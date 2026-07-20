NFL training camp is here: Biggest storylines, best offensive triplets, worst QB rooms and more

Hello football friends, and welcome to the Monday edition of the Pick Six newsletter!

After spending the past week on vacation, I'm back. And it's just in time, because the NFL is also back.

Starting this week, the NFL is going into full training camp mode. Although we saw several teams have their rookies report to camp last week, the real stuff starts this week. Six teams will have their full roster in camp by the end of the week: the Cardinals (July 22), Panthers (July 22), Patriots (July 24), Seahawks (July 24), 49ers (July 25) and Rams (July 25). The 26 other teams report on July 28, so get ready for total chaos next Monday.

Speaking of chaos, let's get to today's newsletter.

As always, here's your reminder to tell your friends to sign up for the newsletter. Let's get to the rundown.

1. Ranking the best offensive triplets in the NFL

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Over the past month, we've ranked the top quarterbacks and the top duos in the NFL, and now we're going to take those two things one step farther by ranking the top offensive triplets. When you think of triplets in the NFL, the most famous trio was probably Troy Aikman, Michael Irvin and Emmitt Smith, who won three Super Bowls together with the Cowboys in the 1990s.

Jerry Jones might not know how to build a Super Bowl-winning team anymore, but he does know how to find a set of triplets. Our triplet ranking consists of one quarterback, one running back and a pass-catcher from each team, and the Cowboys ranked in the top five on our list.

So who has the best set of triplets in the NFL this year? Let's find out.

1. Bengals (QB Joe Burrow, RB Chase Brown, WR Ja'Marr Chase)

2. Rams (QB Matthew Stafford, RB Kyren Williams, WR Puka Nacua)

3. Lions (QB Jared Goff, RB Jahmyr Gibbs, WR Amon-Ra St. Brown)

4. Ravens (QB Lamar Jackson, RB Derrick Henry, WR Zay Flowers)

5. Cowboys (QB Dak Prescott, RB Javonte Williams, WR CeeDee Lamb)

Six NFL writers here at CBS Sports voted, and we ranked all 32 teams.

If you want to see the breakdown of the vote or find out why the Bengals ended up on top, be sure to check out Jared Dubin's full story here.

2. Training camp storylines for all 32 teams

After an offseason of waiting, the NFL fun finally starts this week with several teams reporting to training camp. With camp getting underway, we thought now would be a good time to break down one key storyline for each team.

Let's check out a few of the storylines (via Zach Pereles):

If you want to know when your favorite team reports to training camp and see all 32 storylines to watch, we've got everything here.

3. Who has the worst QB room in the NFL?

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The NFL is a quarterback-driven league, and if you don't have a good QB room, there's a good chance you're going to struggle.

Jordan Dajani ranked the five worst QB situations in the NFL this year, and if your favorite team is on this list, I think it's safe to say you can probably go ahead and assume they're NOT going to win the Super Bowl.

This ranking didn't just take into account each team's starter; it took into account every QB on the roster. So who has the worst QB room in the league? Let's find out. (And remember, being ranked at the top of this list isn't a good thing. That means you have the worst QB room.)

1. Browns (Deshaun Watson, Shedeur Sanders, Dillon Gabriel, Taylen Green). The Browns have owned the weirdest quarterback room in the NFL for years now. Deshaun Watson is still on the roster thanks to that five-year, $230 million fully guaranteed deal he signed in 2022. He owns the worst completion percentage, yards per attempt and TD-INT ratio in the NFL in the five years since one of the worst trades of all time. To make matters worse, Watson hasn't seen any NFL action since October 2024 after tearing the same Achilles twice. Will he be able to win the competition he's favored in?

2. Jets (Geno Smith, Cade Klubnik, Bailey Zappe, Brady Cook). Geno Smith is back in New York, and he actually became the first quarterback to return to his original draft team via trade since Fran Tarkenton in 1972, according to CBS Sports Research. However, Smith went from one of the most underrated quarterbacks in the NFL to one of the toughest to watch last season. The Jets also have fourth-round pick Cade Klubnik from Clemson, Brady Cook, who went 0-4 as a starter last season with two touchdowns and seven interceptions, and Western Kentucky legend Bailey Zappe.

