Drive Chart
OHIOST
NWEST

Ohio St.-Northwestern Preview

  • Oct 17, 2019

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) No. 3 Ohio State has bulldozed everyone in its path, putting up big numbers on offense and strangling opponents with its defense. Northwestern is struggling.

The game Friday night between two teams that played in the Big Ten championship game last season sure looks like a mismatch on paper. And with a showdown against No. 8 Wisconsin next week, coach Ryan Day reminded the Buckeyes not to look past the Wildcats.

''All you're worried about is this game right here, and we all know what happens if you start lose focus, and we cannot do that,'' he said. ''So this week we've talked about having a white belt mentality, which is a mentality that you're starting right from scratch and that you don't take anything for granted, you don't make any assumptions, and if we do that, then we'll be fine. If we start to look ahead or start to let our egos get in the way, then we're in trouble.''

Ohio State (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten) has outscored opponents 296-53 - an average of 40.5 points per game that is the biggest differential among FBS schools. The Buckeyes lead the Big Ten in scoring and tied the 2016 team for the highest point total through six games in the program's storied history.

They're tops in the Big Ten in total yards (3,207) and yards per game (534.5) by wide margins. And their defense - second in the nation and conference behind Wisconsin's - is doing more than its share.

Northwestern (1-4, 0-3) has lost three in a row with an offense that ranks among the worst in the nation. The Wildcats are 125th of 130 teams in total offense and 128th in scoring.

FIELD DAYS

With 18 touchdown passes and eight more scoring runs, Ohio State's Justin Fields has as many TDs as Heisman Trophy finalist Dwayne Haskins had through six games last year. The 18 touchdown throws rank fifth in the nation and the Georgia transfer ranks sixth in passing efficiency.

The sophomore has been everything Ohio State could ask for, though he did look a little more human against Michigan State two weeks ago. Fields got sacked and intercepted for the first time in his career. But he also threw two touchdowns and plunged in for another in a 34-10 win.

''We recruited Justin. He's a rock-star person,'' Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald said. ''We were blown away with him out of high school. Then, all of a sudden, recruiting, you guys (media) gave him too many stars. It would have been great if you kept him where he was when we recruited him.''

TAKING SNAPS

It wasn't clear if Hunter Johnson or Aidan Smith will start at quarterback for Northwestern. Both were listed with the first team on the depth chart this week coming out of a bye weekend.

Johnson started the first four games before leaving the loss at Wisconsin Sept. 28 because of a lower body injury and sat out the loss 13-10 loss at Nebraska the following week. Smith got intercepted by the Cornhuskers' Lamar Jackson, leading to Lane McCallum's 24-yard field goal as time ran out.

GROUND GAINS

Second in the nation in rushing, J.K. Dobbins is on quite a run for Ohio State. He rang up 172 yards against Michigan State after going for 177 the previous week against Nebraska. His season high is 193 against Indiana in September and his personal-best is 203 last year against Maryland.

With 826 yards and six rushing touchdowns, the junior is on pace to set career highs after running for more than 1,000 yards in each of his first two seasons. He has 13 runs of 15 yards or more this year and is averaging 7.1 per attempt - up from 4.6 a year ago.

KEEPING IT CLOSE

Despite their struggles on offense, the Wildcats have kept games close. Three of their four losses are by 10 points or less. Northwestern was also beaten 31-10 by Michigan State.

The lone victory was over UNLV, 30-14 on Sept. 14.

UPSET BID

The last time Northwestern beat a top-five team, Ara Parseghian was the coach. The Wildcats beat No. 8 Notre Dame 12-10 on Oct. 28, 1961.

More AP college football: http://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25

