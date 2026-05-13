This is the NFL, where what a team aims to be and what a team is, are often at odds, or at least not quite a match. And make no mistake, talent helps a lot, too ... and can cover a lot of the ground between what a team wants to be and what it is.

Identities are how front offices build teams and how coaches coach teams. If there aren't some basic principles in place, it all falls apart. So what directions did teams take to improve in 2026? What's the one word teams can hang their hat on when looking at this offseason as a whole? Whether they hit their target remains to be seen, but for now, this is where they've aimed. We started with the AFC yesterday and are now onto the NFC.

NFC East

Dallas Cowboys: Balance

Player who exemplifies it: Caleb Downs

The Cowboys were second in total offense last season and fifth in points scored, but 30th in total defense and last in points allowed. It doesn't get much more unbalanced than that. Hoping to be a more balanced team, Dallas focused almost exclusively on its defense this offseason, and Downs, selected 11th overall, is going to be a key figure in that. He can play safety or nickel corner or in the box, and he handles the run and the pass well. His well-rounded abilities made him one of college football's premier players over the past few years. Downs, plus free agent Jalen Thompson, is a huge upgrade. The Cowboys also hope they have balanced their defense as a whole, adding talent up front in first-round pick Malachi Lawrence and trade acquisition Rashan Gary, and in the linebacker corps (Dee Winters), as well.

New York Giants: Foundation

Player who exemplifies it: Francis Mauigoa

John Harbaugh knows successful teams aren't built overnight, and the Giants did a good job laying a foundation for successful first steps. Arvell Reese is a stupendous athlete and potential game wrecker from wherever he lines up. He has a veteran in Tremaine Edmunds next to him to help him adapt. Mauigoa could start at guard before becoming a long-term answer at right tackle, bookending Andrew Thomas. Harbaugh brought in several capable pieces from Baltimore, such as Isaiah Likely, and added steady veterans D.J. Reader and Shelby Harris to help fill the hole left by Dexter Lawrence's departure.

Philadelphia Eagles: Bold

Player who exemplifies it: Jonathan Greenard

GM Howie Roseman has never been afraid to be bold, and it showed on draft weekend. With A.J. Brown all but gone, he traded up with the rival Cowboys to get first-round wide receiver Makai Lemon, stealing him away from the Steelers in the process. On Day 2, Roseman acquired EDGE Jonathan Greenard from the Vikings and then gave Greenard a sizable four-year extension. (We also liked them adding receiving tight end Eli Stowers on Day 2.)

In a less-heralded but perhaps equally important move, Philadelphia signed the talented-but-inconsistent Riq Woolen to man the outside cornerback position opposite Quinyon Mitchell, a major hole last year.

It wasn't just the player additions that were bold. The Eagles brought in Sean Mannion to be the offensive coordinator. Not only is it Mannion's first offensive coordinator job, but he runs a system -- lots of under-center play action and throws over the field -- that hasn't been a part of Jalen Hurts' game. It's a marriage that could have some bumps in the road but ultimately help an offense that underperformed in 2025.

Washington Commanders: Speed

Player who exemplifies it: Sonny Styles

It's hard to watch Styles' 40-yard dash overlay with him beating CeeDee Lamb and Kyle Hamilton and not think speed. But it wasn't just Styles who Washington added to bring speed to a defense that desperately needed it. Odafe Oweh and K'Lavon Chaisson bring speed to the edge rush unit, and Leo Chenal brings it to the linebacking room alongside Styles. Add in safety Nick Cross, and the Commanders got better, more athletic and much faster across all three levels of the defense.

NFC North

Chicago Bears: Measured

Player who exemplifies it: Coby Bryant

The Bears could have tried to really load up after their breakthrough 2025 season. They smartly opted not to. Instead, they worked around financial hurdles and other unexpected challenges (Drew Dalman's retirement) while still making smart improvements.

Bryant is an under-appreciated, versatile safety who can close in a hurry, lower the boom, and give you some back-end ball production (seven interceptions over the last two years) as well. He and first-round rookie Dillon Thieneman form a solid duo. Devin Bush is a nice mid-level signing to replace Tremaine Edmunds. Even the DJ Moore trade generated a solid return. The Bears can bank on mostly internal improvements but also some steady veteran presences added from the outside, too.

Detroit Lions: Themselves

Player who exemplifies it: Blake Miller

The Lions are Dan Campbell through and through. They brought in the big, physical Cade Mays to solidify the center spot and drafted uber-reliable, pro-ready right tackle Miller in the first round. He should not only start from Day 1 but also reliably replace Penei Sewell, who is headed to left tackle. He comes with the fiercely competitive, physical profile Campbell and the whole organization loves.

But the Lions are also sticking to what got them here in some sense. Guards Tate Ratledge and Christian Mahogany are in line to make jumps. The defensive secondary play and health must improve; free-agent addition Roger McCreary and dogged but undersized Keith Abney II (fifth round) could outplay external expectations. The pass rush outside Aidan Hutchinson also must be better, and second-round pick Derrick Moore will be counted on there. The Lions won't panic from one disappointing season, but they also recognized they had holes to fix.

Green Bay Packers: Development

Player who exemplifies it: Brandon Cisse

The Packers, with no first-round pick and limited financial flexibility, are betting on internal improvements. That's not a bad thing. This was a 9-3-1 team before Micah Parsons' injury. When Parsons and Devonte Wyatt, who also got hurt late in the year, were on the field, the Packers were a top-five defense (based on success rate). When they weren't on the field, the Packers had the worst defensive success rate in the NFL. Getting those two (and, on offense, Tucker Kraft) back is a vital first step.

But the other steps will have to come from holdovers and draft picks. The Packers need more out of 2025 first-rounder Matthew Golden and the recently extended Jayden Reed, especially with Romeo Doubs and Dontayvion Wicks gone. They need more out of Sean Rhyan, who they just extended, as well as Aaron Banks and 2024 first-rounder Jordan Morgan on the offensive line. Is there another level for Jordan Love to unlock? On defense, can the explosive Cisse be an immediate contributor? The Packers struggled to force turnovers last year and need some juice in the secondary.

Minnesota Vikings: Quarterback

Player who exemplifies it: Kyler Murray

No team needed -- and got -- as immediate a quarterback upgrade as the Vikings. Murray is an enigmatic, sometimes-frustrating and oft-injured player. But he's also a major talent, and he's joining Kevin O'Connell, who has gotten the very best out of lesser talents.

Despite getting some of the worst quarterback play in the league last year (32nd in TD-Int ratio, 31st in sack rate), the Vikings finished 9-8. Brian Flores' defenses are consistently among the better groups in the NFL. But a team can only go so far without starting-caliber quarterback play. Last year, that would have been enough for Minnesota to make the playoffs. Even in his worst years, Murray has been just that. At his best, he has been much, much more than that -- a Pro Bowler and fringe top-10 player at the position. His rushing abilities add a dynamic that O'Connell hasn't had before and could be a crucial addition. Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison and recently acquired Jauan Jennings form an excellent receiver trio.

NFC South

Atlanta Falcons: Anew

Player who exemplifies it: Tua Tagovailoa

The Falcons have won seven or eight games in five straight seasons, the longest streak since the NFL/AFL merger in 1970. There's been a tiresome, ultimately fruitless stretch in Atlanta for a decade now. So in comes coach Kevin Stefanski, GM Ian Cunningham and president of football Matt Ryan. The Falcons seem ready to go one way or the other this season, a long-overdue. change.

Either Michael Penix Jr., who has been hurt and inconsistent, is going to win the quarterback job, or it'll go to Tagovailoa, who has also been hurt and inconsistent. There's too much supporting talent in Bijan Robinson, Drake London and Kyle Pitts for this to continue to be a mediocre wasteland. At the very least, this new Stefanski/Cunningham/Ryan trio gives a feeling of starting anew. This roster could be very different a year from now. Right now, though, the players have a blank slate and a chance to impress for whatever the next iteration of the Falcons is to come.

Carolina Panthers: Big

Player who exemplifies it: Jaelan Phillips

We're using "big" in two ways here. First, the Panthers went big: four years and $120 million for Jaelan Phillips, a wonderfully disruptive but oft-injured edge rusher who could take this defense to the next level. They also went big for linebacker Devin Lloyd, who had a terrific 2025 and was the clear top free agent at his position. If both of those players hit, we're likely looking at the repeat NFC South champ. This was a huge money-wise offseason and signals this team wants to compete, not just keep building incrementally.

But the Panthers also went big as in physically big: tackle Monroe Freeling (6-foot-7, 315) in the first round, defensive tackle Lee Hunter (6-foot-3, 318 in the second round) and wide receiver Chris Brazzell II (6-foot-4, 198) in the third round. Even later picks like cornerback Will Lee III in the fourth round and safety Zakee Wheatley in the fifth have good positional size.

