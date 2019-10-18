Drive Chart
MICH
PSU

Michigan-Penn St. Preview

  • AP
  • Oct 18, 2019

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) Sean Clifford looks forward to watching himself on tape more and more each week.

It is one of the perks of being Penn State's starting quarterback. It is also part of the burden.

''I think each week you've got to find something to critique yourself about,'' Clifford said.

Clifford knows he must improve if the No. 7 Nittany Lions (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten) want to keep their winning streak going Saturday against No. 16 Michigan (5-1, 3-1) and stay in the hunt for a College Football Playoff berth.

Until last week against Iowa, the first-year starter had looked unflappable. Clifford is completing 64% of his passes and has thrown 13 touchdowns with just two interceptions. His running ability has been on display, too. Clifford leads the team with 59 carries and is second with 252 rushing yards.

''Up until that Iowa game, I thought he'd handled things really well,'' Penn State coach James Franklin said. ''Whether that is getting the ball out on time, adjusting the protection to pick up the blitz, whether that is making plays with his feet.''

But in Iowa City, Clifford ran into some trouble during the primetime showdown with the Hawkeyes. He held onto the ball too long in the pocket, taking back-to-back sacks to begin Penn State's first possession. Clifford settled in and played mostly mistake-free for the rest of the game. It was the first time Clifford failed to throw for at least 200 yards, but Penn State won 17-12.

''The thing that stands out to me is his confidence. It grows every week,'' offensive lineman Steven Gonzalez said. ''For him to raise his skill level every week has just been really impressive to watch, and he's been playing really well, and we're obviously going to do our job and block our best so that he can do his job well.''

That could prove tougher against the Wolverines.

Michigan has the nation's 14th-ranked defense that is ninth against the pass. Michigan has 16 sacks among its 31 tackles for loss over the last three games.

''He's a good quarterback,'' Michigan linebacker Khaleke Hudson said. ''He's got good accuracy. He's got good scrambling ability. You can tell that he trusts the players around him. He gives his receivers chances to go up and get the ball and they've got good receivers to do that for them.''

OPERATION ATMOSPHERE

Penn State has used its ''White-Out'' games as recruiting lures in the past and that'll be no different on Saturday. The team is expecting nearly 300 potential prospects along with their families and coaches. The demands have meant an all-hands-on-deck effort to keep the weekend running smoothly.

''It's a major, major operation,'' Franklin said. ''This is the one game where we have to turn people away. We have waiting lists, and things like that.''

ON THE MOVE

Michigan running back Hassan Haskins is coming on just when the Wolverines may need him most. He had a career-high 125 yards rushing on just 12 carries and scored for the first time last week. Haskins played linebacker last season before moving back to running back.

''I'm glad I did that because I feel like I can tell what the defense is doing,'' Haskins said. ''I feel like I got a defensive mindset. I have better vision of the running lanes.''

Those might be harder to find against the Nittany Lions, who are allowing a national-best 1.6 yards per carry. Penn State hasn't allowed a player to rush for 100 yards yet this season.

WELCOME BACK

Michigan's first-year offensive coordinator Josh Gattis was Penn State's wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator from 2014-17.

Wolverines coach Jim Harbaugh said Gattis first caught his attention at Western Michigan in 2011 and kept tabs on him as he moved on to be an assistant at Vanderbilt, with the Nittany Lions and at Alabama. Harbaugh said Gattis has a track record of developing players and offensive innovation. During his time with the Nittany Lions, Gattis helped turn out a handful of pros including Chris Godwin, who's now starring for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and DaeSean Hamilton, the program's all-time leaders in catches.

''I've always been impressed,'' Harbaugh said. ''Now getting to work with him, all of those things have been validated.''

�WHITE-OUT ADVANTAGE

A segment of Penn State's fanbase has been vocal about wanting to see the Nittany Lions don all white uniforms for the ''White-Out'' games. While it is possible, Franklin said he wouldn't be willing to ask visiting teams to pack dark uniforms. He also doesn't want to give up the advantage a crowd clad all in white provides.

''Part of the White-Out is the contrast,'' Franklin said. ''It helps us if everybody else is in white, makes our players stand out on the field for our quarterbacks, those types of things.''

