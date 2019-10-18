Drive Chart
NORMAN, Okla. (AP) Quarterback Austin Kendall always wanted to lead his football team onto Oklahoma's Owen Field, seeking a win over a Big 12 Conference rival before another sellout crowd. He will, though he will be wearing a West Virginia jersey while doing so.

Kendall, who spent the past three years as an understudy to Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray at Oklahoma, transferred to West Virginia when it became clear he probably wouldn't move into a starting role with the Sooners. He will get a shot at his former team Saturday when the Mountaineers (3-3, 1-2 Big 12) visit No. 5 Oklahoma (6-0, 3-0).

It almost didn't happen. Kendall suffered a chest injury early during last Saturday's loss to Iowa State. West Virginia coach Neal Brown listed Kendall as questionable for most of the week before saying Thursday that Kendall indeed would start against the Sooners.

He has started every game for the Mountaineers this season. Kendall was Mayfield's backup in 2016, then redshirted in 2017, when Mayfield won the Heisman Trophy. Murray won Oklahoma's starting job last season and also went on to win the Heisman. In his two non-redshirt seasons with the Sooners, Kendall played in seven games and completed 28 of 39 passes for 265 yards and three TDs without an interception.

For West Virginia, he's completed 66% of his passes (126 of 191) for 1,247 yards and nine touchdowns with seven interceptions.

Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley - who initially blocked Kendall's transfer to West Virginia before relenting - said it's an odd feeling to face one of his former quarterbacks.

''Guy was recruited and was here with us for three years, so it definitely feels a little strange,'' Riley said. ''I've got to see bits and pieces of him. Obviously had a chance to study him a little bit more here this week. He's had some games where he's played really, really well.

''I'm sure he's champing at the bit to get back for this one. I would expect nothing less. I certainly hope he is healthy and always wish him the best.''

HURTS LOOKS TO REBOUND

Quarterback Jalen Hurts - whose transfer to Oklahoma led to Kendall's transfer to West Virginia - mostly has excelled in his first season with the Sooners after three years at Alabama. But he committed two costly red-zone turnovers (one interception, one fumble) in the first half against Texas that kept the game closer than the Sooners would have liked. Oklahoma still beat the Longhorns 34-27, but Hurts wasn't satisfied with that performance, saying he ''just made a couple of bad decisions and put the team in bad situations.''

It's something Riley has discussed with Hurts.

''Your bad decisions can't be turnovers,'' Riley said. ''They've got to be incomplete passes. He knows he's got to be better there.''

O-FER

Since joining the Big 12 with the 2012 season, West Virginia has beaten every league opponent except for Oklahoma. The closest the Mountaineers have come were in 2012 (a 50-49 Oklahoma win) and last season, when the Sooners won 59-56 in Morgantown. Oklahoma leads the series 9-2.

West Virginia's last win over the Sooners came in the 2008 Fiesta Bowl, a 48-28 decision. The Mountaineers' other win in the series was in 1982, an upset of the ninth-ranked Sooners in Norman, 41-27.

NOT DISCOURAGED

Consecutive home losses to Texas and Iowa State have dampened the excitement surrounding West Virginia's 3-1 start, but Brown said the Mountaineers aren't discouraged heading into a tough stretch, with back-to-back games against Oklahoma and No. 18 Baylor.

''We're disappointed, but it's not doom-and-gloom in this building,'' Brown said. ''We're not down and out. We've lost to three really good teams. We're playing 21 freshmen and sophomores right now. We're looking forward to finishing strong and it starts this week with a tremendous challenge but a great opportunity when we go to Norman.''

CEEDEE FOR TDs

Oklahoma receiver CeeDee Lamb has at least one touchdown catch in eight consecutive games, the longest active streak in the Football Bowl Subdivision.

With three touchdowns last week against Texas, Lamb - a junior - now ranks third on Oklahoma's receiving touchdowns career list with 28, trailing only Ryan Broyles (45) and Mark Clayton (31), both of whom played four seasons for the Sooners.

STREAKS

Oklahoma has scored at least 34 points in 16 straight games, the longest such streak in school history, and in 27 of the last 28 games. The 15-game streak is tied for the second-longest nationally since at least 1980, behind Oregon (23 in 2011-12) and Florida State (16 in 2013-14). The last team to hold the Sooners under 34 points was Army, which lost 28-21 in overtime to the Sooners on Sept. 22, 2018.

West Virginia
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
A. Kendall 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66% 1247 9 7 129
A. Kendall 126/191 1247 9 7
J. Allison 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
73.1% 144 1 2 116.9
J. Allison 19/26 144 1 2
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. McKoy 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
62 187 3
K. McKoy 62 187 3 23
L. Brown 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
35 156 1
L. Brown 35 156 1 30
M. Pettaway 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
27 72 2
M. Pettaway 27 72 2 23
A. Kendall 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
30 54 1
A. Kendall 30 54 1 25
A. Sinkfield 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 40 0
A. Sinkfield 14 40 0 6
S. Ryan 18 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 24 0
S. Ryan 1 24 0 24
S. James 13 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 19 0
S. James 4 19 0 8
T. Bush 14 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 15 0
T. Bush 3 15 0 9
L. Dorr 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 9 0
L. Dorr 2 9 0 4
J. Allison 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 -8 0
J. Allison 4 -8 0 1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
S. James 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
37 359 2
S. James 37 359 2 51
T. Simmons 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
25 335 2
T. Simmons 25 335 2 44
S. Ryan 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 168 0
S. Ryan 15 168 0 39
G. Campbell 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 100 3
G. Campbell 4 100 3 46
T. Bush 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 95 1
T. Bush 6 95 1 41
K. McKoy 6 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 89 0
K. McKoy 21 89 0 15
A. Jennings 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 57 1
A. Jennings 7 57 1 14
B. Wheaton 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 50 1
B. Wheaton 3 50 1 31
W. Wright 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 41 0
W. Wright 9 41 0 13
L. Brown 4 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 34 0
L. Brown 4 34 0 13
M. O'Laughlin 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 20 0
M. O'Laughlin 4 20 0 8
J. Haskins 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 13 0
J. Haskins 3 13 0 6
A. Sinkfield 20 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 11 0
A. Sinkfield 3 11 0 6
M. Pettaway 32 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 7 0
M. Pettaway 2 7 0 8
I. Esdale 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
I. Esdale 1 6 0 6
R. Fields Jr. 86 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
R. Fields Jr. 1 6 0 6
Defense T-A SACK INT
K. Washington Jr. 28 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0
K. Washington Jr. 0-0 0 3
T. Smith 23 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. Smith 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
E. Staley 30 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
7/12 16/16
E. Staley 7/12 0 16/16 37
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Oklahoma
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Hurts 1 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
71.5% 1758 17 3 215.9
J. Hurts 98/137 1758 17 3
T. Mordecai 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63.6% 160 2 0 154.7
T. Mordecai 14/22 160 2 0
S. Rattler 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
75% 73 1 0 192.9
S. Rattler 6/8 73 1 0
N. Basquine 83 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 21 0 0 276.4
N. Basquine 1/1 21 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Hurts 1 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
74 630 8
J. Hurts 74 630 8 52
R. Stevenson 29 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
35 356 5
R. Stevenson 35 356 5 75
T. Sermon 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
45 345 4
T. Sermon 45 345 4 32
K. Brooks 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
35 311 1
K. Brooks 35 311 1 42
T. Pledger 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 35 0
T. Pledger 4 35 0 12
M. Major 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 28 0
M. Major 10 28 0 6
T. Mordecai 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 19 0
T. Mordecai 3 19 0 12
C. Rambo 14 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 15 0
C. Rambo 2 15 0 18
S. Rattler 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 15 0
S. Rattler 2 15 0 8
B. Willis 81 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 -1 0
B. Willis 2 -1 0 0
J. Hall 27 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
J. Hall 1 -1 0 0
C. Lamb 2 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 -15 1
C. Lamb 3 -15 1 4
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
C. Lamb 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
28 610 10
C. Lamb 28 610 10 71
C. Rambo 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 406 4
C. Rambo 17 406 4 74
J. Haselwood 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 218 1
J. Haselwood 14 218 1 49
N. Basquine 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 109 0
N. Basquine 9 109 0 24
J. Hall 27 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 92 2
J. Hall 8 92 2 23
G. Calcaterra 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 79 0
G. Calcaterra 5 79 0 24
B. Willis 81 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 77 0
B. Willis 4 77 0 25
T. Bridges 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 75 1
T. Bridges 6 75 1 33
L. Morris 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 62 0
L. Morris 3 62 0 25
T. Sermon 4 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 56 1
T. Sermon 6 56 1 20
A. Miller 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 55 0
A. Miller 2 55 0 40
T. Wease 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 45 1
T. Wease 3 45 1 37
D. Stoops 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 43 0
D. Stoops 3 43 0 17
A. Stogner 18 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 34 0
A. Stogner 3 34 0 19
R. Stevenson 29 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 26 0
R. Stevenson 5 26 0 15
J. Hurts 1 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 21 0
J. Hurts 1 21 0 21
M. Jones 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
M. Jones 1 5 0 5
K. Brooks 26 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -1 0
K. Brooks 1 -1 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Davis 4 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Davis 0-0 0 1
B. Radley-Hiles 44 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
B. Radley-Hiles 0-0 0 1
R. Jones 21 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
R. Jones 0-0 0 1
T. Brown 6 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. Brown 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
G. Brkic 47 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
5/5 17/17
G. Brkic 5/5 0 17/17 32
C. Sutherland 30 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
2/4 23/23
C. Sutherland 2/4 0 23/23 29
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
