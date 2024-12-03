top25and1-louisville.jpg
CBS Sports graphic

The Monday after Thanksgiving is always slow. Last season, only one ranked team played on that day. This season, zero.

Boring.

So, needless to say, there are no changes in Tuesday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings — but there could be Wednesday morning! That's because six teams in the Top 25 And 1 are in action Tuesday — and three of them are playing challenging road games. No. 6 Kentucky is only a 1.5-point favorite at Clemson, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. No. 22 Cincinnati is only a 3.5-point favorite at Villanova. And No. 23 Ole Miss is actually a 3.5-point underdog at Louisville.

Is Pat Kelsey's first big win inside the Yum Center on tap?

Maybe.

His Cardinals are 5-2 with victories over Indiana and West Virginia and losses only to the Tennessee team that won the Baha Mar Championship and the Oklahoma team that won the Battle 4 Atlantis. When you consider that Louisville never even reached the five-win marker in former coach Kenny Payne's first season, and only won eight games in his second and last, that's a nice start to Kelsey's first year in the ACC.

Ole Miss-Louisville tips at 9 ET.

Wisconsin-Michigan is maybe the most-interesting game of the day, though. It's the Big Ten opener for two teams with a combined record of 14-1. The Badgers are ninth in the Top 25 And 1. The Wolverines are unranked here but 14th at EvanMiya.com. If Dusty May's team upsets Wisconsin, they'll enter the Top 25 And 1 on Wednesday morning, I promise.

All odds via FanDuel. Check out the latest FanDuel promo code to get in the game. 

Top 25 And 1 rankings

Biggest Movers
Rk
Teams
  
Chg
Rcrd
1 Kansas KJ Adams finished with 22 points and six rebounds in Saturday's 86-51 win over Furman. The Jayhawks' next game is Wednesday at Creighton. -- 7-0
2 Auburn Johni Broome finished with 21 points and 16 rebounds in Wednesday's 90-76 win over Memphis. The Tigers' next game is Wednesday at Duke. -- 7-0
3 Iowa St. Milan Momcilovic finished with 24 points and three assists in Wednesday's 99-71 win over Colorado. The Cyclones' next game is Wednesday against Marquette. -- 5-1
4 Marquette Kam Jones finished with 20 points and 10 rebounds in Saturday's 94-62 win over Western Carolina. The Golden Eagles' next game is Wednesday at Iowa State. -- 8-0
5 Tennessee Felix Okpara finished with 10 points and 11 rebounds in Wednesday's 78-35 win over UT Martin. The Vols' next game is Tuesday against Syracuse. -- 7-0
6 Kentucky Jaxson Robinson finished with 19 points and three rebounds in Friday's 105-76 win over Georgia State. The Wildcats' next game is Tuesday at Clemson. -- 7-0
7 Purdue Trey Kaufman-Renn finished with 25 points and 13 rebounds in Friday's 80-78 win over Ole Miss. The Boilermakers' next game is Thursday against Penn State. -- 7-1
8 Duke Tyrese Proctor finished with 13 points and four assists in Friday's 70-48 win over Seattle. The Blue Devils' next game is Wednesday against Auburn. -- 5-2
9 Wisconsin John Tonje finished with 22 points and five rebounds in Saturday's 74-53 win over Chicago State. The Badgers' next game is Tuesday against Michigan. -- 8-0
10 Gonzaga Ben Gregg finished with 24 points and eight rebounds in Friday's 90-65 win over Davidson. The Zags' next game is Saturday against Kentucky. -- 7-1
11 Oregon Nate Bittle finished with 19 points and nine rebounds in Saturday's 83-81 win over Alabama. The Ducks' next game is Wednesday at USC. -- 8-0
12 Alabama Mark Sears was 3 of 14 from the field in Saturday's 83-81 loss to Oregon. The Crimson Tide's next game is Wednesday at North Carolina. -- 6-2
13 Baylor Jayden Nunn finished with 23 points and four assists in Wednesday's 91-60 win over New Orleans. The Bears' next game is Wednesday at UConn. -- 5-2
14 Memphis PJ Haggerty finished with four turnovers and one assist in Wednesday's 90-76 loss to Auburn. The Tigers' next game is Wednesday against Louisiana Tech. -- 6-1
15 Michigan St. Jaden Akins finished with 14 points and three rebounds in Wednesday's 94-91 overtime win over North Carolina. The Spartans' next game is Wednesday at Minnesota. -- 6-2
16 N. Carolina RJ Davis was 6 of 18 from the field in Wednesday's 94-91 overtime loss to Michigan State. The Tar Heels' next game is Wednesday against Alabama. -- 4-3
17 Illinois Kasparas Jakucionis finished with 23 points and six rebounds in Thursday's 90-77 win over Arkansas. The Illini's next game is Friday at Northwestern. -- 6-1
18 Pittsburgh Jaland Lowe finished with 28 points and four rebounds in Friday's 91-90 overtime win over Ohio State. The Panthers' next game is Wednesday at Mississippi State. -- 7-1
19 Ohio St. Meechie Johnson was 3 of 9 from the field with four turnovers in Friday's 91-90 overtime loss to Pitt. The Buckeyes' next game is Wednesday at Maryland. -- 5-2
20 Texas Tre Johnson finished with 21 points and five rebounds in Friday's 90-68 win over Delaware State. The Longhorns' next game is Wednesday at NC State. -- 6-1
21 Florida Walter Clayton Jr. finished with 19 points and three blocks in Friday's 88-51 win over Wichita State. The Gators' next game is Wednesday against Virginia. -- 8-0
22 Cincinnati Simas Lukosius finished with 16 points and four assists in Wednesday's 77-59 win over Alabama State. The Bearcats' next game is Tuesday at Villanova. -- 6-0
23 Ole Miss Dre Davis was 2 of 11 from the field in Friday's 80-78 loss to Purdue. The Rebels' next game is Tuesday at Louisville. -- 6-1
24 Dayton Enoch Cheeks finished with 20 points and seven rebounds in Wednesday's 85-67 win over UConn. The Flyers' next game is Tuesday against Western Michigan. -- 6-2
25 San Diego St. Miles Byrd finished with 18 points and six rebounds in Saturday's 73-70 overtime win over Houston. The Aztecs' next game is Wednesday at Fresno State. -- 4-2
26 Houston Joseph Tugler was 1 of 6 from the field in Saturday's 73-70 overtime loss to San Diego State. The Cougars' next game is Saturday against Butler. -- 4-3