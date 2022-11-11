We have reached mid-November as the college football calendar nears its conclusion for the regular season, and several conference and division championship races could be wrapped up by Saturday. No. 1 Georgia can clinch the SEC East with a win over Mississippi State on the road in Starkville, No. 4 TCU would lock up a spot in the Big 12 Championship Game if it's able to upset No. 18 Texas in Austin, and No. 15 North Carolina could wrap up the ACC Coastal if it can win at Wake Forest.

There are plenty of other scenarios out there that can bring the final few weeks of the regular season into focus. It'll be a busy Saturday across the country, so here's a handy viewer's guide to help you navigate the action. All times Eastern.

The best games

Missouri at No. 5 Tennessee -- noon on CBS, CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App: The Volunteers were knocked out of the top spot in the College Football Playoff Rankings last week after they got smoked by Georgia. The Tigers have a pretty stout defense in every aspect, so it'll be fascinating to see how Vols coach Josh Heupel chooses to attack the Tigers in order to get some style points for the homestretch.

No. 7 LSU at Arkansas -- noon on ESPN, fuboTV (Try for free): The Battle for the Golden Boot has seen some whacky games in the past, but the Tigers are hoping to avoid a chaos scenario now that it is in the driver's seat in the SEC West. Quarterback Jayden Daniels is on the cusp of entering the Heisman Trophy race, and he'll be going up against a sub-par defense. What's more, the Tigers can wrap up the SEC West title with a win over the Razorbacks and a loss by Ole Miss to Alabama.

No. 9 Alabama at No. 11 Ole Miss -- 3:30 p.m. on CBS, CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App: The Crimson Tide have lost two of their last three, and are headed to Oxford to take on a Rebels squad that has had two weeks to prepare under coach Lane Kiffin. The Tide have been very undisciplined on the road this year, so that will have to change if it is going to avoid another upset.

No. 22 UCF at No. 17 Tulane -- 3:30 p.m. on ESPN, fuboTV (Try for free): The Green Wave are leading in the race to lock up the Group of Five's bid to a New Year's Six bowl game, and this will be their biggest game in more than a generation. Knights superstar quarterback John Rhys Plumlee got banged up last week, and his status could be a huge factor in this one.

No. 1 Georgia at Mississippi State -- 7 p.m. on ESPN, fuboTV (Try for free): Is this a trap game for Georgia? Maybe. The emotional win over Tennessee last week is in the rear-view mirror, and Starkville will be rocking on Saturday night. The Mississippi State aerial attack has been dangerous all season, so it'll be on the Georgia secondary to play smart and make open-field tackles on those underneath passes that litter Mississippi State's gameplan.

No. 25 Washington at No. 6 Oregon -- 7 p.m. on Fox, fuboTV (Try for free): The Ducks defense will have its work cut out for it against a Huskies passing offense that has established itself as one of the most dynamic and consistent units in the country. Ducks quarterback Bo Nix has been floating around the Heisman Trophy race, and another great performance on national television could thrust him into the thick of it and keep his team in the CFP race.

No. 4 TCU at No. 18 Texas -- 7:30 p.m. on ABC, fuboTV (Try for free): The Horned Frogs are surprising underdogs against a Texas team that has quietly rebounded and made its way into the top 20. Sonny Dykes' Horned Frogs have been living on the edge with slow starts over the last three games, and it'll be interesting to see if they'll be able to repeat the feat if it happens again in front of a hostile crowd in Austin.

Best of the rest