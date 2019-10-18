Drive Chart
PURDUE
IOWA

Purdue-Iowa Preview

  • AP
  • Oct 18, 2019

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) No. 23 Iowa could use a boost after agonizing back-to-back losses to Michigan and Penn State.

For once, Purdue might be exactly the kind of team the Hawkeyes are looking to play.

Yes, the Boilermakers (2-4, 1-2 Big Ten) have won two straight over the Hawkeyes (4-2, 1-2) and are coming off a blowout win over Maryland. But injuries have decimated Purdue, which has lost quarterback Elijah Sindelar and star wide receiver Rondale Moore and been forced to play 30 true or redshirt freshmen through six games.

Iowa, on the other hand, is looking for somebody to pound on after dropping two straight to the Wolverines and Nittany Lions despite allowing just 27 combined points.

The Hawkeyes entered play as an 18-point favorite despite scoring just 15 points in their last two games.

''Iowa has played some very good football,'' Purdue coach Jeff Brohm said. ''Like always, they are well-coached and sound in what they do and do a great job on defense and don't give up points. They don't give up big plays. They make you earn it.''

IOWA OFFENSE

The Hawkeyes followed up a 48-point outing against Middle Tennessee State with just 3 points against Michigan and 12 against Penn State. The running game, hampered by injuries to Iowa's interior line, has gone south in recent weeks. The Hawkeyes have just 71 yards rushing over their past two games.

''The film has beared it out, two really good football teams playing extremely hard out there,'' Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said of Iowa's losing skid. ''Bottom line is, they made some critical plays that we weren't able to make. Credit to our opponent. After watching the tape on Sunday, I feel the same way. I believe we have a good football team.''

SCOUTING THE BOILERMAKERS

Iowa's last two opponents rank second (Penn State, 8.2 points per game) and 15th (Michigan, 17.5 per game) in scoring defense. The Boilermakers are 87th at 29.8 points allowed. But Purdue found something in the passing game in last week's 40-14 win over Maryland. Freshman Jack Plummer was 33 of 41 passing for 420 yards and three touchdowns, with fellow rookie David Bell catching nine balls for 138 yards and two scores.

BEATING FERENTZ

Brohm is 2-0 against Ferentz. The Boilermakers won a 38-36 shootout at home in 2018 and beat Iowa in Iowa City 24-15 two years ago in a pair of upsets.

''We hit a couple big plays over the top, our defense played well and we found a way to win,'' Brohm of that 2017 game. ''This past year at home, we found a way to score early, which is important against them because they want to control the football and they want to run the clock.''

Brohm's passing attack has flummoxed Iowa's standout defensive coordinator Phil Parker, torching the Hawkeyes for 563 yards and seven TDs in those two meetings. But losing Moore will likely be a huge blow to the Boilers' passing game when playing a defense as talented as Iowa's.

EXTRA POINTS

Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley is spreading the ball around this season. Wide receivers Ihmir Smith-Marsette, Brandon Smith and Nico Ragaini share the team lead for receptions with 24. ...Plummer's 80.5 completion rate last week was the best for a Purdue quarterback with at least 40 passes in a game. Kyle Orton holds the overall school record, having completed 23 of 26 passes against Ball State in 2004. ...Stanley is 21-11 as the starter, and his next TD pass will put him second on Iowa's all-time list. ...Purdue is 129th out of 130 teams with just 63.5 rushing yards per game, 129th in yards per carry (2.24) and tied for 125th with four rushing TDs. Iowa is tied for fifth nationally with just two rushing TDs allowed.

HE SAID IT

''We're not playing well enough on the line, not cohesively enough. We're working to get our best combination in there.'' - Ferentz

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

No Text
1234T
Purdue 2-4 -----
23 Iowa 4-2 -----
IOWA -17.5, O/U 48.5
Kinnick Stadium Iowa City, Iowa
 0 AVG PASS YDS 0
0 AVG RUSH YDS 0
0 AVG TOTAL YDS 0
Purdue
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
E. Sindelar 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
64.3% 978 9 3 158.8
E. Sindelar 72/112 978 9 3
J. Plummer 13 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
59.4% 965 7 4 129.1
J. Plummer 82/138 965 7 4
A. O'Connell 16 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 4 0 0 133.6
A. O'Connell 1/1 4 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. Doerue 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
67 226 3
K. Doerue 67 226 3 26
Z. Horvath 40 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
33 92 0
Z. Horvath 33 92 0 13
J. Anthrop 33 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 52 0
J. Anthrop 7 52 0 11
E. Sindelar 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 29 1
E. Sindelar 12 29 1 9
T. Fuller 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 10 0
T. Fuller 5 10 0 5
D. Hewitt 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 9 0
D. Hewitt 4 9 0 4
R. Moore 4 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 3 0
R. Moore 3 3 0 4
A. Armour 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 3 0
A. Armour 2 3 0 2
J. Plummer 13 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
34 -27 0
J. Plummer 34 -27 0 18
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
D. Bell 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
26 438 3
D. Bell 26 438 3 49
R. Moore 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
29 387 2
R. Moore 29 387 2 70
B. Hopkins 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
24 345 3
B. Hopkins 24 345 3 38
A. Anderson Jr. 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 230 2
A. Anderson Jr. 17 230 2 54
J. Anthrop 33 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
25 187 1
J. Anthrop 25 187 1 38
M. Wright 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 101 1
M. Wright 6 101 1 59
J. Sparks 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 91 1
J. Sparks 5 91 1 50
K. Doerue 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 69 1
K. Doerue 8 69 1 18
Z. Horvath 40 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 47 1
Z. Horvath 8 47 1 11
P. Durham 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 40 1
P. Durham 4 40 1 26
T. Sheffield 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 12 0
T. Sheffield 2 12 0 8
A. Armour 20 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 0 0
A. Armour 1 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Mackey 1 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
D. Mackey 0-0 0 1
C. Trice 23 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
C. Trice 0-0 0 2
S. Smiley 29 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
S. Smiley 0-0 0 1
G. Karlaftis 5 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
G. Karlaftis 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Dellinger 85 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
6/8 20/20
J. Dellinger 6/8 0 20/20 38
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Iowa
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
N. Stanley 4 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.1% 1511 9 4 134.3
N. Stanley 124/203 1511 9 4
S. Petras 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60% 25 0 0 81
S. Petras 6/10 25 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
M. Sargent 10 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
70 329 2
M. Sargent 70 329 2 22
T. Young 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
48 313 1
T. Young 48 313 1 52
T. Goodson 15 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
48 252 0
T. Goodson 48 252 0 29
I. Smith-Marsette 6 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 43 1
I. Smith-Marsette 5 43 1 16
I. Kelly-Martin 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 23 0
I. Kelly-Martin 6 23 0 9
T. Tracy Jr. 3 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 9 0
T. Tracy Jr. 1 9 0 9
O. Martin 5 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
O. Martin 1 5 0 5
B. Ross 36 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 3 1
B. Ross 4 3 1 3
N. Ragaini 89 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
N. Ragaini 1 2 0 2
S. Petras 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 1
S. Petras 1 1 1 1
T. Pallissard 40 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
T. Pallissard 1 0 0 0
M. Pottebaum 38 LB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
M. Pottebaum 1 0 0 0
N. Stanley 4 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
38 -31 1
N. Stanley 38 -31 1 16
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
I. Smith-Marsette 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
24 386 3
I. Smith-Marsette 24 386 3 58
B. Smith 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
24 301 4
B. Smith 24 301 4 34
N. Ragaini 89 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
24 249 0
N. Ragaini 24 249 0 45
T. Tracy Jr. 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 190 1
T. Tracy Jr. 12 190 1 33
M. Sargent 10 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 133 0
M. Sargent 12 133 0 41
T. Goodson 15 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 92 0
T. Goodson 15 92 0 31
N. Wieting 39 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 64 0
N. Wieting 6 64 0 25
S. Beyer 42 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 57 0
S. Beyer 4 57 0 27
O. Martin 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 28 1
O. Martin 5 28 1 9
I. Kelly-Martin 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 25 0
I. Kelly-Martin 2 25 0 25
T. Young 28 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
T. Young 1 7 0 7
B. Ross 36 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
B. Ross 1 4 0 4
Defense T-A SACK INT
G. Stone 9 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
G. Stone 0-0 0 1
M. Ojemudia 11 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
M. Ojemudia 0-0 0 2
D. Colbert 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
D. Colbert 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
K. Duncan 3 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
13/15 14/14
K. Duncan 13/15 0 14/14 53
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
