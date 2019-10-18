Drive Chart
ARIZST
UTAH

Arizona St.-Utah Preview

  • AP
  • Oct 18, 2019

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) Rugged defense has defined Utah and Arizona State since the start of the season.

Now their offenses are grabbing the attention as they prepare to face off in a key Pac-12 South showdown Saturday.

Tyler Huntley was the driving force behind back-to-back wins over Washington State and Oregon State for the 13th-ranked Utes (5-1, 2-1 Pac-12). Huntley threw for a season-high 334 yards against the Cougars and followed up two weeks later by completing a season-high 82.4% (14 of 17) of his passes against the Beavers.

Through six games, Huntley ranks third nationally for completion percentage (.756) and fifth in passing efficiency (187.6).

''This year he's just grabbed this whole offense and stepped in front,'' junior receiver Samson Nacua said. ''He said, `I'm the guy. You guys fall behind me and I'm going to get you there.' We've all fallen right behind him.''

Huntley is far from a one-man show. Zack Moss is on pace to record his third consecutive 1,000-yard rushing season. Several receivers have also stepped up to give the senior quarterback reliable targets. The Utes have had six different receivers make at least 10 receptions through six games.

The No. 17 Sun Devils (5-1, 2-1) have also enjoyed success driven by a quarterback. Jayden Daniels has proven that earning the starting nod as a freshman was no fluke.

Daniels already has three 300-yard passing games in his first six career starts. He ranks third in the Pac-12 in passing yardage (1,610), trailing only Washington State's Anthony Gordon and Washington's Jacob Eason. His efforts have complemented running back Eno Benjamin, who has 529 yards on the ground this season.

Daniels is coming off his best performance of the season, with a career-high 363 yards passing and three touchdowns against Washington State. The freshman completed a career-best 72% of his passes.

''Jayden has probably captured a lot of people's imagination because of how he's played in the big moments,'' Arizona State coach Herm Edwards said.

Other things to know when Utah hosts Arizona State:

RISING STAR: With Britain Covey redshirting this season after a knee injury from last season that has kept him on the sidelines, Nacua has made the most of his increased opportunities at slot receiver.

Nacua has a team-high eight receptions for 136 yards over Utah's past two games. The former walk-on had just one catch for two yards in the team's first four games.

''Everyone seems a little surprised I'm doing it,'' Nacua said. ''But I feel like I've come out every year I've been here and worked my butt off, made plays always, and just waited for my opportunity.''

FOURTH DOWN POWER: Taking a smash-mouth approach to fourth down is paying off for Arizona State.

The Sun Devils converted a fourth down by putting the ball in Benjamin's hands during two second-half drives against Washington State. He ran for a 32-yard touchdown in the third quarter on the first and gained five yards to set up the game-winning 17-yard TD run from Daniels on the second.

''You have to understand who you are,'' Edwards said. ''You have to understand who your good players are and, when it's on the line, you put them in positions so they can do what they have to do.''

Arizona State is 18-of-24 (.750) on fourth down through the first 19 games of Edwards' tenure.

NO CHUNKS: Arizona State is one of just 10 FBS teams to not allow a 50-yard play this season. The Sun Devils have yielded just seven plays over 30 yards through six games. In defending the run, they have allowed just 10 plays over 10 yards - ranking first among FBS teams.

RECORD WATCH: Moss enters Saturday needing just 55 rushing yards to overtake Eddie Johnson as Utah's career rushing leader. The senior has totaled 514 yards on 68 carries this season. His 7.6 yards per carry lead the Pac-12.

Moss has 3,165 career yards at Utah, which ranks seventh nationally among active players. He also leads all active Pac-12 players with 29 career rushing touchdowns. Moss needs just three more to also claim that school record.

---

More AP college football: http://apnews.com/Collegefootball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

