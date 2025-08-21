PHILADELPHIA -- Through 18 practices and four long weeks of summer, Philadelphia Eagles training camp has come to a close for 2025. This training camp had a different feel than last season, but not in a bad way (of course, everything will be taken differently compared to a Super Bowl season).

The Eagles offense is still trying to find its form, while navigating its way with numerous injuries to the wide receiver position. That unit even experienced an upgrade with John Metchie III arriving via a trade this week, adding depth to a thin room behind the starting lineup.

On the defensive side of the ball, the cornerback battle is still ongoing. The Eagles acquired Jakorian Bennett to battle for the CB2 job with Adoree' Jackson and Kelee Ringo, yet no one has seized the job. Cooper DeJean is starting to get reps at outside cornerback as he's entered the competition (DeJean is still expected to play the slot).

At safety, Andrew Mukuba appeared to win the job but an injury has kept him out of practice. Sydney Brown is the front-runner to win that job if Mukuba is out, or DeJean could move back to safety again.

With all the position battles and fights for roster spots on the second-youngest roster in the NFL, the Eagles' 53-man roster is hard to predict. Here's our projection at the conclusion of training camp, and we'll run a final projection after the last preseason game against the New York Jets on Friday.

Quarterback (2)

Hurts and McKee are the no-brainers on this roster, but the Eagles have a battle for QB3 going on between Thompson-Robinson and McCord. Friday's preseason game will be an indicator of the direction they go, but there's a good chance both players pass through waivers.

McCord has a better chance of making the 53-man roster given he was a sixth-round pick this year, but he needs a good final preseason game.

Running back (3)

This one is chalk, as all three have been roster locks since the start of camp. Of the three players who are cut among the running backs, Powell had the best training camp and should compete for a spot on the practice squad. Johnson is also under strong consideration for the practice squad.

Fullback (1)

Who makes the roster: Ben VanSumeren

Ben VanSumeren Who's cut: None

VanSumeren converted to fullback over the offseason and the Eagles have subpackages involving a fullback. He's on the roster, and can play linebacker if the Eagles are thin there.

Wide receiver (6)

*Wilson starts season on short-term IR

Finding the final wide receiver spots is one of the unheralded battles in camp. Once the Eagles traded for Metchie, Smith and Cooper appeared to be battling for one roster spot. Then Wilson was carted off on Tuesday, opening things up.

Cooper had an excellent training camp and is on the radar for a roster spot, but Smith was a fifth-round pick last season and can return punts. Let's project Wilson starts the seaosn on short-team injured reserve and they both make the roster.

Tight end (3)

The Eagles figured out part of the tight end situation when they traded Harrison Bryant to the Houston Texans, leaving the last tight end spot open between Granson and Jenkins. Granson has been a reliable pass catcher and can start games in the league, so he gets the slight nod over Jenkins.

Offensive linemen (10)

The Eagles starting offensive line is set with Mailata, Dickerson (when healthy), Jurgens, Steen, and Johnson. But what about the backups?

Toth appears to have a spot locked up considering he was the first player the Eagles called upon to fill in for Dickerson at left guard. The Eagles traded C.J. Gardner-Johnson for Green, and don't appear to be moving on from him following a disappointing camp.

Kendall makes the team as the backup center, while Pryor will be the swing tackle (as he can play the left or right side, along with guard). The Eagles also like Kinnard and his development, so Pryor and Kinnard make the team over Lamm -- who came out of retirement this offseason.

Hinton and Williams were draft picks this season but should end up on the practice squad. Ditto with Pierce, who is still a project at guard.

Edge rusher (5)

The biggest strength on the Eagles roster last season has some question marks. Don't be surprised if the Eagles look to upgrade here, as this group lacks a difference-maker at the position. Uche has been solid in camp while Ojulari has come along, but both are rotational pieces.

One injury and this group may be in serious trouble.

Defensive tackle (6)

This group is talented and loaded -- starting with Carter. Davis is leaner and has looked good all of camp, while Ojomo is the popular pick to have a breakout season. Hall had a strong camp and likely earned a roster spot after Thomas Booker was dealt, while Young has come along enough to warrant using a roster spot on him (was a former third-round pick by the Raiders).

Off-ball linebacker (4)

*Dean stays on PUP list to open season

Another position of strength on the defense, the Eagles are set here. Who starts next to Baun will be either Campbell or Trotter Jr., as both players had excellent summers. Campbell may get the edge since he was a first-round pick this year. Mondon has also had an impressive summer.

Dean will start the season on the PUP list as he's recovering from a torn patella tendon. The Eagles can take their time with his recovery.

Cornerback (6)

This group is solid, but finding the starter opposite Mitchell has been difficult. This comes down to Bennett and how well he learns the playbook, as Ringo hasn't won the job this summer nor has Jackson seized it. DeJean could be the outside cornerback if McWilliams can be consistent in the slot.

Safety (4)

Mukuba was the front-runner for the job opposite Blankenship prior to his injury in practice this week, but he's a playmaker when healthy. Brown may be the starter come Week 1 if Mukuba is out.

DeJean can also play safety in base defense too. This group has good football players and is a deeper unit than initially expected.

Specialists (3)

This unit is chalk. Elliott and Mann are mainstays and Hughlett signed to be the long snapper this offseason.