Good morning to all, but especially to ...

THE BALTIMORE RAVENS

As it turns out, giving a two-time MVP quarterback the best runner of this generation is a pretty good recipe for success. The Ravens flew past the Buccaneers, 41-31, Baltimore's fifth straight win after a 0-2 start, and Lamar Jackson made some incredible history in the process.

Jackson threw for 281 yards and five touchdowns. It's his fourth career game with five touchdowns passing and five or fewer incompletions, most in NFL history

Speaking of running backs, Derrick Henry had 169 yards rushing and caught a 13-yard touchdown.

had 169 yards rushing and caught a 13-yard touchdown. We could spout off greatness stats all day long -- Doug Clawson did just that

This is offense at its finest. Right now, the Ravens lead the NFL in almost every major offensive category. Jackson is still improving, which is pretty incredible for a two-time MVP. And the Ravens look as dangerous as ever.

In Monday's other game, there was decidedly less offense: The Cardinals beat the Chargers, 17-15, on Chad Ryland's walk-off 32-yarder.

Getty Images

THE TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

That went from disappointing to disastrous in a hurry. It's one thing to lose to the Ravens. Lots of teams have, and lots of teams will. It's another thing to lose to the Ravens -- and lose your two star wide receivers in the process. Mike Evans hauled in his 100th career touchdown catch and on the very next drive, he reaggravated his hamstring injury as he dropped a would-be touchdown. He was in a ton of pain and didn't return.

Bookending things was Chris Godwin suffering a dislocated ankle and being carted off, an injury so grisly the broadcast didn't show a replay. The Buccaneers were down 10 with under two minutes left, but I understand having Godwin in. As Todd Bowles said plainly, "We're trying to win the ball game." But that it happened in that manner only adds insult to injury.

Evans and Godwin are among the league's best receiving duos, and they wouldn't be replaceable even by the deepest receiving rooms. Baker Mayfield will turn to veteran Sterling Shepard, rookie third-round pick Jalen McMillan and 2023 sixth-round pick Trey Palmer at wideout, and tight end Cade Otton will likely see an uptick in action.

Getty Images

In case you needed even more sports (and who doesn't?!) the NBA is back tonight. It's setting up to be an incredible season with storylines all over the place, and, of course, our experts have their awards picks to tip things off.

Let's start with champion picks. I think the Celtics will repeat, and they're the most popular pick among our experts, too. But the team they're playing tonight also garnered a vote. The Knicks lead off Brad Botkin's top 20 storylines this season.

Botkin: "The trade for Mikal Bridges. The subsequent trade for Karl-Anthony Towns. The re-signing of OG Anunoby. Jalen Brunson as the MVP candidate on the team-friendly contract. No Eastern Conference team is better equipped to match up with Boston's two-way perimeter power. Towns fits perfectly as a floor-spacing five. Josh Hart's role feels in flux, but this team is ready to legitimately contend. Finally."

We also have expert picks for individual awards, and there's exactly one unanimous one: Victor Wembanyama for Defensive Player of the Year. But Sam Quinn explains why Wemby could be a smart bet for another award, too.

Quinn: "Most Improved Player: Victor Wembanyama (+650) -- Most Improved Player is, simply, the first-time All-Star award. The candidates are a given season's pool of first-time All-Stars. That's it. Every active winner except C.J. McCollum was a first-time All-Star ... That doesn't mean I expect him to win this award. It means I'm locking in what might be the longest number I get all year on perhaps the only guaranteed candidate to win it. This is a portfolio bet. The plan here, unless you want to take those shorter Jalen Williams odds, would be to have Wembanyama in your back pocket."

And maybe my favorite piece of offseason/preseason content is James Herbert's "The conversation" series, an in-depth look at basically every notable team. In case you've missed them ...

As for everything else ...

OK, time for me to embrace my Wizards fandom once again. It'll be rough, but it must be done. Sag for Cooper Flagg! Let's have a season!

⚾ World Series predictions, Game 1 starters and MVP best bets



Getty Images

After basically non-stop MLB playoff action for the past three weeks, we have a break before Friday's Game 1 of the World Series between the Yankees and Dodgers. Monday, Yankees skipper Aaron Boone announced Gerrit Cole will get the start -- no surprise there -- and hinted that Nestor Cortes could return for the series.

Our experts have made their World Series picks, and it's exactly split, with both teams getting three votes. Dayn Perry chose New York.

Perry: "I do think the rotation edge for the Yankees is significant and meaningful. The Dodgers, of course, have three healthy starting pitchers. The L.A. pen has done the job, but after throwing 60 innings in the NLCS I wonder about workload catching up to them. Pick: Yankees in 7 | MVP: Gerrit Cole (+3300)"

Mike Axisa likes Los Angeles.

Axisa: "I tend to lean toward the highest-powered offense in October and the Dodgers have more lineup depth than the Yankees, even with Freddie Freeman hobbled, and just as much star power. ... The Yankees do have the rotation advantage, for sure, but the Dodgers have a slightly deeper bullpen, and the offense to paper over any pitching issues. Pick: Dodgers in 7 | MVP: Teoscar Hernández (+2500)"

One thing everything agrees on? This series will be a classic. Five of our six experts think it will go all seven games.

This is the 12th time these franchises have met in the postseason, most all-time, so the rivalry is real even if these two haven't met in the Fall Classic since 1981. And we all know the stars well. But what about the supporting casts? Matt Snyder has best bets for World Series MVP, and though his pick is a star, he has plenty of dark horses for your consideration.

🏈 New No. 1 in CBS Sports 134, College Football Power Rankings



Getty Images

Welcome to the top of the top, Oregon! The Ducks rose to No. 1 in both the CBS Sports 134 and Brandon Marcello's Power Rankings. It was a comprehensive win for Oregon against Purdue on Friday, Brandon notes.

Marcello: "The defense continues to cook, even with their best player, Jordan Burch, out indefinitely with a leg injury. The win at Purdue is the program's first shutout on the road since 1992. Dillon Gabriel remained impressive, completing 21 of 25 passes, and was sacked for the first time in five weeks. Illinois will try to dictate the tempo this week and might be the toughest challenge remaining on the schedule."

The top five in the 134 look like this:

Oregon (previous: 2) Ohio State (3) Penn State (4) Georgia (6) Miami (5)

Yes, that's Texas falliing from No. 1 to outside of the top five. The Longhorns are now sixth. Chip Patterson has biggest movers up and down.

