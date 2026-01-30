Senior Bowl 2026 practice standouts: Top performers at every position in NFL Draft showcase
From Lee Hunter to Malachi Fields, these were the biggest winners from three days of practice in Mobile
The Senior Bowl remains the gold standard of post-college all-star games. More than 100 players spent the week in Mobile, Alabama, flashing their talent in hopes of landing with an NFL team in April's draft.
For some, it was simply about getting on the radar.
For others, it was about boosting draft stock and becoming a top-100 pick, a top-50 pick or, in the case of a small handful of players, a first-rounder.
You'll see and hear about plenty of defensive players who stood out all week. That only reinforces the reality that the 2026 draft class looks strong on the defensive side of the ball and thin on offense. NFL decision-makers are grappling with that imbalance and will continue to do so all the way through the draft.
In other words, if your team needs offensive help, don't expect the draft to solve every need.
Based solely on the three days of practice leading up to Saturday's Senior Bowl, here are the singular standouts at every position, starting with the defense.
Note: Draft projections are courtesy of CBS Sports NFL Draft analyst Ryan Wilson.
DT: Lee Hunter
Draft projection: Round 1
There were a bunch of good defensive tackles, but Hunter made an impact every practice as both a run stopper and a pass rusher.
At 6-foot-3 and 320 pounds, he's a fluid mover with enormous girth and big-time strength. Not many people like him on the planet.
Texas Tech’s Lee Hunter was, to nobody’s surprise, a force once again today. Showed off the power and quickness as a run defender and as a pass rusher. pic.twitter.com/ScwOxhM2Lh— Brandyn Pokrass (@BPok24) January 30, 2026
EDGE: Max Llewellyn
Draft projection: Round 4
Llewellyn didn't make a spectacular splash play like Nadame Tucker, or come into the Senior Bowl with a sky-high pedigree like T.J. Parker.
But the 6-foot-5, 255-pound edge rusher was consistently disruptive. NFL scouts will love his size and his ability to stop the run.
That's a spin move by Max Llewellyn pic.twitter.com/HksODQ0EwB— Billy M (@BillyM_91) January 30, 2026
LB Kyle Louis
Draft projection: Round 3/4
With all due respect to Texas Tech's Jacob Rodriguez, Louis put together multiple great days. During Thursday's practice, Louis knocked away a pass at the catch point, stripped another ball before a receiver could secure it, and nearly picked off a pre-determined post route.
The 6-foot, 224-pound linebacker flashed speed closing on the ball and showed strong vision, seeking out ball carriers before they got through the line of scrimmage.
I don't know when he'll get drafted, but he'll be a steal when he does.
Here is every one-on-one coverage rep by Pittsburgh LB Kyle Louis: pic.twitter.com/QEcl5gWuFw— Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) January 30, 2026
CB: Colton Hood
Draft projection: Round 1
Hood practiced for two days and, aside from a hiccup against Tyren Montgomery in one-on-one drills, looked exactly like the player evaluators expected: a 6-foot, 188-pound corner who is big for his position, fast and sticky with long limbs.
Lockdown rep by Colton Hood pic.twitter.com/q6eD8X5OzL— Billy M (@BillyM_91) January 27, 2026
S: Bud Clark
Draft projection: Round 3/4
Maybe a little leaner than scouts would like at 6-foot-1 and 185 pounds, Clark showed up and made plays every day.
He proved he can read and anticipate a quarterback's decisions, with the best example coming when he read Sawyer Robertson's movements, chased down a deep ball and caught it before going out of bounds.
Death, taxes, Bud Clark making plays at the Senior Bowl.— Max Chadwick (@CFBMaxChadwick) January 29, 2026
TCU safety has been a star all week. pic.twitter.com/nm3nZWRlwP
QB: Cole Payton, North Dakota State
Draft projection: Round 7/UDFA
While Luke Altmyer and Diego Pavia operated their offenses well, and Taylen Green offers tantalizing upside, I thought Payton strung together the best three days of practice of any quarterback there.
The 6-foot-2, 229-pound passer threw with accuracy and anticipation, and he made -- or tried to make -- several off-schedule plays while avoiding pressure. Payton only ran a bit, choosing to show off his arm more than his legs this week after a dynamic 2025 season with the Bison.
Is he NFL-ready? No, but no one at the Senior Bowl was. At minimum, Payton should be on the radar for teams looking for a toolsy passer with a solid foundation to build from.
North Dakota State QB Cole Payton creating big plays downfield at the Senior Bowl.. something he did at a very efficient level in college. Payton is an intriguing prospect due to his passing upside and elite rushing production..pic.twitter.com/d7QbF2hU6r https://t.co/Hckmca5zoa— Adam Carter (@impactfbdata) January 29, 2026
RB: Mike Washington Jr.
Draft projection: Round 4
No other running back showed the instant acceleration Washington had, as he topped out at 21.02 miles per hour, the fastest among the RBs. And no other back combined power, vision, hands and pass-protection potential the way the 6-foot, 228-pound Washington did.
It'll be interesting to see where he stacks up among the running backs who weren't in Mobile, because he has top-five-in-the-class potential.
An immediate RB standout on the American Team is Arkansas’ Mike Washington Jr., and for good reason.— Brandyn Pokrass (@BPok24) January 28, 2026
He was decisive, powerful, and quick with his runs. Add in his pass catching, and I’m very excited to see the full week of work for the RB. pic.twitter.com/xJCccAOjr9
WR: Malachi Fields
Draft projection: Round 3
The Senior Bowl featured several talented receivers, including Josh Cameron, Tyren Montgomery and Ted Hurst, but Fields looked like the most complete of the bunch.
At 6-foot-4, he was also among the tallest, showing off his high-point ability almost every day. He doesn't have flashy speed, which you expect from a bigger receiver, but he runs good routes and displayed the nuance to separate just enough before reeling in receptions.
Malachi Fields is playing himself into a 2nd/3rd round pick 🔥🍀— Biased Notre Dame Fan (@CFBGuy999) January 29, 2026
He moves SO well for 6’4/225
pic.twitter.com/LbxfKV9l2K
TE: Tanner Koziol
Draft projection: Round 5
The tight ends didn't stand out much, but Koziol made the play of the day on Thursday and showed some good cuts and physicality on Wednesday. The 6-foot-6, 245-pound tight end won't win many races, but he'll come down with plenty of touchdowns.
Houston TE Tanner Koziol climbing the ladder for a TD to end National Team practices here at the Senior Bowl.— Faraz Siddiqi (@farazsiddiqi) January 30, 2026
He has to be rising up NFL draft boards. pic.twitter.com/itQBOM9d5Z
IOL: Jake Slaughter
Draft projection: Round 3/4
Slaughter looks like an NFL-ready interior lineman. The 6-foot-4, 305-pound blocker handled business all week, rarely losing in drills or in 11-on-11 work.
#Florida C Jake Slaughter vs. #Alabama iDL Tim Keenan III pic.twitter.com/5lCrHVj3Yk— Jared Feinberg (@Jared_NFLDraft) January 29, 2026
OT: Max Iheanachor
Draft projection: Round 1/2
I'm not sure Iheanachor got beat even once all week. At 6-foot-6 and 325 pounds, he pairs quick, coordinated hands and feet with one of the biggest bodies at practice. Best of all, he's young and still has room to get better. I suspect he goes in Round 1.
Arizona State RT Max Iheanachor was a "winner" on day 2 of practice.— Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) January 29, 2026
Coordinated athlete in space, esp for 325 pounds. His hand use and awareness continue to improve. Exciting upside here. pic.twitter.com/00oQ2Y2HOc