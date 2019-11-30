Drive Chart
ILST
SEMOST

No Text

Robinson has 297 yards in Illinois State’s 24-6 playoff win

  • AP
  • Nov 30, 2019

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) James Robinson rushed for 297 yards on 41 carries - both career highs - and Illinois State beat Southeast Missouri 24-6 on Saturday in a first-round FCS playoff game.

The Redbirds (9-4), who finished in a three-way tie for third in the Missouri Valley Conference, advance to play at No. 8 seed Central Arkansas next Saturday.

Robinson's previous highs were 256 yards and 29 carries. He scored on an 11-yard run in the first quarter and the Redbirds led the rest of the way, taking a 21-3 halftime lead on a 16-yard run by Bryce Jefferson and a 33-yard pass from Jefferson to Andrew Edgar with 1:25 left in the second quarter.

Joe Pyle started in place of banged-up SEMO quarterback Daniel Santacaterina and threw for 124 yards. Santacaterina, dealing with foot and shoulder injuries, came in during the third quarter but threw for only 81 yards with two interceptions.

SEMO (9-4) had a six-game winning streak snapped.

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

ILST Redbirds
- TD (7 plays, 73 yards, 3:36 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 39-A.Krause kicks 62 yards from SEM 35. 24-C.Uphoff to ILS 27 for 24 yards.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - ILST 27
(14:53 - 1st) 25-J.Robinson to ILS 31 for 4 yards.
+49 YD
2 & 6 - ILST 31
(14:24 - 1st) 25-J.Robinson to SEM 20 for 49 yards.
Penalty
1 & 10 - ILST 20
(13:43 - 1st) Penalty on ILS 15-K.Rutkiewicz False start 5 yards enforced at SEM 20. No Play.
+11 YD
1 & 15 - ILST 25
(13:15 - 1st) 25-J.Robinson to SEM 14 for 11 yards.
+3 YD
2 & 4 - ILST 14
(12:40 - 1st) 25-J.Robinson to SEM 11 for 3 yards.
No Gain
3 & 1 - ILST 11
(12:05 - 1st) 25-J.Robinson to SEM 11 for no gain.
+11 YD
4 & 1 - ILST 11
(11:30 - 1st) 25-J.Robinson runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(11:24 - 1st) 36-S.Fenlason extra point is good.

SEMOST Indians
- Punt (4 plays, 74 yards, 0:57 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(11:24 - 1st) 36-S.Fenlason kicks 54 yards from ILS 35. 9-Z.Smith to SEM 28 for 17 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - SEMOST 28
(11:18 - 1st) 8-J.Pyle complete to 9-Z.Smith. 9-Z.Smith to SEM 28 FUMBLES (24-C.Uphoff). 24-C.Uphoff runs 28 yards for a touchdown.
No Gain
1 & 10 - SEMOST 28
(11:18 - 1st) 8-J.Pyle incomplete. Intended for 9-Z.Smith.
No Gain
2 & 10 - SEMOST 28
(11:10 - 1st) 8-J.Pyle incomplete. Intended for 88-E.Williams.
+4 YD
3 & 10 - SEMOST 28
(11:05 - 1st) 8-J.Pyle complete to 9-Z.Smith. 9-Z.Smith to SEM 32 for 4 yards.
Punt
4 & 6 - SEMOST 32
(10:27 - 1st) 36-J.Reynolds punts 40 yards from SEM 32 out of bounds at the ILS 28.

ILST Redbirds
- Punt (4 plays, 19 yards, 1:49 poss)

Result Play
+16 YD
1 & 10 - ILST 28
(10:19 - 1st) 25-J.Robinson to ILS 44 for 16 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - ILST 44
(9:40 - 1st) 5-B.Jefferson incomplete. Intended for 25-J.Robinson.
-1 YD
2 & 10 - ILST 44
(9:36 - 1st) 5-B.Jefferson to ILS 43 for -1 yard.
+4 YD
3 & 11 - ILST 43
(9:10 - 1st) 3-K.Brown to ILS 47 for 4 yards.
Punt
4 & 7 - ILST 47
(8:30 - 1st) 41-J.Bohlken punts 49 yards from ILS 47 Downed at the SEM 4.

SEMOST Indians
- FG (11 plays, 68 yards, 4:59 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - SEMOST 4
(8:16 - 1st) 8-J.Pyle to SEM 5 for 1 yard.
+10 YD
2 & 9 - SEMOST 5
(7:43 - 1st) 8-J.Pyle complete to 16-C.Cornett. 16-C.Cornett to SEM 15 for 10 yards.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - SEMOST 15
(7:10 - 1st) 8-J.Pyle complete to 23-M.Robinson. 23-M.Robinson to SEM 24 for 9 yards.
+2 YD
2 & 1 - SEMOST 24
(6:42 - 1st) 8-J.Pyle to SEM 26 for 2 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - SEMOST 26
(6:25 - 1st) 8-J.Pyle incomplete. Intended for 9-Z.Smith.
+7 YD
2 & 10 - SEMOST 26
(6:19 - 1st) 23-M.Robinson to SEM 33 for 7 yards.
No Gain
3 & 3 - SEMOST 33
(5:45 - 1st) 8-J.Pyle to SEM 33 for no gain.
+34 YD
4 & 3 - SEMOST 33
(5:05 - 1st) 8-D.Alexander to ILS 33 for 34 yards.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - SEMOST 33
(4:25 - 1st) 8-J.Pyle complete to 85-A.Alston. 85-A.Alston to ILS 29 for 4 yards.
+1 YD
2 & 6 - SEMOST 29
(4:00 - 1st) 8-J.Pyle to ILS 28 for 1 yard.
No Gain
3 & 5 - SEMOST 28
(3:22 - 1st) 8-J.Pyle incomplete. Intended for 9-Z.Smith.
Field Goal
4 & 5 - SEMOST 28
(3:17 - 1st) 37-K.Tiller 45 yards Field Goal is Good.

ILST Redbirds
- TD (8 plays, 74 yards, 2:32 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:12 - 1st) 37-K.Tiller kicks 60 yards from SEM 35. 24-C.Uphoff to ILS 26 for 21 yards.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - ILST 26
(3:06 - 1st) 25-J.Robinson to ILS 30 for 4 yards.
+2 YD
2 & 6 - ILST 30
(2:33 - 1st) 25-J.Robinson to ILS 32 for 2 yards.
+6 YD
3 & 4 - ILST 32
(1:53 - 1st) 5-B.Jefferson to ILS 38 for 6 yards.
+40 YD
1 & 10 - ILST 38
(1:20 - 1st) 25-J.Robinson to SEM 22 for 40 yards.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - ILST 22
(0:40 - 1st) 25-J.Robinson to SEM 18 for 4 yards.
+10 YD
2 & 6 - ILST 18
(15:00 - 2nd) 25-J.Robinson runs ob at SEM 8 for 10 yards. Team penalty on ILS Holding 10 yards enforced at SEM 8.
+2 YD
2 & 6 - ILST 18
(14:52 - 2nd) 25-J.Robinson to SEM 16 for 2 yards.
+16 YD
3 & 4 - ILST 16
(14:10 - 2nd) 5-B.Jefferson runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(14:04 - 2nd) 36-S.Fenlason extra point is good.

SEMOST Indians
- Missed FG (4 plays, 48 yards, 1:43 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(14:04 - 2nd) 36-S.Fenlason kicks 63 yards from ILS 35. 22-Z.Custis to SEM 20 for 18 yards.
+45 YD
1 & 10 - SEMOST 20
(13:58 - 2nd) 8-J.Pyle complete to 6-K.Wilkerson. 6-K.Wilkerson to ILS 35 for 45 yards.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - SEMOST 35
(13:30 - 2nd) 22-Z.Custis to ILS 31 for 4 yards.
-1 YD
2 & 6 - SEMOST 31
(13:05 - 2nd) 22-Z.Custis to ILS 32 for -1 yard.
No Gain
3 & 7 - SEMOST 32
(12:25 - 2nd) 8-J.Pyle incomplete. Intended for 16-C.Cornett.
No Good
4 & 7 - SEMOST 32
(12:21 - 2nd) 37-K.Tiller 49 yards Field Goal is No Good.

ILST Redbirds
- Punt (5 plays, 7 yards, 2:35 poss)

Result Play
+6 YD
1 & 10 - ILST 32
(12:15 - 2nd) 25-J.Robinson to ILS 38 for 6 yards.
+5 YD
2 & 4 - ILST 38
(11:40 - 2nd) 25-J.Robinson to ILS 43 for 5 yards.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - ILST 43
(11:05 - 2nd) 25-J.Robinson to ILS 46 for 3 yards.
No Gain
2 & 7 - ILST 46
(10:30 - 2nd) 5-B.Jefferson incomplete. Intended for 87-R.Gillum.
Sack
3 & 7 - ILST 46
(10:22 - 2nd) 5-B.Jefferson sacked at ILS 39 for -7 yards (8-D.Alexander).
Punt
4 & 14 - ILST 39
(9:40 - 2nd) 41-J.Bohlken punts 61 yards from ILS 39 to SEM End Zone. touchback.

SEMOST Indians
- Punt (7 plays, 8 yards, 2:47 poss)

Result Play
Sack
1 & 10 - SEMOST 20
(9:32 - 2nd) 8-J.Pyle sacked at SEM 13 for -7 yards (94-J.Lewan).
+9 YD
2 & 17 - SEMOST 13
(9:00 - 2nd) 85-A.Alston to SEM 22 for 9 yards.
+20 YD
3 & 8 - SEMOST 22
(8:30 - 2nd) 8-J.Pyle complete to 85-A.Alston. 85-A.Alston to SEM 42 for 20 yards.
Penalty
1 & 10 - SEMOST 42
(7:46 - 2nd) Penalty on SEM 8-J.Pyle Delay of game 5 yards enforced at SEM 42. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 15 - SEMOST 37
(7:30 - 2nd) 8-J.Pyle incomplete. Intended for 6-K.Wilkerson.
Penalty
2 & 15 - SEMOST 37
(7:25 - 2nd) 8-J.Pyle sacked at SEM 30 for -7 yards. Penalty on SEM 8-J.Pyle Intentional grounding 17 yards enforced at SEM 37. No Play.
+8 YD
3 & 32 - SEMOST 20
(7:10 - 2nd) 8-J.Pyle complete to 85-A.Alston. 85-A.Alston to SEM 28 for 8 yards.
Punt
4 & 24 - SEMOST 28
(6:45 - 2nd) 36-J.Reynolds punts 44 yards from SEM 28 Downed at the ILS 28.

ILST Redbirds
- TD (11 plays, 72 yards, 5:09 poss)

Result Play
+8 YD
1 & 10 - ILST 28
(6:34 - 2nd) 3-K.Brown to ILS 36 for 8 yards.
+1 YD
2 & 2 - ILST 36
(6:00 - 2nd) 3-K.Brown to ILS 37 for 1 yard.
+5 YD
3 & 1 - ILST 37
(5:26 - 2nd) 3-K.Brown to ILS 42 for 5 yards.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - ILST 42
(4:50 - 2nd) 5-B.Jefferson complete to 88-M.Lewis. 88-M.Lewis to ILS 49 for 7 yards.
No Gain
2 & 3 - ILST 49
(4:12 - 2nd) 25-J.Robinson to ILS 49 for no gain.
+2 YD
3 & 3 - ILST 49
(3:35 - 2nd) 25-J.Robinson to SEM 49 for 2 yards.
+1 YD
4 & 1 - ILST 49
(2:57 - 2nd) 25-J.Robinson to SEM 48 for 1 yard.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - ILST 48
(2:30 - 2nd) 25-J.Robinson to SEM 47 for 1 yard.
+10 YD
2 & 9 - ILST 47
(2:10 - 2nd) 25-J.Robinson to SEM 37 for 10 yards.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - ILST 37
(1:40 - 2nd) 25-J.Robinson to SEM 33 for 4 yards.
+33 YD
2 & 6 - ILST 33
(1:33 - 2nd) 5-B.Jefferson complete to 4-A.Edgar. 4-A.Edgar runs 33 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(1:25 - 2nd) 36-S.Fenlason extra point is good.

SEMOST Indians
- Punt (4 plays, -1 yards, 0:59 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:25 - 2nd) 36-S.Fenlason kicks 61 yards from ILS 35. 22-Z.Custis to SEM 21 for 17 yards.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - SEMOST 21
(1:19 - 2nd) 8-J.Pyle complete to 9-Z.Smith. 9-Z.Smith to SEM 29 for 8 yards.
Penalty
2 & 2 - SEMOST 29
(1:13 - 2nd) 8-J.Pyle complete to 16-C.Cornett. 16-C.Cornett to ILS 45 for 26 yards. Penalty on SEM 64-J.Rosenthall Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at SEM 29. No Play.
+7 YD
2 & 17 - SEMOST 14
(0:50 - 2nd) 22-Z.Custis to SEM 21 for 7 yards. Team penalty on SEM Illegal formation declined.
-1 YD
3 & 10 - SEMOST 21
(0:35 - 2nd) 22-Z.Custis to SEM 20 for -1 yard.
Punt
4 & 11 - SEMOST 20
(0:26 - 2nd) 36-J.Reynolds punts 46 yards from SEM 20 to the ILS 34 downed by 19-J.Dobson.

ILST Redbirds
- Halftime (1 plays, -2 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
-2 YD
1 & 10 - ILST 34
(0:17 - 2nd) 5-B.Jefferson kneels at ILS 32 for -2 yards.

SEMOST Indians
- Punt (7 plays, 25 yards, 2:47 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 40-A.Bresnahan kicks 40 yards from ILS 35 to SEM 25 fair catch by 22-Z.Custis.
No Gain
1 & 10 - SEMOST 25
(15:00 - 3rd) 8-J.Pyle incomplete. Intended for 9-Z.Smith.
+3 YD
2 & 10 - SEMOST 25
(14:56 - 3rd) 85-A.Alston to SEM 28 for 3 yards.
+16 YD
3 & 7 - SEMOST 28
(14:23 - 3rd) 8-J.Pyle complete to 6-K.Wilkerson. 6-K.Wilkerson to SEM 44 for 16 yards.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - SEMOST 44
(13:55 - 3rd) 22-Z.Custis to ILS 45 for 11 yards.
-4 YD
1 & 10 - SEMOST 45
(13:32 - 3rd) 8-J.Pyle to ILS 49 FUMBLES. 8-J.Pyle to ILS 49 for no gain.
-1 YD
2 & 14 - SEMOST 49
(13:15 - 3rd) 22-Z.Custis to ILS 50 for -1 yard.
No Gain
3 & 15 - SEMOST 50
(12:20 - 3rd) 8-J.Pyle incomplete. Intended for 9-Z.Smith.
Punt
4 & 15 - SEMOST 50
(12:13 - 3rd) 36-J.Reynolds punts 34 yards from ILS 50 to ILS 16 fair catch by 35-S.Deforest.

ILST Redbirds
- Punt (9 plays, 37 yards, 6:01 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - ILST 16
(12:06 - 3rd) 25-J.Robinson to ILS 19 for 3 yards.
+2 YD
2 & 7 - ILST 19
(11:25 - 3rd) 25-J.Robinson to ILS 21 for 2 yards.
+12 YD
3 & 5 - ILST 21
(10:50 - 3rd) 25-J.Robinson to ILS 33 for 12 yards.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - ILST 33
(10:08 - 3rd) 5-B.Jefferson complete to 25-J.Robinson. 25-J.Robinson to ILS 40 for 7 yards.
+2 YD
2 & 3 - ILST 40
(9:25 - 3rd) 3-K.Brown to ILS 42 for 2 yards.
+3 YD
3 & 1 - ILST 42
(8:40 - 3rd) 3-K.Brown to ILS 45 for 3 yards.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - ILST 45
(8:05 - 3rd) 3-K.Brown to ILS 46 for 1 yard.
+5 YD
2 & 9 - ILST 46
(7:25 - 3rd) 5-B.Jefferson complete to 88-M.Lewis. 88-M.Lewis to SEM 49 for 5 yards.
+2 YD
3 & 4 - ILST 49
(6:45 - 3rd) 5-B.Jefferson scrambles to SEM 47 for 2 yards.
Punt
4 & 2 - ILST 47
(6:05 - 3rd) 41-J.Bohlken punts 46 yards from SEM 47 to SEM 1 fair catch by 24-S.Davis.

SEMOST Indians
- Interception (3 plays, 80 yards, 1:16 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - SEMOST 1
(5:56 - 3rd) 23-M.Robinson to SEM 4 for 3 yards.
-3 YD
2 & 7 - SEMOST 4
(5:22 - 3rd) 10-D.Santacaterina complete to 16-C.Cornett. 16-C.Cornett to SEM 4 FUMBLES. 76-T.Cook to SEM 1 for no gain.
Int
3 & 10 - SEMOST 1
(4:40 - 3rd) 10-D.Santacaterina incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 3-D.Taylor at SEM 19. 3-D.Taylor to SEM 19 for no gain.

ILST Redbirds
- Missed FG (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:55 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - ILST 19
(4:30 - 3rd) 25-J.Robinson to SEM 18 for 1 yard.
+3 YD
2 & 9 - ILST 18
(4:00 - 3rd) 25-J.Robinson to SEM 15 for 3 yards.
+1 YD
3 & 6 - ILST 15
(3:15 - 3rd) 25-J.Robinson to SEM 14 for 1 yard.
No Good
4 & 5 - ILST 14
(2:35 - 3rd) 36-S.Fenlason 31 yards Field Goal is No Good.

SEMOST Indians
- FG (8 plays, 63 yards, 2:20 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - SEMOST 20
(2:29 - 3rd) 10-D.Santacaterina complete to 9-Z.Smith. 9-Z.Smith to SEM 20 for no gain.
+26 YD
2 & 10 - SEMOST 20
(2:00 - 3rd) 22-Z.Custis to SEM 46 for 26 yards.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - SEMOST 46
(1:36 - 3rd) 22-Z.Custis to SEM 50 for 4 yards.
+9 YD
2 & 6 - SEMOST 50
(1:04 - 3rd) 10-D.Santacaterina complete to 6-K.Wilkerson. 6-K.Wilkerson to ILS 41 for 9 yards.
+28 YD
1 & 10 - SEMOST 41
(0:39 - 3rd) 10-D.Santacaterina complete to 6-K.Wilkerson. 6-K.Wilkerson to ILS 13 for 28 yards.
Sack
1 & 10 - SEMOST 13
(0:09 - 3rd) 10-D.Santacaterina sacked at ILS 19 for -6 yards (96-J.Powell6-T.Clark).
+2 YD
2 & 16 - SEMOST 19
(15:00 - 4th) 10-D.Santacaterina to ILS 17 for 2 yards.
No Gain
3 & 14 - SEMOST 17
(14:26 - 4th) 10-D.Santacaterina incomplete. Intended for 9-Z.Smith.
Field Goal
4 & 14 - SEMOST 17
(14:19 - 4th) 37-K.Tiller 34 yards Field Goal is Good.

ILST Redbirds
- Punt (10 plays, 33 yards, 5:14 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(14:14 - 4th) 37-K.Tiller kicks 60 yards from SEM 35. 24-C.Uphoff to ILS 32 for 27 yards.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - ILST 32
(14:06 - 4th) 25-J.Robinson to ILS 36 for 4 yards.
+1 YD
2 & 6 - ILST 36
(13:32 - 4th) 25-J.Robinson to ILS 37 for 1 yard. Penalty on SEM 3-J.Swift Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at ILS 37.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - ILST 48
(13:04 - 4th) 5-B.Jefferson to SEM 46 for 2 yards.
+7 YD
2 & 8 - ILST 46
(12:35 - 4th) 25-J.Robinson to SEM 39 for 7 yards.
No Gain
3 & 1 - ILST 39
(11:58 - 4th) 25-J.Robinson to SEM 39 for no gain.
+2 YD
4 & 1 - ILST 39
(11:22 - 4th) 5-B.Jefferson to SEM 37 for 2 yards.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - ILST 37
(10:47 - 4th) 25-J.Robinson to SEM 36 for 1 yard.
Penalty
2 & 9 - ILST 36
(10:08 - 4th) Penalty on ILS 13-B.Haley False start 5 yards enforced at SEM 36. No Play.
+6 YD
2 & 14 - ILST 41
(9:44 - 4th) 3-K.Brown to SEM 35 for 6 yards.
No Gain
3 & 8 - ILST 35
(9:05 - 4th) 5-B.Jefferson incomplete. Intended for 2-A.Nagel.
Punt
4 & 8 - ILST 35
(9:00 - 4th) 41-J.Bohlken punts 35 yards from SEM 35 to SEM End Zone. touchback.

SEMOST Indians
- Downs (8 plays, 32 yards, 2:56 poss)

Result Play
+11 YD
1 & 10 - SEMOST 20
(8:53 - 4th) 10-D.Santacaterina complete to 9-Z.Smith. 9-Z.Smith to SEM 31 for 11 yards.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - SEMOST 31
(8:33 - 4th) 10-D.Santacaterina scrambles to SEM 35 for 4 yards.
+16 YD
2 & 6 - SEMOST 35
(8:03 - 4th) 10-D.Santacaterina complete to 6-K.Wilkerson. 6-K.Wilkerson to ILS 49 for 16 yards.
Penalty
1 & 10 - SEMOST 49
(7:36 - 4th) 10-D.Santacaterina incomplete. Intended for 6-K.Wilkerson. Penalty on SEM 77-E.Swehla Holding 10 yards enforced at ILS 49. No Play.
+13 YD
1 & 20 - SEMOST 41
(7:30 - 4th) 23-M.Robinson to ILS 46 for 13 yards.
Sack
2 & 7 - SEMOST 46
(6:55 - 4th) 10-D.Santacaterina sacked at SEM 46 for -8 yards (14-L.Kirk).
+6 YD
3 & 15 - SEMOST 46
(6:30 - 4th) 8-J.Pyle to ILS 48 for 6 yards.
No Gain
4 & 9 - SEMOST 48
(5:57 - 4th) 10-D.Santacaterina incomplete. Intended for 6-K.Wilkerson.

ILST Redbirds
- FG (5 plays, 24 yards, 1:46 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - ILST 48
(5:46 - 4th) 25-J.Robinson to SEM 48 for 4 yards.
+14 YD
2 & 6 - ILST 48
(5:39 - 4th) 25-J.Robinson to SEM 34 for 14 yards.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - ILST 34
(4:57 - 4th) 25-J.Robinson to SEM 31 for 3 yards.
+1 YD
2 & 7 - ILST 31
(4:50 - 4th) 25-J.Robinson to SEM 30 for 1 yard.
+2 YD
3 & 6 - ILST 30
(4:45 - 4th) 25-J.Robinson to SEM 28 for 2 yards.
Field Goal
4 & 4 - ILST 28
(4:00 - 4th) 36-S.Fenlason 46 yards Field Goal is Good.

SEMOST Indians
- Interception (5 plays, -24 yards, 0:53 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:53 - 4th) 40-A.Bresnahan kicks 30 yards from ILS 35 out of bounds at the SEM 35.
+10 YD
1 & 10 - SEMOST 35
(3:53 - 4th) 10-D.Santacaterina complete to 16-C.Cornett. 16-C.Cornett to SEM 45 for 10 yards.
Penalty
1 & 10 - SEMOST 45
(3:34 - 4th) Penalty on SEM 23-M.Robinson False start 5 yards enforced at SEM 45. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 15 - SEMOST 40
(3:31 - 4th) 10-D.Santacaterina incomplete. Intended for 16-C.Cornett.
+10 YD
2 & 15 - SEMOST 40
(3:22 - 4th) 10-D.Santacaterina complete to 23-M.Robinson. 23-M.Robinson to SEM 50 for 10 yards.
Int
3 & 5 - SEMOST 50
(3:00 - 4th) 10-D.Santacaterina incomplete. Intended for 85-A.Alston INTERCEPTED by 9-C.Woods at ILS 11. 9-C.Woods to ILS 11 for no gain.

ILST Redbirds
- End of Game (5 plays, 45 yards, 2:32 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - ILST 11
(2:50 - 4th) 25-J.Robinson to ILS 14 for 3 yards.
+5 YD
2 & 7 - ILST 14
(2:04 - 4th) 25-J.Robinson to ILS 19 for 5 yards.
+42 YD
3 & 2 - ILST 19
(1:22 - 4th) 25-J.Robinson to SEM 39 for 42 yards.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - ILST 39
(0:46 - 4th) 5-B.Jefferson kneels at SEM 40 for -1 yard.
-4 YD
2 & 11 - ILST 40
(0:18 - 4th) 5-B.Jefferson kneels at SEM 44 for -4 yards.
Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 4:00
36-S.Fenlason 46 yards Field Goal is Good.
5
plays
24
yds
01:46
pos
24
6
Field Goal 14:19
37-K.Tiller 34 yards Field Goal is Good.
8
plays
63
yds
02:20
pos
21
6
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:25
36-S.Fenlason extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
3
Touchdown 1:33
5-B.Jefferson complete to 4-A.Edgar. 4-A.Edgar runs 33 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
72
yds
05:09
pos
20
3
Point After TD 14:04
36-S.Fenlason extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
3
Touchdown 14:10
5-B.Jefferson runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
84
yds
02:32
pos
13
3
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 3:17
37-K.Tiller 45 yards Field Goal is Good.
11
plays
68
yds
04:59
pos
7
3
Point After TD 11:24
36-S.Fenlason extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 11:30
25-J.Robinson runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
78
yds
03:36
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 17 13
Rushing 15 4
Passing 1 9
Penalty 1 0
3rd Down Conv 6-15 2-13
4th Down Conv 3-3 1-2
Total Net Yards 392 296
Total Plays 66 55
Avg Gain 5.9 5.4
Net Yards Rushing 340 109
Rush Attempts 59 25
Avg Rush Yards 5.8 4.4
Net Yards Passing 52 187
Comp. - Att. 4-7 17-30
Yards Per Pass 7.4 6.2
Penalties - Yards 3-20 6-67
Touchdowns 4 0
Rushing TDs 2 0
Passing TDs 1 0
Other 1 0
Turnovers 0 2
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 2-0
Int. Thrown 0 2
Punts - Avg 4-47.8 4-41.0
Return Yards 72 52
Punts - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 3-72 3-52
Int. - Returns 2-0 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Illinois St. 9-4 7140324
SE Missouri St. 9-4 30036
Houck Stadium Cape Girardeau, Missouri
 52 PASS YDS 187
340 RUSH YDS 109
392 TOTAL YDS 296
Illinois St.
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Hatfield 17 S
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
T. Hatfield 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Robinson 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
41 297 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
41 297 1
J. Robinson 41 297 1 49
K. Brown Jr. 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 30 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 30 0
K. Brown Jr. 8 30 0 8
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
A. Edgar 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 33 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 33 1
A. Edgar 1 33 1 33
M. Lewis 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 12 0
M. Lewis 2 12 0 7
J. Robinson 25 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
J. Robinson 1 7 0 7
R. Gillum 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
R. Gillum 0 0 0 0
A. Nagel 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
A. Nagel 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
L. Kirk 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
L. Kirk 1-0 1.0 0
C. Uphoff 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Uphoff 1-0 0.0 0
J. Lewan 94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
J. Lewan 1-0 1.0 0
C. Woods 9 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
C. Woods 1-0 0.0 1
D. Taylor 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
D. Taylor 0-0 0.0 1
T. Clark 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
T. Clark 0-1 0.5 0
J. Powell 96 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
J. Powell 0-1 0.5 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
S. Fenlason 36 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/2 3/3
SEASON FG XP
1/2 3/3
S. Fenlason 1/2 46 3/3 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Bohlken 41 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 47.8 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
4 47.8 2
J. Bohlken 4 47.8 2 61
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Uphoff 24 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 24.0 27 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 24.0 27 0
C. Uphoff 3 24.0 27 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
SE Missouri St.
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Pyle 8 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
52.9% 124 0 0 114.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
52.9% 124 0 0 114.2
J. Pyle 9/17 124 0 0
D. Santacaterina 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.5% 81 0 2 83.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.5% 81 0 2 83.1
D. Santacaterina 8/13 81 0 2
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
Z. Custis 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 49 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 49 0
Z. Custis 8 49 0 26
D. Alexander 8 LB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 34 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 34 0
D. Alexander 1 34 0 34
M. Robinson 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 23 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 23 0
M. Robinson 3 23 0 13
A. Alston 85 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 12 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 12 0
A. Alston 2 12 0 9
J. Pyle 8 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 -1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 -1 0
J. Pyle 7 -1 0 6
D. Santacaterina 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 -8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 -8 0
D. Santacaterina 4 -8 0 4
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
K. Wilkerson 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 114 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 114 0
K. Wilkerson 5 114 0 45
A. Alston 85 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 32 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 32 0
A. Alston 3 32 0 20
Z. Smith 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 23 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 23 0
Z. Smith 4 23 0 11
M. Robinson 23 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 19 0
M. Robinson 2 19 0 10
C. Cornett 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 17 0
C. Cornett 3 17 0 10
E. Williams 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
E. Williams 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Alexander 8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
D. Alexander 1-0 1.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
K. Tiller 37 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/3 0/0
SEASON FG XP
2/3 0/0
K. Tiller 2/3 45 0/0 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Reynolds 36 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 41.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
4 41.0 1
J. Reynolds 4 41.0 1 46
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Z. Custis 22 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 17.5 18 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 17.5 18 0
Z. Custis 2 17.5 18 0
Z. Smith 9 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 17.0 17 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 17.0 17 0
Z. Smith 1 17.0 17 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 ILST 27 3:36 7 73 TD
10:19 ILST 28 1:49 4 19 Punt
3:12 ILST 26 2:32 8 74 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:15 ILST 32 2:35 5 7 Punt
6:34 ILST 28 5:09 11 72 TD
0:17 ILST 34 0:00 1 -2 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:06 ILST 16 6:01 9 37 Punt
4:30 SEMOST 19 1:55 3 5 FG Miss
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:14 ILST 32 5:14 10 33 Punt
5:46 ILST 48 1:46 5 24 FG
2:50 ILST 11 2:32 5 45 Game
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:24 SEMOST 28 0:57 4 74 Punt
8:16 SEMOST 4 4:59 11 68 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:04 SEMOST 20 1:43 4 48 FG Miss
9:32 SEMOST 20 2:47 7 8 Punt
1:25 SEMOST 21 0:59 4 -1 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 SEMOST 25 2:47 7 25 Punt
5:56 SEMOST 1 1:16 3 80 INT
2:29 SEMOST 20 2:20 8 63 FG
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:53 SEMOST 20 2:56 8 32 Downs
3:53 SEMOST 35 0:53 5 -24 INT
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores