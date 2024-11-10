Georgia slid down the AP Top 25 to No. 11 after losing 28-10 against Ole Miss, snapping a streak of 52 straight wins against non-Alabama opponents. The ranking is the lowest for the Bulldogs since the final regular season poll on Dec. 20, 2020 when Georgia ranked No. 11 and failed to win the SEC East. Since then, Georgia spent only one week outside the AP Top 5 compared to 39 weeks at No. 1.

Flying up the rankings after the loss was Indiana, which reached top five in the AP Poll for the first time since 1967 and only the third time in program history. No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Texas and No. 4 Penn State also all moved up after Georgia and previously undefeated Miami fell over the weekend.

Down the board, Tulane found its way back into the field at No. 25, boxing out Big 12 contenders Iowa State and Kansas State. Army moved up to No. 16, the highest ranking for the Black Knights since 1962. Alabama also moved back into the top 10, ranking No. 9 as the top two-loss team on the board.

Here's how the AP Top 25 worked out after Week 11. First-place votes are in parentheses.

Others receiving votes: Iowa State 92; Arizona State 35; Pittsburgh 18; Louisiana 14; UNLV 10