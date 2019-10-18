Drive Chart
LSU
MISSST

LSU-Mississippi St. Preview

  • AP
  • Oct 18, 2019

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) No. 2 LSU and Mississippi State are heading in opposite directions this season.

The Tigers own the nation's highest-scoring offense this season and has wins at No. 15 Texas and over No. 9 Florida on its resume. Slumping Mississippi State ranks 12th in the SEC in total offense and has dropped two straight games.

But the potential for a trap exists with LSU (6-0, 2-0 Southeastern Conference) making the trek to Starkville one week after beating the Gators and a showdown against No. 11 Auburn looming on the horizon. LSU coach Ed Orgeron wants to make sure his team doesn't get caught looking ahead.

The coach pointed out that LSU lost 37-7 the last time it played at Mississippi State..

''Two years ago we went over there, did not play well,'' Orgeron said. ''This is going to be a loud crowd and they play very good at home. We're expecting a tough battle and we're going to get ready this week for a tough battle on the road.''

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow leads the Football Bowl Subdivision in passing efficiency (218.1) and ranks second in yards passing (2,157)

''It's a credit to our coaching staff; they've done a great job this year of kind of molding this offense into what we thought we could be,'' Burrow said. ''We're playing very, very well right now and I'm excited to see what we're going to end up at.''

LSU tailback Clyde Edwards-Helaire ranks seventh in the SEC with 82.3 rushing yards per game and is tied for the SEC lead with seven touchdown runs. That kind of balance has made life difficult for opposing defenses trying to slow down LSU's offense.

Mississippi State is struggling to put up points. The Bulldogs are coming off a 20-10 loss at Tennessee - a season-low point total. The Bulldogs average an SEC-low 184.17 passing yards per game.

''As always in this conference, you have the No. 1 team (Alabama) in the country on our side (of the division) and you have the No. 2 team (LSU) in the country on our side,'' Mississippi State coach Joe Moorhead said. ''So when I talk about the margin of error being small on a weekly basis, it is about negligible this week because there is no margin of error.''

Some other things to know about Saturday's LSU-Mississippi State game.

QB CHANGE FOR MISSISSIPPI STATE

On Saturday Mississippi State freshman Garrett Shrader will make his second start of the season at quarterback. Shrader's first collegiate start came last month in a 28-13 win over Kentucky. In that outing, Shrader was 17 of 22 passing for 180 yards and rushed for 125 yards and one touchdown.

Senior Tommy Stevens has started Mississippi State's other four games this season.

TIGERS LIGHTING UP SCOREBOARD

LSU hasn't been known for offensive fireworks this decade. But all of that has changed this season, particularly with the addition of passing game coordinator Joe Brady.

The Tigers are averaging an FBS-leading 52.5 points. Burrow got particular satisfaction out of putting up more 511 yards and 42 points against a Florida defense that rated among the best in the SEC coming into Tiger Stadium last week.

''The first five games were great, but everybody says we didn't play the best competition on defense,'' Burrow said, recalling the narrative he heard before facing the Gators. ''We just played the best competition and played very, very well. ... We knew we could do this.''

RARE OCTOBER HOME GAME

Mississippi State's home game Saturday is the Bulldogs' first appearance at Davis Wade Stadium since the Sept. 21 Kentucky game. After this game, Mississippi State won't play at home again until Nov. 14 against No. 1 Alabama.

LSU HAS DOMINATED THIS SERIES

LSU has faced little resistance from Mississippi State in this series, particularly since the turn of the century. Since 2000, the Tigers have won 17 of the last 19 meetings with Mississippi State, including last year's 19-3 win in Baton Rouge.

BULLDOGS THRIVE ON TAKEAWAYS

Mississippi State ranks third among FBS schools with 16 takeaways this season. The Bulldogs are also tied for the nation's lead with 10 fumble recoveries. Mississippi State has forced at least one turnover in 22 straight games.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

