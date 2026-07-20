NFL training camp is here: Biggest storylines, best offensive triplets, worst QB rooms and more

Hello football friends, and welcome to the Monday edition of the Pick Six newsletter!
After spending the past week on vacation, I'm back. And it's just in time, because the NFL is also back.
Starting this week, the NFL is going into full training camp mode. Although we saw several teams have their rookies report to camp last week, the real stuff starts this week. Six teams will have their full roster in camp by the end of the week: the Cardinals (July 22), Panthers (July 22), Patriots (July 24), Seahawks (July 24), 49ers (July 25) and Rams (July 25). The 26 other teams report on July 28, so get ready for total chaos next Monday.
Speaking of chaos, let's get to today's newsletter.
As always, here's your reminder to tell your friends to sign up for the newsletter. Let's get to the rundown.
1. Ranking the best offensive triplets in the NFL
Over the past month, we've ranked the top quarterbacks and the top duos in the NFL, and now we're going to take those two things one step farther by ranking the top offensive triplets. When you think of triplets in the NFL, the most famous trio was probably Troy Aikman, Michael Irvin and Emmitt Smith, who won three Super Bowls together with the Cowboys in the 1990s.
Jerry Jones might not know how to build a Super Bowl-winning team anymore, but he does know how to find a set of triplets. Our triplet ranking consists of one quarterback, one running back and a pass-catcher from each team, and the Cowboys ranked in the top five on our list.
So who has the best set of triplets in the NFL this year? Let's find out.
1. Bengals (QB Joe Burrow, RB Chase Brown, WR Ja'Marr Chase)
2. Rams (QB Matthew Stafford, RB Kyren Williams, WR Puka Nacua)
3. Lions (QB Jared Goff, RB Jahmyr Gibbs, WR Amon-Ra St. Brown)
4. Ravens (QB Lamar Jackson, RB Derrick Henry, WR Zay Flowers)
5. Cowboys (QB Dak Prescott, RB Javonte Williams, WR CeeDee Lamb)
Six NFL writers here at CBS Sports voted, and we ranked all 32 teams.
If you want to see the breakdown of the vote or find out why the Bengals ended up on top, be sure to check out Jared Dubin's full story here.
2. Training camp storylines for all 32 teams
After an offseason of waiting, the NFL fun finally starts this week with several teams reporting to training camp. With camp getting underway, we thought now would be a good time to break down one key storyline for each team.
Let's check out a few of the storylines (via Zach Pereles):
- Bills: Josh Allen building chemistry with DJ Moore. After career lows in catches and yards, DJ Moore landed in Buffalo, where he is immediately the clear No. 1 wide receiver. He still has his downfield chops, and that is crucial for a Bills offense that leaned heavily into short passing last year.
- Steelers: Aaron Rodgers playing in a new-look offense. The Steelers traded for Michael Pittman Jr. and drafted Germie Bernard, which should help unlock DK Metcalf downfield ... if Rodgers is willing to hang in and make some throws. Up front, Troy Fautanu slides from right tackle to left tackle. In the backfield, Rico Dowdle joins Jaylen Warren. Can Mike McCarthy make it all work?
- Commanders: Jayden Daniels learning a new offense. The Commanders were almost always in the shotgun under Kliff Kingsbury, which produced some magnificent highs. Now, though, the Commanders are going to be utilizing more under-center, play-action passes under first-time offensive coordinator David Blough. It'll be a big adjustment for Jayden Daniels, who doesn't, on paper, have much in the way of proven receiving options outside Terry McLaurin.
- Rams: Myles Garrett leading an overhauled defense. The Trent McDuffie trade added star power to the secondary, and adding Jaylen Watson gave Los Angeles an excellent top two. Then the Myles Garrett blockbuster gave Los Angeles arguably the best defensive front in the sport. Chris Shula will have lots of fun dialing up plays for this defense.
If you want to know when your favorite team reports to training camp and see all 32 storylines to watch, we've got everything here.
