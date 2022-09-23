Drive Chart
|
|
|BOISE
|UTEP
Key Players
|
H. Bachmeier
19 QB
69 PaYds, PaTD, 8 RuYds
|
G. Hardison
2 QB
123 PaYds, PaTD, 21 RuYds
BOISE
0 Pass
0 Rush
0 YDS
0:03 POS
No Gain
1ST & 10 BOISE 25
4:25
H.Bachmeier steps back to pass. H.Bachmeier pass incomplete intended for S.Cobbs.
Kickoff
Kickoff
4:25
G.Baechle kicks 65 yards from TEP 35 to the BOISE End Zone. Touchback.
UTEP
1 Pass
8191 Rush
90 YDS
9:10 POS
PAT Good
Kickoff
4:25
G.Baechle extra point is good.
+3 YD
2ND & Goal BOISE 3
4:30
R.Flores rushed to BOISE End Zone for 3 yards. R.Flores for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+5 YD
1ST & Goal BOISE 8
5:20
R.Flores rushed to BOISE 3 for 5 yards. Tackled by B.Hawkins; G.Tarlas at BOISE 3.
+14 YD
3RD & 3 BOISE 22
6:01
G.Hardison rushed to BOISE 8 for 14 yards. Tackled by J.Skinner at BOISE 8.
+3 YD
2ND & 6 BOISE 25
6:46
D.Hankins rushed to BOISE 22 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Cravens at BOISE 22.
+4 YD
1ST & 10 BOISE 29
7:29
D.Hankins rushed to BOISE 25 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Callahan at BOISE 25.
+9 YD
3RD & 2 BOISE 38
8:08
R.Flores rushed to BOISE 29 for 9 yards. Tackled by R.Robinson; D.Schramm at BOISE 29.
+2 YD
2ND & 4 BOISE 40
8:57
R.Flores rushed to BOISE 38 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Washington at BOISE 38.
Touchdown 4:25
R.Flores rushed to BOISE End Zone for 3 yards. R.Flores for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
13
plays
90
yds
9:10
pos
10
26
Touchdown 1:03
J.Ferguson-Reynolds punts 46 yards to BOISE 47 Center-BOISE. M.Bellon returned punt from the BOISE 47. M.Bellon for 47 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner was in bounds and the play was upheld.
3
plays
-5
yds
1:56
pos
10
19
Field Goal 3:04
G.Baechle 25 yard field goal attempt is good Center-TEP Holder-J.Sloan.
13
plays
65
yds
7:42
pos
10
13
Touchdown 13:01
H.Bachmeier pass complete to TEP 15. Catch made by S.Cobbs at TEP 15. Gain of 15 yards. S.Cobbs for 15 yards TOUCHDOWN.
8
plays
75
yds
1:59
pos
9
10
Touchdown 2:10
G.Hardison pass complete to BOISE 42. Catch made by J.Ballard at BOISE 42. Gain of 42 yards. J.Ballard for 42 yards TOUCHDOWN.
8
plays
72
yds
3:50
pos
3
9
Field Goal 13:33
G.Baechle 35 yard field goal attempt is good Center-TEP Holder-J.Sloan.
14
plays
57
yds
8:22
pos
3
3
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|12
|16
|Rushing
|6
|11
|Passing
|5
|5
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|4-11
|8-14
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|151
|306
|Total Plays
|46
|60
|Avg Gain
|3.3
|5.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|82
|183
|Rush Attempts
|20
|49
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.1
|3.7
|Yards Passing
|69
|123
|Comp. - Att.
