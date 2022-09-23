Drive Chart
BOISE
UTEP

Preview not available

Preview not available
Key Players
H. Bachmeier 19 QB
69 PaYds, PaTD, 8 RuYds
G. Hardison 2 QB
123 PaYds, PaTD, 21 RuYds
BOISE
0 Pass
0 Rush
0 YDS
0:03 POS
No Gain
1ST & 10 BOISE 25
4:25
H.Bachmeier steps back to pass. H.Bachmeier pass incomplete intended for S.Cobbs.
Kickoff
Kickoff
4:25
G.Baechle kicks 65 yards from TEP 35 to the BOISE End Zone. Touchback.
UTEP
1 Pass
8191 Rush
90 YDS
9:10 POS
PAT Good
Kickoff
4:25
G.Baechle extra point is good.
+3 YD
2ND & Goal BOISE 3
4:30
R.Flores rushed to BOISE End Zone for 3 yards. R.Flores for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+5 YD
1ST & Goal BOISE 8
5:20
R.Flores rushed to BOISE 3 for 5 yards. Tackled by B.Hawkins; G.Tarlas at BOISE 3.
+14 YD
3RD & 3 BOISE 22
6:01
G.Hardison rushed to BOISE 8 for 14 yards. Tackled by J.Skinner at BOISE 8.
+3 YD
2ND & 6 BOISE 25
6:46
D.Hankins rushed to BOISE 22 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Cravens at BOISE 22.
+4 YD
1ST & 10 BOISE 29
7:29
D.Hankins rushed to BOISE 25 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Callahan at BOISE 25.
+9 YD
3RD & 2 BOISE 38
8:08
R.Flores rushed to BOISE 29 for 9 yards. Tackled by R.Robinson; D.Schramm at BOISE 29.
+2 YD
2ND & 4 BOISE 40
8:57
R.Flores rushed to BOISE 38 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Washington at BOISE 38.
4th Quarter
Point After TD 4:25
G.Baechle extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
27
Touchdown 4:25
R.Flores rushed to BOISE End Zone for 3 yards. R.Flores for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
13
plays
90
yds
9:10
pos
10
26
3rd Quarter
Point After TD 1:01
G.Baechle extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
20
Touchdown 1:03
J.Ferguson-Reynolds punts 46 yards to BOISE 47 Center-BOISE. M.Bellon returned punt from the BOISE 47. M.Bellon for 47 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner was in bounds and the play was upheld.
3
plays
-5
yds
1:56
pos
10
19
Field Goal 3:04
G.Baechle 25 yard field goal attempt is good Center-TEP Holder-J.Sloan.
13
plays
65
yds
7:42
pos
10
13
Point After TD 13:01
J.Dalmas extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
10
Touchdown 13:01
H.Bachmeier pass complete to TEP 15. Catch made by S.Cobbs at TEP 15. Gain of 15 yards. S.Cobbs for 15 yards TOUCHDOWN.
8
plays
75
yds
1:59
pos
9
10
2nd Quarter
Point After TD 2:10
G.Baechle extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
10
Touchdown 2:10
G.Hardison pass complete to BOISE 42. Catch made by J.Ballard at BOISE 42. Gain of 42 yards. J.Ballard for 42 yards TOUCHDOWN.
8
plays
72
yds
3:50
pos
3
9
Field Goal 13:33
G.Baechle 35 yard field goal attempt is good Center-TEP Holder-J.Sloan.
14
plays
57
yds
8:22
pos
3
3
1st Quarter
Field Goal 6:57
J.Dalmas 24 yard field goal attempt is good Center-BOISE Holder-J.Ferguson-Reynolds.
11
plays
33
yds
5:53
pos
3
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 12 16
Rushing 6 11
Passing 5 5
Penalty 1 0
3rd Down Conv 4-11 8-14
4th Down Conv 0-0 0-0
Total Net Yards 151 306
Total Plays 46 60
Avg Gain 3.3 5.1
Net Yards Rushing 82 183
Rush Attempts 20 49
Avg Rush Yards 4.1 3.7
Yards Passing 69 123
Comp. - Att. 9-26 10-11
Yards Per Pass 2.7 9.0
Penalties - Yards 3-18 5-40
Touchdowns 1 3
Rushing TDs 0 1
Passing TDs 1 1
Other 0 1
Turnovers 0 0
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 6-44.3 4-38.5
Return Yards -2 57
Punts - Returns 1--2 2-57
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Boise State 2-1 307010
UTEP 1-3 01010727
Sun Bowl El Paso, TX
 69 PASS YDS 123
82 RUSH YDS 183
151 TOTAL YDS 306
Boise State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
H. Bachmeier  19 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
34.6% 69 1 0 69.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63.3% 404 5 3 137.4
H. Bachmeier 9/26 69 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
G. Holani  24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
16 76 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
57 186 1
G. Holani 16 76 0 14
H. Bachmeier  19 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 -34 0
H. Bachmeier 1 8 0 8
A. Jeanty  2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
26 116 0
A. Jeanty 1 3 0 3
L. Caples  7 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 6 0
L. Caples 1 -3 0 -3
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
L. Caples  7 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 2 28 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 93 2
L. Caples 5 2 28 0 28
B. Bowens  18 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 2 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 67 0
B. Bowens 6 2 17 0 10
S. Cobbs  5 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
7 3 11 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 72 1
S. Cobbs 7 3 11 1 15
T. Hopper  88 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 27 0
T. Hopper 2 1 11 0 11
M. Lauter  85 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 0
M. Lauter 1 1 2 0 2
C. Wright  83 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 59 0
C. Wright 1 0 0 0 0
D. Koetter  17 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 26 0
D. Koetter 2 0 0 0 0
G. Holani  24 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 96 2
G. Holani 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Biggers  1 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
C. Biggers 4-2 0.0 0
D. Schramm  52 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-12 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-12 0 0.0
D. Schramm 3-12 0.0 0
R. Robinson  4 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
R. Robinson 2-2 0.0 0
J. Skinner  0 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-7 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Skinner 2-7 0.0 0
G. Tarlas  44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-5 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-5 0 0.0
G. Tarlas 2-5 0.0 0
D. Washington  38 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-6 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-6 0 1.0
D. Washington 2-6 1.0 0
T. Jones  21 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
T. Jones 2-3 0.0 0
S. Matlock  99 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
S. Matlock 2-3 0.0 0
A. Teubner  34 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
A. Teubner 1-3 0.0 0
J. Cravens  94 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Cravens 1-1 0.0 0
B. Hawkins  3 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-5 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-5 0 0.0
B. Hawkins 1-5 0.0 0
G. Holani  24 RB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
G. Holani 1-0 0.0 0
M. Callahan  92 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Callahan 1-0 0.0 0
D. Wright  15 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
D. Wright 0-3 0.0 0
S. Oladipo  23 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
S. Oladipo 0-1 0.0 0
H. Gums  98 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
H. Gums 0-3 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Dalmas  35 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 1/1
SEASON FG XP
5/7 9/9
J. Dalmas 1/1 24 1/1 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Ferguson-Reynolds  46 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 44.3 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
18 0 0
J. Ferguson-Reynolds 6 44.3 0 57
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Wright  83 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 25.0 25 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 36 0
C. Wright 2 25.0 25 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
G. Holani 24 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 -2.0 -2 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
5 13.8 69 0
G. Holani 1 -2.0 -2 0
UTEP
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
G. Hardison  2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
90.9% 123 1 0 214.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
48.8% 889 2 3 95.2
G. Hardison 10/11 123 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Hankins  33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
18 76 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
25 79 1
D. Hankins 18 76 0 13
R. Awatt  22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
17 51 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
52 225 2
R. Awatt 17 51 0 9
R. Flores  3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 35 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 35 1
R. Flores 7 35 1 14
G. Hardison  2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 21 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
24 -41 0
G. Hardison 7 21 0 14
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
J. Ballard  0 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 4 64 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 54 0
J. Ballard 4 4 64 1 42
T. Smith  1 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 25 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
27 337 2
T. Smith 2 2 25 0 16
R. Flores  3 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 272 0
R. Flores 3 2 17 0 11
R. Awatt  22 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 27 0
R. Awatt 1 1 9 0 9
M. Bellon  21 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
M. Bellon 1 1 8 0 8
Defense T-A SACK INT
K. Hylton  2 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
K. Hylton 3-1 0.0 0
D. Barnes  13 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
D. Barnes 2-2 0.0 0
T. Knight  10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. Knight 2-4 0.0 0
T. James  3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. James 1-3 0.0 0
L. Shelton  9 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-4 0 0.0
L. Shelton 1-4 0.0 0
P. Amaewhule  23 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
P. Amaewhule 1-0 0.0 0
B. Thompson  15 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
B. Thompson 1-1 0.0 0
J. Taylor  11 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
J. Taylor 0-2 0.0 0
C. Wallerstedt  30 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-8 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-8 0 0.0
C. Wallerstedt 0-8 0.0 0
K. Moss  7 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-4 0 0.0
K. Moss 0-4 0.0 0
T. Tafuna  50 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
T. Tafuna 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
G. Baechle  40 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 3/3
SEASON FG XP
7/8 5/5
G. Baechle 2/2 35 3/3 9
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Sloan  13 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 38.5 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
15 0 0
J. Sloan 4 38.5 3 57
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Bellon 21 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 28.5 47 1
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
8 4.5 36 0
M. Bellon 2 28.5 47 1
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:50 UTEP 40 5:53 11 33 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:35 BOISE 25 2:25 5 12 Punt
7:31 BOISE 14 1:31 4 10 Punt
2:10 BOISE 25 0:56 3 0 Punt
0:08 BOISE 19 0:08 1 -2 Half
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 BOISE 25 1:59 8 75 TD
11:20 BOISE 13 0:41 3 3 Punt
3:01 BOISE 25 1:56 3 -9 Punt
1:01 BOISE 32 2:26 8 30 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
4:25 BOISE 25 0:03 1 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 UTEP 25 2:10 3 8 Punt
6:57 UTEP 25 8:22 14 57 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:10 UTEP 28 3:39 5 13 Punt
6:00 UTEP 28 3:50 8 72 TD
1:14 UTEP 43 1:06 3 -7 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:01 UTEP 25 1:41 3 3 Punt
10:39 UTEP 27 7:42 13 65 FG
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:35 UTEP 20 9:10 13 80 TD

BSU
Broncos

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - BOISE 25
(4:25 - 4th) H.Bachmeier steps back to pass. H.Bachmeier pass incomplete intended for S.Cobbs.
Kickoff
(4:25 - 4th) G.Baechle kicks 65 yards from TEP 35 to the BOISE End Zone. Touchback.

UTEP
Miners
 - Touchdown (13 plays, 80 yards, 9:10 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(4:25 - 4th) G.Baechle extra point is good.
+3 YD
2 & Goal - UTEP 3
(4:30 - 4th) R.Flores rushed to BOISE End Zone for 3 yards. R.Flores for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+5 YD
1 & Goal - UTEP 8
(5:20 - 4th) R.Flores rushed to BOISE 3 for 5 yards. Tackled by B.Hawkins; G.Tarlas at BOISE 3.
+14 YD
3 & 3 - UTEP 22
(6:01 - 4th) G.Hardison rushed to BOISE 8 for 14 yards. Tackled by J.Skinner at BOISE 8.
+3 YD
2 & 6 - UTEP 25
(6:46 - 4th) D.Hankins rushed to BOISE 22 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Cravens at BOISE 22.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 29
(7:29 - 4th) D.Hankins rushed to BOISE 25 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Callahan at BOISE 25.
+9 YD
3 & 2 - UTEP 38
(8:08 - 4th) R.Flores rushed to BOISE 29 for 9 yards. Tackled by R.Robinson; D.Schramm at BOISE 29.
+2 YD
2 & 4 - UTEP 40
(8:57 - 4th) R.Flores rushed to BOISE 38 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Washington at BOISE 38.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 46
(9:29 - 4th) D.Hankins rushed to BOISE 40 for 6 yards. Tackled by T.Jones at BOISE 40.
+13 YD
2 & 4 - UTEP 41
(10:14 - 4th) D.Hankins rushed to BOISE 46 for 13 yards. Tackled by BOISE at BOISE 46.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 35
(10:59 - 4th) R.Awatt rushed to TEP 41 for 6 yards. Tackled by BOISE at TEP 41.
+16 YD
3 & 11 - UTEP 19
(11:38 - 4th) G.Hardison pass complete to TEP 19. Catch made by T.Smith at TEP 19. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by B.Hawkins at TEP 35.
+7 YD
2 & 18 - UTEP 12
(12:30 - 4th) D.Hankins rushed to TEP 19 for 7 yards. Tackled by C.Biggers; B.Hawkins at TEP 19.
+2 YD
1 & 20 - UTEP 10
(13:29 - 4th) D.Hankins rushed to TEP 12 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Washington; D.Schramm at TEP 12.
No Gain
1 & 10 - UTEP 20
(13:35 - 4th) D.Hankins rushed to TEP 31 for yards. Tackled by C.Biggers; J.Skinner at TEP 31. PENALTY on TEP-S.Hubbard Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.

BSU
Broncos
 - Punt (8 plays, 30 yards, 2:26 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 15 - BOISE 38
(13:42 - 4th) J.Ferguson-Reynolds punts 38 yards to TEP End Zone Center-BOISE. Touchback.
No Gain
3 & 15 - BOISE 38
(13:46 - 4th) H.Bachmeier steps back to pass. H.Bachmeier pass incomplete intended for T.Hopper.
No Gain
2 & 15 - BOISE 38
(13:53 - 4th) H.Bachmeier steps back to pass. H.Bachmeier pass incomplete intended for.
Penalty
2 & 10 - BOISE 33
(13:53 - 4th) PENALTY on BOISE-R.Carreon False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - BOISE 33
(13:58 - 4th) H.Bachmeier steps back to pass. H.Bachmeier pass incomplete intended for S.Cobbs (I.Johnson).
+6 YD
2 & 1 - BOISE 39
(14:17 - 4th) G.Holani rushed to TEP 33 for 6 yards. Tackled by K.Moss; L.Shelton at TEP 33.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 48
(14:39 - 4th) G.Holani rushed to TEP 39 for 9 yards. Tackled by L.Shelton; C.Wallerstedt at TEP 39.
Penalty
1 & 10 - BOISE 42
(14:46 - 4th) H.Bachmeier steps back to pass. H.Bachmeier pass incomplete intended for S.Cobbs. PENALTY on TEP-I.Johnson Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
+2 YD
3 & 2 - BOISE 40
(15:00 - 4th) G.Holani rushed to BOISE 42 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.James; L.Shelton at BOISE 42.
+5 YD
2 & 7 - BOISE 35
(0:13 - 3rd) G.Holani rushed to BOISE 40 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Wallerstedt; K.Hylton at BOISE 40.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 32
(0:53 - 3rd) G.Holani rushed to BOISE 35 for 3 yards. Tackled by P.Amaewhule at BOISE 35.
Kickoff
(1:01 - 3rd) G.Baechle kicks 73 yards from TEP 20 to the BOISE 7. C.Wright returns the kickoff. C.Wright ran out of bounds.

BSU
Broncos
 - Punt (3 plays, -9 yards, 1:56 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
(1:01 - 3rd) PENALTY on TEP-TEP Personal Foul / Offense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
PAT Good
(1:01 - 3rd) G.Baechle extra point is good.
Punt
4 & 19 - BOISE 1
(1:14 - 3rd) J.Ferguson-Reynolds punts 46 yards to BOISE 47 Center-BOISE. M.Bellon returned punt from the BOISE 47. M.Bellon for 47 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner was in bounds and the play was upheld.
No Gain
3 & 19 - BOISE 1
(1:18 - 3rd) H.Bachmeier steps back to pass. H.Bachmeier pass incomplete intended for L.Caples.
-2 YD
2 & 17 - BOISE 3
(1:47 - 3rd) G.Holani rushed to BOISE 1 for -2 yards. Tackled by B.Thompson; T.Tafuna at BOISE 1.
No Gain
2 & 13 - BOISE 7
(2:21 - 3rd) A.Jeanty rushed to BOISE 13 for yards. Tackled by L.Shelton at BOISE 13. PENALTY on BOISE-R.Carreon Offensive Holding 4 yards accepted. No Play.
-3 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 10
(2:55 - 3rd) L.Caples rushed to BOISE 7 for -3 yards. Tackled by B.Thompson at BOISE 7.
Kickoff
(2:57 - 3rd) G.Baechle kicks 65 yards from TEP 35 to the BOISE End Zone. C.Wright returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.Trotter at BOISE 25. PENALTY on BOISE-BOISE Offensive Illegal Block Above the Waist 9 yards accepted.

UTEP
Miners
 - Field Goal (13 plays, 65 yards, 7:42 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 4 - UTEP 15
(3:06 - 3rd) G.Baechle 25 yard field goal attempt is good Center-TEP Holder-J.Sloan.
+1 YD
3 & Goal - UTEP 9
(3:44 - 3rd) D.Hankins rushed to BOISE 8 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Washington; D.Schramm at BOISE 8.
+2 YD
2 & 7 - UTEP 11
(4:28 - 3rd) R.Flores rushed to BOISE 9 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.Matlock at BOISE 9.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 14
(5:12 - 3rd) D.Hankins rushed to BOISE 11 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Cravens; S.Matlock at BOISE 11.
+12 YD
3 & 8 - UTEP 26
(5:47 - 3rd) D.Hankins rushed to BOISE 14 for 12 yards. Tackled by D.Wright; A.Teubner at BOISE 14.
+2 YD
2 & 10 - UTEP 28
(6:30 - 3rd) D.Hankins rushed to BOISE 26 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Skinner; G.Tarlas at BOISE 26.
No Gain
1 & 10 - UTEP 28
(7:11 - 3rd) R.Flores rushed to BOISE 28 for 0 yards. Tackled by G.Tarlas at BOISE 28.
+14 YD
2 & 4 - UTEP 42
(7:47 - 3rd) R.Flores rushed to BOISE 28 for 14 yards. Tackled by D.Schramm at BOISE 28.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 48
(8:33 - 3rd) D.Hankins rushed to BOISE 42 for 6 yards. Tackled by G.Tarlas; T.Jones at BOISE 42.
+5 YD
2 & 1 - UTEP 47
(8:48 - 3rd) R.Awatt rushed to BOISE 48 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Teubner; J.Skinner at BOISE 48.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 38
(9:31 - 3rd) R.Awatt rushed to TEP 47 for 9 yards. Tackled by C.Biggers at TEP 47.
+9 YD
2 & 8 - UTEP 29
(10:14 - 3rd) G.Hardison pass complete to TEP 29. Catch made by R.Awatt at TEP 29. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by B.Hawkins; G.Tarlas at TEP 38.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 27
(10:39 - 3rd) R.Awatt rushed to TEP 29 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.Matlock at TEP 29.

BSU
Broncos
 - Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 0:41 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 7 - BOISE 16
(10:52 - 3rd) J.Ferguson-Reynolds punts 57 yards to TEP 27 Center-BOISE. Downed by A.Teubner.
No Gain
3 & 7 - BOISE 16
(10:58 - 3rd) H.Bachmeier steps back to pass. H.Bachmeier pass incomplete intended for S.Cobbs.
+3 YD
2 & 10 - BOISE 13
(11:16 - 3rd) A.Jeanty rushed to BOISE 16 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Moss; J.Taylor at BOISE 16.
No Gain
1 & 10 - BOISE 13
(11:20 - 3rd) H.Bachmeier steps back to pass. H.Bachmeier pass incomplete intended for B.Bowens.

UTEP
Miners
 - Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 1:41 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 7 - UTEP 28
(11:32 - 3rd) J.Sloan punts 57 yards to BOISE 15 Center-TEP. G.Holani returned punt from the BOISE 15. Tackled by M.Broussard at BOISE 13.
No Gain
3 & 7 - UTEP 28
(11:38 - 3rd) G.Hardison steps back to pass. G.Hardison pass incomplete intended for R.Flores.
+3 YD
2 & 10 - UTEP 25
(12:13 - 3rd) D.Hankins rushed to TEP 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by G.Tarlas at TEP 28.
No Gain
1 & 10 - UTEP 25
(13:01 - 3rd) D.Hankins rushed to TEP 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Schramm; T.Jones at TEP 25.
Kickoff
(13:01 - 3rd) W.Ferrin kicks 65 yards from BOISE 35 to the TEP End Zone. Touchback.

BSU
Broncos
 - Touchdown (8 plays, 75 yards, 1:59 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(13:01 - 3rd) J.Dalmas extra point is good.
+15 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 15
(13:09 - 3rd) H.Bachmeier pass complete to TEP 15. Catch made by S.Cobbs at TEP 15. Gain of 15 yards. S.Cobbs for 15 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+10 YD
2 & 1 - BOISE 25
(13:22 - 3rd) H.Bachmeier pass complete to TEP 25. Catch made by B.Bowens at TEP 25. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by K.Hylton at TEP 15.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 34
(13:42 - 3rd) G.Holani rushed to TEP 25 for 9 yards. Tackled by T.Knight; C.Wallerstedt at TEP 25.
+28 YD
3 & 10 - BOISE 38
(13:52 - 3rd) H.Bachmeier pass complete to BOISE 38. Catch made by L.Caples at BOISE 38. Gain of 28 yards. Tackled by K.Hylton at TEP 34.
No Gain
2 & 10 - BOISE 37
(13:57 - 3rd) H.Bachmeier steps back to pass. H.Bachmeier pass incomplete intended for B.Bowens.
No Gain
1 & 10 - BOISE 38
(14:05 - 3rd) H.Bachmeier steps back to pass. H.Bachmeier pass incomplete intended for B.Bowens.
+5 YD
2 & 2 - BOISE 33
(14:21 - 3rd) G.Holani rushed to BOISE 38 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Barnes; K.Moss at BOISE 38.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 25
(15:00 - 3rd) H.Bachmeier rushed to BOISE 33 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Taylor; T.Knight at BOISE 33.
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) G.Baechle kicks 65 yards from TEP 35 to the BOISE End Zone. Touchback.

