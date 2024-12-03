The Monday after Thanksgiving is always slow. Last season, only one ranked team played on that day. This season, zero.

Boring.

So, needless to say, there are no changes in Tuesday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings — but there could be Wednesday morning! That's because six teams in the Top 25 And 1 are in action Tuesday — and three of them are playing challenging road games. No. 6 Kentucky is only a 1.5-point favorite at Clemson, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. No. 22 Cincinnati is only a 3.5-point favorite at Villanova. And No. 23 Ole Miss is actually a 3.5-point underdog at Louisville.

Is Pat Kelsey's first big win inside the Yum Center on tap?

Maybe.

His Cardinals are 5-2 with victories over Indiana and West Virginia and losses only to the Tennessee team that won the Baha Mar Championship and the Oklahoma team that won the Battle 4 Atlantis. When you consider that Louisville never even reached the five-win marker in former coach Kenny Payne's first season, and only won eight games in his second and last, that's a nice start to Kelsey's first year in the ACC.

Ole Miss-Louisville tips at 9 ET.

Wisconsin-Michigan is maybe the most-interesting game of the day, though. It's the Big Ten opener for two teams with a combined record of 14-1. The Badgers are ninth in the Top 25 And 1. The Wolverines are unranked here but 14th at EvanMiya.com. If Dusty May's team upsets Wisconsin, they'll enter the Top 25 And 1 on Wednesday morning, I promise.

Top 25 And 1 rankings