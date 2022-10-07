Week 6 of the college football season is headlined by two massive SEC matchups, a Big 12 rivalry dripping with storylines and a surprising chance for one of the sport's biggest punchlines to become bowl eligible and stay undefeated on the year.

No. 2 Georgia will host Auburn in the Deep South's Oldest Rivalry in the first SEC on CBS Game of the Week with the Bulldogs hoping to get back on track after two sluggish performances. Immediately following that game is the highly anticipated matchup between coaches Jimbo Fisher and Nick Saban as Texas A&M will look to make it two straight over top-ranked Alabama. The Red River Showdown between Oklahoma and Texas will serve as a chance for the winner to stay in the Big 12 Championship Game race, and No. 17 TCU will travel to unbeaten and No. 19 Kansas with the Jayhawks looking to notch another win to get bowl eligible.

It'll be a busy Saturday across the country, so here's a handy viewer's guide to help you navigate the action. All times Eastern.

The best games

No. 8 Tennessee at No. 25 LSU -- noon on ESPN, fuboTV (Try for free): The Volunteers have had two weeks to prepare for a Tigers team that scored 21 straight points to topple Auburn 21-17 last weekend. Keep an eye on the passing attack when the Tigers have the ball. Quarterback Jayden Daniels hasn't been a threat through the air, but the Vols defense got torched by Florida's Anthony Richardson the last time we saw them on the field.

No. 17 TCU at No. 19 Kansas -- noon on FS1, fuboTV (Try for free): The biggest game in Lawrence in at least a generation will serve as one of the biggest games in the race for the Big 12 title. How many of you had that on your radar when the season started? (Put your hand down ... no you didn't.) If you haven't had a chance to check out Jayhawks dual-threat quarterback Jalon Daniels, you need to pay attention to the dark horse Heisman Trophy candidate. Meanwhile, the Horned Frogs' high flying aerial attack is led by quarterback Max Duggan, who has 11 touchdowns without an interception. Expect some fireworks at high noon.

Texas vs. Oklahoma (in Dallas) -- noon on ABC, fuboTV (Try for free): This will be the first time since 1998 that both Big 12 rivals will be unranked heading into the Red River Showdown. Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers should make his first start since suffering a clavicle sprain in Week 2 vs. Alabama. He'll be squaring off against a Sooners defense that got torched by TCU last week.

Auburn at No. 2 Georgia -- 3:30 p.m. on CBS, CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App (Free): The Bulldogs needed a fourth-quarter comeback to escape the clutches of lowly Missouri last week. On the other side, the Tigers gave up 21 straight points in last week's loss to LSU and are averaging 2.6 points per second half (excluding overtime) over their last eight games against Power Five opponents. A big win by the Bulldogs could send Tigers coach Bryan Harsin to the buyout life.

No. 11 Utah at No. 18 UCLA -- 3:30 p.m. on Fox, fuboTV (Try for free): The Bruins stunned Washington last weekend, and they will look to keep their undefeated season rolling at home. The Utes, on the other hand, can't afford its second loss if they want to keep their faint College Football Playoff hopes alive.

Texas A&M at No. 1 Alabama -- 8 p.m. on CBS, CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App (Free): The second game of the SEC on CBS doubleheader will feature the coaching matchup for which we've all been waiting. Jimbo Fisher and Nick Saban got into a war of words this offseason after Saban said A&M "bought" its recruiting class, which ranks as the best all time. To add further intrigue, the quarterback situation for both teams is uncertain. Alabama's Bryce Young is a game-time decision and will be replaced by Jalen Milroe if he can't go. Aggies quarterback Max Johnson suffered a hand injury in last weekend's loss to Mississippi State and will reportedly miss significant time. He will be replaced by Haynes King -- the Week 1 starter in each of the last two seasons.

Best of the rest