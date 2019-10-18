Drive Chart
MIZZOU
VANDY

Missouri-Vanderbilt Preview

  • AP
  • Oct 18, 2019

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) Missouri coach Barry Odom knows only too well the dangers of going on the road and how a few mistakes can prove very costly.

While some of his players my not remember that stunning loss at Wyoming to open this season, Odom hasn't forgotten.

''We're going to treat it just like it's our first game of the year on traveling, and we'll go through our travel tips and reminders because ... they all have a hard time remembering what we did yesterday, much less six weeks ago,'' Odom said.

The Tigers (5-1, 2-0 Southeastern Conference) could be undefeated if they had played better in that 37-31 loss to Wyoming. They've won five straight to turn things around on a long home stand and put themselves atop the SEC East. Another win Saturday at Vanderbilt would match their longest winning streak since 2017 when Missouri won its final six of the regular season.

Odom has talked to Missouri about preparing the right way after a 38-27 victory over Mississippi last week, then following through by executing to avoid any differences on the road than what they've enjoyed at home.

It'd be easy to overlook Vanderbilt (1-5, 0-3) with the Commodores coming off an unexpected 34-10 loss to UNLV last weekend. Vanderbilt came into this season with expectations of a second straight bowl berth under coach Derek Mason, and now the Commodores have six games left to try to salvage those hopes and avoid a losing record.

''We keep looking every week to simplify and see if you can put these guys in the best possible position,'' Mason said. ''More is not better. More is more right now.''

Some other things to know about Missouri and Vanderbilt:

ROAD TRIPPING

The Tigers just finished the longest home stand in program history, which included wins over Ole Miss and South Carolina. Now they're going 35 days between home games thanks to a schedule that also includes road trips to Kentucky and Georgia separated by an open date. Then they'll be home to host Florida in a game that could decide the SEC East. Missouri is the only Power 5 team to go that long between home games this season and tied for the longest streak nationally with Ball State, Northern Illinois and Kent State.

DEFENDING BRYANT

Mason is very impressed with what Missouri offensive coordinator Derek Dooley has done with Kelly Bryant, helping the senior quarterback blossom as a passer. Bryant has thrown for 1,575 yards and is averaging 262.5 yards a game, and he ranks 28th nationally with 12 touchdown passes. Bryant is completing 65 percent of his passes, 31st in the nation. Mason says Bryant looks more like Dak Prescott of the NFL's Dallas Cowboys.

''He's been able to shed the moniker of just being a running quarterback,'' Mason said. ''I've seen him throw the ball well from the pocket OK. Coach Dooley's done a great job of turning him into a pro passer.''

VANDY'S QB ISSUES

With the Commodores struggling, Mason has opened up the quarterback competition. Riley Neal, the graduate transfer from Ball State, has started every game this season, and he is averaging 183.7 yards per game with four TD passes and three interceptions. Deuce Wallace has played in five games averaging just 37.4 yards per game.

MISSOURI D

Improving an offense that is at the bottom of the SEC in most categories and ranks among the nation's worst won't be easy against the Tigers. Vanderbilt is averaging 338.8 yards per game good for 110th nationally. Missouri isn't just among the SEC's best defenses but the nation's best. The Tigers rank sixth in total defense giving up 262.7 yards and 11th in scoring defense giving up 15.8 points a game. They've allowed opponents to get within 20 yards of the end zone just 12 times all season, best in the SEC and the eighth-fewest such chances in the country.

KEEP RUNNING

The Commodores still have Ke'Shawn Vaughn who's fourth in the SEC averaging 101.2 yards a game, and he's coming off his best game this season rushing for 140 yards with a 53-yard reception last week.

---

No Text
1234T
22 Missouri 5-1 -----
Vanderbilt 1-5 -----
VANDY 21, O/U 56
Vanderbilt Stadium Nashville, Tennessee
 0 AVG PASS YDS 0
0 AVG RUSH YDS 0
0 AVG TOTAL YDS 0
Missouri
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
K. Bryant 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65% 1575 12 4 156.1
K. Bryant 117/180 1575 12 4
T. Powell 5 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
43.8% 74 0 0 82.6
T. Powell 7/16 74 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
L. Rountree III 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
103 557 7
L. Rountree III 103 557 7 41
T. Badie 1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
59 264 2
T. Badie 59 264 2 49
D. Downing 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
26 181 1
D. Downing 26 181 1 54
K. Bryant 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
57 137 1
K. Bryant 57 137 1 22
S. Bakare 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 37 0
S. Bakare 8 37 0 16
A. Watkins 19 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 19 0
A. Watkins 6 19 0 5
J. Johnson 12 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 13 0
J. Johnson 1 13 0 13
C. Bazelak 8 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
C. Bazelak 1 1 0 1
T. Powell 5 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -9 0
T. Powell 1 -9 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Johnson 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
25 275 0
J. Johnson 25 275 0 29
J. Nance 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 250 3
J. Nance 13 250 3 64
A. Okwuegbunam 81 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 240 5
A. Okwuegbunam 16 240 5 36
J. Knox 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 213 1
J. Knox 12 213 1 54
T. Badie 1 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 210 2
T. Badie 19 210 2 49
K. Scott 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 191 0
K. Scott 10 191 0 49
D. Parker Jr. 82 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 101 0
D. Parker Jr. 9 101 0 21
B. Banister 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 89 1
B. Banister 10 89 1 22
L. Rountree III 34 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 35 0
L. Rountree III 6 35 0 8
D. Gicinto 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 26 0
D. Gicinto 1 26 0 26
T. Dove 86 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 0
T. Dove 1 11 0 11
N. Hea 48 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
N. Hea 1 6 0 6
D. Downing 28 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 0
D. Downing 1 2 0 2
Defense T-A SACK INT
R. Perkins 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
R. Perkins 0-0 0 2
C. Garrett 47 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0
C. Garrett 0-0 0 3
N. Bolton 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
N. Bolton 0-0 0 2
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
T. McCann 19 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
11/14 26/29
T. McCann 11/14 0 26/29 59
S. Koetting 90 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
0/1 0/0
S. Koetting 0/1 0 0/0 0
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Vanderbilt
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
R. Neal 6 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
59.2% 1102 4 3 116.5
R. Neal 103/174 1102 4 3
D. Wallace 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
42.4% 187 0 1 65.6
D. Wallace 25/59 187 0 1
C. Johnson 7 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0
C. Johnson 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. Vaughn 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
102 607 5
K. Vaughn 102 607 5 52
K. Brooks 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 85 1
K. Brooks 15 85 1 61
J. Shelton-Mosley 11 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 35 0
J. Shelton-Mosley 3 35 0 23
J. Marlow 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 19 0
J. Marlow 3 19 0 8
K. Lipscomb 16 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 16 0
K. Lipscomb 1 16 0 16
M. Pryor 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 11 0
M. Pryor 2 11 0 8
J. Wakefield 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 7 0
J. Wakefield 1 7 0 7
D. Jerkins 33 S
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
D. Jerkins 1 3 0 3
D. Wallace 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 -13 0
D. Wallace 4 -13 0 1
R. Neal 6 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
31 -21 0
R. Neal 31 -21 0 16
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
K. Lipscomb 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
31 343 2
K. Lipscomb 31 343 2 49
C. Johnson 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 184 1
C. Johnson 18 184 1 28
C. Pierce 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 178 1
C. Pierce 9 178 1 75
J. Pinkney 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 143 0
J. Pinkney 13 143 0 30
K. Vaughn 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 143 0
K. Vaughn 17 143 0 53
J. Bostic 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 69 0
J. Bostic 8 69 0 16
J. Shelton-Mosley 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 67 0
J. Shelton-Mosley 10 67 0 23
C. Bolar 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 63 0
C. Bolar 8 63 0 12
B. Bresnahan 86 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 47 0
B. Bresnahan 4 47 0 19
K. Brooks 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 29 0
K. Brooks 7 29 0 10
J. Winrow 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 13 0
J. Winrow 2 13 0 9
J. Wakefield 32 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 10 0
J. Wakefield 1 10 0 10
Defense T-A SACK INT
R. Haynie 4 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
R. Haynie 0-0 0 1
T. Daley 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. Daley 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
R. Guay 98 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
7/8 6/6
R. Guay 7/8 0 6/6 27
J. Rice 39 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
1/1 4/4
J. Rice 1/1 0 4/4 7
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
NCAA FB Scores