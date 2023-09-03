The first full Saturday of the 2023 college football season is in the rearview mirror, and while the Week 1 slate isn't entirely finished just yet thanks to the action being spread out across Labor Day weekend, the focus is already starting to shift to the Week 2. Betting lines for those games were released Sunday, and there's no shortage of intriguing nonconference matchups on deck.

Colorado, fresh off a stunning 45-42 upset over No. 17 TCU in Deion Sanders' debut as the Buffaloes' coach, is now in an even bigger spotlight as it prepares to host Nebraska in Week 2. The Cornhuskers found themselves on the wrong end of a separate thriller in Week 1, squandering a late lead Thursday in a 13-10 loss at Minnesota to spoil Matt Rhule's debut as coach.

Beyond the matchup of first-year coaches set to unfold at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado, Week 2 also features marquee matchups among the likes of No. 23 Texas A&M at Miami and No. 11 Texas at No. 4 Alabama. The prime time clash between the Longhorns and Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, is one that could have major College Football Playoff implications.

Without further ado, we've highlighted the early point spreads for some notable Week 2 matchups below, including the weekly game featured on CBS in the 3:30 ET window.

Odds via SportsLine consensus

Colorado (-2.5) at Nebraska: It's no surprise to see Coach Prime and the Buffaloes check in as the early favorite for their home opener after what transpired Saturday in Fort Worth, Texas. Multiple Colorado players looked like early Heisman candidates against the Horned Frogs, namely quarterback Shedeur Sanders and two-way star Travis Hunter. Sanders set a single-game program record with 510 yards passing, while Hunter hauled in 119 yards receiving on offense and had an interception on defense. Conversely, the Nebraska offense struggled in a Week 1 performance at Minnesota with quarterback Jeff Sims throwing three interceptions. The Cornhusker defense may need to bring its A-game on Saturday if Nebraska intends to avoid a third straight loss in its series with the Buffaloes.

UNLV at No. 2 Michigan (-35.5): The Wolverines were just fine without coach Jim Harbaugh, who is serving a three-game suspension, on the sidelines during a Week 1 home win against East Carolina. Wolverines quarterback J.J. McCarthy passed for 280 yards and three touchdowns, while running back Blake Corum rushed for 73 yards and a score in his return from an injury that cut his 2022 season short. More of that will be expected from a Harbaugh-less Michigan team in what will be another mismatch on paper when coach Barry Odom and the Rebels roll into town. UNLV scored 52 points in its Week 0 opener against Idaho State before dropping 42 on Bryant in Week 1, but the Wolverines are entirely different beast in terms of competition.

No. 23 Texas A&M (-5) at Miami: The first look at Texas A&M with new offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino calling the shots certainly gave reason for optimism. Quarterback Conner Weigman passed for five touchdowns as Texas A&M put up 52 points on New Mexico. For context, the Aggies never scored more than 38 points in a game last season en route to a 5-7 finish. Miami's 38-3 home victory Friday against Miami (Ohio) only told us so much about a Hurricanes squad that is also looking to rebound from a 5-7 mark in 2022. The ground attack showed promise in Week 1 as the 'Canes ended the night with 250 rushing yards and three touchdowns, all by different players.

No. 22 Ole Miss (-6) at No. 24 Tulane: We could be in for a fun one here involving a Green Wave team that beat two power conference opponents -- Kansas State and USC -- during a memorable 2022 campaign. For Tulane, all eyes will be on star quarterback Michael Pratt, who was near perfect in the team's 37-17 Week 1 victory against South Alabama. Pratt only had one incompletion on 15 pass attempts, throwing for 294 yards and four touchdowns in the win. Of course, Ole Miss doesn't lack firepower on offense. A unit that erupted for 667 total yards Saturday in a 73-7 home win against Mercer was already headlined by running back Quinshon Judkins, but Louisiana Tech transfer wide receiver Tre Harris made a statement in his debut with the Rebels with 133 yards receiving and four touchdowns.

No. 11 Texas at No. 4 Alabama (-7): Two iconic brands and trendy playoff picks meet for a second straight September -- this time in Tuscaloosa, Alabama -- after the Crimson Tide escaped with a 20-19 victory against the Longhorns last year in Austin, Texas. It's a shot at redemption for Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers after his hot start against Alabama last year ended with a shoulder injury in the first quarter, though a loaded Longhorns offense must start much faster than it did against Rice in Week 1. Speaking of quarterback, that position was a major question mark for the Tide this offseason following Bryce Young's departure for the NFL. However, Jalen Milroe showed promise by accounting for five touchdowns Saturday in a 56-7 home win against Middle Tennessee.

Best of the rest

Illinois at Kansas (-3.5) on Friday

Ball State at No. 1 Georgia (-41.5)

No. 13 Notre Dame (-8) at NC State

Purdue (-1) at Virginia Tech

SMU at No. 20 Oklahoma (-17)

No. 15 Oregon (-7) at Texas Tech

No. 14 Utah (-6) at Baylor

No. 25 Iowa (-4) at Iowa State

Appalachian State at No. 21 North Carolina (-15)

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh (-8)

Auburn (-6.5) at Cal

No. 19 Wisconsin (-4.5) at Washington State

Arizona at Mississippi State (-9)

UCLA (-13) at San Diego State

Stanford at No. 6 USC (-29)

Oklahoma State (-3) at Arizona State