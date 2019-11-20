Drive Chart
SAMF
AUBURN

No. 15 Auburn faces Samford in prepping for Iron Bowl

  • FLM
  • Nov 20, 2019

No. 15 Auburn will try to use an FCS opponent this Saturday to get over a disappointing SEC loss and prepare for its biggest rival.

The Tigers, coming off last week's 21-14 home defeat to Georgia, will play host to Samford (5-6) of the Southern Conference. Auburn (7-3) next week will play rival Alabama in the Iron Bowl at Auburn.

"We're gonna turn the page," Auburn coach Gus Malzahn said. "Our goal now is to win 10 games, which is extremely hard to do with a schedule like we have."

Win No. 8 should be a formality as Auburn holds a 27-0-1 all-time record against Samford, with the tie occurring in 1927. The Bulldogs are 2-77-3 all-time against SEC teams.

Much of Malzahn's weekly Tuesday press conference centered on the loss to Georgia rather than looking ahead to Samford. That's because Tigers fans and media continue to search for answers following SEC losses to Florida, LSU and Georgia.

Quarterback Bo Nix threw 50 passes (completing 30) against Georgia, with 21 attempts coming in the fourth quarter when the Tigers tried to overcome a 21-point deficit.

"Through the first three quarters, we were close to 50/50 (run/pass) ... the way game the unfolded, that's what we needed to do (in the fourth)," Malzahn said. "For us to be the best we can be, we need to be balanced. We need to take what the defense gives you,"

Nix also was Auburn's leading rusher -- 42 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries -- against Georgia.

"In a big game, you got to do whatever you got to do to win the game," Malzahn said. "I thought Bo ran the ball extremely well and was a run threat. When our quarterback is a run threat, that opens up other things."

Still, Nix probably won't be Auburn's leading rusher against Samford.

Unlike last week, when they faced the nation's third-ranked run defense, the Tigers will oppose another group of Bulldogs who are No. 105 (out of 124 teams) in FCS total defense, surrendering 448.8 yards per game. They are No. 111 in rushing defense, giving up 230.5 yards per game.

Samford won 31-13 at conference foe Western Carolina last week, when junior quarterback Liam Welch completed 9 of 19 passes for 115 yards and a TD, also running 20 times for a team-high 105 yards. Welch competes for playing time with South Florida transfer Chris Oladokun as head coach Chris Hatcher often rides the hot hand.

"Liam played steady and he didn't make any mistakes," said Hatcher, whose team will be completing its season Saturday. "We were running the ball really well and he led us to a big win."

Samford ranks 29th (430.0 yards per game) in FCS total offense. The Bulldogs have played four overtime games (1-3), including a triple-OT loss at Mercer.

Junior wide receiver and return specialist Montrell Washington was named the Southern Conference's Special Teams Player of the Week after he returned a punt 59 yards for a score in the win at Western Carolina.

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

No Text
1234T
Samford 5-6 -----
15 Auburn 7-3 -----
Jordan-Hare Stadium Auburn, Alabama
 0 AVG PASS YDS 0
0 AVG RUSH YDS 0
0 AVG TOTAL YDS 0
Samford
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
C. Oladokun 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.1% 2058 18 7 142.4
C. Oladokun 169/272 2058 18 7
L. Welch 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
54.2% 693 6 5 117.8
L. Welch 58/107 693 6 5
T. Hatcher 18 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 25 0 0 142
T. Hatcher 5/5 25 0 0
R. Adams 16 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 25 0 0 155
R. Adams 1/2 25 0 0
Y. El-Amin 8 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0
Y. El-Amin 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Stanton 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
112 671 7
J. Stanton 112 671 7 49
C. Oladokun 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
126 486 8
C. Oladokun 126 486 8 37
M. Washington 4 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
32 191 2
M. Washington 32 191 2 45
D. Ware 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
38 162 0
D. Ware 38 162 0 26
L. Welch 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
52 150 4
L. Welch 52 150 4 20
D. Walker 17 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
29 97 0
D. Walker 29 97 0 9
J. Jiles 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
29 94 1
J. Jiles 29 94 1 16
A. Toney 3 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 53 0
A. Toney 12 53 0 16
A. Sims 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 26 0
A. Sims 7 26 0 6
B. Granger 95 DL
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 22 0
B. Granger 1 22 0 22
R. Adams 16 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 12 0
R. Adams 1 12 0 12
Y. El-Amin 8 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 7 0
Y. El-Amin 2 7 0 4
T. Pollard 14 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 6 0
T. Pollard 1 6 0 6
N. East 22 LB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
N. East 1 1 0 1
T. King 12 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 -3 0
T. King 2 -3 0 8
T. Hatcher 18 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 -13 0
T. Hatcher 3 -13 0 1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
R. Adams 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
35 550 3
R. Adams 35 550 3 55
C. Shelling 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
41 474 5
C. Shelling 41 474 5 64
M. Washington 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
28 405 3
M. Washington 28 405 3 82
K. Watson 84 DB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 344 3
K. Watson 21 344 3 51
A. Toney 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
32 289 2
A. Toney 32 289 2 67
J. Stanton 20 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 127 2
J. Stanton 15 127 2 19
Y. El-Amin 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 127 1
Y. El-Amin 10 127 1 80
J. Creamer 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 119 0
J. Creamer 13 119 0 19
T. King 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 85 0
T. King 5 85 0 41
T. Pollard 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 82 0
T. Pollard 4 82 0 44
C. Smith 29 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 67 0
C. Smith 6 67 0 20
M. Vice 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 55 5
M. Vice 6 55 5 25
M. Satine 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 30 0
M. Satine 1 30 0 30
T. Hatcher 18 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 0
T. Hatcher 1 11 0 11
A. Sims 34 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
A. Sims 1 8 0 8
J. Jiles 24 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 7 0
J. Jiles 2 7 0 6
M. Fineran 17 K
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
M. Fineran 1 7 0 7
P. Ringer 37 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 7 0
P. Ringer 2 7 0 6
S. Fleming 86 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
S. Fleming 1 6 0 6
D. Ware 6 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 3 0
D. Ware 6 3 0 6
D. Walker 17 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -1 0
D. Walker 1 -1 0 0
K. Adams 27 DB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -1 0
K. Adams 1 -1 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Fineran 17 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
15/20 46/47
M. Fineran 15/20 0 46/47 91
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Auburn
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
B. Nix 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57% 2043 13 6 125
B. Nix 170/298 2043 13 6
J. Gatewood 1 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
71.4% 54 2 0 230.5
J. Gatewood 5/7 54 2 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Whitlow 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
124 576 7
J. Whitlow 124 576 7 39
D. Williams 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
63 329 1
D. Williams 63 329 1 70
K. Martin 9 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
52 293 2
K. Martin 52 293 2 52
B. Nix 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
83 256 6
B. Nix 83 256 6 30
S. Shivers 8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
42 211 1
S. Shivers 42 211 1 27
J. Gatewood 1 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
29 148 3
J. Gatewood 29 148 3 18
A. Schwartz 5 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 104 2
A. Schwartz 9 104 2 57
H. Joiner 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 81 1
H. Joiner 9 81 1 32
E. Stove 12 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 57 1
E. Stove 7 57 1 36
M. Miller 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 26 0
M. Miller 7 26 0 8
M. Hill 19 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 7 0
M. Hill 1 7 0 7
C. Sandberg 24 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
C. Sandberg 1 4 0 4
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
S. Williams 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
48 690 8
S. Williams 48 690 8 48
A. Schwartz 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
30 353 1
A. Schwartz 30 353 1 50
E. Stove 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
30 267 3
E. Stove 30 267 3 49
W. Hastings 33 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 197 1
W. Hastings 16 197 1 38
S. Cannella 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 137 0
S. Cannella 8 137 0 31
J. Wilson 42 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 121 1
J. Wilson 12 121 1 31
H. Joiner 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 118 0
H. Joiner 5 118 0 78
M. Miller 32 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 49 0
M. Miller 4 49 0 12
D. Williams 3 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 32 0
D. Williams 5 32 0 15
J. Whitlow 28 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 31 0
J. Whitlow 2 31 0 25
S. Jackson 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 31 0
S. Jackson 2 31 0 25
J. Shenker 47 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 21 1
J. Shenker 3 21 1 9
K. Martin 9 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 21 0
K. Martin 3 21 0 10
M. Hill 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 14 0
M. Hill 3 14 0 10
Z. Farrar 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 10 0
Z. Farrar 1 10 0 10
S. Nigh 99 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
S. Nigh 1 9 0 9
S. Shivers 8 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 -4 0
S. Shivers 2 -4 0 2
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Dinson 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Dinson 0-0 0 1
C. Tutt 6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
C. Tutt 0-0 0 1
C. Wooten 31 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
C. Wooten 0-0 0 1
R. McCreary 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
R. McCreary 0-0 0 1
J. Davis 13 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Davis 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
A. Carlson 26 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
12/18 36/37
A. Carlson 12/18 0 36/37 72
S. Ledbetter 25 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
0/0 2/2
S. Ledbetter 0/0 0 2/2 2
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
