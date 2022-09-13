|
|
|LATECH
|CLEM
No. 5 Clemson to focus on 'effort' vs. Louisiana Tech
Fifth-ranked Clemson attempts to improve its national-best home winning streak to 36 games when it entertains Louisiana Tech Saturday.
The streak is also the longest in school history and no current player has lost at home in their careers.
The Tigers (2-0) opened their season with a 41-10 road victory over Georgia Tech and followed up with a 35-12 home win over FCS program Furman.
Clemson is tied for 20th nationally in scoring defense (11 points per game) and the unit has combined for 19 tackles for loss in two games.
But Tigers coach Dabo Swinney is highly interested in how his offense performs against Louisiana Tech (1-1).
Two blocked punts that created short fields helped Clemson's scoring output look better in the season-opening win over Georgia Tech. And the Tigers totaled 376 offensive yards against Furman.
Quarterback DJ Uiagalelei was a crisp 21-of-27 passing against the Paladins and that prompted Swinney to be pleased over the performance that included 231 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.
"I'm just really proud of him," Swinney said of the second-year full-time starter. "I don't think I've ever been more proud of a guy and ain't nobody been more under the fire than him. And two games don't make a season, but it's good to see him go do it, and he's playing really well and I'm really proud of him.
"You want to play quarterback at Clemson, there's a lot that comes with it, good and bad."
Will Shipley leads the rushing attack with 110 yards and four touchdowns. Beaux Collins has been the top wideout with seven receptions for 111 yards and two scores.
Meanwhile, the Paladins totaled 384 yards and quarterback Tyler Huff completed 31 of 40 passes with a variety of throws, including screen passes that exploited Clemson's seven-man front.
That didn't sit well with Swinney.
"Guys weren't ready to play. Period," Swinney said. "We have to show up. That's the No. 1 thing and that's on me to make sure that happens. I'm just disappointed in our effort. I'm disappointed in how we competed. Do your job with relentless effort."
Louisiana Tech opened the season with a 52-24 road loss at Missouri before recovering to rout FCS program Stephen F. Austin 52-17 last Saturday.
Freshman Marquis Crosby rushed for a career-high 197 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries. It is the highest output by a Louisiana Tech runner since Kenneth Dixon had 207 yards against Southern Miss during the 2013 campaign.
Crosby had 23 yards on seven carries against Missouri before breaking out in style.
"We knew we could move the ball, so we kept running," Crosby said. "I think the game slowed down for me compared to (the previous) week."
Quarterback Parker McNeil made his first career start and passed for 197 yards and three touchdowns.
"(McNeil) did a nice job of taking the gifts whenever we had them and getting them out to our playmakers and letting those guys make plays," Bulldogs coach Sonny Cumbie said.
Louisiana Tech's defense has struggled, ranking 108th in scoring defense (34.5 points) and 106th in total defense (431.5 yards).
Clemson has won all three matchups with Louisiana Tech. The host Tigers won 51-0 in 2006 in the most recent meeting.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
|
|276.0
|AVG PASS YDS
|244.0
|
|
|153.5
|AVG RUSH YDS
|133.0
|
|
|429.5
|AVG TOTAL YDS
|377
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
P. McNeil
|P. McNeil
|18/34
|339
|5
|1
|
M. Downing
|M. Downing
|21/38
|197
|1
|3
|
L. Lyddy
|L. Lyddy
|2/2
|16
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Crosby
|M. Crosby
|23
|219
|2
|68
|
C. Thornton
|C. Thornton
|11
|65
|1
|16
|
H. Dixon
|H. Dixon
|8
|36
|0
|8
|
G. Garner
|G. Garner
|4
|6
|0
|5
|
L. Lyddy
|L. Lyddy
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
T. Harris
|T. Harris
|2
|5
|0
|3
|
S. Lewis
|S. Lewis
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
K. Moody
|K. Moody
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
C. Allen
|C. Allen
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
P. McNeil
|P. McNeil
|2
|-7
|0
|0
|
S. Harris
|S. Harris
|2
|-10
|0
|0
|
M. Downing
|M. Downing
|6
|-16
|0
|11
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
G. Hebert
|G. Hebert
|4
|156
|2
|75
|
T. Harris
|T. Harris
|11
|128
|1
|40
|
C. Allen
|C. Allen
|5
|121
|2
|64
|
S. Harris
|S. Harris
|7
|57
|1
|23
|
J. Lewis
|J. Lewis
|3
|31
|0
|13
|
D. Lee
|D. Lee
|2
|17
|0
|12
|
H. Dixon
|H. Dixon
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
G. Garner
|G. Garner
|3
|13
|0
|8
|
M. Crosby
|M. Crosby
|2
|7
|0
|6
|
P. Okorie
|P. Okorie
|2
|3
|0
|3
|
K. Rucker
|K. Rucker
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Carabin
|M. Carabin
|0-0
|0
|1
|
J. Cole
|J. Cole
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Barnes
|J. Barnes
|2/3
|0
|10/10
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Uiagalelei
|D. Uiagalelei
|40/59
|441
|3
|1
|
C. Klubnik
|C. Klubnik
|5/10
|47
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
W. Shipley
|W. Shipley
|20
|110
|4
|18
|
D. Uiagalelei
|D. Uiagalelei
|18
|55
|1
|15
|
P. Mafah
|P. Mafah
|13
|48
|0
|7
|
K. Pace
|K. Pace
|11
|38
|1
|11
|
D. Thomas
|D. Thomas
|3
|13
|0
|8
|
C. Klubnik
|C. Klubnik
|3
|2
|0
|4
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Collins
|B. Collins
|7
|111
|2
|40
|
A. Williams
|A. Williams
|7
|76
|0
|23
|
D. Allen
|D. Allen
|3
|68
|0
|29
|
J. Ngata
|J. Ngata
|4
|51
|0
|25
|
E. Williams
|E. Williams
|4
|46
|0
|14
|
B. Spector
|B. Spector
|6
|28
|0
|8
|
D. Swinney
|D. Swinney
|2
|26
|0
|17
|
K. Pace
|K. Pace
|5
|25
|0
|8
|
W. Taylor
|W. Taylor
|3
|21
|1
|20
|
J. Briningstool
|J. Briningstool
|2
|14
|1
|12
|
W. Shipley
|W. Shipley
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
D. Collins
|D. Collins
|1
|8
|0
|8
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Potter
|B. Potter
|2/2
|0
|9/9
|0
|
R. Gunn III
|R. Gunn III
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
FSU
LVILLE
0
057 O/U
+2.5
Fri 7:30pm ESPN
-
AF
WYO
0
046.5 O/U
+15
Fri 8:00pm CBSSN
-
WOFF
VATECH
0
0
Sat 11:00am ACCN
-
ABIL
MIZZOU
0
0
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
CINCY
MIAOH
0
051 O/U
+22
Sat 12:00pm ESPU
-
LIUPOST
KENTST
0
0
Sat 12:00pm ESP3
-
NOVA
ARMY
0
0
Sat 12:00pm CBSSN
-
6OKLA
NEB
0
066.5 O/U
+11
Sat 12:00pm FOX
-
PURDUE
CUSE
0
058.5 O/U
-1
Sat 12:00pm ESP2
-
SIL
NWEST
0
0
Sat 12:00pm BTN
-
TXSTSM
17BAYLOR
0
053 O/U
-30
Sat 12:00pm FS1
-
UCONN
4MICH
0
060 O/U
-47.5
Sat 12:00pm ABC
-
1UGA
SC
0
054 O/U
+24.5
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
WKY
IND
0
061.5 O/U
-6.5
Sat 12:00pm BTN
-
YST
9UK
0
0
Sat 12:00pm SECN
-
BUCK
CMICH
0
0
Sat 1:00pm ESP3
-
BUFF
CSTCAR
0
059 O/U
-14
Sat 1:00pm ESP+
-
TWST
WVU
0
0
Sat 1:00pm ESP+
-
MURYST
BALLST
0
0
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
ODU
UVA
0
053 O/U
-8.5
Sat 2:00pm ACCN
-
OHIO
IOWAST
0
049 O/U
-18
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
RUT
TEMPLE
0
044 O/U
+17.5
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
SALA
UCLA
0
059.5 O/U
-15.5
Sat 2:00pm PACN
-
CAL
ND
0
041 O/U
-11
Sat 2:30pm NBC
-
NTEXAS
UNLV
0
063 O/U
-3
Sat 3:00pm MWN
-
TULANE
KSTATE
0
047.5 O/U
-14
Sat 3:00pm ESP+
-
12BYU
25OREG
0
058 O/U
-3.5
Sat 3:30pm FOX
-
COLO
MINN
0
047 O/U
-27.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP2
-
GAS
UAB
0
055 O/U
-11.5
Sat 3:30pm
-
20MISS
GATECH
0
064 O/U
+16.5
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
NMEXST
WISC
0
046 O/U
-37
Sat 3:30pm BTN
-
22PSU
AUBURN
0
048 O/U
+3
Sat 3:30pm CBS
-
STONYBRK
UMASS
0
0
Sat 3:30pm ESP3
-
TROY
APLST
0
052 O/U
-12.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
VANDY
NILL
0
058.5 O/U
-2.5
Sat 3:30pm CBSSN
-
KANSAS
HOU
0
057 O/U
-9
Sat 4:00pm ESPU
-
LAMON
2BAMA
0
060.5 O/U
-49
Sat 4:00pm SECN
-
TNMART
BOISE
0
0
Sat 4:00pm FS1
-
COLOST
WASHST
0
053 O/U
-17
Sat 5:00pm PACN
-
LIB
19WAKE
0
063.5 O/U
-16.5
Sat 5:00pm ACCN
-
MRSHL
BGREEN
0
052 O/U
+16.5
Sat 5:00pm NFLN
-
CAMP
ECU
0
0
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
MISSST
LSU
0
053.5 O/U
+2.5
Sat 6:00pm ESPN
-
NCAT
DUKE
0
0
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
AKRON
15TENN
0
067 O/U
-47.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
ARKST
MEMP
0
065 O/U
-14
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
ARPB
8OKLAST
0
0
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
CHARLO
GAST
0
061 O/U
-19
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
JAXST
TULSA
0
0
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
MOST
10ARK
0
0
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
NWST
USM
0
0
Sat 7:00pm ESP3
-
TNST
MTSU
0
0
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
TOLEDO
3OHIOST
0
062 O/U
-32
Sat 7:00pm FOX
-
TXTECH
16NCST
0
055 O/U
-10
Sat 7:00pm ESP2
-
ME
BC
0
0
Sat 7:30pm
-
11MICHST
WASH
0
056.5 O/U
-3.5
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
NEVADA
IOWA
0
039 O/U
-23
Sat 7:30pm BTN
-
23PITT
WMICH
0
047.5 O/U
+10
Sat 7:30pm ESPU
-
SFLA
18FLA
0
059 O/U
-24.5
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
SMU
MD
0
073.5 O/U
-2.5
Sat 7:30pm FS1
-
UCF
FAU
0
062 O/U
+8
Sat 7:30pm CBSSN
-
UL
RICE
0
050.5 O/U
+11.5
Sat 7:30pm ESP+
-
LATECH
5CLEM
0
053 O/U
-34
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
MTST
OREGST
0
0
Sat 8:00pm PACN
-
TXSA
21TEXAS
0
061.5 O/U
-12.5
Sat 8:00pm
-
UTEP
NMEX
0
039 O/U
+3
Sat 8:00pm MWN
-
13MIAMI
24TXAM
0
044.5 O/U
-5.5
Sat 9:00pm ESPN
-
SDGST
14UTAH
0
049 O/U
-21
Sat 10:00pm ESP2
-
FRESNO
7USC
0
074 O/U
-12
Sat 10:30pm FOX
-
EMICH
ARIZST
0
056.5 O/U
-20
Sat 11:00pm PACN
-
NDST
ARIZ
0
0
Sat 11:00pm FS1
-
DUQ
HAWAII
0
0
Sun 12:00am