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

No Text
1234T
16 Michigan 5-1 -----
7 Penn State 6-0 -----
PSU -9, O/U 47
Beaver Stadium University Park, Pennsylvania
 0 AVG PASS YDS 0
0 AVG RUSH YDS 0
0 AVG TOTAL YDS 0
Michigan
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
S. Patterson 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.1% 1246 9 3 136.9
S. Patterson 92/161 1246 9 3
J. Milton 5 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
42.9% 59 1 1 132.2
J. Milton 3/7 59 1 1
D. McCaffrey 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
45.5% 57 0 0 89
D. McCaffrey 5/11 57 0 0
M. Barrett 23 LB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 25 0 0 310
M. Barrett 1/1 25 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
Z. Charbonnet 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
79 376 5
Z. Charbonnet 79 376 5 41
H. Haskins 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
26 189 1
H. Haskins 26 189 1 29
C. Turner 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
37 146 1
C. Turner 37 146 1 11
T. Wilson 13 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
20 95 0
T. Wilson 20 95 0 14
D. McCaffrey 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 63 1
D. McCaffrey 11 63 1 10
S. Patterson 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
36 55 4
S. Patterson 36 55 4 15
B. VanSumeren 40 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 18 1
B. VanSumeren 8 18 1 6
J. Milton 5 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 16 1
J. Milton 5 16 1 9
B. Mason 42 DL
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
B. Mason 1 3 0 3
G. Jackson 15 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
G. Jackson 1 2 0 2
N. Capatina 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 1 0
N. Capatina 2 1 0 5
J. Runyan 75 OL
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -9 0
J. Runyan 1 -9 0 0
D. Peoples-Jones 9 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -9 0
D. Peoples-Jones 1 -9 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
R. Bell 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 361 0
R. Bell 20 361 0 71
N. Collins 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 269 2
N. Collins 13 269 2 51
T. Black 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 232 1
T. Black 15 232 1 36
D. Peoples-Jones 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 129 2
D. Peoples-Jones 12 129 2 21
N. Eubanks 82 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 128 1
N. Eubanks 14 128 1 26
S. McKeon 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 96 2
S. McKeon 6 96 2 28
L. Schoonmaker 86 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 54 1
L. Schoonmaker 2 54 1 29
Z. Charbonnet 24 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 26 0
Z. Charbonnet 7 26 0 8
D. Hill 30 DB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 25 0
D. Hill 1 25 0 25
G. Jackson 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 23 1
G. Jackson 2 23 1 23
C. Johnson 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 22 0
C. Johnson 3 22 0 10
C. Turner 3 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 13 0
C. Turner 4 13 0 6
M. Sainristil 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
M. Sainristil 1 8 0 8
D. McCaffrey 10 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 1 0
D. McCaffrey 1 1 0 1
Defense T-A SACK INT
A. Thomas 1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
A. Thomas 0-0 0 2
J. Metellus 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Metellus 0-0 0 1
L. Hill 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
L. Hill 0-0 0 2
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Moody 2 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
5/6 6/6
J. Moody 5/6 0 6/6 21
Q. Nordin 3 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
0/3 15/15
Q. Nordin 0/3 0 15/15 15
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Penn State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
S. Clifford 14 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
64.2% 1560 13 2 171
S. Clifford 102/159 1560 13 2
W. Levis 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63.6% 85 1 0 111.1
W. Levis 14/22 85 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
N. Cain 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
57 310 6
N. Cain 57 310 6 27
S. Clifford 14 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
59 252 2
S. Clifford 59 252 2 58
J. Brown 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
35 233 3
J. Brown 35 233 3 85
D. Ford 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
30 215 2
D. Ford 30 215 2 81
W. Levis 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 66 2
W. Levis 13 66 2 12
R. Slade 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
28 59 2
R. Slade 28 59 2 9
N. Eury 40 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 44 1
N. Eury 6 44 1 10
K. Hamler 1 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 7 0
K. Hamler 3 7 0 16
J. Dotson 5 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 0 0
J. Dotson 2 0 0 4
M. Shuster 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -5 0
M. Shuster 1 -5 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
K. Hamler 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
26 455 5
K. Hamler 26 455 5 58
J. Dotson 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 261 3
J. Dotson 14 261 3 72
P. Freiermuth 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 203 3
P. Freiermuth 17 203 3 28
N. Bowers 83 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 136 1
N. Bowers 5 136 1 55
J. Shorter 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 100 0
J. Shorter 8 100 0 18
J. Brown 4 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 89 1
J. Brown 7 89 1 37
R. Slade 3 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 89 0
R. Slade 7 89 0 40
D. George 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 59 0
D. George 4 59 0 22
C. Sullivan-Brown 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 56 0
C. Sullivan-Brown 8 56 0 14
N. Cain 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 47 0
N. Cain 5 47 0 20
D. Chisena 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 46 0
D. Chisena 2 46 0 40
D. Ford 28 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 30 0
D. Ford 5 30 0 15
W. Carr 23 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 27 0
W. Carr 3 27 0 11
Z. Kuntz 82 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 18 0
Z. Kuntz 2 18 0 10
I. Lutz 85 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 15 0
I. Lutz 1 15 0 15
J. Weller 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 10 0
J. Weller 1 10 0 10
B. Strange 86 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 1
B. Strange 1 4 1 4
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Castro-Fields 5 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. Castro-Fields 0-0 0 1
J. Reid 29 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
J. Reid 0-0 0 2
J. Johnson 36 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Johnson 0-0 0 1
J. Brisker 7 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Brisker 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Pinegar 92 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
5/6 33/33
J. Pinegar 5/6 0 33/33 48
J. Stout 98 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
2/3 0/0
J. Stout 2/3 0 0/0 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores