NIT bracket, scores, schedule 2026: No. 1 seeds Auburn, New Mexico, Tulsa advance to quarterfinals
The quarterfinals of the NIT begin Tuesday with three of the tournament's top four seeds still alive
The second round of the 2026 NIT continued on Sunday with six games on the slate. While No. 1 seeds Auburn and New Mexico were able to take care of business to advance to the quarterfinals, fellow No. 1 seed Wake Forest wasn't so lucky.
The Demon Deacons lost to No. 4 seed Illinois State 78-75 after Johnny Kinziger knocked down a go-ahead 3-pointer with 2.7 seconds remaining.
Illinois State will face No. 2 seed Dayton in the quarterfinals next week.
Ice. Cold. @Redbird_MBB— NIT (@NITMBB) March 22, 2026
📺 ESPN2 pic.twitter.com/y6AghZiAdH
Dayton defeated UNC Wilmington 80-61 on Saturday to advance behind 20 points from guard De'Shayne Montgomery.
In the Auburn Region, No. 2 seed Nevada defeated Liberty 73-63 behind 15 points from Elijah Price. No. 1 seed Auburn defeated Seattle U 91-85 after Kevin Overton scored 23 points. Nevada will face Auburn next.
Only four power conference teams are competing in the NIT this year: Auburn, Cal, Wake Forest and Oklahoma State. Multiple programs -- such as Seton Hall, Virginia Tech, Belmont and San Diego State -- declined an invitation to the NIT after missing out on the NCAA Tournament. All four of those high-major teams are still in contention to win the NIT title.
Here is a look at the full bracket.
2026 NIT schedule
Games in the first three rounds to be played at the higher-seeded team's home arena. All times ET
Quarterfinals
Tuesday, March 24 — Quarterfinals
- No. 1 Tulsa vs. No. 3 Wichita State, 7 p.m. | ESPN2
- No. 1 New Mexico vs. Saint Joseph's, 9 p.m. | ESPN2
Wednesday, March 25 — Quarterfinals
- No. 2 Dayton vs. No. 4 Illinois State, 7 p.m. | ESPN2
- No. 1 Auburn vs. No. 2 Nevada, 9 p.m. | ESPN2
Semifinals
Thursday, April 2
- Hinkle Fieldhouse, 7 p.m. | ESPN
- Hinkle Fieldhouse, 9:30 p.m. | ESPN
Championship
Sunday, April 5
- Gainbridge Fieldhouse | 8 p.m. | ESPN2
Auburn Region
FIRST ROUND
No. 1 Auburn 78, South Alabama 67 | Recap
No. 2 Nevada 89, Murray State 75 | Recap
Liberty 77, No. 3 George Mason 71 | Recap
No. 4 Seattle U 67, St. Thomas (MN) 52 | Recap
SECOND ROUND
No. 1 Auburn 91, No. 4 Seattle U 85 | Recap
No. 2 Nevada 73, Liberty 63 | Recap
Albuquerque Region
FIRST ROUND
No. 1 New Mexico 107, Sam Houston 83 | Recap
No. 2 Cal 91, UIC 73 | Recap
No. 3 Colorado State vs. Saint Joseph's | Recap
George Washington 79, No. 4 Utah Valley 78 | Recap
SECOND ROUND
No. 1 New Mexico 86, George Washington 61 | Recap
Saint Joseph's 76, No. 2 Cal 75 | Recap
Winston-Salem Region
FIRST ROUND
No. 1 Wake Forest 82, Navy 72 | Recap
No. 2 Dayton 80, Bradley 66 | Recap
UNCW 68, No. 3 Yale 67 | Recap
No. 4 Illinois State vs. Kent State | Recap
SECOND ROUND
No. 4 Illinois State 78, No. 1 Wake Forest 75 | Recap
No. 2 Dayton 80, UNC-Wilmington 61 | Recap
Tulsa Region
FIRST ROUND
No. 1 Tulsa 89, Stephen F. Austin 84 (OT) | Recap
No. 2 Oklahoma State 84, Davidson 80 | Recap
No. 3 Wichita State 74, Wyoming 70 | Recap
UNLV 75, No. 4 UC Irvine 72 | Recap
SECOND ROUND
No. 1 Tulsa 77, UNLV 66 | Recap
No. 3 Wichita State 96, No. 2 Oklahoma State 70 | Recap