BSU
Broncos
 - End of Half (1 plays, -2 yards, 0:08 poss)

Result Play
-2 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 19
(0:08 - 2nd) H.Bachmeier kneels at the BOISE 17.

UTEP
Miners
 - Punt (3 plays, -7 yards, 1:06 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 17 - UTEP 36
(0:15 - 2nd) J.Sloan punts 45 yards to BOISE 19 Center-TEP. Fair catch by G.Holani.
No Gain
3 & 17 - UTEP 36
(0:22 - 2nd) R.Awatt rushed to TEP 36 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Skinner; D.Schramm at TEP 36.
Sack
2 & 2 - UTEP 49
(0:53 - 2nd) G.Hardison steps back to pass. G.Hardison sacked at TEP 36 for -15 yards (D.Washington) PENALTY on TEP-G.Hardison Intentional Grounding 0 yards accepted.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 43
(1:14 - 2nd) G.Hardison pass complete to TEP 43. Catch made by M.Bellon at TEP 43. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by T.Jones at BOISE 49.

BSU
Broncos
 - Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 0:56 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 10 - BOISE 25
(1:23 - 2nd) J.Ferguson-Reynolds punts 32 yards to TEP 43 Center-BOISE. Downed by A.Teubner.
No Gain
3 & 10 - BOISE 25
(1:27 - 2nd) H.Bachmeier steps back to pass. H.Bachmeier pass incomplete intended for D.Koetter (D.Barnes).
No Gain
2 & 10 - BOISE 25
(1:34 - 2nd) H.Bachmeier steps back to pass. H.Bachmeier pass incomplete intended for L.Caples. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
No Gain
1 & 10 - BOISE 25
(2:10 - 2nd) H.Bachmeier pass complete to BOISE 25. Catch made by L.Caples at BOISE 25. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by T.Knight at BOISE 25.
Kickoff
(2:10 - 2nd) G.Baechle kicks 65 yards from TEP 35 to the BOISE End Zone. Touchback.

UTEP
Miners
 - Touchdown (8 plays, 72 yards, 3:50 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(2:10 - 2nd) G.Baechle extra point is good.
+42 YD
2 & 6 - UTEP 42
(2:20 - 2nd) G.Hardison pass complete to BOISE 42. Catch made by J.Ballard at BOISE 42. Gain of 42 yards. J.Ballard for 42 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 46
(2:56 - 2nd) R.Awatt rushed to BOISE 42 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Biggers at BOISE 42.
+5 YD
3 & 1 - UTEP 49
(3:37 - 2nd) D.Hankins rushed to BOISE 46 for 5 yards. Tackled by R.Robinson at BOISE 46.
+4 YD
2 & 5 - UTEP 45
(4:19 - 2nd) D.Hankins rushed to TEP 49 for 4 yards. Tackled by B.Hawkins; D.Washington at TEP 49.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 40
(4:30 - 2nd) D.Hankins rushed to TEP 45 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Schramm; T.Jones at TEP 45.
+4 YD
3 & 2 - UTEP 36
(5:09 - 2nd) R.Awatt rushed to TEP 40 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Skinner; D.Washington at TEP 40.
+4 YD
2 & 6 - UTEP 32
(5:16 - 2nd) G.Hardison rushed to TEP 36 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Skinner; S.Matlock at TEP 36.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 28
(6:00 - 2nd) R.Awatt rushed to TEP 32 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Schramm; G.Tarlas at TEP 32.

BSU
Broncos
 - Punt (4 plays, 10 yards, 1:31 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 13 - BOISE 24
(6:08 - 2nd) J.Ferguson-Reynolds punts 48 yards to TEP 28 Center-BOISE. Fair catch by M.Bellon.
No Gain
3 & 13 - BOISE 24
(6:13 - 2nd) H.Bachmeier steps back to pass. H.Bachmeier pass incomplete intended for G.Holani (C.Wallerstedt).
No Gain
2 & 13 - BOISE 24
(6:19 - 2nd) H.Bachmeier steps back to pass. H.Bachmeier pass incomplete intended for B.Bowens.
-3 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 27
(6:57 - 2nd) H.Bachmeier pass complete to BOISE 27. Catch made by S.Cobbs at BOISE 27. Gain of -3 yards. S.Cobbs ran out of bounds.
+13 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 14
(7:31 - 2nd) G.Holani rushed to BOISE 27 for 13 yards. Tackled by T.James at BOISE 27.

UTEP
Miners
 - Punt (5 plays, 13 yards, 3:39 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 7 - UTEP 41
(7:39 - 2nd) J.Sloan punts 45 yards to BOISE 14 Center-TEP. Fair catch by G.Holani.
No Gain
3 & 7 - UTEP 41
(8:20 - 2nd) G.Hardison rushed to TEP 41 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Wright; S.Oladipo at TEP 41.
+7 YD
2 & 14 - UTEP 34
(8:58 - 2nd) G.Hardison pass complete to TEP 34. Catch made by J.Ballard at TEP 34. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by C.Biggers at TEP 41.
Penalty
2 & 9 - UTEP 39
(9:09 - 2nd) G.Hardison pass complete to TEP 39. Catch made by R.Flores at TEP 39. Gain of yards. R.Flores for yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on TEP-J.Mayers Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 38
(9:51 - 2nd) G.Hardison scrambles to TEP 39 for 1 yards. Tackled by BOISE at TEP 39.
+5 YD
2 & 5 - UTEP 33
(10:30 - 2nd) R.Awatt rushed to TEP 38 for 5 yards. Tackled by H.Gums; D.Schramm at TEP 38.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 28
(11:10 - 2nd) R.Awatt rushed to TEP 33 for 5 yards. Tackled by S.Matlock; D.Schramm at TEP 33.

BSU
Broncos
 - Punt (5 plays, 12 yards, 2:25 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 12 - BOISE 37
(11:21 - 2nd) J.Ferguson-Reynolds punts 45 yards to TEP 18 Center-BOISE. M.Bellon returned punt from the TEP 18. Tackled by T.Crowe at TEP 28.
No Gain
3 & 12 - BOISE 37
(11:30 - 2nd) H.Bachmeier steps back to pass. H.Bachmeier pass incomplete intended for C.Wright.
-1 YD
2 & 11 - BOISE 38
(12:12 - 2nd) G.Holani rushed to BOISE 37 for -1 yards. Tackled by C.Wallerstedt; T.James at BOISE 37.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 39
(12:51 - 2nd) H.Bachmeier pass complete to BOISE 39. Catch made by S.Cobbs at BOISE 39. Gain of -1 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Hylton at BOISE 38.
+14 YD
2 & 10 - BOISE 25
(13:30 - 2nd) G.Holani rushed to BOISE 39 for 14 yards. Tackled by L.Shelton at BOISE 39.
No Gain
1 & 10 - BOISE 25
(13:35 - 2nd) H.Bachmeier steps back to pass. H.Bachmeier pass incomplete intended for S.Cobbs (I.Johnson).
Kickoff
(13:35 - 2nd) G.Baechle kicks 65 yards from TEP 35 to the BOISE End Zone. Touchback.

