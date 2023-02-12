Plenty of former college stars will play on the biggest stage in football in Super Bowl LVII, which features the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs in State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. One of the most intriguing players in the game is Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. The third-year signal-caller started at Alabama as a true freshman in 2016, was benched in favor of Tua Tagovailoa in the College Football Playoff National Championship the next season, saved the season in the SEC Championship Game in 2018 when Tagovailoa suffered an injury and became a Heisman Trophy finalist in 2019 at Oklahoma. That is a roller-coaster ride of epic proportions.

Patrick Mahomes II, formerly of Texas Tech and MVP of Super Bowl LIV, will take the snaps for the Chiefs in an attempt to hoist the Vince Lombardi Trophy for the second time in his career. The former Red Raiders star has evolved from a star in the "Air Raid" offense in Lubbock, Texas, into one of the most dynamic signal-callers in a generation.

Where did each of this year's Super Bowl players attend college? We break down every active player below based on school and conference.

Super Bowl players by college

Where players on the official active rosters of the Chiefs and Eagles as of Monday played in college.

Two players each: Middle Tennessee, Memphis, Old Dominion, Rutgers, SMU, Texas Tech, USC, Wisconsin

One player each: Clemson, Duke, East Carolina, Eastern Michigan, Fayetteville State, Georgia Southern, Georgia Tech, Idaho, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, LSU, Marshall, Miami, Michigan State, Missouri, Missouri Southern, NC State, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Ole Miss, Oregon State, Pennsylvania, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Purdue, Samford, South Carolina State, South Dakota, South Dakota State, South Florida, Southern Miss, Stanford, TCU, Temple, Tennessee, Toledo, Tulane, Utah, Valdosta State, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, Western Illinois, Western Michigan, Wyoming,

Super Bowl players by conference

The conferences represented by players based on the official Chiefs and Eagles active rosters as of Monday.