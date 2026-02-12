The NFL calendar appears to have hit one of its brief yearly respites. The Super Bowl is in the past, the Seahawks have celebrated their victory accordingly, and free agency is still several weeks away.

That doesn't mean the league will go completely radio silent, though. Far from it, in fact, between now and March 9, when the free agent contract negotiation period begins, there's the franchise tag window, the NFL combine and plenty of player movement to take place. Teams will make significant release or re-sign decisions before free agency opens, and if history serves as precedent, a big trade or two could go down as well.

Several pending free agents will not actually end up hitting free agency, whether via the franchise tag or by re-signing with their team. Keeping that in mind, here is one pending free agent from each of the 32 teams whose 2025 team would be wise to make sure doesn't leave.

NFC East

Cowboys: WR George Pickens

This is an easy and obvious place to start. Dallas is expected to franchise tag George Pickens, which doesn't preclude them from signing him long term. An NFL Media report said just because the Cowboys franchise tag Pickens doesn't mean they won't trade him, either. But letting Pickens leave would be a major mistake. All of his intriguing potential came to be realized in 2025, when he caught 93 passes for 1,429 yards and nine touchdowns, all career highs. Dallas had a top-10 offense and the NFL's worst scoring defense, though the latter can potentially be fixed with the draft capital they recouped in the Micah Parsons deal. Losing Pickens would be a mistake, and CeeDee Lamb knows it. We'll see if Jerry Jones does.

Giants: WR Wan'Dale Robinson

The Giants could wipe the slate clean in John Harbaugh's first offseason, but keeping Wan'Dale Robinson around makes sense. The elusive slot man had 92 catches for a career-high 1,014 yards in 2025, and he showed more downfield versatility than he had previously in his career: His 11.0 yards per reception was well up from his career mark of 8.2 entering the season. Robinson showed chemistry with Jaxson Dart, and with Malik Nabers working his way back from a major injury, Robinson's return would help Dart in his second year.

Eagles: LB Nakobe Dean

Whether or not they can actually do it, keeping Nakobe Dean makes a world of sense for Philadelphia. Dean only recently turned 25 and has shown tremendous blitzing ability, especially as he emerged as a full-time player the past two seasons alongside Zack Baun. But he's also dealt with significant injury issues, which might keep his cost from becoming prohibitively high for the Eagles, who love their former Georgia defenders.

Commanders: WR Treylon Burks

One year after their breakthrough NFC Championship appearance, the Commanders backtracked to 5-12 due to underperformance and major injury issues. By the end of the season, it was a skeleton crew. But Treylon Burks, a 2022 first-round pick, made the most of his opportunities with 10 catches for 130 yards and a touchdown. Washington badly needs some youth and athleticism across the roster. Burks, 25, fits both.

NFC North

Bears: S Jaquan Brisker

The Bears have several pieces of their secondary set to hit free agency, but JaQuan Brisker should be at or near the top of their list of retainees. Brisker had a bumpy 2025 season as a whole, but came into his own and played very well in the playoffs. He's an athletic player who is just 26 years old, and he moves all over the formation, working effectively as a pass rusher and run defender. The coverage needs improving, but his versatility can be very helpful as Chicago builds its defense.

Lions: EDGE Al-Quadin Muhammad

Al-Quadin Muhammad might have been the most unlikely double-digit sack player of 2025. Muhammad had just 12 career sacks across his first six seasons. He did not appear in a game in 2023 and wasn't with any team in 2024 until the Lions scooped him up onto their practice squad. He had three sacks for an injury-ravaged Detroit defense that year and then had 11 in 2025, playing on a one-year deal. Muhammad is 30, so a big deal likely isn't needed, and Detroit should keep him in the place where his career renaissance happened.

Packers: LB Quay Walker

Better against the run and in the pass rush than against the pass, Quay Walker didn't have his best season in 2025, but he still racked up 128 tackles and had 2.5 sacks and eight tackles for loss. He's only 25 years old, and his athletic profile -- especially his speed -- fits the Packers' team-wide athleticism on defense. Pairing Walker and Edgerrin Cooper makes sense under new defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon.

Vikings: DL Jalen Redmond

Jalen Redmond is an exclusive rights free agent, meaning all the Vikings have to do is offer him a one-year contract at the league minimum in order to prevent him from negotiating with other teams. It's a no-brainer, and he should get more than that. Redmond, formerly a UFL player, had six sacks and 62 tackles in 2025 after one sack and 18 tackles in 2024. At 26, he's an ascending talent and a great find from Minnesota.

NFC South

Falcons: LB Kaden Elliss

Amid yet another frustrating year for Atlanta, Kaden Elliss had a very good year and was superb as a pass rusher. He has started all 17 games each of his three seasons in Atlanta and has been serviceable against the run and in coverage in addition to his abilities as a blitzer. At 30 years old, he shouldn't cost too much, and with Atlanta retaining defensive coordinator Jeff Ullbrich, retaining the guy in the middle of the defense makes sense.

Panthers: WR Jalen Coker

Like Redmond with the Vikings, Jalen Coker is an exclusive rights free agent who should absolutely stay put. The 2024 undrafted rookie free agent has shown enticing upside as a physical, big-bodied receiver with some legitimate juice. Offensive Rookie of the Year Tetairoa McMillan emerged as a standout this season, but behind him, it's an uncertain hodgepodge. Coker, at just 24, could emerge as the starting outside wide receiver outside McMillan.

Saints: DL Cameron Jordan

Cameron Jordan just belongs in New Orleans, doesn't he? The eight-time Pro Bowler had 10.5 sacks in 2025, his most since 2021, and continues to be a consummate pro and team leader in the Big Easy. As the Saints continue to build, keeping a franchise icon in place should be top of mind.

Buccaneers: WR Mike Evans

Like Jordan in New Orleans, it's almost impossible to envision Mike Evans somewhere other than Tampa Bay. Evans' 1,000-yard season streak may have ended at 11, but he remained a threat all over the field -- especially on deep passes and in the red zone -- in 2025 when he was on the field. Baker Mayfield played at a higher level with Evans on the field in 2025, too.

NFC West

Cardinals: DL Calais Campbell

After 18 seasons, Calais Campbell just keeps going. The well-traveled defensive lineman had 6.5 sacks -- tied for his most in the last seven seasons -- and appeared in all 17 games in his first season in Arizona. There are a lot of moving pieces for the Cardinals, who hired Mike LaFleur as coach and are likely to move on from Kyler Murray. Campbell's veteran presence will help ease LaFleur's transition. He'll also continue to be a positive influence on Walter Nolen III, who flashed as a rookie.

Rams: S Kamren Curl

Kamren Curl, 26, has well outplayed the two-year, $9 million deal he signed with Los Angeles two seasons ago. Always a willing tackler against the run, Curl is a steady presence for a team that very much needs that in the secondary, especially given the ups and downs of its cornerbacks. Even if the Rams add at cornerback -- especially given their two first-round picks -- having a solid veteran presence in Curl would be smart.

49ers: K Eddy Pineiro

It may seem like a cop out to pick a kicker here. But considering the 49ers' prior struggles at the position under Kyle Shanahan, Eddy Pineiro was a revelation. Pineiro went 28 for 29 on field goals, good for an NFL-best 97%.

Seahawks: RB Kenneth Walker III

The Seahawks have several high-level players set to hit free agency. That's the cost of winning a Super Bowl, and Seattle will certainly take that over any alternative. Kenneth Walker III was the Super Bowl MVP, putting the icing on a tremendous postseason. No Super Bowl MVP has played for a different team the next season in over two decades. With Zach Charbonnet coming off a torn ACL, the Seahawks should make Walker, 25, a priority.

AFC East

Bills: C Connor McGovern

Connor McGovern had a solid 2025, his third season in Buffalo. He offers positional versatility in a pinch -- he played guard in his first season with the Bills -- and has a strong rapport with Josh Allen. He was Pro Football Focus' No. 9-ranked center in 2025.

Dolphins: CB Rasul Douglas

The Dolphins signed Rasul Douglas shortly before the season amid a rash of cornerback injuries. Douglas turned around and produced one of his finest seasons as a pro. Douglas allowed just a 51% completion rate as the primary defender, and his 10 yards per completion allowed was the best of his career. The Dolphins figure to be overhauled under new coach Jeff Hafley, but keeping Douglas as a solid veteran presence would be a big help.

Patriots: EDGE K'Lavon Chaisson

The Patriots spent the most money in free agency last year, but K'Lavon Chaisson was arguably their best bang-for-your-buck deal. On a one-year $3 million deal, Chaisson had a career-high 7.5 sacks (and added three more in the postseason). At 26, Chaisson should have a robust market.

Jets: G Alijah Vera-Tucker

Alijah Vera-Tucker missed the entire 2025 season after tearing his triceps days before the season opener, but prior to that, the former first-round pick had shown steady growth throughout his career. Still just 26, Vera-Tucker should figure into Aaron Glenn's plans in 2026 as the Jets continue to dig themselves out of a big hole. In 2024, Tucker was PFF's No. 10 guard.

AFC North

Ravens: C Tyler Linderbaum

Tyler Linderbaum will be heavily in demand this offseason as the top interior offensive lineman available. A three-time Pro Bowler, Linderbaum has played in 66 of a possible 68 regular-season games for Baltimore. The Ravens have questions to answer at both guard spots, so ensuring there's a top-tier center in between them is key.

Bengals: QB Joe Flacco

The Bengals' top outgoing free agent, Trey Hendrickson, is almost certainly gone. There's not a ton behind him, meaning Joe Flacco is the top option almost by default. After being acquired from Cleveland, Flacco stepped in ably when Joe Burrow was out. The Bengals know all too well that backup quarterback is a crucial role, and even if it's just for a few games or a few drives, they'd appreciate being able to turn to Flacco.

Browns: LB Devin Bush

Devin Bush has been a diamond-in-the-rough find for Cleveland, and he delivered a strong 2025 that included three interceptions -- two of which were returned for touchdowns -- and 125 tackles. Bush will be entering his eighth season at just 28 years old. He was PFF's No. 4 linebacker, only behind standouts Fred Warner, Jack Campbell and Devin Lloyd.

Steelers: RB Kenneth Gainwell

Kenneth Gainwell had 1,023 yards from scrimmage in 2025, nearly 500 yards more than his previous career high. A big part of that was his 73 receptions, fourth-most among running backs behind Christian McCaffrey, Bijan Robinson and Jahmyr Gibbs. When asked to handle a bigger load with Jaylen Warren out, he excelled: 256 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns in two starts.

AFC South

Texans: DL Sheldon Rankins

Sheldon Rankins remains a solid all-around interior defender, and when surrounded by edge rushers such as Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter, he can be disruptive against the run and the pass. He had three sacks for Houston in 2025 and also had a fumble recovery returned for a touchdown in the regular season and in the playoffs. Dependable interior defenders are more valuable than one may think.

Colts: QB Daniel Jones

Yes, naming a quarterback coming off a torn Achilles the top priority for a team to re-sign seems counterintuitive. But this is the corner the Colts have backed themselves into after trading away two first-round picks for Sauce Gardner in an all-in attempt for 2025. Daniel Jones played very well at the start of the year, but started to tail off ahead of his injury. Regardless, the Colts have no other options at quarterback -- and few options to get one -- if they aim to be competitive in 2026.

Jaguars: LB Devin Lloyd

Devin Lloyd broke out this season, finishing as a second-team All-Pro and PFF's No. 3 linebacker with 81 tackles, six tackles for loss and five interceptions, including a 99-yard pick-six. He had strong numbers against the run and the pass, and he has earned a big contract as a 27-year-old premier off-ball linebacker. The Jaguars should be the ones to give it to him.

Titans: TE Chig Okonkwo

Chig Okonkwo is yet to break out as his athleticism might suggest, but he has been a consistent contributor and one of the NFL's best after-the-catch tight ends. The Titans need to build around Cam Ward, and that includes improving his wide receivers and his offensive line. Okonkwo, though, would be a nice complementary piece.

AFC West

Broncos: CB Ja'Quan McMillian

The Broncos have several players who fit the bill here, but Ja'Quan McMillian really stands out. He's a restricted free agent, meaning the Broncos will have the upper hand, if they so choose, via a tender. McMillian, 25, had a pair of interceptions and four sacks in 2025. He was one of just six players -- and the only defensive back -- to reach both marks. He also had the Broncos' biggest play of the year, picking off Josh Allen in the playoffs. A versatile, talented player, McMillian is a strong candidate to stay in Denver.

Chiefs: LB Leo Chenal

Leo Chenal wasn't as good as he was in 2023 and 2024, though that can be said of many Chiefs players. Still, he's a homegrown 25-year-old who has turned into a solid starter -- at the very least -- after being picked outside the top 100. He shouldn't break the bank for the cash-strapped Chiefs, either.

Raiders: CB Eric Stokes

It's very much a new day for the Raiders, who have a new coach (Klint Kubiak) and, in all likelihood, a new quarterback (Fernando Mendoza) on the way. Las Vegas had a dismal 2025, but Eric Stokes was a bright spot. The former Packers first-round pick allowed just 4.8 yards per attempt as the primary defender this season, the ninth-lowest number among 91 players who defended at least 40 passes this season.

Chargers: CB Benjamin St.-Juste

Signed to just a one-year, $2.5 million deal, Benjamin St.-Juste had a strong season out of nowhere. He finished as PFF's No. 11 cornerback, ahead of several bigger names. St.-Juste is a big, physical cornerback, and often that physicality got him in trouble when he was with Washington. If he has turned the corner, though, the Chargers should retain him.