wisconsin Rk Teams Chg Rcrd 1 Kansas KJ Adams finished with 22 points and six rebounds in Saturday's 86-51 win over Furman. The Jayhawks' next game is Wednesday at Creighton. -- 7-0 2 Auburn Johni Broome finished with 21 points and 16 rebounds in Wednesday's 90-76 win over Memphis. The Tigers' next game is Wednesday at Duke. -- 7-0 3 Iowa St. Milan Momcilovic finished with 24 points and three assists in Wednesday's 99-71 win over Colorado. The Cyclones' next game is Wednesday against Marquette. -- 5-1 4 Marquette Kam Jones finished with 20 points and 10 rebounds in Saturday's 94-62 win over Western Carolina. The Golden Eagles' next game is Wednesday at Iowa State. -- 8-0 5 Tennessee Chaz Lanier finished with 26 points and four rebounds in Tuesday's 96-70 win over Syracuse. The Vols' next game is Tuesday against Miami. -- 8-0 6 Purdue Trey Kaufman-Renn finished with 25 points and 13 rebounds in Friday's 80-78 win over Ole Miss. The Boilermakers' next game is Thursday against Penn State. 1 7-1 7 Kentucky Andrew Carr was 1 of 7 from the field in Tuesday's 70-66 loss at Clemson. The Wildcats' next game is Saturday against Gonzaga. 1 7-1 8 Duke Tyrese Proctor finished with 13 points and four assists in Friday's 70-48 win over Seattle. The Blue Devils' next game is Wednesday against Auburn. -- 5-2 9 Gonzaga Ben Gregg finished with 24 points and eight rebounds in Friday's 90-65 win over Davidson. The Zags' next game is Saturday against Kentucky. 1 7-1 10 Oregon Nate Bittle finished with 19 points and nine rebounds in Saturday's 83-81 win over Alabama. The Ducks' next game is Wednesday at USC. 1 8-0 11 Alabama Mark Sears was 3 of 14 from the field in Saturday's 83-81 loss to Oregon. The Crimson Tide's next game is Wednesday at North Carolina. 1 6-2 12 Baylor Jayden Nunn finished with 23 points and four assists in Wednesday's 91-60 win over New Orleans. The Bears' next game is Wednesday at UConn. 1 5-2 13 Memphis PJ Haggerty finished with four turnovers and one assist in Wednesday's 90-76 loss to Auburn. The Tigers' next game is Wednesday against Louisiana Tech. 1 6-1 14 Michigan St. Jaden Akins finished with 14 points and three rebounds in Wednesday's 94-91 overtime win over North Carolina. The Spartans' next game is Wednesday at Minnesota. 1 6-2 15 N. Carolina RJ Davis was 6 of 18 from the field in Wednesday's 94-91 overtime loss to Michigan State. The Tar Heels' next game is Wednesday against Alabama. 1 4-3 16 Illinois Kasparas Jakucionis finished with 23 points and six rebounds in Thursday's 90-77 win over Arkansas. The Illini's next game is Friday at Northwestern. 1 6-1 17 Ole Miss Dre Davis finished with 20 points and four rebounds in Tuesday's 86-63 win at Louisville. The Rebels' next game is Saturday against Lindenwood. 6 7-1 18 Michigan Vladislav Goldin finished with 24 points and five rebounds in Tuesday's 67-64 win at Wisconsin. The Wolverines' next game is Saturday against Iowa. NR 7-1 19 Wisconsin Max Klesmit was 3 of 14 from the field in Tuesday's 67-64 loss to Michigan. The Badgers' next game is Saturday at Marquette. 10 8-1 20 Pittsburgh Jaland Lowe finished with 28 points and four rebounds in Friday's 91-90 overtime win over Ohio State. The Panthers' next game is Wednesday at Mississippi State. 2 7-1 21 Ohio St. Meechie Johnson was 3 of 9 from the field with four turnovers in Friday's 91-90 overtime loss to Pitt. The Buckeyes' next game is Wednesday at Maryland. 2 5-2 22 Texas Tre Johnson finished with 21 points and five rebounds in Friday's 90-68 win over Delaware State. The Longhorns' next game is Wednesday at NC State. 2 6-1 23 Florida Walter Clayton Jr. finished with 19 points and three blocks in Friday's 88-51 win over Wichita State. The Gators' next game is Wednesday against Virginia. 2 8-0 24 Dayton Enoch Cheeks finished with 23 points and eight rebounds in Tuesday's 77-69 win over Western Michigan. The Flyers' next game is Saturday against Lehigh. -- 7-2 25 San Diego St. Miles Byrd finished with 18 points and six rebounds in Saturday's 73-70 overtime win over Houston. The Aztecs' next game is Wednesday at Fresno State. -- 4-2 26 Houston Joseph Tugler was 1 of 6 from the field in Saturday's 73-70 overtime loss to San Diego State. The Cougars' next game is Saturday against Butler. -- 4-3

In: Michigan

Out: Cincinnati