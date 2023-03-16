There are so many ways to break down the NCAA Tournament bracket.

You can look at all of the resumes. You examine the NET rankings. You can weigh the great wins with the bad losses to see if one means more than the other. You can try to figure out whether playing well recently means teams are peaking at the right time or if it doesn't really matter because the NCAA Tournament is a chaotic series of one-game seasons, and nothing else prior to it matters as long as you're in the field.

You can parse through the advanced stats from KenPom.com or BartTorvik.com to try to analyze which team matches up well with their opponents and which teams have key weaknesses that will be on full display. You can check out rankings, check out the picks from our experts here at CBS Sports and try to narrow things down using historical trends for upsets and for champions.

The only thing you can't do, it seems, is actually put pen to paper (or click the team to the next round) and actually fill out your bracket. You now have so many numbers and random thoughts swirling in your head that you can talk yourself into and out of any team.

Don't worry, you're not alone. Sometimes, it's best just to make the picks and be done with it. So that's what I'm doing here: 63 picks in 63 sentences, one each for every game remaining in the NCAA Tournament. I did this back in 2019 and got the champion right, so there's at least some precedent for this helping.

Let's go.

First Round

South

Midwest

West

East

Second round

South

No. 1 Alabama over No. 8 Maryland -- The Crimson Tide have so much length, athleticism and a really good, experienced and under-appreciated point guard in Jahvon Quinerly.

No. 5 San Diego State over No. 4 Virginia -- This will be a slow, grind-it-out contest, but the Aztecs have more shot creators down the stretch, when points will be at a premium.

No. 3 Baylor over No. 6 Creighton -- The Bears defense really struggles, but their offense is outstanding, and Adam Flagler won't be quite ready to go home.

No. 2 Arizona over No. 10 Utah State -- Tubelis and Ballo will bury the perimeter-oriented Aggies.

Midwest

No. 1 Houston over No. 9 Auburn -- Houston's steady veterans will keep them on track against an Auburn team that goes through plenty of ups and downs.

No. 5 Miami over No. 13 Kent State -- If Omier isn't healthy for the first round, perhaps another two days will help?

No. 3 Xavier over No. 6 Iowa State -- Like I said before: Souley Boum.

No. 2 Texas over No. 7 Texas A&M -- The Longhorns simply have more scoring options, more lineup options and, by the final buzzer, more points.

West

No. 1 Kansas over No. 8 Arkansas -- I'm always going to give the edge to experience over youth, and in Jalen Wilson and Dajuan Harris Jr., the Jayhawks have plenty.

No. 4 UConn over No. 5 Saint Mary's -- In Adama Sanogo and Donovan Clingan, the Gaels will face (literally) a tall task, and they just barely won't have enough.

No. 3 Gonzaga over No. 11 Nevada -- The Wolf Pack defense isn't close to enough to slow down Drew Timme and co.

No. 2 UCLA over No. 10 Boise State -- People haven't properly appreciated Jaime Jaquez's spectacular season, but they may start after this one.

East

No. 1 Purdue over No. 9 Florida Atlantic -- It won't be easy, but the Boilermakers will keep rolling behind Edey and fellow veteran Mason Gillis.

No. 4 Tennessee over No. 5 Duke -- It's perhaps my boldest pick so far as everyone seems to love Duke's late-season charge and hate Tennessee's late-season slump, but the Volunteers have the length, depth and defensive prowess to topple the Blue Devils.

No. 11 Providence over No. 3 Kansas State -- In a battle of two of the nation's best forwards -- Hopkins and Keyontae Johnson -- the Friars prove to be tougher and, crucially, more careful with the ball.

No. 2 Marquette over No. 7 Michigan State -- Get to know the name Tyler Kolek.

Sweet 16

South

No. 1 Alabama over No. 5 San Diego State -- The Crimson Tide are simply too good offensively and too disciplined defensively for the Aztecs.

No. 3 Baylor over No. 2 Arizona -- The Bears' backcourt advantage is enough to bridge the gap over the Wildcats' interior superiority.

Midwest

No. 5 Miami over No. 1 Houston -- Omier's ankle will be closer to 100%, and the first No. 1 seed falls as Miami's shotmaking reigns.

No. 2 Texas over No. 3 Xavier -- The Musketeers' lack of depth finally catches up with them, and that's certainly no problem for Texas, arguably the nation's deepest team.

West

No. 1 Kansas over No. 4 UConn -- In a game with a ton of really good, high-level and experienced players, Wilson will be the best player on the court, as he is in almost any game.

No. 2 UCLA over No. 3 Gonzaga -- The Bruins avenge one of the greatest games in NCAA Tournament history from back in 2020.

East

No. 4 Tennessee over No. 1 Purdue -- The Volunteers have enough size and athleticism to make things hard on Edey, but it's the perimeter defense that will give them the biggest advantage over the Boilermakers and their young guards.

No. 2 Marquette over No. 11 Providence -- The Golden Eagles have the length and athleticism to hang with the hard-driving Friars, and Kolek will continue his run as the best guard on the floor.

Elite Eight

South

No. 1 Alabama over No. 3 Baylor -- The Bears' relative overachievement finally ends here, as the Crimson Tide defend the 3-point line as well as anyone and take advantage of defensive breakdowns.

Midwest

No. 2 Texas over No. 5 Miami -- The depth, the experience, the versatility, the great guard play -- all key parts of a team that's already overcome a lot and will continue to do so.

West

No. 2 UCLA over No. 1 Kansas -- The Bruins defense is arguably the nation's best even without Jaylen Clark, and the Jayhawks won't have enough scoring options after Wilson and Gradey Dick.

East

No. 2 Marquette over No. 4 Tennessee -- A dozen years after taking VCU to the Final Four, Shaka Smart is back, thanks to a well-rounded team on both ends.

Final Four

No. 1 Alabama over No. 2 Marquette -- The Crimson Tide are excellent at defending the paint and the 3-point line, which will help minimize Kolek's drives and his teammates' catch-and-shoot abilities.

No. 2 Texas over No. 2 UCLA -- Marcus Carr is the leading scorer and Timmy Allen is the best individual scorer, but it's Big 12 Sixth Man of the Year Sir'Jabari Rice who will push the Longhorns into their first Final Four.

National championship game

No. 2 Texas over No. 1 Alabama -- The Longhorns have many options to put on Quinerly and Brandon Miller, the length to defend around the rim and, ultimately, the type of team that will win the program's first NCAA Tournament title.

