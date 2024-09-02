The 2024 NFL season is fast approaching. Which means the stage is set for some of the game's top superstars to showcase their talent. In celebration of the forthcoming race for the Lombardi Trophy, we polled a half-dozen of our CBS Sports analysts to assemble a preseason All-NFL Team, identifying the top projected talent at every position across the league, complete with a coaching staff.

The voters? Senior NFL writer Will Brinson, plus NFL writers Cody Benjamin, Jordan Dajani, Bryan DeArdo, Jared Dubin and Tyler Sullivan.

Without further ado, our 53-man roster of projected 2024 standouts:

QB (3)

Getty Images

Others receiving votes: Joe Burrow (2), Jordan Love, Jalen Hurts, C.J. Stroud, Matthew Stafford

Same as it ever was. Mahomes may be the boring selection, but he's also inevitable. Plus, he might finally have some legitimate deep speed at his disposal again, with Marquise Brown and Xavier Worthy onboard. Allen claiming the No. 2 quarterback spot is a testament to his game-changing dynamism, considering how much the Buffalo Bills uprooted his receiving corps this offseason.

RB (3)

USATSI

Others receiving votes: De'Von Achane, Saquon Barkley, Derrick Henry, Raheem Mostert, Josh Jacobs

Much like the Fantasy community, we've got some believers in a Hall breakout, two years after the New York Jets' featured back suffered a season-ending injury. Robinson is also primed for a workhorse role as arguably the top talent in Zac Robinson's offense with the Atlanta Falcons.

WR (6)

Getty Images

Others receiving votes: A.J. Brown (2), Cooper Kupp (2), Keenan Allen, Mike Evans, Malik Nabers, Puka Nacua

It's somewhat astounding A.J. Brown didn't crack the top six, considering his imposing stature and production. It'd be hard to find a more explosive overall group, though, with Jefferson in particular a good candidate for increased production coming off an injury-shortened 2023.

TE (3)

Getty Images

Others receiving votes: Mark Andrews

LaPorta had one of the best seasons for a rookie tight end in NFL history, and he could be an even bigger factor as a safety valve for Jared Goff this time around. Kincaid and McBride are both high-upside pass-catchers as well, flashing the ability to be primary outlets in 2023.

OT (4)

USATSI

Others receiving votes: Christian Darrisaw (2), Joe Alt, Tyron Smith, Laremy Tunsil

Not a lot has changed here over the last year or two. The interesting storyline is probably Williams' availability to the San Francisco 49ers, considering the lynchpin left tackle skipped all of training camp and the preseason in search of a restructured contract. At 36, will he be fully up to speed when he's back?

OG (4)

Getty Images

Others receiving votes: Elgton Jenkins, Quinn Meinerz, Wyatt Teller, Kevin Zeitler

You can start to get a handle on which teams tend to dominate the playoff conversation when you see who owns the best trench-men. Thuney has been sturdy as can be in Kansas City, while Smith has the future looking bright along the interior of the Dallas Cowboys' front.

C (2)

USATSI

Creed Humphrey (Chiefs) -- 7 votes

Frank Ragnow (Lions) -- 4 votes

Others receiving votes: Tyler Linderbaum (2), Ryan Kelly

With Jason Kelce retired, this was always going to be a two-man race. Humphrey has been the anchor of the line for back-to-back Super Bowl champions.

DL (6)

USATSI

Others receiving votes: Jalen Carter (2), Kenny Clark (2), Javon Hargrave (2), Christian Barmore, B.J. Hill, Ed Oliver, Jeffery Simmons, Christian Wilkins, Vita Vea

Madubuike is a heralded name after his 2023 breakout at the heart of the Baltimore Ravens' stingy front. Lawrence might still be underrated as a game-wrecker on the New York Giants' interior. Another one to watch is Carter, who made the honorable mention but could headline the Philadelphia Eagles' defense.

EDGE (6)

Getty Images

Others receiving votes: Josh Hines-Allen (2), Will Anderson Jr., Khalil Mack

Talk about a formidable group here, with Bosa, Crosby, Garrett, Parsons and Watt all registering as legit Defensive Player of the Year candidates. Hunter might have the best chance at usurping all of them in the numbers department solely because of his freakish gifts now pairing with DeMeco Ryans' leadership.

LB (4)

USATSI

Others receiving votes: Payton Wilson (2), Nick Bolton, Bobby Wagner

Smith won't have sidekick Queen in 2024 after the latter's move to the rival Pittsburgh Steelers, but that shouldn't affect his impact at the middle of Baltimore's "D." There's a similar setup in San Francisco, where Warner will be without running mate Dre Greenlaw after the latter's postseason injury.

CB (6)

USATSI

Others receiving votes: Denzel Ward (3), Jaire Alexander (2), Devon Witherspoon (2), DaRon Bland, Trevon Diggs, Joey Porter Jr., Taron Johnson, Derek Stingley Jr.

The AFC is home to the shutdown corner, it seems, with four of the top six hailing from the conference. Alexander has a chance to make his omission look silly if he can stay healthy in Green Bay alongside new counterpart Xavier McKinney, while Diggs will also be looking to stay on the field in Dallas.

S (4)

Getty Images

Others receiving votes: Justin Simmons (2), Budda Baker, Xavier McKinney, Derwin James

There's a slight youth movement happening here, with Winfield and Hamilton setting the standard for contemporary do-it-all defensive backs. The latter could be a candidate for Defensive Player of the Year thanks to his multipurpose function at the heart of the Baltimore Ravens defense.

K (1)

USATSI

Justin Tucker (Ravens) -- 4 votes

Others receiving votes: Brandon Aubrey (3)

Aubrey nearly stole the show after an impressive debut for the Dallas Cowboys in 2023, followed by a historic preseason outing in which he unofficially tied the longest field goal in NFL history. Still, Tucker has been Mr. Reliable for much longer.

P (1)

USATSI

A.J. Cole III (Raiders) -- 5 votes

Others receiving votes: Ryan Stonehouse (2)

The Raiders may not have their quarterback situation settled for the short or long term, but don't question their ability to field a strong special teams unit when Cole is on the field.

HC (1)

USATSI

Andy Reid (Chiefs) -- 4 votes

Others receiving votes: Sean McVay (2), Matt LaFleur

How could it be anyone else? Reid has proven adaptable, helping Kansas City hoist the trophy not only as a splashy high-octane offense but a grind-it-out crunch-time strategist. McVay's record is sterling as well, though, especially considering he got the overhauled Los Angeles Rams back to the playoffs in 2023.

OC (1)

Getty Images

Ben Johnson (Lions) -- 4 votes

Others receiving votes: Bobby Slowik (3)

Slowik deserves lots of props for helping oversee C.J. Stroud's poised debut with the Houston Texans, but Johnson's aggressive play-calling has been central to Detroit's sudden surge as an NFC contender.

DC (1)

Getty Images

Steve Spagnuolo (Chiefs) -- 7 votes

Others receiving votes: None

Like longtime partner Andy Reid, "Spags" was the no-brainer here. In fact, he was one of the few unanimous choices of the entire exercise, which is appropriate considering his physical defense was perhaps the greatest reason for the Chiefs' latest Super Bowl victory.