New Orleans Saints: Normal

Player who exemplifies it: Jordyn Tyson

Finally, a normal draft and normal offseason for the Saints. GM Mickey Loomis isn't chasing after that one piece he thinks would put them over the top. Remember Marcus Davenport in 2018? Trevor Penning in 2022? Those swings were major misses, not only because the players themselves didn't hit, but New Orleans gave up future draft capital for them, too. This year, the Saints stayed at No. 8 and took Tyson, who oozes talent but has injury concerns. Also, instead of pushing money into future years and leaning on aging veterans, Loomis has been more measured: David Edwards to assemble a solid offensive line and Travis Etienne Jr. to boost a lacking run game. New Orleans has helped Tyler Shough, but, perhaps more importantly, gone about it in a normal, measured fashion.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Opportunistic

Player who exemplifies it: Rueben Bain Jr.

The Buccaneers waved goodbye to franchise legends in Mike Evans and Lavonte David but did well to fill in the gaps elsewhere. Alex Anzalone is an upgrade from David at this point in their respective careers. Al-Quadin Muhammad, fresh off an 11-sack season, signed for cheap. And in the draft, the Buccaneers pounced on Rueben Bain Jr., who slid all the way to 15th, but fits what Todd Bowles wants perfectly. He plays violently and relentlessly, gets after the passer and stuffs the run. Second-rounder Josiah Trotter is a downhill thumper. GM Jason Licht keeps finding resourceful ways to make his team better.

NFC West

Arizona Cardinals: Open

Player who exemplifies it: Jeremiyah Love

Like a few other teams on this list, the Cardinals are in the early stages of their build. In fact, the Cardinals aren't even quite done tearing it down, as they have a placeholder quarterback (Jacoby Brissett), a dearth of offensive line talent and holes on defense, too.

But if this offseason showed us anything, it's that lots of youngsters are going to get chances to play roles, and that will start with Love, the superstar Notre Dame product who jumps into a crowded backfield but will be a major factor. More than anything, this year will give new coach Mike LaFleur a chance to assess his roster. Expect significant snaps for second-round pick Chase Bisontis and perhaps some Carson Beck starts. It's really a wide-open year for the Cardinals, who will hope one or two more (likely) difficult years can lead to better long-term prospects.

Los Angeles Rams: Championship

Player who exemplifies it: Trent McDuffie

I wrote early in the offseason about how the Rams acquiring McDuffie and signing Jaylen Watson made the Rams the clear Super Bowl favorite. Then they drafted Ty Simpson, a move that signaled they still care about the years beyond Matthew Stafford, rendering the term "all-in" not exactly the perfect descriptor. (Plus, that's two words.)

Still, "championship" fits because those were championship-caliber moves made by a team that saw its secondary getting burned by Jaxon Smith-Njigba as essentially the only thing between it and a Super Bowl. It's very much still title-or-bust for Los Angeles.

San Francisco 49ers: Complete

Player who exemplifies it: Mike Evans

The 49ers went 12-5 and won a playoff game last year despite having holes all over their roster, some always there, some caused by injury. So this offseason, they focused on becoming a more complete, deep team. Evans is the exact sort of downfield ball winner to really help Brock Purdy, who is willing to give his wide receivers chances. I get the reaction to the De'Zhaun Stribling pick at No. 33, but he could be a valuable contributor right away.

On defense, Osa Odighizuwa should help plug a leaky front, while healthy returns of Nick Bosa and Mykel Williams should boost one of the NFL's worst pass rushes (though the 49ers could still use more there). Even Dre Greenlaw is back alongside Fred Warner, who's also returning from injury. This isn't the loaded roster it was a few years ago, but it's in better shape compared to last year in many places.

Seattle Seahawks: Trust

The Seahawks are trusting in what got them to the top of the mountain. Their big-money free agents were holdovers (Rashid Shaheed, Josh Jobe), and their draft picks were guys who should slot in well. Jadarian Price was never a full-time guy in college, but he could contribute as part of a timeshare in the backfield. Bud Clark had a ton of ball production, and Julian Neal has the size/speed combo Mike Macdonald covets. The Seahawks might fly under the radar a bit -- everyone seemed to move on from their Super Bowl win in an instant -- but they're fine with that.