Drive Chart
RUT
PSU

Rutgers faces tough chore at No. 10 Penn State

  • FLM
  • Nov 26, 2019

Rutgers faces tough chore at No. 10 Penn State

Penn State will be attempting to snap out of a rare skid when it hosts Rutgers on Saturday.

The Nittany Lions fell two spots to No. 10 after last week's 28-17 loss to No. 2 Ohio State. They also lost to No. 8 Minnesota two weeks ago after an 8-0 start.

Two losses in three weeks leave Penn State (9-2) almost certainly out of the playoff picture with Saturday's game against the Scarlet Knights looming.

Backup quarterback Will Levis sparked a huge rally with Penn State trailing Ohio State 21-0. The Nittany Lions pulled within 21-17 before falling late as Levis rushed for 34 yards and one touchdown while completing 6 of 11 passes for 57 yards in relief of starter Sean Clifford, who left with a right hip injury.

It's unclear whether Clifford or Levis will receive the start against Rutgers on Senior Day.

"Sean's not the easiest guy to pull off the field -- like Trace (McSorley) was," Penn State head coach James Franklin said. "At the end of the day, those will be medical decisions."

Levis efficiently moved the offense by mixing in a number of difficult runs up the middle. If called upon again, Levis promises to be ready. He'll also be relying on Clifford's wisdom.

"He was a leader like he always is," Levis said. "He's gone through situations like this throughout the whole season so he knows what my thought process is. ... It was nice to have him in my ear, guiding me through what feelings I was having and what I was seeing. It was great support from him."

The Penn State senior class has accumulated a 40-11 record to become the first 40-win class since 2009. A victory over Rutgers would tie the '97 seniors' class mark of 41 wins.

The reeling Scarlet Knights enter this game with a 2-9 record. Their only two victories have come against Massachusetts and Liberty.

Rutgers, 0-8 in the Big Ten, is seeking its first conference victory since winning three straight in 2017.

In Rutgers' most recent game, it fell 27-0 to Michigan State last week.

"Obviously, I wish the results were better on the field. But I do feel like we have a lot of guys individually getting better," interim head coach Nunzio Campanile said. "We played a lot of young players. I think there's been improvement. I think the guys are still playing really hard in a difficult situation. I've said many times you're supposed to play hard.

"That's not, I mean, you don't get, like, a badge for playing hard, but at the same time I do feel like that doesn't, that's not always the way it would go."

Running back Isaih Pacheco ranks ninth in the conference with seven rushing touchdowns. Linebacker Tyshon Fogg is third in the conference with 8.6 tackles per game.

Ultimately, the Scarlet Knights simply don't have enough depth on offense, defense or special teams. It will take a Herculean effort to come up with a road win on Senior Day at Penn State.

"They have now they have proven they have two quarterbacks, they can go out and really do it at a high level," Campanile said of the Nittany Lions. "Really dynamic skill players, receivers are very talented. So they are really a complete team, they play hard, they're tough. So it's a heck of a challenge, but it's also a great opportunity for our kids."

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

No Text
1234T
Rutgers 2-9 -----
8 Penn State 9-2 -----
Beaver Stadium University Park, Pennsylvania
 0 AVG PASS YDS 0
0 AVG RUSH YDS 0
0 AVG TOTAL YDS 0
Rutgers
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Langan 17 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50.4% 676 4 9 88.9
J. Langan 68/135 676 4 9
A. Sitkowski 8 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
64.7% 429 1 2 116.7
A. Sitkowski 44/68 429 1 2
M. Carter 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.4% 368 2 4 120.2
M. Carter 27/47 368 2 4
I. Pacheco 1 RB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0
I. Pacheco 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
I. Pacheco 1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
152 633 7
I. Pacheco 152 633 7 57
J. Langan 17 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
115 327 3
J. Langan 115 327 3 32
K. Adams 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
45 156 1
K. Adams 45 156 1 17
A. Young 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
39 140 0
A. Young 39 140 0 17
R. Blackshear 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
29 88 0
R. Blackshear 29 88 0 8
E. Barnwell 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 81 0
E. Barnwell 10 81 0 40
B. Melton 18 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 22 0
B. Melton 4 22 0 21
M. Jabbie 6 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
M. Jabbie 1 4 0 4
S. Jones 15 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
S. Jones 1 4 0 4
A. Sitkowski 8 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 -7 0
A. Sitkowski 8 -7 0 3
M. Carter 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 -13 0
M. Carter 2 -13 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
B. Melton 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
27 375 2
B. Melton 27 375 2 52
R. Blackshear 2 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
29 310 2
R. Blackshear 29 310 2 74
I. Washington 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 209 1
I. Washington 14 209 1 51
M. Jabbie 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 141 1
M. Jabbie 13 141 1 31
I. Pacheco 1 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 77 0
I. Pacheco 12 77 0 23
A. Young 4 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 74 0
A. Young 14 74 0 17
D. Robinson 85 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 73 0
D. Robinson 6 73 0 20
M. Alaimo 10 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 59 0
M. Alaimo 5 59 0 17
P. Woods 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 43 0
P. Woods 8 43 0 11
K. Adams 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 41 0
K. Adams 1 41 0 41
E. Lewis 21 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 36 1
E. Lewis 6 36 1 11
S. Jones 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 15 0
S. Jones 2 15 0 8
P. Taylor 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 12 0
P. Taylor 1 12 0 12
E. Barnwell 20 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
E. Barnwell 1 8 0 8
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Hayes 22 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
D. Hayes 0-0 0 2
A. Young 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
A. Young 0-0 0 1
D. Jennings 17 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
D. Jennings 0-0 0 1
T. Avery 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. Avery 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Davidovicz 95 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
9/12 18/18
J. Davidovicz 9/12 0 18/18 45
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Penn State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
S. Clifford 14 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
59.5% 2521 22 6 150.6
S. Clifford 178/299 2521 22 6
W. Levis 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60.6% 142 1 1 100.7
W. Levis 20/33 142 1 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Brown 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
97 585 7
J. Brown 97 585 7 85
S. Clifford 14 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
103 374 5
S. Clifford 103 374 5 58
N. Cain 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
69 351 6
N. Cain 69 351 6 27
D. Ford 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
48 289 2
D. Ford 48 289 2 81
R. Slade 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
36 120 2
R. Slade 36 120 2 44
W. Levis 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
34 105 3
W. Levis 34 105 3 12
N. Eury 40 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 44 1
N. Eury 6 44 1 10
K. Hamler 1 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 23 0
K. Hamler 8 23 0 16
J. Dotson 5 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 0 0
J. Dotson 2 0 0 4
M. Shuster 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -5 0
M. Shuster 1 -5 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
K. Hamler 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
49 836 8
K. Hamler 49 836 8 58
P. Freiermuth 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
40 464 7
P. Freiermuth 40 464 7 28
J. Dotson 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
23 418 3
J. Dotson 23 418 3 72
N. Bowers 83 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 214 3
N. Bowers 10 214 3 55
J. Shorter 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 137 0
J. Shorter 12 137 0 18
J. Brown 4 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 127 1
J. Brown 13 127 1 37
R. Slade 3 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 105 0
R. Slade 12 105 0 40
D. George 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 74 0
D. George 6 74 0 22
D. Chisena 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 66 0
D. Chisena 3 66 0 40
C. Sullivan-Brown 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 56 0
C. Sullivan-Brown 8 56 0 14
N. Cain 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 52 0
N. Cain 7 52 0 20
D. Ford 28 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 30 0
D. Ford 5 30 0 15
W. Carr 23 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 27 0
W. Carr 3 27 0 11
Z. Kuntz 82 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 18 0
Z. Kuntz 2 18 0 10
I. Lutz 85 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 15 0
I. Lutz 1 15 0 15
M. Hippenhammer 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 15 0
M. Hippenhammer 1 15 0 15
J. Weller 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 10 0
J. Weller 1 10 0 10
B. Strange 86 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 1
B. Strange 1 4 1 4
D. Holmes 75 OL
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -5 0
D. Holmes 1 -5 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Castro-Fields 5 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
T. Castro-Fields 0-0 0 2
J. Reid 29 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
J. Reid 0-0 0 2
M. Wilson 8 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
M. Wilson 0-0 0 1
J. Johnson 36 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Johnson 0-0 0 1
J. Brisker 7 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
J. Brisker 0-0 0 2
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Pinegar 92 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
10/11 47/48
J. Pinegar 10/11 0 47/48 77
J. Stout 98 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
2/3 0/0
J. Stout 2/3 0 0/0 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores