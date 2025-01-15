The National Football Foundation announced the members of the 2025 College Football Hall of Fame class Wednesday, which featured some of the game's greatest coaches and players of all time. The class is headlined by Nick Saban and Urban Meyer among the four coaches selected, and former Virginia Tech quarterback Michael Vick leads a standout group of players.

"We are thrilled to announce the 2025 College Football Hall of Fame Class," said Archie Manning, NFF chairman and a 1989 College Football Hall of Famer from Ole Miss. "Each of these legends ranks among the absolute best to have ever played or coached the game, and we look forward to adding their incredible accomplishments to those permanently enshrined in the Hall of Fame."

Saban received the news of his induction into the Hall of Fame last week before Notre Dame's showdown against Penn State in the Orange Bowl semifinal. Saban retired from college football just last year after an all-time great run with the Crimson Tide that puts him in the conversation of the best to ever do it. Saban finished as the only coach to win national championships across three decades, as well as the only coach since the inception of the AP Top 25 in 1936 to win national championships with two separate FBS programs.

Meyer won three national championship (two at Florida, one at Ohio State) during his legendary coaching career. Meyer won 187 total games during stints at Bowling Green, Utah, Florida and Ohio State.

Vick highlights a fun and recognizable class of players. The former Hokies signal-caller led was a force and earned first-team All-American and Big East Offensive Player of the Year honors as the team made a run at the national championship following the 1999 season, coming up short to Florida State. Vick was recently named Norfolk State's newest coach last month.

Here is a full list of this year's players and coaches who will be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame:

Players

Coaches

Larry Blakeney, Troy (1991-2014)

Larry Korver, Northwestern College [IA] (1967-94)

Urban Meyer, Bowling Green State (2001-2002); Utah (2003-2004); Florida (2005-2010); Ohio State (2012-2018)

Nick Saban, Toledo (1990); Michigan State (1995-1999); LSU (2000-2004); Alabama (2007-2023)

The 2025 class will be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame at the NFF Annual Awards Dinner in December 2025 in Las Vegas.