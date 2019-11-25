Drive Chart
CINCY
MEMP

Stakes high as No. 19 Cincinnati visits No. 18 Memphis

  • Nov 25, 2019

Cincinnati will be playing to secure home-field advantage in the American Athletic Conference championship game while host Memphis will be looking to clinch a spot in that affair when the teams collide Friday afternoon.

The No. 19 Bearcats (10-1, 7-0 AAC) captured the East Division title with their 15-13 victory over Temple on Saturday, when the 18th-ranked Tigers (10-1, 6-1) romped past South Florida to set up what could be the first of back-to-back meetings between the division leaders.

Memphis can clinch the West title with a win over Cincinnati, and thereby host the Bearcats in the AAC title game on Dec. 7. If the Tigers lose, they can still get into the championship game if Navy (8-2, 6-1) loses at Houston on Saturday night.

Memphis and the Midshipmen then would have identical 5-2 conference records, but the Tigers hold the advantage in the tiebreaker. The Tigers also own the tiebreaker over Southern Methodist (9-2, 5-2) if the Mustangs make it a three-way tie, but the championship game would be played in Cincinnati.

"This is a must-win for us," Memphis coach Mike Norvell said.

He's not thinking of facing the Bearcats two weeks in a row.

"If we have the opportunity to get them again, we'll focus on that when we get there," Norvell said. "But right now, it's all about this week and the opportunity in front of us."

The Tigers are coming off what Norvell called one of their "most complete" games of the season with the 49-10 win at South Florida. It ran their winning streak to five games and put them one victory shy of what could be a school-record 11-victory campaign.

The Bearcats haven't lost since absorbing a 42-0 pounding at Ohio State in their second game of the season, a setback that "stung," according to Cincinnati coach Luke Fickell.

"It cost us a lot at the time," Fickell said of the loss to the Buckeyes, "but it also allowed us to grow a lot."

The Bearcats' last two outings featured a field goal as time ran out for a 20-17 win over South Florida, and a blocked extra point attempt that cornerback Coby Bryant returned 98 yards for a critical two points against the Owls.

Quarterback Desmond Ridder has been dealing with a shoulder issue that might have played a role in his past two games. He is 18 for 43 for 140 yards in that stretch.

"We've got a group of guys that can just find a way," Fickell said.

Norvell's Tigers rolled over South Florida behind quarterback Brady White, who overcame two early interceptions to finish 18 of 28 passing for 222 yards and a pair of scores. White is seventh nationally in passing efficiency with a 180.0 rating, having completed 204 of 304 passes for 3,074 yards, 30 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Kenneth Gainwell rushed for 128 yards in that contest, while fellow running back Patrick Taylor Jr., who missed considerable time after suffering a foot injury, ran for 95 yards and three touchdowns.

19 Cincinnati 10-1 -----
18 Memphis 10-1 -----
Liberty Bowl Memorial Memphis, Tennessee
 0 AVG PASS YDS 0
0 AVG RUSH YDS 0
0 AVG TOTAL YDS 0
Cincinnati
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
D. Ridder 9 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
56.2% 1836 17 8 129.6
D. Ridder 149/265 1836 17 8
B. Bryant 6 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 138 0 0 146.6
B. Bryant 6/12 138 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
M. Warren II 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
196 939 11
M. Warren II 196 939 11 73
G. Doaks 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
80 461 5
G. Doaks 80 461 5 53
D. Ridder 9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
112 432 1
D. Ridder 112 432 1 34
T. Thomas 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
40 190 1
T. Thomas 40 190 1 38
R. Montgomery 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 59 1
R. Montgomery 13 59 1 26
T. Tucker 21 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 46 0
T. Tucker 4 46 0 19
B. Bryant 6 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 33 0
B. Bryant 8 33 0 21
M. Kopaygorodsky 30 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 26 1
M. Kopaygorodsky 7 26 1 12
J. Sopko 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
J. Sopko 1 2 0 2
R. Medaris 17 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
R. Medaris 1 1 0 1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
A. Pierce 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
25 457 2
A. Pierce 25 457 2 52
J. Deguara 83 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
30 424 7
J. Deguara 30 424 7 73
R. Medaris 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 287 2
R. Medaris 20 287 2 75
M. Mbodj 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 156 0
M. Mbodj 17 156 0 23
M. Warren II 3 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 148 2
M. Warren II 17 148 2 30
J. Jackson 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 123 0
J. Jackson 13 123 0 24
T. Geddis 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 95 1
T. Geddis 6 95 1 51
T. Tucker 21 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 84 0
T. Tucker 6 84 0 56
G. Doaks 23 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 55 1
G. Doaks 5 55 1 28
J. Whyle 81 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 51 0
J. Whyle 2 51 0 32
L. Taylor 11 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 33 0
L. Taylor 3 33 0 20
T. Cloud 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 27 1
T. Cloud 6 27 1 10
B. Smith 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 19 0
B. Smith 2 19 0 11
B. Labelle 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 9 1
B. Labelle 2 9 1 5
T. Thomas 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
T. Thomas 1 6 0 6
Defense T-A SACK INT
P. Young 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
P. Young 0-0 0 2
J. White 8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. White 0-0 0 1
D. Forrest 5 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0
D. Forrest 0-0 0 3
C. Jefferies 14 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
C. Jefferies 0-0 0 1
A. Gardner 12 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
A. Gardner 0-0 0 2
J. Hicks 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 4 0
J. Hicks 0-0 0 4
C. Bryant 7 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
C. Bryant 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
S. Crosa 31 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
11/16 40/40
S. Crosa 11/16 0 40/40 73
C. Smith 19 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
2/2 0/0
C. Smith 2/2 0 0/0 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Memphis
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
B. White 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
67.1% 3074 30 7 180
B. White 204/304 3074 30 7
C. Adair 8 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 109 0 0 127.7
C. Adair 10/15 109 0 0
A. Williams 48 P
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 29 0 0 343.6
A. Williams 1/1 29 0 0
K. Jones 13 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0
K. Jones 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. Gainwell 19 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
189 1294 12
K. Gainwell 189 1294 12 75
K. Watkins 17 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
62 325 3
K. Watkins 62 325 3 72
P. Taylor Jr. 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
49 237 4
P. Taylor Jr. 49 237 4 21
A. Gibson 14 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 158 2
A. Gibson 14 158 2 78
R. Clark 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
26 85 1
R. Clark 26 85 1 10
T. Samuel 1 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 78 0
T. Samuel 15 78 0 18
T. Taylor 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 30 0
T. Taylor 11 30 0 9
C. Adair 8 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 26 1
C. Adair 2 26 1 22
M. Weaver 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 21 0
M. Weaver 5 21 0 8
M. Quinn 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 18 0
M. Quinn 6 18 0 7
C. Austin III 84 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 9 1
C. Austin III 2 9 1 7
K. Jones 13 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 8 0
K. Jones 1 8 0 8
B. White 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
41 -46 2
B. White 41 -46 2 14
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
D. Coxie 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
53 834 8
D. Coxie 53 834 8 59
A. Gibson 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
27 596 7
A. Gibson 27 596 7 73
K. Gainwell 19 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
38 472 3
K. Gainwell 38 472 3 68
K. Jones 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
32 465 3
K. Jones 32 465 3 65
J. Magnifico 86 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 332 2
J. Magnifico 19 332 2 58
C. Austin III 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 272 3
C. Austin III 13 272 3 46
P. Williams 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 49 0
P. Williams 5 49 0 23
P. Taylor Jr. 6 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 45 0
P. Taylor Jr. 5 45 0 22
K. Watkins 17 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 40 1
K. Watkins 5 40 1 24
T. Washington 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 32 0
T. Washington 3 32 0 26
T. Samuel 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 18 0
T. Samuel 5 18 0 8
K. Wilson 45 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 14 2
K. Wilson 3 14 2 6
T. Taylor 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 13 0
T. Taylor 2 13 0 10
C. Fairman 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 0
C. Fairman 1 11 0 11
S. Dykes 5 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 9 0
S. Dykes 2 9 0 5
J. Dorceus 94 DL
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
J. Dorceus 1 7 0 7
T. Daniel 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 1
T. Daniel 1 3 1 3
Defense T-A SACK INT
L. Thomas 12 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
L. Thomas 0-0 0 1
X. Cullens 8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
X. Cullens 0-0 0 1
T. Pickens 40 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. Pickens 0-0 0 1
A. Hall 25 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
A. Hall 0-0 0 1
Q. Johnson 15 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
Q. Johnson 0-0 0 2
S. Blake Jr. 41 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
S. Blake Jr. 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
R. Patterson 36 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
12/14 56/57
R. Patterson 12/14 0 56/57 92
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
