💰 Five things to know Thursday

🏌 Don't miss it: The Players Championship gets underway

One of the most significant events on the golf calendar is underway this morning (follow live Players Championship leaderboard coverage right here), and you can bet our team of golf experts has weighed in with a comprehensive preview of The Players Championship. It has everything a fan could want -- from winner picks, to sleepers and score predictions.

Among our staff's bold predictions, Robby Kalland decided to go out on a limb, saying Scottie Scheffler looking borderline human with his irons may cost him at TPC Sawgrass.

Kalland: "The two-time winner of The Players has looked surprisingly mortal of late, particularly with his iron play. Scheffler is a shocking 88th in strokes gained approaching the green, a stat category he's dominated over the past five years. Sawgrass isn't the place to be trying to figure things out with your irons, and the distance control that made him such a dominant force has just not been there so far this season."

Despite Kalland's trepidation about Schefflers' recent run of form, the world No. 1 is still a 5-1 favorite to win for a reason, and he's one of our nine golfers who will win The Players Championship in 2026. Rory McIlroy is not on that list, and he will be a "game-time decision" due to back spasms.

Here are a few more handy links for the 2026 Players Championship:

🏀 NBA mock draft: AJ Dybantsa goes No. 1

Over the next month, college basketball stars will showcase their talents in the NCAA Tournament. Several of those stars will soon make the jump to the NBA, and a few of them will become franchise cornerstones.

Adam Finkelstein projected who those cornerstones might be in his latest 2026 NBA mock draft. Cameron Boozer and Darryn Peterson have been atop draft boards all season, but don't be surprised to see BYU standout AJ Dybantsa get his name called first.

Finkelstein: "He's a jumbo wing who is 6-foot-9 with a better than 7-foot wingspan. He's athletic with an elastic body type, capable of creating his own shot at virtually any point, and the leading scorer in college basketball. He's simultaneously made notable gains with his passing, finishing through contact at the rim, and even his 3-point shooting."

Here's a peek at the bottom half of the top 10:

6. Hawks | Kingston Flemings | Houston

| | Houston 7. Mavericks | Mikel Brown | Louisville

| | Louisville 8. Grizzlies | Darius Acuff Jr. | Arkansas

| | Arkansas 9. Bulls | Nate Ament | Tennessee

| | Tennessee 10. Bucks | Brayden Burries | Arizona

Before Dybantsa can walk across the stage at the NBA Draft, he will have to lead the Cougars into March Madness. With a win over West Virginia on Wednesday, BYU will face a tall test against Houston in the Big 12 Tournament quarterfinals.

👍👎 Best (and not-so-best) of the rest

📺 What we're watching on Thursday

All times Eastern

🏀 ACC Tournament: NC State vs. No. 10 Virginia (M), 12 p.m. on ESPN2

🏀 Big 12 Tournament: No. 7 Iowa State vs. No. 16 Texas Tech (M), 12:30 p.m. on ESPN

⛳ The Players Championship: Round 1, 1 p.m. on Golf Channel

🏀 ACC Tournament: No. 24 Louisville vs. Miami (M), 2:30 p.m. on ESPN2

🏀 Big 12 Tournament: UCF vs. No. 2 Arizona (M), 3 p.m. on ESPN

🏀 ACC Tournament: Florida State vs. No. 1 Duke (M), 7 p.m. on ESPN

🏀 Big 12 Tournament BYU vs. No. 5 Houston (M), 7 p.m. on ESPN2

🏀 Big East Tournament: Xavier vs. No. 6 UConn (M), 7 p.m. on FS1

🏀 76ers at Pistons, 7 p.m. on Prime Video

⚽ Tigres UANL at FC Cincinnati, 8 p.m. on FS2

🏀 Big 12 Tournament: No. 6 TCU vs. No. 14 Kansas (M), 9:30 p.m. on ESPN2

🏀 ACC Tournament: Clemson vs. No. 19 North Carolina (M), 9:30 p.m. on ESPN

🏀 Celtics at Thunder, 9:30 p.m. on Prime Video

⚽ Sounders at Whitecaps, 10 p.m. on FS2