|9-26
|10-11
|Yards Per Pass
|2.7
|9.0
|Penalties - Yards
|3-18
|5-40
|Touchdowns
|1
|3
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|6-44.3
|4-38.5
|Return Yards
|-2
|57
|Punts - Returns
|1--2
|2-57
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|69
|PASS YDS
|123
|
|
|82
|RUSH YDS
|183
|
|
|151
|TOTAL YDS
|306
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
H. Bachmeier 19 QB
|H. Bachmeier
|9/26
|69
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
G. Holani 24 RB
|G. Holani
|16
|76
|0
|14
|
H. Bachmeier 19 QB
|H. Bachmeier
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
A. Jeanty 2 RB
|A. Jeanty
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
L. Caples 7 WR
|L. Caples
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Caples 7 WR
|L. Caples
|5
|2
|28
|0
|28
|
B. Bowens 18 WR
|B. Bowens
|6
|2
|17
|0
|10
|
S. Cobbs 5 WR
|S. Cobbs
|7
|3
|11
|1
|15
|
T. Hopper 88 TE
|T. Hopper
|2
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
M. Lauter 85 TE
|M. Lauter
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
C. Wright 83 WR
|C. Wright
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Koetter 17 WR
|D. Koetter
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
G. Holani 24 RB
|G. Holani
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Biggers 1 CB
|C. Biggers
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Schramm 52 LB
|D. Schramm
|3-12
|0.0
|0
|
R. Robinson 4 S
|R. Robinson
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Skinner 0 S
|J. Skinner
|2-7
|0.0
|0
|
G. Tarlas 44 LB
|G. Tarlas
|2-5
|0.0
|0
|
D. Washington 38 LB
|D. Washington
|2-6
|1.0
|0
|
T. Jones 21 CB
|T. Jones
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
S. Matlock 99 DT
|S. Matlock
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
A. Teubner 34 S
|A. Teubner
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Cravens 94 NT
|J. Cravens
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Hawkins 3 LB
|B. Hawkins
|1-5
|0.0
|0
|
G. Holani 24 RB
|G. Holani
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Callahan 92 DT
|M. Callahan
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Wright 15 LB
|D. Wright
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
S. Oladipo 23 S
|S. Oladipo
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
H. Gums 98 NT
|H. Gums
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Dalmas 35 K
|J. Dalmas
|1/1
|24
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Ferguson-Reynolds 46 P
|J. Ferguson-Reynolds
|6
|44.3
|0
|57
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Wright 83 WR
|C. Wright
|2
|25.0
|25
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
G. Holani 24 RB
|G. Holani
|1
|-2.0
|-2
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
G. Hardison 2 QB
|G. Hardison
|10/11
|123
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Hankins 33 RB
|D. Hankins
|18
|76
|0
|13
|
R. Awatt 22 RB
|R. Awatt
|17
|51
|0
|9
|
R. Flores 3 RB
|R. Flores
|7
|35
|1
|14
|
G. Hardison 2 QB
|G. Hardison
|7
|21
|0
|14
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Ballard 0 WR
|J. Ballard
|4
|4
|64
|1
|42
|
T. Smith 1 WR
|T. Smith
|2
|2
|25
|0
|16
|
R. Flores 3 RB
|R. Flores
|3
|2
|17
|0
|11
|
R. Awatt 22 RB
|R. Awatt
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
M. Bellon 21 WR
|M. Bellon
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Hylton 2 S
|K. Hylton
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Barnes 13 DB
|D. Barnes
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Knight 10 LB
|T. Knight
|2-4
|0.0
|0
|
T. James 3 S
|T. James
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
L. Shelton 9 CB
|L. Shelton
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|
P. Amaewhule 23 DE
|P. Amaewhule
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Thompson 15 DE
|B. Thompson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Taylor 11 DE
|J. Taylor
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Wallerstedt 30 LB
|C. Wallerstedt
|0-8
|0.0
|0
|
K. Moss 7 DT
|K. Moss
|0-4
|0.0
|0
|
T. Tafuna 50 DT
|T. Tafuna
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Baechle 40 K
|G. Baechle
|2/2
|35
|3/3
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Sloan 13 P
|J. Sloan
|4
|38.5
|3
|57
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Bellon 21 WR
|M. Bellon
|2
|28.5
|47
|1
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(4:25 - 4th) G.Baechle extra point is good.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - UTEP 3(4:30 - 4th) R.Flores rushed to BOISE End Zone for 3 yards. R.Flores for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+5 YD
1 & Goal - UTEP 8(5:20 - 4th) R.Flores rushed to BOISE 3 for 5 yards. Tackled by B.Hawkins; G.Tarlas at BOISE 3.
|+14 YD
3 & 3 - UTEP 22(6:01 - 4th) G.Hardison rushed to BOISE 8 for 14 yards. Tackled by J.Skinner at BOISE 8.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - UTEP 25(6:46 - 4th) D.Hankins rushed to BOISE 22 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Cravens at BOISE 22.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 29(7:29 - 4th) D.Hankins rushed to BOISE 25 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Callahan at BOISE 25.
|+9 YD
3 & 2 - UTEP 38(8:08 - 4th) R.Flores rushed to BOISE 29 for 9 yards. Tackled by R.Robinson; D.Schramm at BOISE 29.
|+2 YD
2 & 4 - UTEP 40(8:57 - 4th) R.Flores rushed to BOISE 38 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Washington at BOISE 38.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 46(9:29 - 4th) D.Hankins rushed to BOISE 40 for 6 yards. Tackled by T.Jones at BOISE 40.
|+13 YD
2 & 4 - UTEP 41(10:14 - 4th) D.Hankins rushed to BOISE 46 for 13 yards. Tackled by BOISE at BOISE 46.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 35(10:59 - 4th) R.Awatt rushed to TEP 41 for 6 yards. Tackled by BOISE at TEP 41.
|+16 YD
3 & 11 - UTEP 19(11:38 - 4th) G.Hardison pass complete to TEP 19. Catch made by T.Smith at TEP 19. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by B.Hawkins at TEP 35.
|+7 YD
2 & 18 - UTEP 12(12:30 - 4th) D.Hankins rushed to TEP 19 for 7 yards. Tackled by C.Biggers; B.Hawkins at TEP 19.
|+2 YD
1 & 20 - UTEP 10(13:29 - 4th) D.Hankins rushed to TEP 12 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Washington; D.Schramm at TEP 12.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UTEP 20(13:35 - 4th) D.Hankins rushed to TEP 31 for yards. Tackled by C.Biggers; J.Skinner at TEP 31. PENALTY on TEP-S.Hubbard Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 15 - BOISE 38(13:42 - 4th) J.Ferguson-Reynolds punts 38 yards to TEP End Zone Center-BOISE. Touchback.
|No Gain
3 & 15 - BOISE 38(13:46 - 4th) H.Bachmeier steps back to pass. H.Bachmeier pass incomplete intended for T.Hopper.
|No Gain
2 & 15 - BOISE 38(13:53 - 4th) H.Bachmeier steps back to pass. H.Bachmeier pass incomplete intended for.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - BOISE 33(13:53 - 4th) PENALTY on BOISE-R.Carreon False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BOISE 33(13:58 - 4th) H.Bachmeier steps back to pass. H.Bachmeier pass incomplete intended for S.Cobbs (I.Johnson).
|+6 YD
2 & 1 - BOISE 39(14:17 - 4th) G.Holani rushed to TEP 33 for 6 yards. Tackled by K.Moss; L.Shelton at TEP 33.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 48(14:39 - 4th) G.Holani rushed to TEP 39 for 9 yards. Tackled by L.Shelton; C.Wallerstedt at TEP 39.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - BOISE 42(14:46 - 4th) H.Bachmeier steps back to pass. H.Bachmeier pass incomplete intended for S.Cobbs. PENALTY on TEP-I.Johnson Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
3 & 2 - BOISE 40(15:00 - 4th) G.Holani rushed to BOISE 42 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.James; L.Shelton at BOISE 42.
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - BOISE 35(0:13 - 3rd) G.Holani rushed to BOISE 40 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Wallerstedt; K.Hylton at BOISE 40.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 32(0:53 - 3rd) G.Holani rushed to BOISE 35 for 3 yards. Tackled by P.Amaewhule at BOISE 35.
|Kickoff
|(1:01 - 3rd) G.Baechle kicks 73 yards from TEP 20 to the BOISE 7. C.Wright returns the kickoff. C.Wright ran out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|(1:01 - 3rd) PENALTY on TEP-TEP Personal Foul / Offense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|PAT Good
|(1:01 - 3rd) G.Baechle extra point is good.
|Punt
4 & 19 - BOISE 1(1:14 - 3rd) J.Ferguson-Reynolds punts 46 yards to BOISE 47 Center-BOISE. M.Bellon returned punt from the BOISE 47. M.Bellon for 47 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner was in bounds and the play was upheld.
|No Gain
3 & 19 - BOISE 1(1:18 - 3rd) H.Bachmeier steps back to pass. H.Bachmeier pass incomplete intended for L.Caples.
|-2 YD
2 & 17 - BOISE 3(1:47 - 3rd) G.Holani rushed to BOISE 1 for -2 yards. Tackled by B.Thompson; T.Tafuna at BOISE 1.
|No Gain
2 & 13 - BOISE 7(2:21 - 3rd) A.Jeanty rushed to BOISE 13 for yards. Tackled by L.Shelton at BOISE 13. PENALTY on BOISE-R.Carreon Offensive Holding 4 yards accepted. No Play.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 10(2:55 - 3rd) L.Caples rushed to BOISE 7 for -3 yards. Tackled by B.Thompson at BOISE 7.
|Kickoff
|(2:57 - 3rd) G.Baechle kicks 65 yards from TEP 35 to the BOISE End Zone. C.Wright returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.Trotter at BOISE 25. PENALTY on BOISE-BOISE Offensive Illegal Block Above the Waist 9 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - UTEP 15(3:06 - 3rd) G.Baechle 25 yard field goal attempt is good Center-TEP Holder-J.Sloan.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - UTEP 9(3:44 - 3rd) D.Hankins rushed to BOISE 8 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Washington; D.Schramm at BOISE 8.
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - UTEP 11(4:28 - 3rd) R.Flores rushed to BOISE 9 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.Matlock at BOISE 9.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 14(5:12 - 3rd) D.Hankins rushed to BOISE 11 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Cravens; S.Matlock at BOISE 11.
|+12 YD
3 & 8 - UTEP 26(5:47 - 3rd) D.Hankins rushed to BOISE 14 for 12 yards. Tackled by D.Wright; A.Teubner at BOISE 14.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - UTEP 28(6:30 - 3rd) D.Hankins rushed to BOISE 26 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Skinner; G.Tarlas at BOISE 26.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UTEP 28(7:11 - 3rd) R.Flores rushed to BOISE 28 for 0 yards. Tackled by G.Tarlas at BOISE 28.
|+14 YD
2 & 4 - UTEP 42(7:47 - 3rd) R.Flores rushed to BOISE 28 for 14 yards. Tackled by D.Schramm at BOISE 28.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 48(8:33 - 3rd) D.Hankins rushed to BOISE 42 for 6 yards. Tackled by G.Tarlas; T.Jones at BOISE 42.
|+5 YD
2 & 1 - UTEP 47(8:48 - 3rd) R.Awatt rushed to BOISE 48 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Teubner; J.Skinner at BOISE 48.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 38(9:31 - 3rd) R.Awatt rushed to TEP 47 for 9 yards. Tackled by C.Biggers at TEP 47.
|+9 YD
2 & 8 - UTEP 29(10:14 - 3rd) G.Hardison pass complete to TEP 29. Catch made by R.Awatt at TEP 29. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by B.Hawkins; G.Tarlas at TEP 38.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 27(10:39 - 3rd) R.Awatt rushed to TEP 29 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.Matlock at TEP 29.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 7 - BOISE 16(10:52 - 3rd) J.Ferguson-Reynolds punts 57 yards to TEP 27 Center-BOISE. Downed by A.Teubner.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - BOISE 16(10:58 - 3rd) H.Bachmeier steps back to pass. H.Bachmeier pass incomplete intended for S.Cobbs.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - BOISE 13(11:16 - 3rd) A.Jeanty rushed to BOISE 16 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Moss; J.Taylor at BOISE 16.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BOISE 13(11:20 - 3rd) H.Bachmeier steps back to pass. H.Bachmeier pass incomplete intended for B.Bowens.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 7 - UTEP 28(11:32 - 3rd) J.Sloan punts 57 yards to BOISE 15 Center-TEP. G.Holani returned punt from the BOISE 15. Tackled by M.Broussard at BOISE 13.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - UTEP 28(11:38 - 3rd) G.Hardison steps back to pass. G.Hardison pass incomplete intended for R.Flores.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - UTEP 25(12:13 - 3rd) D.Hankins rushed to TEP 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by G.Tarlas at TEP 28.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UTEP 25(13:01 - 3rd) D.Hankins rushed to TEP 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Schramm; T.Jones at TEP 25.
