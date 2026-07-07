Next Game
Sat, Sep 5 @ 12:00 pm ET |
FOX
vs North Texas Mean Green (12-2)
- Memorial Stadium
-
1:00
Monshun Sales, Explained: Why Every IU Fan Should Be Watching This Recruitment
-
0:38
BREAKING: 3-star LB Jalaythan Mayfield Commits to Indiana
-
1:56
Which Team Should Pick Up Sorsby In The Supplemental Draft
-
1:26
Breaking Down Big 12 Lawsuit Against Texas Tech
-
9:24
Can New QB Darian Mensah Lead Miami to the CFP?
-
1:10
Breaking Down Brendan Sorsby's Injunction Against NCAA
-
0:42
Ranking the Toughest CFB Schedule Stretches of 2026: No. 11 Indiana Hoosiers
-
9:25
Playoff or Bust for Notre Dame in 2026?
-
9:30
Indiana Hoosiers' Season Preview
-
1:02
Indiana's Schedule Prediction
-
1:10
Breaking Down Indiana's New-Look WR Group
-
1:50
How Indiana and Curt Cignetti Continue Positive Momentum
-
1:22
Elite 11 Finals Draft: Indiana Commit Jameson Purcell - Pick #11
-
1:29
Why Cignetti Is Ranked No. 1 Coach Over Kirby Smart
-
1:39
What to Expect: Michigan under Kyle Whittingham
-
9:35
Chip Patterson's Big Ten CFB Power Rankings
-
11:28
Best Fits for Top Prospects in the 2026 NBA Draft
-
0:58
CFP Projection: Defending champion Indiana draws Trinidad Chambliss, Ole Miss in first round
-
1:02
Brad Crawford's 2026 CFP Projection: Notre Dame Bounces Back, Gets 1st Round Bye In CFP
-
8:57
Top 10 Offensive Prospects For 2027 NFL Draft
Top Quan Sanks News
Player Bio
|HT/WT: 5-10, 190 lbs
|Birthplace: Columbus, GA
|Class: Junior