3. Cardinals (Jacoby Brissett, Gardner Minshew II, Carson Beck, Kedon Slovis). The Cardinals were a team expected to be in the market for a proven quarterback this offseason, but they did not add one. It appears they are rolling with Jacoby Brissett.

If you want to see Dajani's full list of bad QB rooms, we've got that here. He also ranked the five best QB situations, and you'll get that full ranking if you check out his story.

4. Biggest remaining priority for each AFC team

Although each team spent the offseason filling the holes on their roster, there's still some work to do as we get ready for training camp. Josh Edwards took a look at all 16 rosters in the AFC and came up with one big roster hole that each team needs to fill before the start of the season.

Let's check out a few of the teams on his list:

There are 16 teams in the AFC, and if you want to see each team's biggest roster hole, we have that here.

5. NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year: Sleepers who could win the award

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When it comes to Offensive Rookie of the Year, Fernando Mendoza and Jeremiyah Love are viewed as the favorites. That being said, Mendoza might not see the field until late in the year and Love plays for one of the worst teams in the NFL, so it's pretty easy to see someone else taking home the award.

With that in mind, Jordan Dajani has his eye on several sleepers who could emerge victorious, so let's check out three players on his list. (To qualify as a "sleeper," a player has to be a long shot of +1000 or more to win OROY.)

Eagles WR Makai Lemon (+1000). The No. 20 overall pick is the reigning Biletnikoff Award winner, as he caught 79 passes for 1,156 yards and 11 touchdowns for USC last season. Makai Lemon had four games in which he recorded 150 yards receiving and a touchdown in 2025, which tied a Big Ten single-season record, and recorded the most yards after catch (502) in the conference. Lemon wasn't just a playmaker after the catch, but also a deep-ball weapon. His 16 receptions of 20+ air yards were tied for third-most in the FBS.

The No. 20 overall pick is the reigning Biletnikoff Award winner, as he caught 79 passes for 1,156 yards and 11 touchdowns for USC last season. Makai Lemon had four games in which he recorded 150 yards receiving and a touchdown in 2025, which tied a Big Ten single-season record, and recorded the most yards after catch (502) in the conference. Lemon wasn't just a playmaker after the catch, but also a deep-ball weapon. His 16 receptions of 20+ air yards were tied for third-most in the FBS. 49ers WR De'Zhaun Stribling (+6000). He caught 55 passes for 811 yards last season for the Ole Miss Rebels and led the team with six receiving touchdowns. He also caught seven passes for 122 yards in the College Football Playoff Quarterfinal upset against Georgia. Surely he can find a role in this efficient San Francisco 49ers offensive attack -- and should have the opportunity, too. Jauan Jennings was the most reliable wide receiver Shanahan had over the past couple of seasons, but he's now gone, and Stribling has the potential to wear the hat he did in this scheme.

He caught 55 passes for 811 yards last season for the Ole Miss Rebels and led the team with six receiving touchdowns. He also caught seven passes for 122 yards in the College Football Playoff Quarterfinal upset against Georgia. Surely he can find a role in this efficient San Francisco 49ers offensive attack -- and should have the opportunity, too. Jauan Jennings was the most reliable wide receiver Shanahan had over the past couple of seasons, but he's now gone, and Stribling has the potential to wear the hat he did in this scheme. Broncos RB Jonah Coleman (+6000). Coleman was the fourth running back taken in this past draft. While he's just 5-foot-8, he's as shifty as he is productive. No player in the Big Ten scored more touchdowns than Coleman last season (17), and he's a legitimate receiver, too. Coleman may be buried on the depth chart right now, but how long will that be the case? This Broncos team has Super Bowl aspirations, and their rushing attack has to be better than it was in 2025.

So who else are we possibly sleeping on? You can check out Dajani's full list here. Dajani never sleeps, so he's not sleeping on anyone.

6. Extra points: NFL eyeing Japan for possible regular-season game

It's been a busy few days in the NFL, and since it's nearly impossible to keep track of everything, I put together a quick roundup for you.