|Kickoff
|(13:01 - 3rd) W.Ferrin kicks 65 yards from BOISE 35 to the TEP End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(13:01 - 3rd) J.Dalmas extra point is good.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 15(13:09 - 3rd) H.Bachmeier pass complete to TEP 15. Catch made by S.Cobbs at TEP 15. Gain of 15 yards. S.Cobbs for 15 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+10 YD
2 & 1 - BOISE 25(13:22 - 3rd) H.Bachmeier pass complete to TEP 25. Catch made by B.Bowens at TEP 25. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by K.Hylton at TEP 15.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 34(13:42 - 3rd) G.Holani rushed to TEP 25 for 9 yards. Tackled by T.Knight; C.Wallerstedt at TEP 25.
|+28 YD
3 & 10 - BOISE 38(13:52 - 3rd) H.Bachmeier pass complete to BOISE 38. Catch made by L.Caples at BOISE 38. Gain of 28 yards. Tackled by K.Hylton at TEP 34.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - BOISE 37(13:57 - 3rd) H.Bachmeier steps back to pass. H.Bachmeier pass incomplete intended for B.Bowens.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BOISE 38(14:05 - 3rd) H.Bachmeier steps back to pass. H.Bachmeier pass incomplete intended for B.Bowens.
|+5 YD
2 & 2 - BOISE 33(14:21 - 3rd) G.Holani rushed to BOISE 38 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Barnes; K.Moss at BOISE 38.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 25(15:00 - 3rd) H.Bachmeier rushed to BOISE 33 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Taylor; T.Knight at BOISE 33.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) G.Baechle kicks 65 yards from TEP 35 to the BOISE End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 17 - UTEP 36(0:15 - 2nd) J.Sloan punts 45 yards to BOISE 19 Center-TEP. Fair catch by G.Holani.
|No Gain
3 & 17 - UTEP 36(0:22 - 2nd) R.Awatt rushed to TEP 36 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Skinner; D.Schramm at TEP 36.
|Sack
2 & 2 - UTEP 49(0:53 - 2nd) G.Hardison steps back to pass. G.Hardison sacked at TEP 36 for -15 yards (D.Washington) PENALTY on TEP-G.Hardison Intentional Grounding 0 yards accepted.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 43(1:14 - 2nd) G.Hardison pass complete to TEP 43. Catch made by M.Bellon at TEP 43. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by T.Jones at BOISE 49.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 10 - BOISE 25(1:23 - 2nd) J.Ferguson-Reynolds punts 32 yards to TEP 43 Center-BOISE. Downed by A.Teubner.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - BOISE 25(1:27 - 2nd) H.Bachmeier steps back to pass. H.Bachmeier pass incomplete intended for D.Koetter (D.Barnes).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - BOISE 25(1:34 - 2nd) H.Bachmeier steps back to pass. H.Bachmeier pass incomplete intended for L.Caples. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BOISE 25(2:10 - 2nd) H.Bachmeier pass complete to BOISE 25. Catch made by L.Caples at BOISE 25. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by T.Knight at BOISE 25.
|Kickoff
|(2:10 - 2nd) G.Baechle kicks 65 yards from TEP 35 to the BOISE End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(2:10 - 2nd) G.Baechle extra point is good.
|+42 YD
2 & 6 - UTEP 42(2:20 - 2nd) G.Hardison pass complete to BOISE 42. Catch made by J.Ballard at BOISE 42. Gain of 42 yards. J.Ballard for 42 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 46(2:56 - 2nd) R.Awatt rushed to BOISE 42 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Biggers at BOISE 42.
|+5 YD
3 & 1 - UTEP 49(3:37 - 2nd) D.Hankins rushed to BOISE 46 for 5 yards. Tackled by R.Robinson at BOISE 46.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - UTEP 45(4:19 - 2nd) D.Hankins rushed to TEP 49 for 4 yards. Tackled by B.Hawkins; D.Washington at TEP 49.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 40(4:30 - 2nd) D.Hankins rushed to TEP 45 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Schramm; T.Jones at TEP 45.
|+4 YD
3 & 2 - UTEP 36(5:09 - 2nd) R.Awatt rushed to TEP 40 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Skinner; D.Washington at TEP 40.
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - UTEP 32(5:16 - 2nd) G.Hardison rushed to TEP 36 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Skinner; S.Matlock at TEP 36.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 28(6:00 - 2nd) R.Awatt rushed to TEP 32 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Schramm; G.Tarlas at TEP 32.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 13 - BOISE 24(6:08 - 2nd) J.Ferguson-Reynolds punts 48 yards to TEP 28 Center-BOISE. Fair catch by M.Bellon.
|No Gain
3 & 13 - BOISE 24(6:13 - 2nd) H.Bachmeier steps back to pass. H.Bachmeier pass incomplete intended for G.Holani (C.Wallerstedt).
|No Gain
2 & 13 - BOISE 24(6:19 - 2nd) H.Bachmeier steps back to pass. H.Bachmeier pass incomplete intended for B.Bowens.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 27(6:57 - 2nd) H.Bachmeier pass complete to BOISE 27. Catch made by S.Cobbs at BOISE 27. Gain of -3 yards. S.Cobbs ran out of bounds.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 14(7:31 - 2nd) G.Holani rushed to BOISE 27 for 13 yards. Tackled by T.James at BOISE 27.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 7 - UTEP 41(7:39 - 2nd) J.Sloan punts 45 yards to BOISE 14 Center-TEP. Fair catch by G.Holani.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - UTEP 41(8:20 - 2nd) G.Hardison rushed to TEP 41 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Wright; S.Oladipo at TEP 41.
|+7 YD
2 & 14 - UTEP 34(8:58 - 2nd) G.Hardison pass complete to TEP 34. Catch made by J.Ballard at TEP 34. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by C.Biggers at TEP 41.
|Penalty
2 & 9 - UTEP 39(9:09 - 2nd) G.Hardison pass complete to TEP 39. Catch made by R.Flores at TEP 39. Gain of yards. R.Flores for yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on TEP-J.Mayers Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 38(9:51 - 2nd) G.Hardison scrambles to TEP 39 for 1 yards. Tackled by BOISE at TEP 39.
|+5 YD
2 & 5 - UTEP 33(10:30 - 2nd) R.Awatt rushed to TEP 38 for 5 yards. Tackled by H.Gums; D.Schramm at TEP 38.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 28(11:10 - 2nd) R.Awatt rushed to TEP 33 for 5 yards. Tackled by S.Matlock; D.Schramm at TEP 33.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 12 - BOISE 37(11:21 - 2nd) J.Ferguson-Reynolds punts 45 yards to TEP 18 Center-BOISE. M.Bellon returned punt from the TEP 18. Tackled by T.Crowe at TEP 28.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - BOISE 37(11:30 - 2nd) H.Bachmeier steps back to pass. H.Bachmeier pass incomplete intended for C.Wright.
|-1 YD
2 & 11 - BOISE 38(12:12 - 2nd) G.Holani rushed to BOISE 37 for -1 yards. Tackled by C.Wallerstedt; T.James at BOISE 37.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 39(12:51 - 2nd) H.Bachmeier pass complete to BOISE 39. Catch made by S.Cobbs at BOISE 39. Gain of -1 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Hylton at BOISE 38.
|+14 YD
2 & 10 - BOISE 25(13:30 - 2nd) G.Holani rushed to BOISE 39 for 14 yards. Tackled by L.Shelton at BOISE 39.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BOISE 25(13:35 - 2nd) H.Bachmeier steps back to pass. H.Bachmeier pass incomplete intended for S.Cobbs (I.Johnson).
|Kickoff
|(13:35 - 2nd) G.Baechle kicks 65 yards from TEP 35 to the BOISE End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 3 - UTEP 25(13:37 - 2nd) G.Baechle 35 yard field goal attempt is good Center-TEP Holder-J.Sloan.
|-1 YD
3 & 2 - UTEP 17(14:11 - 2nd) D.Hankins rushed to BOISE 18 for -1 yards. Tackled by R.Robinson at BOISE 18.
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - UTEP 21(15:00 - 2nd) R.Awatt rushed to BOISE 17 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Skinner; D.Washington at BOISE 17.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 25(0:38 - 1st) R.Awatt rushed to BOISE 21 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.Teubner at BOISE 21.
|+9 YD
2 & 9 - UTEP 34(1:17 - 1st) G.Hardison rushed to BOISE 25 for 9 yards. Tackled by D.Wright; C.Biggers at BOISE 25.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 35(1:57 - 1st) D.Hankins rushed to BOISE 34 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Schramm; A.Teubner at BOISE 34.
|+8 YD
3 & 4 - UTEP 43(2:41 - 1st) G.Hardison scrambles to BOISE 35 for 8 yards. G.Hardison ran out of bounds.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - UTEP 49(3:14 - 1st) G.Hardison pass complete to BOISE 49. Catch made by R.Flores at BOISE 49. Gain of 6 yards. R.Flores ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UTEP 49(3:52 - 1st) R.Awatt rushed to BOISE 49 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Skinner; H.Gums at BOISE 49.
|+11 YD
2 & 7 - UTEP 40(4:27 - 1st) G.Hardison pass complete to TEP 40. Catch made by R.Flores at TEP 40. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by BOISE at BOISE 49.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 37(5:08 - 1st) R.Awatt rushed to TEP 40 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Skinner at TEP 40.
|+8 YD
3 & 6 - UTEP 29(5:42 - 1st) G.Hardison pass complete to TEP 29. Catch made by J.Ballard at TEP 29. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by D.Schramm; R.Robinson at TEP 37.
|-5 YD
2 & 1 - UTEP 34(6:20 - 1st) R.Awatt rushed to TEP 29 for -5 yards. Tackled by B.Hawkins; D.Washington at TEP 29.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 25(6:57 - 1st) G.Hardison pass complete to TEP 25. Catch made by T.Smith at TEP 25. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Schramm at TEP 34.
|Kickoff
|(6:57 - 1st) W.Ferrin kicks 65 yards from BOISE 35 to the TEP End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - BOISE 14(7:01 - 1st) J.Dalmas 24 yard field goal attempt is good Center-BOISE Holder-J.Ferguson-Reynolds.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - BOISE 7(7:05 - 1st) H.Bachmeier steps back to pass. H.Bachmeier pass incomplete intended for L.Caples.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - BOISE 7(7:13 - 1st) H.Bachmeier steps back to pass. H.Bachmeier pass incomplete intended for D.Koetter (L.Shelton).
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - BOISE 9(7:58 - 1st) H.Bachmeier pass complete to TEP 9. Catch made by M.Lauter at TEP 9. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by D.Barnes at TEP 7.
|+3 YD
3 & 3 - BOISE 12(8:41 - 1st) G.Holani rushed to TEP 9 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Wallerstedt; L.Shelton at TEP 9.
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - BOISE 14(9:22 - 1st) G.Holani rushed to TEP 12 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Wallerstedt; T.Knight at TEP 12.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 19(10:04 - 1st) G.Holani rushed to TEP 14 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Barnes; T.Knight at TEP 14.
|+7 YD
3 & 7 - BOISE 26(10:45 - 1st) H.Bachmeier pass complete to TEP 26. Catch made by B.Bowens at TEP 26. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by D.Barnes at TEP 19.
|+2 YD
2 & 9 - BOISE 28(11:37 - 1st) G.Holani rushed to TEP 26 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Wallerstedt; K.Moss at TEP 26.
2 & 9 - BOISE(11:48 - 1st) H.Bachmeier steps back to pass. H.Bachmeier pass incomplete intended for BOISE. PENALTY on BOISE-H.Bachmeier Intentional Grounding 10 yards offset. PENALTY on TEP-P.Amaewhule Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards offset. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 29(12:22 - 1st) G.Holani rushed to TEP 28 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Wallerstedt; T.James at TEP 28.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 40(12:50 - 1st) H.Bachmeier pass complete to TEP 40. Catch made by T.Hopper at TEP 40. Gain of 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Knight at TEP 29.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 2 - UTEP 33(12:57 - 1st) J.Sloan punts 7 yards to TEP 40 Center-TEP. Out of bounds.
|+7 YD
3 & 9 - UTEP 26(13:35 - 1st) G.Hardison pass complete to TEP 26. Catch made by J.Ballard at TEP 26. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by D.Schramm at TEP 33.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - UTEP 25(14:19 - 1st) R.Awatt rushed to TEP 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Schramm; H.Gums at TEP 26.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UTEP 25(15:00 - 1st) R.Awatt rushed to TEP 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Biggers at TEP 25.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) W.Ferrin kicks 65 yards from BOISE 35 to the TEP End Zone. Touchback.
-
BOISE
UTEP
10
27
4th 4:25 CBSSN