UTEP
Miners
 - Field Goal (14 plays, 57 yards, 8:22 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 3 - UTEP 25
(13:37 - 2nd) G.Baechle 35 yard field goal attempt is good Center-TEP Holder-J.Sloan.
-1 YD
3 & 2 - UTEP 17
(14:11 - 2nd) D.Hankins rushed to BOISE 18 for -1 yards. Tackled by R.Robinson at BOISE 18.
+4 YD
2 & 6 - UTEP 21
(15:00 - 2nd) R.Awatt rushed to BOISE 17 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Skinner; D.Washington at BOISE 17.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 25
(0:38 - 1st) R.Awatt rushed to BOISE 21 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.Teubner at BOISE 21.
+9 YD
2 & 9 - UTEP 34
(1:17 - 1st) G.Hardison rushed to BOISE 25 for 9 yards. Tackled by D.Wright; C.Biggers at BOISE 25.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 35
(1:57 - 1st) D.Hankins rushed to BOISE 34 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Schramm; A.Teubner at BOISE 34.
+8 YD
3 & 4 - UTEP 43
(2:41 - 1st) G.Hardison scrambles to BOISE 35 for 8 yards. G.Hardison ran out of bounds.
+6 YD
2 & 10 - UTEP 49
(3:14 - 1st) G.Hardison pass complete to BOISE 49. Catch made by R.Flores at BOISE 49. Gain of 6 yards. R.Flores ran out of bounds.
No Gain
1 & 10 - UTEP 49
(3:52 - 1st) R.Awatt rushed to BOISE 49 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Skinner; H.Gums at BOISE 49.
+11 YD
2 & 7 - UTEP 40
(4:27 - 1st) G.Hardison pass complete to TEP 40. Catch made by R.Flores at TEP 40. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by BOISE at BOISE 49.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 37
(5:08 - 1st) R.Awatt rushed to TEP 40 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Skinner at TEP 40.
+8 YD
3 & 6 - UTEP 29
(5:42 - 1st) G.Hardison pass complete to TEP 29. Catch made by J.Ballard at TEP 29. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by D.Schramm; R.Robinson at TEP 37.
-5 YD
2 & 1 - UTEP 34
(6:20 - 1st) R.Awatt rushed to TEP 29 for -5 yards. Tackled by B.Hawkins; D.Washington at TEP 29.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 25
(6:57 - 1st) G.Hardison pass complete to TEP 25. Catch made by T.Smith at TEP 25. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Schramm at TEP 34.
Kickoff
(6:57 - 1st) W.Ferrin kicks 65 yards from BOISE 35 to the TEP End Zone. Touchback.

BSU
Broncos
 - Field Goal (11 plays, 33 yards, 5:53 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 7 - BOISE 14
(7:01 - 1st) J.Dalmas 24 yard field goal attempt is good Center-BOISE Holder-J.Ferguson-Reynolds.
No Gain
3 & Goal - BOISE 7
(7:05 - 1st) H.Bachmeier steps back to pass. H.Bachmeier pass incomplete intended for L.Caples.
No Gain
2 & Goal - BOISE 7
(7:13 - 1st) H.Bachmeier steps back to pass. H.Bachmeier pass incomplete intended for D.Koetter (L.Shelton).
+2 YD
1 & Goal - BOISE 9
(7:58 - 1st) H.Bachmeier pass complete to TEP 9. Catch made by M.Lauter at TEP 9. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by D.Barnes at TEP 7.
+3 YD
3 & 3 - BOISE 12
(8:41 - 1st) G.Holani rushed to TEP 9 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Wallerstedt; L.Shelton at TEP 9.
+2 YD
2 & 5 - BOISE 14
(9:22 - 1st) G.Holani rushed to TEP 12 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Wallerstedt; T.Knight at TEP 12.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 19
(10:04 - 1st) G.Holani rushed to TEP 14 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Barnes; T.Knight at TEP 14.
+7 YD
3 & 7 - BOISE 26
(10:45 - 1st) H.Bachmeier pass complete to TEP 26. Catch made by B.Bowens at TEP 26. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by D.Barnes at TEP 19.
+2 YD
2 & 9 - BOISE 28
(11:37 - 1st) G.Holani rushed to TEP 26 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Wallerstedt; K.Moss at TEP 26.
2 & 9 - BOISE
(11:48 - 1st) H.Bachmeier steps back to pass. H.Bachmeier pass incomplete intended for BOISE. PENALTY on BOISE-H.Bachmeier Intentional Grounding 10 yards offset. PENALTY on TEP-P.Amaewhule Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards offset. No Play.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 29
(12:22 - 1st) G.Holani rushed to TEP 28 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Wallerstedt; T.James at TEP 28.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 40
(12:50 - 1st) H.Bachmeier pass complete to TEP 40. Catch made by T.Hopper at TEP 40. Gain of 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Knight at TEP 29.

UTEP
Miners
 - Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 2:10 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 2 - UTEP 33
(12:57 - 1st) J.Sloan punts 7 yards to TEP 40 Center-TEP. Out of bounds.
+7 YD
3 & 9 - UTEP 26
(13:35 - 1st) G.Hardison pass complete to TEP 26. Catch made by J.Ballard at TEP 26. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by D.Schramm at TEP 33.
+1 YD
2 & 10 - UTEP 25
(14:19 - 1st) R.Awatt rushed to TEP 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Schramm; H.Gums at TEP 26.
No Gain
1 & 10 - UTEP 25
(15:00 - 1st) R.Awatt rushed to TEP 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Biggers at TEP 25.
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) W.Ferrin kicks 65 yards from BOISE 35 to the TEP End Zone. Touchback.
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores