Drive Chart
TULSA
CINCY

Tulsa-Cincinnati Preview

  • AP
  • Oct 18, 2019

CINCINNATI (AP) Coach Luke Fickell was in Columbus in 2009, getting Ohio State ready for the bowl season, while Cincinnati was knocking off Pitt and wrapping up an undefeated regular season.

''I watched that entire game and realized what people were saying: There's another team in the state that might be better than anybody,'' Fickell said.

The 21st-ranked Bearcats (5-1, 2-0 American Athletic) will honor that team Saturday when they host Tulsa (2-4, 0-2), looking back to one of their best years while trying to extend a winning streak that's put them in line for another championship. They've won four in a row and grabbed the edge in the American Athletic East.

''Where we're sitting right now, it's kind of falling a bit in line with that plan,'' Fickell said. ''You say no matter what, you've got to play your best ball at the end.''

They've been pretty good lately, especially on defense. Fickell has been using 22 players on defense to keep them fresh, an approach that's paid off late in games. Cincinnati went 11-2 last season with a roster that wasn't nearly as deep.

''Right now, with the amount of people we're playing, I think that's why we have a better chance at the end of the year,'' Fickell said. ''Last year we were playing well, but there were a lot of guys that were beat up and wore out.''

Tulsa is looking to catch its breath at the midpoint of a challenging schedule. The Golden Hurricane is playing a ranked team for the third time, having lost to No. 18 Michigan State and No. 24 SMU. Tulsa is coming off a 45-17 loss to Navy.

''They're frustrated and I'm frustrated,'' coach Philip Montgomery said. ''We knew we had a tough schedule in front of us. We knew we'd have to play extremely well. We've had opportunities that you just can't let slip by. We know our schedule doesn't get any easier.''

Some things to watch Saturday at Nippert Stadium:

GET THE BALL

Cincinnati has forced nine turnovers in its last two games - seven interceptions and two fumble recoveries. The Bearcats picked off UCF's Dillon Gabriel three times, returning one of the interceptions for a touchdown, during their 27-24 upset. Last week, safety Ja'Von Hicks had a pair of interceptions and a fumble recovery in a 38-23 win at Houston, earning the league's award as defensive player of the week.

STEADY SMITH

Tulsa's Zach Smith is third in the league with 269.7 yards passing per game. He'll get a good test on Saturday against a defense that doesn't wear down.

''He's done it with a lot of pressure,'' Montgomery said. ''He continues to grow, and I think he's been a real bright spot.''

THE RANKINGS

Fickell talked to his players this week about being in the Top 25 for the second straight week, which has brought the program more attention from opponents.

''Sometimes there's that elephant in the room you've got to be able to address so we're not wondering what's going through these guys' heads,'' Fickell said.

STEADY RIDDER

Desmond Ridder threw for 263 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 50 yards with another touchdown at Houston last week.

TEN YEARS AGO

Cincinnati is bringing back members of Brian Kelly's 2009 team that won the Big East with a 12-0 mark before losing to Tim Tebow's Florida team 51-24 in the Sugar Bowl. Kelly left for Notre Dame before the bowl game.

---

More AP college football: http://apnews.com/Collegefootball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

No Text
1234T
Tulsa 2-4 -----
21 Cincinnati 5-1 -----
CINCY -17, O/U 47.5
Nippert Stadium Cincinnati, Ohio
 0 AVG PASS YDS 0
0 AVG RUSH YDS 0
0 AVG TOTAL YDS 0
Tulsa
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
Z. Smith 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
55.6% 1618 10 4 127.1
Z. Smith 125/225 1618 10 4
S. Boomer 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
40% 10 0 0 56.8
S. Boomer 2/5 10 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
S. Brooks 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
109 464 4
S. Brooks 109 464 4 57
C. Taylor II 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
56 160 1
C. Taylor II 56 160 1 31
T. Wilkerson 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
25 137 2
T. Wilkerson 25 137 2 17
K. Stokes 2 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 3 0
K. Stokes 3 3 0 2
S. Boomer 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
S. Boomer 1 0 0 0
Z. Smith 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
38 -69 0
Z. Smith 38 -69 0 12
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
K. Stokes 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
27 467 4
K. Stokes 27 467 4 58
S. Crawford Jr. 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
26 370 2
S. Crawford Jr. 26 370 2 44
K. Johnson 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 254 1
K. Johnson 20 254 1 40
J. Santana 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 214 0
J. Santana 17 214 0 42
J. Johnson 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 194 1
J. Johnson 20 194 1 33
D. Carter 19 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 60 1
D. Carter 6 60 1 37
S. Brooks 3 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 40 0
S. Brooks 7 40 0 18
T. Wilkerson 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 12 1
T. Wilkerson 1 12 1 12
C. Montgomery 20 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 11 0
C. Montgomery 2 11 0 10
J. Palmer 32 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
J. Palmer 1 6 0 6
Defense T-A SACK INT
R. Robinson II 9 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
R. Robinson II 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Rainey 95 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
5/9 17/18
J. Rainey 5/9 0 17/18 32
Z. Long 90 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
0/1 0/0
Z. Long 0/1 0 0/0 0
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Cincinnati
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
D. Ridder 9 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.4% 1227 13 5 150.3
D. Ridder 94/153 1227 13 5
B. Bryant 6 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
42.9% 74 0 0 131.7
B. Bryant 3/7 74 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
M. Warren II 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
101 463 4
M. Warren II 101 463 4 73
T. Thomas 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
40 190 1
T. Thomas 40 190 1 38
D. Ridder 9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
63 179 1
D. Ridder 63 179 1 18
G. Doaks 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
24 123 0
G. Doaks 24 123 0 14
R. Montgomery 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 54 0
R. Montgomery 10 54 0 26
B. Bryant 6 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 36 0
B. Bryant 6 36 0 21
M. Kopaygorodsky 30 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 19 1
M. Kopaygorodsky 5 19 1 12
T. Tucker 21 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 12 0
T. Tucker 2 12 0 9
R. Medaris 17 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
R. Medaris 1 1 0 1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
A. Pierce 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 347 2
A. Pierce 17 347 2 52
J. Deguara 83 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 269 4
J. Deguara 19 269 4 27
R. Medaris 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 211 2
R. Medaris 12 211 2 75
M. Warren II 3 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 107 2
M. Warren II 14 107 2 23
T. Geddis 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 95 1
T. Geddis 6 95 1 51
J. Jackson 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 83 0
J. Jackson 10 83 0 17
T. Tucker 21 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 68 0
T. Tucker 2 68 0 56
M. Mbodj 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 36 0
M. Mbodj 4 36 0 12
T. Cloud 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 27 1
T. Cloud 6 27 1 10
J. Whyle 81 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 19 0
J. Whyle 1 19 0 19
L. Taylor 11 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 13 0
L. Taylor 2 13 0 7
B. Smith 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 0
B. Smith 1 11 0 11
B. Labelle 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 9 1
B. Labelle 2 9 1 5
T. Thomas 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
T. Thomas 1 6 0 6
Defense T-A SACK INT
P. Young 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
P. Young 0-0 0 2
A. Gardner 12 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
A. Gardner 0-0 0 1
J. White 8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. White 0-0 0 1
J. Hicks 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0
J. Hicks 0-0 0 3
C. Jefferies 14 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
C. Jefferies 0-0 0 1
C. Bryant 7 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
C. Bryant 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
S. Crosa 31 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
5/8 23/23
S. Crosa 5/8 0 23/23 38
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores