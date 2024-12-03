The Monday after Thanksgiving is always slow. Last season, only one ranked team played on that day. This season, zero.
Boring.
So, needless to say, there are no changes in Tuesday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings — but there could be Wednesday morning! That's because six teams in the Top 25 And 1 are in action Tuesday — and three of them are playing challenging road games. No. 6 Kentucky is only a 1.5-point favorite at Clemson, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. No. 22 Cincinnati is only a 3.5-point favorite at Villanova. And No. 23 Ole Miss is actually a 3.5-point underdog at Louisville.
Is Pat Kelsey's first big win inside the Yum Center on tap?
Maybe.
His Cardinals are 5-2 with victories over Indiana and West Virginia and losses only to the Tennessee team that won the Baha Mar Championship and the Oklahoma team that won the Battle 4 Atlantis. When you consider that Louisville never even reached the five-win marker in former coach Kenny Payne's first season, and only won eight games in his second and last, that's a nice start to Kelsey's first year in the ACC.
Ole Miss-Louisville tips at 9 ET.
Wisconsin-Michigan is maybe the most-interesting game of the day, though. It's the Big Ten opener for two teams with a combined record of 14-1. The Badgers are ninth in the Top 25 And 1. The Wolverines are unranked here but 14th at EvanMiya.com. If Dusty May's team upsets Wisconsin, they'll enter the Top 25 And 1 on Wednesday morning, I promise.
Top 25 And 1 rankings
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
Kansas
|KJ Adams finished with 22 points and six rebounds in Saturday's 86-51 win over Furman. The Jayhawks' next game is Wednesday at Creighton.
|--
|7-0
|2
Auburn
|Johni Broome finished with 21 points and 16 rebounds in Wednesday's 90-76 win over Memphis. The Tigers' next game is Wednesday at Duke.
|--
|7-0
|3
Iowa St.
|Milan Momcilovic finished with 24 points and three assists in Wednesday's 99-71 win over Colorado. The Cyclones' next game is Wednesday against Marquette.
|--
|5-1
|4
Marquette
|Kam Jones finished with 20 points and 10 rebounds in Saturday's 94-62 win over Western Carolina. The Golden Eagles' next game is Wednesday at Iowa State.
|--
|8-0
|5
Tennessee
|Felix Okpara finished with 10 points and 11 rebounds in Wednesday's 78-35 win over UT Martin. The Vols' next game is Tuesday against Syracuse.
|--
|7-0
|6
Kentucky
|Jaxson Robinson finished with 19 points and three rebounds in Friday's 105-76 win over Georgia State. The Wildcats' next game is Tuesday at Clemson.
|--
|7-0
|7
Purdue
|Trey Kaufman-Renn finished with 25 points and 13 rebounds in Friday's 80-78 win over Ole Miss. The Boilermakers' next game is Thursday against Penn State.
|--
|7-1
|8
Duke
|Tyrese Proctor finished with 13 points and four assists in Friday's 70-48 win over Seattle. The Blue Devils' next game is Wednesday against Auburn.
|--
|5-2
|9
Wisconsin
|John Tonje finished with 22 points and five rebounds in Saturday's 74-53 win over Chicago State. The Badgers' next game is Tuesday against Michigan.
|--
|8-0
|10
Gonzaga
|Ben Gregg finished with 24 points and eight rebounds in Friday's 90-65 win over Davidson. The Zags' next game is Saturday against Kentucky.
|--
|7-1
|11
Oregon
|Nate Bittle finished with 19 points and nine rebounds in Saturday's 83-81 win over Alabama. The Ducks' next game is Wednesday at USC.
|--
|8-0
|12
Alabama
|Mark Sears was 3 of 14 from the field in Saturday's 83-81 loss to Oregon. The Crimson Tide's next game is Wednesday at North Carolina.
|--
|6-2
|13
Baylor
|Jayden Nunn finished with 23 points and four assists in Wednesday's 91-60 win over New Orleans. The Bears' next game is Wednesday at UConn.
|--
|5-2
|14
Memphis
|PJ Haggerty finished with four turnovers and one assist in Wednesday's 90-76 loss to Auburn. The Tigers' next game is Wednesday against Louisiana Tech.
|--
|6-1
|15
Michigan St.
|Jaden Akins finished with 14 points and three rebounds in Wednesday's 94-91 overtime win over North Carolina. The Spartans' next game is Wednesday at Minnesota.
|--
|6-2
|16
N. Carolina
|RJ Davis was 6 of 18 from the field in Wednesday's 94-91 overtime loss to Michigan State. The Tar Heels' next game is Wednesday against Alabama.
|--
|4-3
|17
Illinois
|Kasparas Jakucionis finished with 23 points and six rebounds in Thursday's 90-77 win over Arkansas. The Illini's next game is Friday at Northwestern.
|--
|6-1
|18
Pittsburgh
|Jaland Lowe finished with 28 points and four rebounds in Friday's 91-90 overtime win over Ohio State. The Panthers' next game is Wednesday at Mississippi State.
|--
|7-1
|19
Ohio St.
|Meechie Johnson was 3 of 9 from the field with four turnovers in Friday's 91-90 overtime loss to Pitt. The Buckeyes' next game is Wednesday at Maryland.
|--
|5-2
|20
Texas
|Tre Johnson finished with 21 points and five rebounds in Friday's 90-68 win over Delaware State. The Longhorns' next game is Wednesday at NC State.
|--
|6-1
|21
Florida
|Walter Clayton Jr. finished with 19 points and three blocks in Friday's 88-51 win over Wichita State. The Gators' next game is Wednesday against Virginia.
|--
|8-0
|22
Cincinnati
|Simas Lukosius finished with 16 points and four assists in Wednesday's 77-59 win over Alabama State. The Bearcats' next game is Tuesday at Villanova.
|--
|6-0
|23
Ole Miss
|Dre Davis was 2 of 11 from the field in Friday's 80-78 loss to Purdue. The Rebels' next game is Tuesday at Louisville.
|--
|6-1
|24
Dayton
|Enoch Cheeks finished with 20 points and seven rebounds in Wednesday's 85-67 win over UConn. The Flyers' next game is Tuesday against Western Michigan.
|--
|6-2
|25
San Diego St.
|Miles Byrd finished with 18 points and six rebounds in Saturday's 73-70 overtime win over Houston. The Aztecs' next game is Wednesday at Fresno State.
|--
|4-2
|26
Houston
|Joseph Tugler was 1 of 6 from the field in Saturday's 73-70 overtime loss to San Diego State. The Cougars' next game is Saturday against Butler.
|--
|4-3