No Text
1234T
17 Arizona State 5-1 -----
13 Utah 5-1 -----
UTAH -14, O/U 45
Rice-Eccles Stadium Salt Lake City, Utah
 0 AVG PASS YDS 0
0 AVG RUSH YDS 0
0 AVG TOTAL YDS 0
Arizona State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Daniels 5 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63.1% 1610 8 1 153.8
J. Daniels 111/176 1610 8 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
E. Benjamin 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
125 529 7
E. Benjamin 125 529 7 33
J. Daniels 5 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
58 198 2
J. Daniels 58 198 2 24
I. Floyd 31 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 47 0
I. Floyd 11 47 0 10
E. Long 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 32 0
E. Long 6 32 0 16
A. Carter 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 28 0
A. Carter 9 28 0 8
K. Williams 10 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -2 0
K. Williams 1 -2 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
B. Aiyuk 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
31 651 5
B. Aiyuk 31 651 5 86
K. Williams 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
24 205 0
K. Williams 24 205 0 20
F. Darby 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 198 1
F. Darby 11 198 1 45
E. Benjamin 3 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 185 2
E. Benjamin 19 185 2 72
R. Pearsall 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 98 0
R. Pearsall 4 98 0 38
J. Kerley 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 71 0
J. Kerley 4 71 0 33
C. Hodges 86 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 58 0
C. Hodges 5 58 0 16
G. Porter 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 50 0
G. Porter 4 50 0 28
R. Newsome 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 42 0
R. Newsome 4 42 0 21
A. Carter 25 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 25 0
A. Carter 2 25 0 16
N. Matthews 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 13 0
N. Matthews 1 13 0 13
B. Pierce 85 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
B. Pierce 1 7 0 7
T. Hudson 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
T. Hudson 1 7 0 7
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Phillips 15 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
C. Phillips 0-0 0 1
A. Crosswell 16 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
A. Crosswell 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Zendejas 45 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
11/14 17/17
C. Zendejas 11/14 0 17/17 50
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Utah
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Huntley 1 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
75.6% 1393 9 0 187.6
T. Huntley 99/131 1393 9 0
D. Lisk 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 38 0 0 153.2
D. Lisk 6/6 38 0 0
J. Shelley 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0
J. Shelley 0/2 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
Z. Moss 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
68 514 6
Z. Moss 68 514 6 91
T. Huntley 1 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
44 197 3
T. Huntley 44 197 3 22
J. Wilmore 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
37 157 1
J. Wilmore 37 157 1 23
D. Brumfield 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
32 148 1
D. Brumfield 32 148 1 30
D. Henry-Cole 7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
26 131 1
D. Henry-Cole 26 131 1 17
T. Green 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 54 0
T. Green 15 54 0 17
J. Dixon 25 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 52 1
J. Dixon 7 52 1 15
D. Vickers 8 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 45 1
D. Vickers 6 45 1 12
D. Simpkins 3 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 31 1
D. Simpkins 5 31 1 13
B. Covey 18 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 22 0
B. Covey 3 22 0 9
J. Shelley 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 16 0
J. Shelley 4 16 0 17
B. Kuithe 80 TE
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
B. Kuithe 1 5 0 5
D. Lisk 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
D. Lisk 1 4 0 4
S. Enis 21 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
S. Enis 1 1 0 1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
B. Thompson 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 310 2
B. Thompson 11 310 2 82
B. Kuithe 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 207 2
B. Kuithe 11 207 2 60
D. Simpkins 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 188 0
D. Simpkins 14 188 0 54
J. Dixon 25 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 161 1
J. Dixon 12 161 1 38
S. Nacua 45 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 138 2
S. Nacua 9 138 2 52
D. Vickers 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 111 0
D. Vickers 10 111 0 26
S. Enis 21 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 109 0
S. Enis 8 109 0 41
B. Covey 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 77 0
B. Covey 10 77 0 21
D. Brumfield 6 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 35 0
D. Brumfield 6 35 0 13
C. Fotheringham 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 31 1
C. Fotheringham 4 31 1 16
D. Henry-Cole 7 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 19 1
D. Henry-Cole 2 19 1 11
H. Thedford 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 12 0
H. Thedford 2 12 0 11
D. Banton 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 10 0
D. Banton 1 10 0 10
T. Perriman 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 9 0
T. Perriman 2 9 0 7
J. Wilmore 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
J. Wilmore 1 7 0 7
Z. Moss 2 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 7 0
Z. Moss 2 7 0 5
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Lloyd 20 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
D. Lloyd 0-0 0 1
J. Blackmon 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
J. Blackmon 0-0 0 2
J. Johnson 1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Johnson 0-0 0 1
J. Broughton 31 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Broughton 0-0 0 1
T. Burgess 26 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. Burgess 0-0 0 1
F. Bernard 13 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
F. Bernard 0-0 0 2
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Redding 97 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
6/8 25/25
J. Redding 6/8 0 25/25 43
A. Strauch 17 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
1/2 1/2
A. Strauch 1/2 0 1/2 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores