Mass job layoffs in the NFL at this time of the year mostly stink, but born out of them is one enormous positive -- practice squads. Now that cutdown day has come and thankfully gone, we have 32 practice squads ahead of Week 1 of the NFL season.

(Don't forget, Year 3 of the Practice Squad Power Rankings commences in a week, on Sept. 9.)

AFC East

AFC South

AFC North

AFC West



Pick Six Newsletter Crafted By The Best NFL Experts Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings. By submitting my email I agree to receive the "Pick Six Newsletter" and other marketing and promotional emails from CBS Sports, which may include information from our affiliates and/or partners' offers, products and services. For more information about our data practices consult our Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

NFC East

Washington Commanders

NFC South



NFC North



NFC West