No Text
1234T
2 LSU 6-0 -----
Miss. State 3-3 -----
MISSST 18.5, O/U 61.5
Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field Starkville, Mississippi
 0 AVG PASS YDS 0
0 AVG RUSH YDS 0
0 AVG TOTAL YDS 0
LSU
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Burrow 9 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
79.6% 2157 25 3 218.1
J. Burrow 148/186 2157 25 3
M. Brennan 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65.4% 216 0 1 127.5
M. Brennan 17/26 216 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Edwards-Helaire 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
78 494 7
C. Edwards-Helaire 78 494 7 57
T. Davis-Price 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
31 152 3
T. Davis-Price 31 152 3 33
J. Emery Jr. 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
27 116 2
J. Emery Jr. 27 116 2 21
J. Burrow 9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
35 105 2
J. Burrow 35 105 2 21
C. Curry 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 57 0
C. Curry 12 57 0 20
M. Brennan 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 37 0
M. Brennan 8 37 0 9
L. Fournette 27 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 36 1
L. Fournette 13 36 1 10
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Jefferson 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
40 670 8
J. Jefferson 40 670 8 61
J. Chase 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
30 578 8
J. Chase 30 578 8 64
T. Marshall Jr. 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 304 6
T. Marshall Jr. 20 304 6 38
T. Moss 81 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 153 1
T. Moss 11 153 1 44
D. Dillon 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 115 1
D. Dillon 8 115 1 32
S. Sullivan 10 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 112 0
S. Sullivan 9 112 0 30
J. Kirklin 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 75 0
J. Kirklin 2 75 0 65
J. Jenkins 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 67 0
J. Jenkins 5 67 0 35
R. McMath 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 62 1
R. McMath 7 62 1 20
C. Edwards-Helaire 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 59 0
C. Edwards-Helaire 10 59 0 15
J. Emery Jr. 4 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 51 0
J. Emery Jr. 5 51 0 17
T. Davis-Price 3 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 43 0
T. Davis-Price 5 43 0 18
D. Lee 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 27 0
D. Lee 2 27 0 28
L. Fournette 27 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 19 0
L. Fournette 5 19 0 10
C. Curry 24 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 14 0
C. Curry 2 14 0 9
T. McLendon 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 12 0
T. McLendon 1 12 0 12
T. Carter 44 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
T. Carter 1 7 0 7
T. Palmer 33 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
T. Palmer 1 6 0 6
J. Pettigrew 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -1 0
J. Pettigrew 1 -1 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Stevens 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Stevens 0-0 0 1
K. Vincent Jr. 5 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
K. Vincent Jr. 0-0 0 1
D. Stingley Jr. 24 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0
D. Stingley Jr. 0-0 0 3
G. Delpit 7 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
G. Delpit 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. York 36 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
7/9 40/41
C. York 7/9 0 40/41 61
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Miss. State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
G. Shrader 6 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.7% 590 3 2 128.8
G. Shrader 45/78 590 3 2
T. Stevens 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.3% 515 5 4 137.3
T. Stevens 43/69 515 5 4
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. Hill 8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
119 609 5
K. Hill 119 609 5 22
G. Shrader 6 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
59 374 2
G. Shrader 59 374 2 49
N. Gibson 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 62 2
N. Gibson 10 62 2 19
T. Stevens 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
34 52 2
T. Stevens 34 52 2 14
L. Witherspoon 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 47 1
L. Witherspoon 12 47 1 22
J. Payton 4 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 11 0
J. Payton 1 11 0 11
I. Zuber 12 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
I. Zuber 1 4 0 4
M. Dear 9 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
M. Dear 1 0 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
O. Mitchell 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
24 335 4
O. Mitchell 24 335 4 35
D. Thomas 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 156 1
D. Thomas 11 156 1 26
F. Green 82 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 114 0
F. Green 9 114 0 47
S. Guidry 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 113 2
S. Guidry 10 113 2 19
A. Williams 85 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 76 1
A. Williams 5 76 1 28
I. Zuber 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 73 0
I. Zuber 7 73 0 20
K. Hill 8 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 70 0
K. Hill 7 70 0 18
J. Payton 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 63 0
J. Payton 5 63 0 30
D. Jones 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 35 0
D. Jones 4 35 0 14
M. Dear 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 28 0
M. Dear 2 28 0 20
L. Witherspoon 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 18 0
L. Witherspoon 1 18 0 18
G. Spivey 11 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 12 0
G. Spivey 1 12 0 12
C. Gardner 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
C. Gardner 1 7 0 7
R. Rivers 32 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
R. Rivers 1 5 0 5
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Dantzler 3 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
C. Dantzler 0-0 0 2
W. Gay Jr. 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
W. Gay Jr. 0-0 0 1
C. Morgan 29 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
C. Morgan 0-0 0 1
M. Emerson 1 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
M. Emerson 0-0 0 1
B. Cole II 32 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
B. Cole II 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Christmann 47 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
4/6 15/16
J. Christmann 4/6 0 15/16 27
J. Lawless 26 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
1/2 5/5
J. Lawless 1/2 0 5/5 8
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores