🏀 Don't miss it: Pre-Selection Sunday Bracketology

Can you hear that? It's the sound of the March Madness theme playing in the distance, and it's getting louder. Selection Sunday is just two days away.

The nation's top teams and a handful of already-crowned conference champions know they're in the NCAA Tournament, and most have a pretty good idea of which seed line they will stand on when the bracket is unveiled Sunday at 6 p.m. ET on CBS. The drama, as always, is on the bubble. Things got even more real for those on the hot seat in last night's conference tournament action. We crowned the biggest winners and lamented the biggest losers.

Of all the at-large candidates, David Cobb determined which teams are locks to make the tournament and which have work to do before the week is done. Here are the teams teetering on the cut line, placed into tiers:

Almost there: NC State, Saint Louis, Missouri

Bubble: SMU, VCU, New Mexico, San Diego State, Texas, Auburn, Oklahoma

Longshots: Virginia Tech, Stanford, California, Seton Hall, Indiana

In his latest Court Report, Matt Norlander ranked the bubble teams from most to least likely to get enough love from the selection committee.

Missouri VCU SMU Texas New Mexico Auburn San Diego State Oklahoma

This week is about more than just the bubble teams, though. The race for the top seeds often comes down to the wire, and conference tournament championships can mean a great deal for teams who need just a couple more high-quality wins to move up a line or two. Here's how the battle for the top two seed lines is shaping up.

📊 NWSL Preseason Power Rankings

Getty Images

The NWSL season is upon us. The reigning runners-up, the Washington Spirit, host the Portland Thorns tonight at 8 p.m. ET to kick off the campaign in what is a marquee matchup right out of the gate. This is another historic season for the NWSL with the addition of two expansion clubs -- Boston Legacy FC and Denver Summit FC -- bringing the league to a record 16 members. Sandra Herrera ranked them all ahead of the opener.

It is the Kansas City Current, not the defending champions Gotham FC, who stand atop the power rankings. Herrera explained why that is the case.

Herrera: "The 2025 NWSL Shield winners get the honor of starting off the rankings in the top spot based on their outrageous record-setting season for wins (21), points (65), and clean sheets (16)."

Here are the top five:

Kansas City Current Gotham FC Washington Spirit Portland Thorns Orlando Pride

As for the expansion teams, they check in at the very bottom. We'll see where they fit into the picture as their inaugural season progresses.

📺 What we're watching this weekend

Friday

🏀 Big Ten Tournament, quarterfinal: Ohio State vs. No. 3 Michigan, Noon on Big Ten Network

🏀 SEC Tournament, quarterfinal: Kentucky vs. No. 4 Florida, 1 p.m. on ESPN

⛳ The Players Championship, second round, 1 p.m. on Golf Channel

🏀 Big Ten Tournament, quarterfinal: No. 23 Wisconsin vs. No. 9 Illinois, 2:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network

🏀 SEC Tournament, quarterfinal: No. 25 Tennessee vs. No. 22 Vanderbilt, 3:30 p.m. on ESPN

⚽ Parma at Torino, 3:45 p.m. on Paramount+

⚾ Spring training: Padres at Athletics, 4:05 p.m. on MLB Network

⚾ Spring training: Astros at Cardinals, 6:05 p.m. on MLB Network

⚾ World Baseball Classic, quarterfinal: Korea vs. Dominican Republic, 6:30 p.m. on FS2

🏀 Big Ten Tournament, quarterfinal: No. 18 Purdue vs. No. 11 Nebraska, 6:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network

🏀 Big 12 Tournament, semifinal: No. 7 Iowa State vs. No. 2 Arizona, 7 p.m. on ESPN or ESPN2

🏀 ACC Tournament, semifinal: Miami vs. No. 10 Virginia, 7 p.m. on ESPN or ESPN2

🏀 Big East Tournament, semifinal: Georgetown vs. No. 6 UConn, 8 p.m. on FS1

🏀 Cavaliers at Mavericks, 7:30 p.m. on Prime Video

⚾ World Baseball Classic, quarterfinal: United States vs. Canada, 8 p.m. on Fox

⚽ Portland Thorns at Washington Spirit, 8 p.m. on Prime Video

🏀 Big Ten Tournament, quarterfinal: UCLA vs. No. 8 Michigan State, 9 p.m. on Big Ten Network

🏀 Big 12 Tournament, semifinal: No. 14 Kansas vs. No. 5 Houston, 9:30 p.m. on ESPN or ESPN2

🏀 ACC Tournament, semifinal: Clemson vs. No. 1 Duke, 9:30 p.m. on ESPN or ESPN2

🏀 Timberwolves at Warriors, 10 p.m. on Prime Video

Saturday

⚽ Atalanta at Inter Milan, 10 a.m. on CBS Sports Golazo Network/Paramount+

⚽ Gotham FC at Boston Legacy FC, 12:30 p.m. on ABC

🏀 Big Ten Tournament, semifinal: TBD vs. TBD, 1 p.m. on CBS/Paramount+

🏀 SEC Tournament, semifinal: TBD vs. TBD, 1 p.m. on ESPN

⚽ Toronto FC at New York Red Bulls, 1 p.m. on Apple TV

⚾ Spring training: Tigers at Blue Jays, 1:07 p.m. on MLB Network

⚽ Everton at Arsenal, 1:30 p.m. on USA Network

⛳ The Players Championship, third round, 2 p.m. on NBC

🏒 Bruins at Capitals, 3 p.m. on ABC

⚾ World Baseball Classic, quarterfinal: Puerto Rico vs. Italy, 3 p.m. on FS1

⚽ Atlanta United at Philadelphia Union, 3 p.m. on Fox

🏀 Hornets at Spurs, 3:30 p.m. on Prime Video

🏀 Big Ten Tournament, semifinal: TBD vs. TBD, 3:30 p.m. on CBS/Paramount+

🏀 SEC Tournament, semifinal: TBD vs. TBD, 3:30 p.m. on ESPN

⚽ Utah Royals FC at Kansas City Current, 4 p.m. on Ion

⚽ Manchester City at West Ham United, 4 p.m. on USA Network

⚾ Spring training: Diamondbacks at Giants, 4:05 p.m. on MLB Network

🏀 FIBA Women's World Cup Qualification: United States vs. Italy, 4:45 p.m. on truTV

🏀 Wizards at Celtics, 6 p.m. on NBA TV

🏀 Big 12 Tournament, championship: TBD vs. TBD, 6 p.m. on ESPN

⚽ Columbus Crew at Nashville SC, 6 p.m. on FS1

⚾ Spring training: Mets at Astros, 6:05 p.m. on MLB Network

🏀 Big East Tournament, championship: TBD vs. TBD, 6:30 p.m. on Fox

⚽ Denver Summit FC at Bay FC, 6:30 p.m. on Ion

🏒 Maple Leafs at Sabres, 7 p.m. on NHL Network

⚽ Charlotte FC at Inter Miami CF, 7:30 p.m. on Apple TV

🤼 UFC Fight Night: Emmett vs. Vallejos, 8 p.m. on Paramount+

🏀 Nuggets at Lakers, 8:30 p.m. on ABC

🏀 ACC Tournament, championship: TBD vs. TBD, 8:30 p.m. on ESPN

⚽ Chicago Fire FC at D.C. United, 8:30 p.m. on Apple TV

⚽ Houston Dash at San Diego Wave FC, 8:45 p.m. on Ion

⚾ World Baseball Classic, quarterfinal: Venezuela vs. Japan, 9 p.m. on Fox

⚽ Real Salt Lake at Austin FC, 9:30 p.m. on Apple TV

🏀 Kings at Clippers, 10:30 p.m. on ESPN

⚽ Vancouver Whitecaps FC at Minnesota United FC, 10:30 p.m. on Apple TV

Sunday

⚽ Genoa at Hellas Verona, 7:30 a.m. on CBS Sports Golazo Network/Paramount+

⚽ Aston Villa at Manchester United, 10 a.m. on USA Network

⚽ Tottenham Hotspur at Liverpool, 12:30 p.m. on NBC Sports Network

🏀 Timberwolves at Thunder, 1 p.m. on ABC

🏀 SEC Tournament, championship: TBD vs. TBD, 1 p.m. on ESPN

⛳ The Players Championship, final round, 1 p.m. on NBC

⚾ Spring training: Braves at Phillies, 1:05 p.m. on MLB Network

🏀 FIBA Women's World Cup Qualification: New Zealand vs. United States, 1:45 p.m. on truTV

⚽ New England Revolution at FC Cincinnati, 2:30 p.m. on Apple TV

🏒 Blues at Jets, 3 p.m. on NHL Network

🏀 Mavericks at Cavaliers, 3:30 p.m. on NBA TV

🏀 Big Ten Tournament, championship: TBD vs. TBD, 3:30 p.m. on CBS/Paramount+

⚽ AC Milan at Lazio, 3:45 p.m. on Paramount+

🏁 NASCAR at Las Vegas, 4 p.m. on FS1

🏀 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament Selection Show, 6 p.m. on CBS/Paramount+

⚽ San Jose Earthquakes at Seattle Sounders FC, 7 p.m. on Apple TV

🏒 Maple Leafs at Wild, 7:30 p.m. on TNT

🏀 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament Selection Show, 8 p.m. on ESPN

🏀 Warriors at Knicks, 8 p.m. on NBC

⚾ World Baseball Classic, semifinal: TBD vs. TBD, 8 p.m. on FS1