Picks, predictions as USMNT open World Cup play; Knicks and Hurricanes eye championship titles

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⚽ Five things to know Friday

🇺🇸 Do not miss this: USMNT expert predictions

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The match four years in the making has finally arrived. The United States returns to the World Cup stage tonight at 9 p.m. ET, opening play in the 2026 tournament against Paraguay. Will this finally be the year the USMNT break through? Stars like Christian Pulisic, Folarin Balogun and Chris Richards, along with the rest of the so-called golden generation of American soccer talent, have a chance to shine on home soil this summer. Here's everything you need to know about the 2026 squad.

Anything less than a win in tonight's opener would be a disappointment for the USMNT, and four of the five experts on our panel are riding with the Americans to open the World Cup with a victory. In fact, our writers are all quite optimistic that the USMNT will go on to win a knockout-stage game for the first time in 24 years.

Here's why Chuck Booth thinks a trip to the Round of 16 is in store:

Booth: "Until proven otherwise, I'm going to believe that Mauricio Pochettino's background as a club manager will pay dividends during the World Cup. He has had time with the same 26-man roster, and in friendlies, they understood attacking overlaps and the proper timing to go forward or cover for each other. In such a high-energy system, that understanding, along with the crowd, can be a difference-maker for the USMNT."

Get to know the squad a little better before tonight's kickoff in Los Angeles with these two features:

⚾ Payton Tolle cracks MLB rookie rankings

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His last outing was the worst of his young career, but Payton Tolle showed enough over his first nine starts to earn a spot in our latest MLB rookie rankings. Cast aside the six-inning, four-run loss to the Rays. Tolle is a bright spot for the Red Sox in what has otherwise been a lost season.

Every month, we highlight the 10 best rookies in baseball. The No. 1 spot remains unchanged in June, but further down the list, you'll find Tolle and a couple of other risers.

8. Tristan Peters, CF, White Sox

9. Payton Tolle, SP, Red Sox

10. Walbert Ureña, SP, Angels

Why such high billing for a pitcher who just got touched up by Tampa Bay? Our Dayn Perry explains why the season-long numbers tell a more compelling story for Tolle.

Perry: "The results to date have been undeniable, starting with an 11-strikeout effort against the New York Yankees in his first start for Boston this season. Through nine starts, he's got a 2.70 ERA, and he's struck out 54 batters against 14 walks. That kind of performance means Tolle will likely be a fixture in the Boston rotation even after Garrett Crochet's return."

👍👎 The best (and not-so-best) of the rest

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📺 What we're watching this weekend

Friday

⚾ College World Series: Troy vs. No. 16 West Virginia, 2 p.m. on ESPN

⚽ World Cup: Canada vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina, 3 p.m. on Fox

⛳ RBC Canadian Open, second round, 3 p.m. on Golf Channel

⚾ Marlins at Pirates, 6:40 p.m. on ESPN Unlimited

⚾ College World Series: Ole Miss vs. No. 5 North Carolina, 7 p.m. on ESPN

⚾ Padres at Orioles, 7:05 p.m. on Peacock

⚾ Diamondbacks at Reds, 7:15 p.m. on Apple TV

⚾ Braves at Mets, 7:15 p.m. on Apple TV

🏀 Tempo at Mystics, 7:30 p.m. on Ion

⚾ Yankees at Blue Jays or Dodgers at White Sox, 7:37 p.m. on MLB Network

🤼 WWE SmackDown, 8 p.m. on USA Network

🏃 NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships, 8 p.m. on ESPN2

⚽ World Cup: United States vs. Paraguay, 9 p.m. on Fox

🏀 Valkyries at Storm, 10 p.m. on Ion

⚾ Rockies at Athletics or Cubs at Giants, 10:30 p.m. on MLB Network

Saturday

⚾ Cardinals at Twins, 2:10 p.m. on MLB Network

⚽ World Cup: Qatar vs. Switzerland, 3 p.m. on Fox

⚾ Yankees at Blue Jays, 3 p.m. on Peacock

⚾ College World Series: Oklahoma vs. No. 7 Alabama, 3 p.m. on ESPN

⛳ RBC Canadian Open, third round, 3 p.m. on CBS/Paramount+

⚾ Diamondbacks at Reds, 4:10 p.m. on ESPN Unlimited

⚾ Braves at Mets or Dodgers at White Sox, 4:10 p.m. on MLB Network

⚽ World Cup: Brazil vs. Morocco, 6 p.m. on Fox

🏀 Fever at Sun, 6 p.m. on NBC Sports Network

⚾ Phillies at Brewers, 7:15 p.m. on FS1

🏀 Lynx at Aces, 8 p.m. on CBS/Paramount+

⚾ College World Series: No. 6 Texas vs. No. 3 Georgia, 8 p.m. on ESPN

🏃 NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships, 8 p.m. on ESPN2

🏀 NBA Finals: Knicks at Spurs, Game 5, 8:30 p.m. on ABC

⚽ World Cup: Haiti vs. Scotland, 9 p.m. on Fox

⚾ Cubs at Giants or Rays at Angels, 10:05 p.m. on MLB Network

⚽ World Cup: Australia vs. Turkiye, midnight on FS1

Sunday

⚾ Marlins at Pirates, 12:15 p.m. on NBC Sports Network

⚽ World Cup: Germany vs. Curacao, 1 p.m. on Fox

⚾ Padres at Orioles or Yankees at Blue Jays, 1:35 p.m. on MLB Network

⚾ Braves at Mets, 1:40 p.m. on Peacock

⚾ College World Series: TBD vs. TBD, 2 p.m. on ESPN

⚾ Phillies at Brewers, 2:10 p.m. on ESPN Unlimited

⛳ RBC Canadian Open, final round, 3 p.m. on CBS/Paramount+

🏁 NASCAR at Pocono, 3 p.m. on Prime Video

🏀 Mystics at Liberty, 3 p.m. on NBA TV

⚾ Cubs at Giants, 3:10 p.m. on ABC

⚽ World Cup: Netherlands vs. Japan, 4 p.m. on Fox

⚽ World Cup: Ivory Coast vs. Ecuador, 7 p.m. on FS1

⚾ College World Series: TBD vs. TBD, 7 p.m. on ESPN

⚾ Rangers at Red Sox, 7:20 p.m. on NBC

🤼 UFC Freedom 250, 8 p.m. on Paramount+

🏒 Stanley Cup Final: Hurricanes at Golden Knights, Game 6, 8 p.m. on ABC

⚽ World Cup: Sweden vs. Tunisia, 10 p.m. on FS1