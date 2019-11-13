Drive Chart
NAVY
ND

Navy-Notre Dame Preview

  • AP
  • Nov 13, 2019

Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly has spent much of this week studying film of No. 23 Navy and he is impressed.

"Really good football team," Kelly said. "Deserving of being nationally ranked."

The same could be said for No. 16 Notre Dame.

The Fighting Irish (7-2) will host Navy (7-1) on Saturday afternoon in the 93rd meeting between the programs -- and the first time since 1978 that both teams have been ranked. In that meeting 41 years ago, No. 15 Notre Dame and a promising quarterback named Joe Montana pulled away for a 27-7 win over No. 11 Navy.

No one is comparing Fighting Irish quarterback Ian Book with Montana, now in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, but the senior from California has showed plenty of poise this season. Book has passed for 2,009 yards, 21 touchdowns and six interceptions, and he has rushed for 390 yards and four touchdowns.

In his most recent performance, Book passed for 181 yards and four touchdowns, and he had 139 rushing yards on 12 carries. Chris Finke caught two touchdowns and Chase Claypool and George Takacs hauled in one apiece as Notre Dame cruised to a 38-7 win over Duke for its second straight victory.

Navy also enters the weekend feeling confident. The Midshipmen have won five games in a row, including a 56-10 victory over Connecticut last Friday.

The lopsided score allowed Navy to rack up 51 rushes compared with six pass attempts in the game. The Midshipmen typically lean on their triple-option rushing attack, which can perplex opposing defenses.

A reporter informed Kelly this week that two high schools near South Bend also featured the triple option.

"I would rather play them," Kelly deadpanned.

What made the offense so effective?

"Well, I mean, they've seen everything," Kelly said. "First of all, their in-game adjustments, the ability, and certainly the coaching. They can make adjustments to what you're trying to do in a split second.

"You've got the best and brightest that are playing at the academy that can make some quick adjustments in game, at halftime, so they're not going to be fooled by what they see."

The Midshipmen are led by quarterback Malcolm Perry, who has 1,042 rushing yards on 157 carries for a 6.6-yard average. He also has scored 16 rushing touchdowns. Perry has completed 29 of 53 passes for 722 yards, five touchdowns and three interceptions.

Navy head coach Ken Niumatalolo said he and his players are pleased but not fully satisfied with their season.

"From where we were last year (finishing 3-10), to be 7-1 at this point, I'm encouraged," Niumatalolo said in comments published by the Baltimore Sun. "It's a testament to our senior leadership. They did a great job during the offseason of building the culture of our program.

"Our mantra has been 1-0. Just think about winning the next game. It's great to be 7-1, but we don't want to stop here. We want to keep pressing forward."