1234T
4 Ohio State 6-0 -----
Northwestern 1-4 -----
NWEST 28, O/U 49.5
Ryan Field Evanston, Illinois
 0 AVG PASS YDS 0
0 AVG RUSH YDS 0
0 AVG TOTAL YDS 0
Ohio State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Fields 1 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
69.5% 1298 18 1 187.5
J. Fields 98/141 1298 18 1
C. Chugunov 4 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
78.6% 104 2 0 188.1
C. Chugunov 11/14 104 2 0
G. Hoak 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 74 1 0 417.2
G. Hoak 3/3 74 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Dobbins 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
116 826 6
J. Dobbins 116 826 6 67
M. Teague III 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
66 416 3
M. Teague III 66 416 3 41
J. Fields 1 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
57 283 8
J. Fields 57 283 8 51
M. Crowley 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 102 0
M. Crowley 15 102 0 36
S. Chambers 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 79 1
S. Chambers 10 79 1 15
D. McCall 30 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 37 0
D. McCall 10 37 0 10
A. McMahon 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 10 0
A. McMahon 1 10 0 10
G. Hoak 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -7 0
G. Hoak 1 -7 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
B. Victor 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 348 3
B. Victor 18 348 3 60
K. Hill 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
27 275 4
K. Hill 27 275 4 53
C. Olave 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 258 4
C. Olave 16 258 4 39
A. Mack 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 157 1
A. Mack 11 157 1 38
G. Wilson 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 101 3
G. Wilson 10 101 3 38
J. Williams 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 74 1
J. Williams 2 74 1 61
J. Ruckert 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 66 2
J. Ruckert 6 66 2 25
M. Teague III 33 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 45 0
M. Teague III 2 45 0 28
J. Dobbins 2 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 44 1
J. Dobbins 7 44 1 14
L. Farrell 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 37 1
L. Farrell 2 37 1 21
R. Berry 13 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 16 0
R. Berry 1 16 0 16
J. Gill 26 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 13 0
J. Gill 4 13 0 9
D. McCall 30 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 11 0
D. McCall 2 11 0 7
E. Gardiner 87 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 10 0
E. Gardiner 1 10 0 10
J. Hausmann 81 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
J. Hausmann 1 9 0 9
M. Crowley 23 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 1
M. Crowley 1 7 1 7
J. Harris 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
J. Harris 1 5 0 5
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Borland 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. Borland 0-0 0 1
J. Okudah 1 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0
J. Okudah 0-0 0 3
J. Proctor 41 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Proctor 0-0 0 1
J. Fuller 4 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
J. Fuller 0-0 0 2
D. Arnette 3 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
D. Arnette 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Haubeil 95 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
5/7 39/39
B. Haubeil 5/7 0 39/39 54
D. DiMaccio 28 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
0/0 0/1
D. DiMaccio 0/0 0 0/1 0
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Northwestern
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
H. Johnson 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
48.3% 367 1 4 77.7
H. Johnson 43/89 367 1 4
A. Smith 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
49.2% 273 1 4 78.2
A. Smith 31/63 273 1 4
T. Green 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60% 62 0 0 112.1
T. Green 6/10 62 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Anderson 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
74 366 3
D. Anderson 74 366 3 31
I. Bowser 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
29 103 0
I. Bowser 29 103 0 21
H. Johnson 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
40 89 1
H. Johnson 40 89 1 25
J. Brown 36 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 85 0
J. Brown 11 85 0 35
A. Smith 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
29 72 1
A. Smith 29 72 1 11
J. Moten IV 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 32 1
J. Moten IV 11 32 1 10
T. Green 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 10 0
T. Green 3 10 0 13
E. Hull 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 10 0
E. Hull 7 10 0 7
K. McGowan 8 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 -2 0
K. McGowan 2 -2 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
B. Skowronek 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 141 0
B. Skowronek 12 141 0 20
R. Lees 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 139 0
R. Lees 19 139 0 19
J. Jefferson 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 132 2
J. Jefferson 10 132 2 50
R. Chiaokhiao-Bowman 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 69 0
R. Chiaokhiao-Bowman 7 69 0 23
K. McGowan 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 62 0
K. McGowan 7 62 0 16
B. Holman 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 51 0
B. Holman 6 51 0 14
J. Moten IV 20 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 37 0
J. Moten IV 5 37 0 13
J. Brown 36 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 23 0
J. Brown 1 23 0 23
M. Washington 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 18 0
M. Washington 3 18 0 9
C. Mangieri 89 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 16 0
C. Mangieri 3 16 0 8
I. Bowser 25 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 11 0
I. Bowser 4 11 0 6
D. Anderson 6 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 3 0
D. Anderson 3 3 0 2
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Pace 13 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Pace 0-0 0 1
P. Fisher 42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
P. Fisher 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Kuhbander 14 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
6/8 6/6
C. Kuhbander 6/8 0 6/6 24
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
