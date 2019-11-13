Drive Chart
Florida-Missouri Preview

  • AP
  • Nov 13, 2019

No. 11 Florida visits Missouri on Saturday to battle more than the Tigers in a Southeastern Conference game in Columbia, Mo.

The 11 a.m. local kickoff time likely will include temperatures in the 40s. That's fine for some people, though not necessarily those nicknamed Gators. The average kickoff temperature for Florida games this season has been 76.3 degrees, with the coldest being 56 degrees at South Carolina on Oct. 19.

"That's why we live in Florida," Gators coach Dan Mullen said Monday after being asked about the Missouri weather. "I was looking at their temperature right now and it's 22 and snowing.

"If you're a competitor, I don't care if you put the ball down at 2 o'clock in the morning in the middle of the parking lot -- let's go play. If that's not your mindset, you're not really a competitor."

The Gators (8-2, 5-2 SEC), who trounced visiting Vanderbilt 56-0 last weekend, will be trying to avenge losses to Missouri in each of the past two years. The Tigers won 45-16 at home in 2017 before prevailing 38-17 in The Swamp last season.

Missouri (5-4, 2-3) has lost three straight games -- 21-14 at Vanderbilt, 29-7 at Kentucky, 27-0 at Georgia -- to fall to 0-4 on the road. However, the Tigers are 5-0 at Memorial Stadium.

Missouri hasn't played at home since an Oct. 12 victory against Mississippi.

"Our kids are excited about (being back home)," coach Barry Odom said Tuesday. "We obviously need to play better, we need to play well."

That hasn't been a problem at home, where the Tigers have averaged 40.4 points, allowed 11.6 points and have earned three Power 5 wins, including against South Carolina and Ole Miss.

Missouri expects quarterback Kelly Bryant to return against the Gators. The graduate transfer from Clemson missed last week's loss at Georgia after suffering a hamstring injury two weeks earlier at Kentucky.

"Unless there's a setback, I fully anticipate him playing and playing well," Odom said.

Bryant has completed 140 of 225 passes (62.2 percent) for 1,845 yards, 14 touchdowns and five interceptions in eight games this season.

Gators quarterback Kyle Trask is coming off a stellar performance against Vanderbilt. He passed for a career-high 363 yards and three touchdowns and ran for another.

Trask said he was not overly concerned about Saturday's weather in Columbia, adding he played in "30s and raining" while in high school in Manvel, Texas.

"As a quarterback, you want to throw it the same way whether it's raining or the sun's out," Trask said Monday. "You can't give (the ball) the death grip, because it's not going to go anywhere."

Mullen said he expected defensive lineman Jabari Zuniga (ankle) and right guard Brett Heggie (concussion) to return after missing the Vanderbilt game. Odom said receiver Johnathon Johnson (shoulder strain) was day-to-day but "other than that, we've got everybody healthy."

Both teams rely on strong defenses. The Tigers give up 287.8 yards per game (10th nationally); the Gators allow 308.2 (14th).

Offensively, Florida averages 419.5 yards (ranked 56th nationally), while Missouri is at 402.9 yards per game (72nd nationally).

--Field Level Media

