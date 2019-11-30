Drive Chart
Craig, Austin Peay light up Furman 42-6 in FCS opener

  • AP
  • Nov 30, 2019

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) JaVaughn Craig threw two of this three touchdown passes in the third quarter when Austin Peay took control and rolled to a 42-6 win over Furman on Saturday in the Governors’ first FCS playoff game.

The game was delayed by weather several times.

The Governors (10-3) play at fourth-seeded Sacramento State (9-3) next weekend.

Craig completed a four-play 15-yard drive with a 15-yard pass to DeAngelo Wilson on the opening drive of the second half and 2 ½ minutes later dumped a pass over the middle to Kente Williams who went 73 yards to end zone. Turnovers set up the next two scores.

On the first play after the long TD pass, Kordell Jackson recovered a fumble at the 33. Prince Momodu cashed that in with a 4-yard run after a pass play picked up 29.

Tyriq Arties recovered a fumbled punt return at the 28 and on the fourth play Williams scored on a 1-yard run.

Furman (8-5), making its 18th playoff appearance, came in as the No. 5 rushing team at 275.8 yards but picked up only 145 yards against the No. 5 run defense. The Paladins finished with 227 total yards.

Craig went 18 of 23 for 264 yards. Williams had four catches for 103 yards and 11 rushes for 57 as Austin Peay picked up 434 yards.

FUR Paladins
- Punt (4 plays, 41 yards, 1:05 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 25-C.Phillips kicks 65 yards from APY 35 to FUR End Zone. touchback.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - FUR 25
(15:00 - 1st) 22-D.Wynn to FUR 29 for 4 yards.
+1 YD
2 & 6 - FUR 29
(14:30 - 1st) 22-D.Wynn to FUR 30 for 1 yard.
Int
3 & 5 - FUR 30
(14:00 - 1st) 4-D.Grainger incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 22-T.Taylor at FUR 34. 22-T.Taylor to FUR 34 for no gain.
No Gain
3 & 5 - FUR 30
(14:00 - 1st) 4-D.Grainger incomplete. Intended for 18-J.Walker.
Punt
4 & 5 - FUR 30
(13:55 - 1st) 17-G.Atkins punts 47 yards from FUR 30 Downed at the APY 23.

AP Governors
- TD (13 plays, 77 yards, 6:02 poss)

Result Play
+17 YD
1 & 10 - AP 23
(13:43 - 1st) 5-K.Williams to APY 40 for 17 yards.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - AP 40
(13:00 - 1st) 3-J.Craig complete to 5-K.Williams. 5-K.Williams to APY 45 for 5 yards.
+1 YD
2 & 5 - AP 45
(12:45 - 1st) 5-K.Williams to APY 46 for 1 yard.
+14 YD
3 & 4 - AP 46
(12:10 - 1st) 3-J.Craig complete to 11-D.Wilson. 11-D.Wilson to FUR 40 for 14 yards.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - AP 40
(11:45 - 1st) 3-J.Craig scrambles to FUR 39 for 1 yard.
+9 YD
2 & 9 - AP 39
(11:10 - 1st) 3-J.Craig complete to 17-J.Alexander. 17-J.Alexander to FUR 30 for 9 yards.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - AP 30
(10:35 - 1st) 5-K.Williams to FUR 28 for 2 yards.
+11 YD
2 & 8 - AP 28
(10:00 - 1st) 3-J.Craig scrambles to FUR 17 for 11 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - AP 17
(9:30 - 1st) 3-J.Craig incomplete. Intended for 11-D.Wilson.
+9 YD
2 & 10 - AP 17
(9:23 - 1st) 3-J.Craig complete to 2-B.Harley. 2-B.Harley to FUR 8 for 9 yards.
+4 YD
3 & 1 - AP 8
(8:40 - 1st) 3-J.Craig to FUR 4 for 4 yards.
+3 YD
1 & 4 - AP 4
(8:15 - 1st) 2-B.Harley to FUR 1 for 3 yards.
+1 YD
2 & 1 - AP 1
(7:45 - 1st) 3-J.Craig complete to 9-E.Brown. 9-E.Brown runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(7:41 - 1st) 37-L.Birchfield extra point is good.

FUR Paladins
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:51 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(7:41 - 1st) 25-C.Phillips kicks 65 yards from APY 35 to FUR End Zone. touchback.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - FUR 25
(7:41 - 1st) 32-D.Abrams to FUR 28 for 3 yards.
+3 YD
2 & 7 - FUR 28
(7:15 - 1st) 22-D.Wynn to FUR 31 for 3 yards.
+3 YD
3 & 4 - FUR 31
(6:35 - 1st) 4-D.Grainger to FUR 34 for 3 yards.
Punt
4 & 1 - FUR 34
(5:50 - 1st) 17-G.Atkins punts 47 yards from FUR 34 to the APY 19 downed by 19-Z.Peterson.

AP Governors
- Punt (9 plays, 38 yards, 4:41 poss)

Result Play
+15 YD
1 & 10 - AP 19
(5:34 - 1st) 3-J.Craig complete to 2-B.Harley. 2-B.Harley to APY 34 for 15 yards.
-2 YD
1 & 10 - AP 34
(5:10 - 1st) 3-J.Craig to APY 32 for -2 yards.
+13 YD
2 & 12 - AP 32
(4:40 - 1st) 3-J.Craig complete to 2-B.Harley. 2-B.Harley to APY 45 for 13 yards.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - AP 45
(4:05 - 1st) 5-K.Williams to APY 47 for 2 yards.
+3 YD
2 & 8 - AP 47
(3:35 - 1st) 11-D.Wilson to APY 50 for 3 yards.
+6 YD
3 & 5 - AP 50
(2:50 - 1st) 3-J.Craig complete to 11-D.Wilson. 11-D.Wilson to FUR 44 for 6 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - AP 44
(2:25 - 1st) 21-A.Tanner to FUR 44 for no gain.
+1 YD
2 & 10 - AP 44
(1:50 - 1st) 2-B.Harley to FUR 43 for 1 yard.
No Gain
3 & 9 - AP 43
(1:00 - 1st) 3-J.Craig incomplete. Intended for 2-B.Harley.
Punt
4 & 9 - AP 43
(0:53 - 1st) 31-C.Petersen punts 32 yards from FUR 43 to FUR 11 fair catch by 24-C.Chizik.

FUR Paladins
- FG (11 plays, 83 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - FUR 11
(0:45 - 1st) 22-D.Wynn to FUR 15 for 4 yards.
+5 YD
2 & 6 - FUR 15
(15:00 - 2nd) 9-H.Sisson complete to 21-W.Anderson. 21-W.Anderson to FUR 20 for 5 yards.
Penalty
3 & 1 - FUR 20
(14:30 - 2nd) Team penalty on APY Offside 5 yards enforced at FUR 20. No Play.
+24 YD
1 & 10 - FUR 25
(14:10 - 2nd) 9-H.Sisson complete to 89-T.Gordon. 89-T.Gordon to FUR 49 for 24 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - FUR 49
(13:35 - 2nd) 32-D.Abrams to FUR 49 for no gain. Team penalty on APY Unnecessary roughness 15 yards enforced at FUR 49.
Penalty
1 & 10 - FUR 36
(13:17 - 2nd) Team penalty on FUR False start 5 yards enforced at APY 36. No Play.
+28 YD
1 & 15 - FUR 41
(13:00 - 2nd) 22-D.Wynn to APY 13 for 28 yards.
Penalty
1 & 10 - FUR 13
(12:30 - 2nd) Team penalty on APY Offside 5 yards enforced at APY 13. No Play.
+1 YD
1 & 5 - FUR 8
(12:10 - 2nd) 32-D.Abrams to APY 7 for 1 yard.
No Gain
2 & 4 - FUR 7
(11:35 - 2nd) 9-H.Sisson incomplete. Intended for 83-R.DeLuca.
+1 YD
3 & 4 - FUR 7
(11:29 - 2nd) 9-H.Sisson to APY 6 for 1 yard.
Field Goal
4 & 3 - FUR 6
(10:55 - 2nd) 17-G.Atkins 23 yards Field Goal is Good.

AP Governors
- Punt (5 plays, 16 yards, 2:45 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(10:36 - 2nd) 17-G.Atkins kicks 62 yards from FUR 35. 17-J.Alexander to APY 29 for 26 yards.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - AP 29
(10:29 - 2nd) 5-K.Williams to APY 31 for 2 yards.
+12 YD
2 & 8 - AP 31
(10:00 - 2nd) 3-J.Craig to APY 43 for 12 yards.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - AP 43
(9:15 - 2nd) 5-K.Williams to APY 46 for 3 yards.
-1 YD
2 & 7 - AP 46
(8:50 - 2nd) 3-J.Craig to APY 45 for -1 yard.
No Gain
3 & 8 - AP 45
(8:00 - 2nd) 3-J.Craig incomplete. Intended for 2-B.Harley.
Punt
4 & 8 - AP 45
(7:51 - 2nd) 39-D.Stuart punts 45 yards from APY 45 to FUR 10 fair catch by 24-C.Chizik.

FUR Paladins
- Missed FG (12 plays, 48 yards, 7:22 poss)

Result Play
+6 YD
1 & 10 - FUR 10
(7:43 - 2nd) 22-D.Wynn to FUR 16 for 6 yards.
+2 YD
2 & 4 - FUR 16
(7:20 - 2nd) 9-H.Sisson complete to 88-D.Bell. 88-D.Bell to FUR 18 for 2 yards.
+7 YD
3 & 2 - FUR 18
(6:20 - 2nd) 9-H.Sisson to FUR 25 for 7 yards.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - FUR 25
(5:35 - 2nd) 22-D.Wynn to FUR 28 for 3 yards.
+6 YD
2 & 7 - FUR 28
(4:55 - 2nd) 22-D.Wynn to FUR 34 for 6 yards.
+1 YD
3 & 1 - FUR 34
(4:10 - 2nd) 32-D.Abrams to FUR 35 for 1 yard.
+27 YD
1 & 10 - FUR 35
(3:30 - 2nd) 9-H.Sisson complete to 82-R.Miller. 82-R.Miller to APY 38 for 27 yards.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - FUR 38
(2:50 - 2nd) 9-H.Sisson complete to 10-A.Armstrong. 10-A.Armstrong to APY 33 for 5 yards.
+9 YD
2 & 5 - FUR 33
(2:15 - 2nd) 42-D.Roberto to APY 24 for 9 yards.
-6 YD
1 & 10 - FUR 24
(1:45 - 2nd) 22-D.Wynn to APY 30 for -6 yards.
+3 YD
2 & 16 - FUR 30
(1:10 - 2nd) 22-D.Wynn to APY 27 for 3 yards. Penalty on FUR 22-D.Wynn Intentional grounding 15 yards enforced at APY 27.
No Gain
3 & 28 - FUR 42
(0:35 - 2nd) 9-H.Sisson incomplete. Intended for 89-T.Gordon.
No Good
4 & 28 - FUR 42
(0:21 - 2nd) 17-G.Atkins 59 yards Field Goal is No Good.

AP Governors
- Halftime (3 plays, 9 yards, 0:10 poss)

Result Play
+11 YD
1 & 10 - AP 42
(0:15 - 2nd) 3-J.Craig complete to 5-K.Williams. 5-K.Williams to FUR 47 for 11 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - AP 47
(0:10 - 2nd) 3-J.Craig incomplete. Intended for 2-B.Harley.
-2 YD
2 & 10 - AP 47
(0:05 - 2nd) 3-J.Craig kneels at FUR 49 for -2 yards.

AP Governors

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 17-G.Atkins kicks 65 yards from FUR 35. 17-J.Alexander to APY 25 for 25 yards. Team penalty on FUR Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at APY 25.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - AP 30
(14:54 - 3rd) 3-J.Craig complete to 11-D.Wilson. 11-D.Wilson to APY 37 for 7 yards.
+12 YD
2 & 3 - AP 37
(14:00 - 3rd) 3-J.Craig complete to 11-D.Wilson. 11-D.Wilson to APY 49 for 12 yards.
+21 YD
1 & 10 - AP 49
(14:00 - 3rd) 5-K.Williams to FUR 30 for 21 yards.
Penalty
1 & 10 - AP 30
(14:00 - 3rd) Team penalty on FUR Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at FUR 30. No Play.
+15 YD
1 & 10 - AP 15
(14:00 - 3rd) 3-J.Craig complete to 11-D.Wilson. 11-D.Wilson runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(13:43 - 3rd) 37-L.Birchfield extra point is good.

FUR Paladins
- Punt (2 plays, 2 yards, 1:48 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(13:36 - 3rd) 25-C.Phillips kicks 53 yards from APY 35. 88-D.Bell to FUR 27 for 15 yards.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - FUR 27
(13:36 - 3rd) 22-D.Wynn to FUR 26 for -1 yard.
+3 YD
2 & 11 - FUR 26
(12:45 - 3rd) 9-H.Sisson to FUR 29 for 3 yards.
Sack
3 & 8 - FUR 29
(12:00 - 3rd) 9-H.Sisson sacked at FUR 28 for -1 yard (48-S.Whittinghill90-J.Whiteside).
Punt
4 & 9 - FUR 28
(11:48 - 3rd) 17-G.Atkins punts 41 yards from FUR 28. 11-D.Wilson to APY 33 for 2 yards.

AP Governors

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - AP 33
(11:30 - 3rd) 3-J.Craig complete to 11-D.Wilson. 11-D.Wilson to APY 37 for 4 yards. Team penalty on APY Illegal block in the back 10 yards enforced at APY 37.
+73 YD
1 & 16 - AP 27
(11:30 - 3rd) 3-J.Craig complete to 5-K.Williams. 5-K.Williams runs 73 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(11:17 - 3rd) 37-L.Birchfield extra point is good.

FUR Paladins
- Fumble (1 plays, 5 yards, 0:07 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(11:12 - 3rd) 25-C.Phillips kicks 60 yards from APY 35. 88-D.Bell to FUR 28 for 23 yards.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - FUR 28
(11:05 - 3rd) 9-H.Sisson to FUR 33 FUMBLES (13-K.Jackson). 13-K.Jackson to FUR 33 for no gain.

AP Governors

Result Play
+29 YD
1 & 10 - AP 33
(10:45 - 3rd) 3-J.Craig complete to 4-P.Momodu. 4-P.Momodu to FUR 4 for 29 yards.
+4 YD
1 & 4 - AP 4
(10:45 - 3rd) 4-P.Momodu runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(10:37 - 3rd) 37-L.Birchfield extra point is good.

FUR Paladins
- Downs (9 plays, 37 yards, 4:19 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(10:31 - 3rd) 25-C.Phillips kicks 57 yards from APY 35. 88-D.Bell to FUR 26 for 18 yards.
-2 YD
1 & 10 - FUR 26
(9:55 - 3rd) 4-D.Grainger complete to 88-D.Bell. 88-D.Bell to FUR 24 for -2 yards.
Penalty
2 & 12 - FUR 24
(9:30 - 3rd) 4-D.Grainger sacked at FUR 14 for -10 yards. Team penalty on APY Illegal use of hands 15 yards enforced at FUR 24. No Play.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - FUR 39
(8:50 - 3rd) 32-D.Abrams to FUR 47 for 8 yards.
+6 YD
2 & 2 - FUR 47
(8:10 - 3rd) 32-D.Abrams to APY 47 for 6 yards.
Penalty
1 & 10 - FUR 47
(7:57 - 3rd) 4-D.Grainger incomplete. Intended for 82-R.Miller. Team penalty on APY Holding 10 yards enforced at APY 47. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - FUR 37
(7:25 - 3rd) 22-D.Wynn to APY 37 for no gain.
No Gain
2 & 10 - FUR 37
(7:08 - 3rd) 4-D.Grainger incomplete. Intended for 89-T.Gordon.
No Gain
3 & 10 - FUR 37
(6:30 - 3rd) 32-D.Abrams to APY 37 for no gain.
No Gain
4 & 10 - FUR 37
(6:12 - 3rd) 4-D.Grainger incomplete. Intended for 32-D.Abrams.

AP Governors
- Fumble (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:02 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - AP 37
(5:50 - 3rd) 5-K.Williams to APY 40 for 3 yards.
No Gain
2 & 7 - AP 40
(5:41 - 3rd) 3-J.Craig incomplete. Intended for 11-D.Wilson.
+3 YD
3 & 7 - AP 40
(5:00 - 3rd) 5-K.Williams to APY 43 for 3 yards.
Punt
4 & 4 - AP 43
(4:48 - 3rd) 39-D.Stuart punts 30 yards from APY 43. 24-C.Chizik to FUR 27 FUMBLES. 14-T.Arties to FUR 28 for no gain.

AP Governors

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - AP 28
(4:15 - 3rd) 3-J.Craig to FUR 23 for 5 yards.
+6 YD
2 & 5 - AP 23
(3:45 - 3rd) 11-D.Wilson to FUR 17 for 6 yards.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - AP 17
(3:00 - 3rd) 5-K.Williams to FUR 15 for 2 yards.
+14 YD
2 & 8 - AP 15
(2:45 - 3rd) 3-J.Craig complete to 5-K.Williams. 5-K.Williams to FUR 1 for 14 yards.
+1 YD
1 & 1 - AP 1
(2:45 - 3rd) 5-K.Williams runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(2:41 - 3rd) 37-L.Birchfield extra point is good.

FUR Paladins
- FG (10 plays, 59 yards, 2:31 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(2:41 - 3rd) 25-C.Phillips kicks 44 yards from APY 35. 33-J.Agbenou to FUR 24 for 3 yards.
+15 YD
1 & 10 - FUR 24
(2:34 - 3rd) 4-D.Grainger to FUR 39 for 15 yards.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - FUR 39
(2:10 - 3rd) 4-D.Grainger complete to 21-W.Anderson. 21-W.Anderson to FUR 46 for 7 yards.
+10 YD
2 & 3 - FUR 46
(1:40 - 3rd) 22-D.Wynn to APY 44 for 10 yards.
Penalty
1 & 10 - FUR 44
(0:55 - 3rd) Team penalty on FUR False start 5 yards enforced at APY 44. No Play.
+1 YD
1 & 15 - FUR 49
(0:50 - 3rd) 32-D.Abrams to APY 48 for 1 yard. Team penalty on APY Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at APY 48.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - FUR 33
(0:10 - 3rd) 4-D.Grainger to APY 29 for 4 yards.
+14 YD
2 & 6 - FUR 29
(15:00 - 4th) 4-D.Grainger complete to 82-R.Miller. 82-R.Miller to APY 15 for 14 yards.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - FUR 15
(14:30 - 4th) 4-D.Grainger scrambles to APY 14 for 1 yard.
No Gain
2 & 9 - FUR 14
(13:50 - 4th) 4-D.Grainger incomplete. Intended for 89-T.Gordon.
-3 YD
3 & 9 - FUR 14
(13:36 - 4th) 4-D.Grainger scrambles to APY 17 for -3 yards.
Field Goal
4 & 12 - FUR 17
(13:05 - 4th) 17-G.Atkins 34 yards Field Goal is Good.

AP Governors
- TD (9 plays, 65 yards, 4:33 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(12:55 - 4th) 17-G.Atkins kicks 64 yards from FUR 35 out of bounds at the APY 1.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - AP 35
(12:55 - 4th) 4-P.Momodu to APY 37 for 2 yards.
+3 YD
2 & 8 - AP 37
(12:25 - 4th) 4-P.Momodu to APY 40 for 3 yards.
+10 YD
3 & 5 - AP 40
(11:50 - 4th) 3-J.Craig complete to 11-D.Wilson. 11-D.Wilson to APY 50 for 10 yards.
+13 YD
1 & 10 - AP 50
(11:15 - 4th) 4-P.Momodu to FUR 37 for 13 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - AP 37
(10:40 - 4th) 3-J.Craig incomplete. Team penalty on APY Intentional grounding 10 yards enforced at FUR 37.
+17 YD
2 & 20 - AP 47
(10:36 - 4th) 3-J.Craig complete to 17-J.Alexander. 17-J.Alexander to FUR 30 for 17 yards.
+5 YD
3 & 3 - AP 30
(10:00 - 4th) 21-A.Tanner to FUR 25 for 5 yards.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - AP 25
(9:20 - 4th) 2-B.Harley to FUR 24 for 1 yard.
+24 YD
2 & 9 - AP 24
(8:35 - 4th) 2-B.Harley runs 24 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(8:22 - 4th) 37-L.Birchfield extra point is good.

FUR Paladins
- Interception (3 plays, 15 yards, 0:42 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(8:22 - 4th) 25-C.Phillips kicks 38 yards from APY 35. 33-J.Agbenou to FUR 17 for -10 yards.
-3 YD
1 & 10 - FUR 17
(8:16 - 4th) 9-H.Sisson to FUR 14 for -3 yards. Team penalty on APY Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at FUR 14.
No Gain
1 & 10 - FUR 29
(8:10 - 4th) 22-D.Wynn to FUR 29 for no gain.
Int
2 & 10 - FUR 29
(7:40 - 4th) 9-H.Sisson incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 1-E.Francis at APY 33. 1-E.Francis to APY 32 for -1 yard.

AP Governors
- Punt (6 plays, 30 yards, 4:23 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - AP 32
(7:11 - 4th) 20-L.Wilhoite to APY 35 for 3 yards.
+4 YD
2 & 7 - AP 35
(6:30 - 4th) 20-L.Wilhoite to APY 39 for 4 yards.
+17 YD
3 & 3 - AP 39
(6:00 - 4th) 20-L.Wilhoite to FUR 44 for 17 yards.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - AP 44
(5:20 - 4th) 20-L.Wilhoite to FUR 45 for -1 yard.
+3 YD
2 & 11 - AP 45
(4:20 - 4th) 20-L.Wilhoite to FUR 42 for 3 yards.
+4 YD
3 & 8 - AP 42
(3:40 - 4th) 20-L.Wilhoite to FUR 38 for 4 yards.
Punt
4 & 4 - AP 38
(2:48 - 4th) 39-D.Stuart punts 33 yards from FUR 38 out of bounds at the FUR 5.

FUR Paladins
- End of Game (5 plays, 21 yards, 1:53 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
1 & 10 - FUR 5
(2:33 - 4th) 4-D.Grainger to FUR 13 for 8 yards. Team penalty on FUR Personal Foul 2 yards enforced at FUR 5. No Play.
+4 YD
1 & 12 - FUR 3
(2:25 - 4th) 35-J.McElveen to FUR 7 for 4 yards.
+6 YD
2 & 8 - FUR 7
(1:50 - 4th) 35-J.McElveen to FUR 13 for 6 yards.
+5 YD
3 & 2 - FUR 13
(1:10 - 4th) 35-J.McElveen to FUR 18 for 5 yards.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - FUR 18
(0:40 - 4th) 35-J.McElveen to FUR 26 for 8 yards.
Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 8:22
37-L.Birchfield extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
6
42
Touchdown 8:35
2-B.Harley runs 24 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
75
yds
04:33
pos
6
41
Field Goal 13:05
17-G.Atkins 34 yards Field Goal is Good.
10
plays
49
yds
02:31
pos
6
35
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:41
37-L.Birchfield extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
35
Touchdown 2:45
5-K.Williams runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
4
plays
23
yds
01:30
pos
3
35
Point After TD 10:37
37-L.Birchfield extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
28
Touchdown 10:45
4-P.Momodu runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
4
yds
00:00
pos
3
28
Point After TD 11:17
37-L.Birchfield extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
22
Point After TD 11:17
37-L.Birchfield extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
21
Touchdown 11:30
3-J.Craig complete to 5-K.Williams. 5-K.Williams runs 73 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
73
yds
00:00
pos
3
20
Point After TD 13:43
37-L.Birchfield extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
14
Touchdown 14:00
3-J.Craig complete to 11-D.Wilson. 11-D.Wilson runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
48
yds
01:00
pos
3
13
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 10:55
17-G.Atkins 23 yards Field Goal is Good.
11
plays
63
yds
00:00
pos
3
7
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 7:41
37-L.Birchfield extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 7:45
3-J.Craig complete to 9-E.Brown. 9-E.Brown runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
13
plays
77
yds
06:02
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 17 23
Rushing 8 10
Passing 3 12
Penalty 6 1
3rd Down Conv 3-10 6-10
4th Down Conv 0-1 0-0
Total Net Yards 227 434
Total Plays 53 61
Avg Gain 4.3 7.1
Net Yards Rushing 145 170
Rush Attempts 38 38
Avg Rush Yards 3.8 4.5
Net Yards Passing 82 264
Comp. - Att. 8-15 18-23
Yards Per Pass 5.5 11.5
Penalties - Yards 6-47 9-90
Touchdowns 0 6
Rushing TDs 0 3
Passing TDs 0 3
Other 0 0
Turnovers 3 0
Fumbles - Lost 2-2 0-0
Int. Thrown 1 0
Punts - Avg 3-45.0 4-33.3
Return Yards 43 52
Punts - Returns 1--6 1-2
Kickoffs - Returns 5-49 2-51
Int. - Returns 0-0 1--1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Furman 8-5 03036
Austin Peay 10-3 7028742
Fortera Stadium Clarksville, Tennessee
 82 PASS YDS 264
145 RUSH YDS 170
227 TOTAL YDS 434
Furman
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
H. Sisson 9 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.5% 63 0 1 103.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.5% 63 0 1 103.7
H. Sisson 5/8 63 0 1
D. Grainger 4 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
42.9% 19 0 0 65.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
42.9% 19 0 0 65.7
D. Grainger 3/7 19 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Wynn 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 61 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 61 0
D. Wynn 14 61 0 28
J. McElveen 35 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 23 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 23 0
J. McElveen 4 23 0 8
D. Grainger 4 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 20 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 20 0
D. Grainger 5 20 0 15
D. Abrams 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 20 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 20 0
D. Abrams 8 20 0 8
H. Sisson 9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 12 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 12 0
H. Sisson 6 12 0 7
D. Roberto 42 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 9 0
D. Roberto 1 9 0 9
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
R. Miller 82 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 41 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 41 0
R. Miller 2 41 0 27
T. Gordon 89 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 24 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 24 0
T. Gordon 1 24 0 24
W. Anderson Jr. 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 12 0
W. Anderson Jr. 2 12 0 7
A. Armstrong 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
A. Armstrong 1 5 0 5
D. Abrams 32 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
D. Abrams 0 0 0 0
J. Walker 18 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Walker 0 0 0 0
D. Bell 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 0 0
D. Bell 2 0 0 2
R. DeLuca 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
R. DeLuca 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
A. Hope 81 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
A. Hope 1-0 1.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
G. Atkins 17 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/3 0/0
SEASON FG XP
2/3 0/0
G. Atkins 2/3 34 0/0 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
G. Atkins 17 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 45.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
3 45.0 1
G. Atkins 3 45.0 1 47
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Bell 88 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 18.7 23 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 18.7 23 0
D. Bell 3 18.7 23 0
J. Agbenou 33 LB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 -3.5 3 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 -3.5 3 0
J. Agbenou 2 -3.5 3 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Chizik 24 CB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 -6.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 -6.0 0 0
C. Chizik 1 -6.0 0 0
Austin Peay
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Craig 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
78.3% 264 3 0 217.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
78.3% 264 3 0 217.7
J. Craig 18/23 264 3 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
Ke. Williams 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 57 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 57 1
Ke. Williams 11 57 1 21
L. Wilhoite 20 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 30 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 30 0
L. Wilhoite 6 30 0 17
B. Harley 2 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 29 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 29 1
B. Harley 4 29 1 24
P. Momodu 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 22 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 22 1
P. Momodu 4 22 1 13
J. Craig 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 20 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 20 0
J. Craig 8 20 0 12
D. Wilson 11 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 9 0
D. Wilson 2 9 0 6
A. Tanner 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 5 0
A. Tanner 2 5 0 5
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
Ke. Williams 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 103 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 103 1
Ke. Williams 4 103 1 73
D. Wilson 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 68 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 68 1
D. Wilson 7 68 1 15
B. Harley 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 37 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 37 0
B. Harley 3 37 0 15
P. Momodu 4 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 29 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 29 0
P. Momodu 1 29 0 29
J. Alexander 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 26 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 26 0
J. Alexander 2 26 0 17
E. Brown 9 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 1 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 1 1
E. Brown 1 1 1 1
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Craig 3 QB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Craig 1-0 0.0 0
C. Jackson 19 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Jackson 1-0 0.0 0
K. Jackson 13 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Jackson 1-0 0.0 0
S. Whittinghill 48 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
S. Whittinghill 0-1 0.5 0
J. Wesley Whiteside 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
J. Wesley Whiteside 0-1 0.5 0
E. Francis 1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
E. Francis 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
L. Birchfield 37 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 6/6
SEASON FG XP
0/0 6/6
L. Birchfield 0/0 0 6/6 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
D. Stuart 39 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 33.7 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
3 33.7 2
D. Stuart 3 33.7 2 45
C. Petersen 31 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 32.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
1 32.0 1
C. Petersen 1 32.0 1 32
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Alexander 17 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 25.5 26 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 25.5 26 0
J. Alexander 2 25.5 26 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Wilson 11 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 2.0 2 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 2.0 2 0
D. Wilson 1 2.0 2 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 FUR 25 1:05 4 41 Punt
7:41 FUR 25 1:51 3 9 Punt
0:45 FUR 11 0:00 11 83 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
7:43 FUR 10 7:22 12 48 FG Miss
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:36 FUR 26 1:48 2 2 Punt
11:12 FUR 28 0:07 1 5 Fumble
10:31 FUR 26 4:19 9 37 Downs
2:41 FUR 24 2:31 10 59 FG
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:22 FUR 17 0:42 3 15 INT
2:33 FUR 5 1:53 5 21 Game
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:43 AP 23 6:02 13 77 TD
5:34 AP 19 4:41 9 38 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:36 AP 29 2:45 5 16 Punt
0:15 AP 42 0:10 3 9 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 AP 30 1:17 4 55
11:30 AP 33 0:13 1 -6
10:45 FUR 33 0:08 1 29
5:50 AP 37 1:02 3 6 Fumble
4:15 FUR 28 1:34 4 27
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:55 AP 35 4:33 9 65 TD
7:11 AP 32 4:23 6 30 Punt
