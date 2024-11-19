Is Kent State the worst FBS college football team of all time? The fact that the Golden Flashes are 0-10, and 1-21 since the start of 2023 season, certainly lends some merit to the assertion.

Hidden in that record is a 19-game losing streak. Bad, but it doesn't even crack the top 20 worst losing streaks in college football history. Yet.

In fact, 1981-83 Kent State has been there and done that; that iteration of the Golden Flashes are tied for 20th at 21 straight losses.

Modern Kent State has every chance to match that. And, of course, that one win in the past two years was against an FCS team. Kent State hasn't beaten an FBS opponent since Nov. 26, 2022. This year, the Golden Flashes lost to FCS St. Francis, which is currently 4-6 and had a run where it scored seven total points in three games from Oct. 12 to Oct. 26.

Here's a quick look at this Kent State team by the numbers (not every stat, just the more meaningful ones):

Total offense: 231 yards per game (134th nationally)

231 yards per game (134th nationally) Scoring offense: 14.3 points per game (131st)

14.3 points per game (131st) Turnover margin: -10 (T-124th)

-10 (T-124th) Total defense: 521.9 yards per game (134th)

521.9 yards per game (134th) Scoring defense: 44.8 points per game (134th)

44.8 points per game (134th) Net punting: 36.89 yards (108th)

So, dead last in the nation in most major categories, and Kent State isn't even that great at punting on top of that. But, hey, the Golden Flashes do have more total points (143) than Florida State (133). So there's that.

Worst team of all time? Not quite. Worst team in a while? Probably. Worst team this season? Definitely. But the Seminoles (and Purdue) are giving Kent State a run for its money.

If you, dear reader, know the Bottom 25, you know this isn't meant to poke fun at Kent State. It's more in admiration of its futility. Never change, Golden Flashes. You are the Bottom 25's heart and soul.

Bottom 25 rankings

The illustrious Tom Fornelli created the formula that we still use to generate the Bottom 25, but he has since passed on his writing duties. To be clear, the rankings are based on a series of calculations, but the quips are entirely man-made.