--Field Level Media

1234T
24 Navy 7-1 -----
15 Notre Dame 7-2 -----
Notre Dame Stadium Notre Dame, Indiana
 0 AVG PASS YDS 0
0 AVG RUSH YDS 0
0 AVG TOTAL YDS 0
Navy
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
M. Perry 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
54.7% 722 5 3 189
M. Perry 29/53 722 5 3
C. Williams 20 RB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 49 1 0 313.9
C. Williams 2/3 49 1 0
C. Warren 13 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 18 0 0 251.2
C. Warren 1/1 18 0 0
P. Olsen 6 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
33.3% 2 0 1 -27.7
P. Olsen 1/3 2 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
M. Perry 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
157 1042 16
M. Perry 157 1042 16 67
N. Smith 43 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
104 505 7
N. Smith 104 505 7 77
J. Carothers 34 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
36 355 8
J. Carothers 36 355 8 58
T. Maloy 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
26 235 1
T. Maloy 26 235 1 26
C. Williams 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
36 187 2
C. Williams 36 187 2 18
K. Makekau 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 131 0
K. Makekau 14 131 0 41
M. Fells 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 78 0
M. Fells 11 78 0 31
I. Ruoss 32 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
20 65 1
I. Ruoss 20 65 1 9
P. Olsen 6 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
24 63 1
P. Olsen 24 63 1 13
G. Winn 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 43 0
G. Winn 5 43 0 24
J. Smith 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 36 0
J. Smith 4 36 0 13
M. Cooper 3 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 28 0
M. Cooper 3 28 0 11
C. Warren 13 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 28 0
C. Warren 3 28 0 18
J. Harris II 37 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 25 0
J. Harris II 9 25 0 7
T. Brannan 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 20 0
T. Brannan 1 20 0 20
T. King-El 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 18 0
T. King-El 5 18 0 11
D. Morris 8 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 16 0
D. Morris 2 16 0 9
T. Goslin 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 -2 0
T. Goslin 4 -2 0 3
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
M. Cooper 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 241 1
M. Cooper 9 241 1 58
C. Williams 20 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 171 2
C. Williams 5 171 2 80
R. Mitchell 87 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 130 0
R. Mitchell 4 130 0 74
J. Carothers 34 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 57 1
J. Carothers 2 57 1 31
K. Makekau 28 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 56 0
K. Makekau 2 56 0 29
T. Maloy 25 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 51 0
T. Maloy 2 51 0 33
C. Warren 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 42 1
C. Warren 4 42 1 17
O. Davis 86 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 32 1
O. Davis 2 32 1 23
M. Fells 23 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 11 0
M. Fells 3 11 0 7
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Perkins 96 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Perkins 0-0 0 1
D. Fagot 54 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
D. Fagot 0-0 0 1
M. McMorris 5 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
M. McMorris 0-0 0 1
E. Fochtman 11 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
E. Fochtman 0-0 0 1
C. Garnes 45 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
C. Garnes 0-0 0 2
K. Brennan 10 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
K. Brennan 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Nichols 43 P
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
5/7 42/43
B. Nichols 5/7 0 42/43 57
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Notre Dame
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
I. Book 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
58% 2009 21 6 138.5
I. Book 163/281 2009 21 6
P. Jurkovec 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
69.2% 191 2 0 243.4
P. Jurkovec 9/13 191 2 0
B. Clark 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 22 1 0 614.8
B. Clark 1/1 22 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Jones Jr 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
95 585 4
T. Jones Jr 95 585 4 43
I. Book 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
80 390 4
I. Book 80 390 4 53
J. Smith 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
35 180 2
J. Smith 35 180 2 40
C. Flemister 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
29 85 4
C. Flemister 29 85 4 11
P. Jurkovec 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 85 0
P. Jurkovec 15 85 0 23
B. Lenzy 25 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 69 1
B. Lenzy 4 69 1 51
J. Armstrong 8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
28 59 0
J. Armstrong 28 59 0 11
L. Keys III 13 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 34 0
L. Keys III 5 34 0 15
B. Clark 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 33 0
B. Clark 5 33 0 14
K. Williams 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 26 0
K. Williams 4 26 0 14
M. Assaf 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 23 0
M. Assaf 7 23 0 13
A. Davis 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 10 0
A. Davis 6 10 0 7
C. Finke 10 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 7 0
C. Finke 1 7 0 7
M. Young 87 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
M. Young 1 2 0 2
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
C. Claypool 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
42 651 5
C. Claypool 42 651 5 37
C. Kmet 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
29 327 5
C. Kmet 29 327 5 37
C. Finke 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
25 282 3
C. Finke 25 282 3 54
J. McKinley 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 268 4
J. McKinley 11 268 4 65
T. Tremble 24 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 145 3
T. Tremble 11 145 3 29
A. Davis 4 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 124 2
A. Davis 10 124 2 59
B. Lenzy 25 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 112 1
B. Lenzy 6 112 1 52
L. Keys III 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 83 0
L. Keys III 8 83 0 28
J. Armstrong 8 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 77 0
J. Armstrong 8 77 0 26
T. Jones Jr 6 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 57 0
T. Jones Jr 10 57 0 12
B. Wright 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 45 0
B. Wright 2 45 0 40
M. Young 87 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 21 0
M. Young 6 21 0 8
C. Flemister 20 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 13 0
C. Flemister 1 13 0 13
J. Smith 34 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 12 0
J. Smith 2 12 0 6
K. Williams 23 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
K. Williams 1 3 0 3
G. Takacs 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 1
G. Takacs 1 2 1 2
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Elliott 21 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
J. Elliott 0-0 0 2
K. Hamilton 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0
K. Hamilton 0-0 0 3
T. Pride Jr 5 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. Pride Jr 0-0 0 1
A. Gilman 11 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
A. Gilman 0-0 0 1
S. Crawford 20 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
S. Crawford 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Doerer 39 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
7/9 37/37
J. Doerer 7/9 0 37/37 58
H. Leonard 98 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
0/0 4/4
H. Leonard 0/0 0 4/4 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