3. Who has the worst QB room in the NFL?
The NFL is a quarterback-driven league, and if you don't have a good QB room, there's a good chance you're going to struggle.
Jordan Dajani ranked the five worst QB situations in the NFL this year, and if your favorite team is on this list, I think it's safe to say you can probably go ahead and assume they're NOT going to win the Super Bowl.
This ranking didn't just take into account each team's starter; it took into account every QB on the roster. So who has the worst QB room in the league? Let's find out. (And remember, being ranked at the top of this list isn't a good thing. That means you have the worst QB room.)
1. Browns (Deshaun Watson, Shedeur Sanders, Dillon Gabriel, Taylen Green). The Browns have owned the weirdest quarterback room in the NFL for years now. Deshaun Watson is still on the roster thanks to that five-year, $230 million fully guaranteed deal he signed in 2022. He owns the worst completion percentage, yards per attempt and TD-INT ratio in the NFL in the five years since one of the worst trades of all time. To make matters worse, Watson hasn't seen any NFL action since October 2024 after tearing the same Achilles twice. Will he be able to win the competition he's favored in?
2. Jets (Geno Smith, Cade Klubnik, Bailey Zappe, Brady Cook). Geno Smith is back in New York, and he actually became the first quarterback to return to his original draft team via trade since Fran Tarkenton in 1972, according to CBS Sports Research. However, Smith went from one of the most underrated quarterbacks in the NFL to one of the toughest to watch last season. The Jets also have fourth-round pick Cade Klubnik from Clemson, Brady Cook, who went 0-4 as a starter last season with two touchdowns and seven interceptions, and Western Kentucky legend Bailey Zappe.
3. Cardinals (Jacoby Brissett, Gardner Minshew II, Carson Beck, Kedon Slovis). The Cardinals were a team expected to be in the market for a proven quarterback this offseason, but they did not add one. It appears they are rolling with Jacoby Brissett.
If you want to see Dajani's full list of bad QB rooms, we've got that here. He also ranked the five best QB situations, and you'll get that full ranking if you check out his story.
4. Biggest remaining priority for each AFC team
Although each team spent the offseason filling the holes on their roster, there's still some work to do as we get ready for training camp. Josh Edwards took a look at all 16 rosters in the AFC and came up with one big roster hole that each team needs to fill before the start of the season.
Let's check out a few of the teams on his list:
- Bengals: Linebacker. The linebacker unit stood to benefit from the addition of a veteran this offseason, but the team opted to run it back with last year's second- and fourth-round draft picks Demetrius Knight Jr. and Barrett Carter. The tackling up the middle needs to be a lot better in 2026.
- Chargers: Interior offensive line. Los Angeles has invested heavily in the offensive line and yet the interior has deteriorated. The Chargers lost offensive guard Zion Johnson in free agency, but signed center Tyler Biadasz and drafted Jake Slaughter, who was a college center. Former Patriots first-round pick Cole Strange is manning the other guard spot.
- Chiefs: Receiver. Receiver is the spot that is least inspiring and yet it may be rendered moot with Patrick Mahomes at quarterback. If Rashee Rice can be available, then the pieces start to fall into place.
- Texans: Offensive line. The construction of the offensive line is fascinating, because the Texans have accumulated veterans who had been on the decline: Ed Ingram, Wyatt Teller and Braden Smith. They have some brand-new names along that unit, but how will that translate to the field?
There are 16 teams in the AFC, and if you want to see each team's biggest roster hole, we have that here.
5. NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year: Sleepers who could win the award
When it comes to Offensive Rookie of the Year, Fernando Mendoza and Jeremiyah Love are viewed as the favorites. That being said, Mendoza might not see the field until late in the year and Love plays for one of the worst teams in the NFL, so it's pretty easy to see someone else taking home the award.
With that in mind, Jordan Dajani has his eye on several sleepers who could emerge victorious, so let's check out three players on his list. (To qualify as a "sleeper," a player has to be a long shot of +1000 or more to win OROY.)
- Eagles WR Makai Lemon (+1000). The No. 20 overall pick is the reigning Biletnikoff Award winner, as he caught 79 passes for 1,156 yards and 11 touchdowns for USC last season. Makai Lemon had four games in which he recorded 150 yards receiving and a touchdown in 2025, which tied a Big Ten single-season record, and recorded the most yards after catch (502) in the conference. Lemon wasn't just a playmaker after the catch, but also a deep-ball weapon. His 16 receptions of 20+ air yards were tied for third-most in the FBS.
- 49ers WR De'Zhaun Stribling (+6000). He caught 55 passes for 811 yards last season for the Ole Miss Rebels and led the team with six receiving touchdowns. He also caught seven passes for 122 yards in the College Football Playoff Quarterfinal upset against Georgia. Surely he can find a role in this efficient San Francisco 49ers offensive attack -- and should have the opportunity, too. Jauan Jennings was the most reliable wide receiver Shanahan had over the past couple of seasons, but he's now gone, and Stribling has the potential to wear the hat he did in this scheme.
- Broncos RB Jonah Coleman (+6000). Coleman was the fourth running back taken in this past draft. While he's just 5-foot-8, he's as shifty as he is productive. No player in the Big Ten scored more touchdowns than Coleman last season (17), and he's a legitimate receiver, too. Coleman may be buried on the depth chart right now, but how long will that be the case? This Broncos team has Super Bowl aspirations, and their rushing attack has to be better than it was in 2025.
So who else are we possibly sleeping on? You can check out Dajani's full list here. Dajani never sleeps, so he's not sleeping on anyone.
6. Extra points: NFL eyeing Japan for possible regular-season game
It's been a busy few days in the NFL, and since it's nearly impossible to keep track of everything, I put together a quick roundup for you.
- NFL could soon be headed to Tokyo. The NFL is playing at least one game in seven foreign countries this season, and it looks like Japan could soon be added to that list. Over the weekend, Roger Goodell made an appearance at Fanatics Fest and was asked if the NFL was considering any locations for a possible regular-season game in the future. "We had a game in Tokyo, but it was a preseason game so we want to do a regular-season game now," Goodell said. The NFL commissioner also said the league was eyeing at least "10" different locations, but Tokyo was the only one he specifically named. If you want the full story on Goodell's comments, we've got that here.
- Saquon Barkley and family unharmed after home burglary. Several burglars tried to enter Barkley's home while he was there with his family over the weekend. Police were called to Barkley's house around 5 a.m. ET on Saturday, but the suspects fled before authorities arrived. This continues a crime wave that has hit multiple high-profile NFL players, including Joe Burrow, Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce. We've got the full details on the attempted Barkley burglary here.
- Cam Skattebo gets a little crazy. The Giants running back decided to do a BACKFLIP at Fanatics Fest over the weekend, and he had every Giants fan holding their breath after he landed awkwardly on his surgically repaired right ankle (you can see the flip here). "When I took off, I was mid-air, like, 'holy cow, I'm not gonna land this, I'm way too high,'" Skattebo said in an interview with the Fantasy Footballers. "Landed, but it had too much cushion. It wasn't a stiff, firm ground. So that's why I kinda like went back, safely landed, got back up, was good to go. So nothing came out from that. I'm perfectly fine. Nothing happened. We're good." New Giants coach John Harbaugh would probably prefer that Skattebo just stops doing backflips until his ankle is fully healed or maybe just stops doing them altogether.
- Former Steelers star Le'Veon Bell arrested in Ohio. The former NFL running back was arrested Sunday after taking part in a meet-and-greet at a mall near Canton, according to the Canton Repository. Bell had a warrant out for his arrest in Michigan, which is why he was nabbed. Bell's lawyer told TMZ that the warrant was issued because the running back had fallen behind on child support payments by an undisclosed amount. Bell earned $44.8 million during his eight-year career, but he's been out of the NFL since 2021.