Drive Chart
MEMP
SFLA

Memphis-South Florida Preview

  • AP
  • Nov 20, 2019

Memphis needs to win to ensure a share of first place in the American Athletic Conference West Division, and South Florida must win its final two games to gain bowl eligibility.

Those are some of the stakes in the teams' matchup Saturday afternoon in Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.

"I think everyone is in a must-win situation," Memphis coach Mike Norvell said as his 18th-ranked Tigers (9-1, 5-1 AAC) look to extend their winning streak to five games. "So are we. As a college football player, that's how you approach the game.

"Their sense of urgency to win this game will be no different than ours. We're going into it knowing we want to play to the best of their ability. They've got to win the next two to get to a bowl game, and we've got to win the next one. That's our approach."

With East Division leader Cincinnati looming for Memphis -- and a trip to UCF awaiting USF in its regular-season finale -- neither team can afford a slip.

"We've got two games remaining, and the key thing is just get to a bowl game," Bulls coach Charlie Strong said. "You gotta do it for our seniors."

The Bulls (4-6, 2-4) have lost their last two games -- to Cincinnati and Temple -- but they threw a scare into the then-No. 17 Bearcats last week before losing 20-17 on a field goal as time ran out. The defense, in particular, has played well, limiting the Owls to just one touchdown in USF's 17-7 loss before holding the Bearcats to just 278 yards in total offense.

The Bulls have had at least one takeaway in every game this season and are tied for third in the nation in turnovers gained (22).

"If you watch this defense, especially the last two or three weeks, it has played very well," Strong said.

On offense, Bulls running back Jordan Cronkrite needs to rush for 314 yards in the last two games to reach the 1,000-yard mark for a second consecutive season. He gained 1,121 yards in 2018.

Redshirt freshman quarterback Jordan McCloud had a nice night for the Bulls against the Bearcats, topping the 200-yard mark passing for a second consecutive game with a season-high 267 yards.

"They have explosive playmakers and are working to put it all together," Norvell said. "We know they are capable."

For Memphis, running back Kenneth Gainwell has rushed for 1,166 yards -- No. 2 in the AAC -- and junior quarterback Brady White, a transfer from Arizona State, has passed for 691 yards in the past two games in posting league wins over SMU and Houston.

"There hasn't been a night-and-day change in him," Norvell said of White, who has completed 67.4 percent of his attempts for 285.2 yards per game. "He's been playing at a high level. He's completing the ball. We're moving the ball down the field and maximizing those opportunities. I think he's played at a high level throughout this season."

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

No Text
1234T
18 Memphis 9-1 -----
South Florida 4-6 -----
Raymond James Stadium Tampa, Florida
 0 AVG PASS YDS 0
0 AVG RUSH YDS 0
0 AVG TOTAL YDS 0
Memphis
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
B. White 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
67.4% 2852 28 5 184.1
B. White 186/276 2852 28 5
C. Adair 8 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
75% 96 0 0 142.2
C. Adair 9/12 96 0 0
A. Williams 48 P
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 29 0 0 343.6
A. Williams 1/1 29 0 0
K. Jones 13 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0
K. Jones 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. Gainwell 19 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
175 1166 12
K. Gainwell 175 1166 12 75
K. Watkins 17 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
60 314 3
K. Watkins 60 314 3 72
P. Taylor Jr. 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
32 142 1
P. Taylor Jr. 32 142 1 15
A. Gibson 14 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 127 1
A. Gibson 11 127 1 78
T. Samuel 1 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 77 0
T. Samuel 14 77 0 18
R. Clark 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
21 64 1
R. Clark 21 64 1 10
T. Taylor 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 28 0
T. Taylor 9 28 0 9
K. Jones 13 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 8 0
K. Jones 1 8 0 8
M. Weaver 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 8 0
M. Weaver 3 8 0 5
C. Adair 8 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
C. Adair 1 4 0 4
C. Austin III 84 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 1
C. Austin III 1 2 1 2
M. Quinn 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 0 0
M. Quinn 2 0 0 4
B. White 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
36 -50 2
B. White 36 -50 2 14
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
D. Coxie 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
48 765 7
D. Coxie 48 765 7 59
A. Gibson 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
23 574 7
A. Gibson 23 574 7 73
K. Gainwell 19 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
37 463 3
K. Gainwell 37 463 3 68
K. Jones 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
26 366 2
K. Jones 26 366 2 65
J. Magnifico 86 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 332 2
J. Magnifico 19 332 2 58
C. Austin III 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 259 3
C. Austin III 12 259 3 46
P. Williams 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 49 0
P. Williams 5 49 0 23
K. Watkins 17 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 40 1
K. Watkins 5 40 1 24
T. Washington 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 29 0
T. Washington 2 29 0 26
P. Taylor Jr. 6 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 25 0
P. Taylor Jr. 4 25 0 22
T. Samuel 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 18 0
T. Samuel 5 18 0 8
K. Wilson 45 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 14 2
K. Wilson 3 14 2 6
T. Taylor 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 13 0
T. Taylor 2 13 0 10
C. Fairman 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 0
C. Fairman 1 11 0 11
S. Dykes 5 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 9 0
S. Dykes 2 9 0 5
J. Dorceus 94 DL
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
J. Dorceus 1 7 0 7
T. Daniel 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 1
T. Daniel 1 3 1 3
Defense T-A SACK INT
L. Thomas 12 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
L. Thomas 0-0 0 1
X. Cullens 8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
X. Cullens 0-0 0 1
T. Pickens 40 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. Pickens 0-0 0 1
A. Hall 25 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
A. Hall 0-0 0 1
Q. Johnson 15 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
Q. Johnson 0-0 0 2
S. Blake Jr. 41 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
S. Blake Jr. 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
R. Patterson 36 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
12/14 49/50
R. Patterson 12/14 0 49/50 85
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
South Florida
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. McCloud 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
58.2% 1268 12 6 129.2
J. McCloud 110/189 1268 12 6
B. Barnett 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
51.9% 434 4 2 111.2
B. Barnett 40/77 434 4 2
K. Rygol 17 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
55% 171 2 0 159.8
K. Rygol 11/20 171 2 0
J. Evans 14 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 2 0 0 116.8
J. Evans 1/1 2 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Cronkrite 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
136 687 4
J. Cronkrite 136 687 4 41
J. McCloud 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
87 250 4
J. McCloud 87 250 4 31
K. Joiner Jr. 10 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
45 226 0
K. Joiner Jr. 45 226 0 51
T. Sands 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
49 207 2
T. Sands 49 207 2 23
J. Evans 14 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 122 1
J. Evans 11 122 1 53
B. Barnett 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
23 63 0
B. Barnett 23 63 0 48
J. Ford 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 45 1
J. Ford 8 45 1 32
K. Rygol 17 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 40 0
K. Rygol 7 40 0 13
S. Shrader 32 K
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 23 1
S. Shrader 2 23 1 22
D. Small 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 21 0
D. Small 1 21 0 21
K. Trina 17 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 13 0
K. Trina 2 13 0 10
E. McDoom 13 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 10 0
E. McDoom 1 10 0 10
X. Weaver 84 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
X. Weaver 1 4 0 4
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
M. Wilcox 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
25 338 5
M. Wilcox 25 338 5 54
R. St. Felix 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 252 2
R. St. Felix 20 252 2 55
B. Miller 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 228 4
B. Miller 20 228 4 37
J. Mathis 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 202 2
J. Mathis 13 202 2 37
X. Weaver 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 154 0
X. Weaver 11 154 0 40
J. Ford 20 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 149 2
J. Ford 13 149 2 52
J. Cronkrite 2 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 134 0
J. Cronkrite 15 134 0 31
E. McDoom 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 109 0
E. McDoom 10 109 0 41
K. Joiner Jr. 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 79 0
K. Joiner Jr. 6 79 0 49
T. Horne 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 55 2
T. Horne 7 55 2 24
D. Dukes 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 51 1
D. Dukes 3 51 1 33
J. Phillips 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 45 0
J. Phillips 5 45 0 18
K. Purlett 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 37 0
K. Purlett 5 37 0 15
T. Sands 28 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 28 0
T. Sands 5 28 0 15
S. Clerveaux 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 13 0
S. Clerveaux 3 13 0 6
S. Atkins 38 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 1 0
S. Atkins 1 1 0 1
Defense T-A SACK INT
S. Kirby 51 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
S. Kirby 0-0 0 1
G. Reaves 4 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
G. Reaves 0-0 0 1
B. Sanders 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
B. Sanders 0-0 0 1
D. Studstill 8 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
D. Studstill 0-0 0 1
K. Sails 9 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
K. Sails 0-0 0 2
B. Nichols 16 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
B. Nichols 0-0 0 1
N. Roberts 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
N. Roberts 0-0 0 2
V. Davis 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
V. Davis 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
S. Shrader 32 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
4/9 12/12
S. Shrader 4/9 0 12/12 24
C. Weiss 24 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
2/3 17/19
C. Weiss 2/3 0 17/19 23
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores