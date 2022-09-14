|
|
|MTST
|OREGST
Unbeatens Oregon State, Montana State to face off in Portland
Oregon State has wins at home and on the road so far this season, but the Beavers will attempt to get to 3-0 by playing a rare neutral site game in Portland when they "host" Montana State at Providence Park on Saturday.
The home of the Portland Timbers will entertain the Beavers and Bobcats, who are meeting for the first time ever.
As a bonus, both teams enter undefeated at 2-0, with Montana State fresh off a blowout win over Morehead State and Oregon State having won on a goal-line gamble score to walk-off Fresno State, 35-32.
Two-way player Jack "Jackhammer" Colletto, who plays regularly as a linebacker, scored his third rushing touchdown of the season to win the game.
"They called a timeout, and I kept thinking to myself, 'We came down here to win the game, not to go to overtime,'" coach Jonathan Smith said.
It gave the Beavers their first win in Fresno in seven tries.
A similar hard-nosed approach figures to be the plan of attack against the Bobcats. Oregon State typically leans on leading rusher Deshaun Fenwick, who is averaging 4.9 yards per carry in running for 143 yards and two touchdowns.
The Bobcats may conversely spread the ball around, with four rushers having gained at least 70 yards this season and three receivers with at least six receptions apiece.
In Montana State's 63-13 thrashing of Morehead State last week, both Tommy Mellott and Sean Chambers got snaps at quarterback. Chambers threw for 30 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions, but he also ran seven times for 127 yards and two more scores.
"It was good to get (Chambers) in the open field a couple times," coach Brent Vigen said. "We know what he's capable of. You have to get your guys out there where they're capable of making plays."
Oregon State will need to be mindful of the whereabouts of defensive tackle Sebastian Valdez (4 1/2 sacks) and linebacker Callahan O'Reilly (two interceptions).
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
|
|238.5
|AVG PASS YDS
|255.5
|
|
|324.5
|AVG RUSH YDS
|178.0
|
|
|563
|AVG TOTAL YDS
|433.5
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Mellott
|T. Mellott
|27/41
|447
|4
|0
|
S. Chambers
|S. Chambers
|3/9
|30
|2
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Sumner
|L. Sumner
|24
|176
|0
|40
|
S. Chambers
|S. Chambers
|14
|150
|4
|55
|
J. White
|J. White
|8
|93
|0
|48
|
T. Mellott
|T. Mellott
|21
|70
|1
|21
|
M. Johnson
|M. Johnson
|4
|61
|2
|30
|
S. Austin
|S. Austin
|5
|32
|0
|8
|
E. Elliott
|E. Elliott
|5
|31
|0
|12
|
T. Dowler
|T. Dowler
|2
|24
|0
|14
|
T. Williams
|T. Williams
|2
|6
|0
|6
|
C. Thomas Jr.
|C. Thomas Jr.
|2
|4
|0
|4
|
R. Fitzgerald
|R. Fitzgerald
|2
|3
|0
|3
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Alston
|R. Alston
|8
|144
|1
|43
|
T. Pickering
|T. Pickering
|6
|115
|0
|38
|
W. Patterson
|W. Patterson
|6
|96
|3
|23
|
L. Sumner
|L. Sumner
|2
|52
|0
|50
|
D. Snell
|D. Snell
|2
|31
|1
|22
|
C. Anaya
|C. Anaya
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
E. Elliott
|E. Elliott
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
C. Thomas Jr.
|C. Thomas Jr.
|1
|8
|1
|8
|
T. Dowler
|T. Dowler
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
J. White
|J. White
|2
|5
|0
|7
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Glessner
|B. Glessner
|2/4
|0
|13/14
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Nolan
|C. Nolan
|28/50
|470
|3
|2
|
J. Dunmore
|J. Dunmore
|1/1
|41
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Fenwick
|D. Fenwick
|29
|141
|2
|18
|
D. Martinez
|D. Martinez
|15
|58
|0
|14
|
J. Colletto
|J. Colletto
|6
|50
|3
|41
|
S. Bolden
|S. Bolden
|1
|36
|1
|36
|
T. Lowe
|T. Lowe
|7
|32
|0
|15
|
C. Nolan
|C. Nolan
|8
|19
|0
|15
|
J. Griffin
|J. Griffin
|3
|13
|0
|8
|
J. Irish
|J. Irish
|2
|13
|0
|14
|
A. Gould
|A. Gould
|1
|-4
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Musgrave
|L. Musgrave
|11
|169
|1
|30
|
A. Gould
|A. Gould
|3
|111
|0
|74
|
T. Harrison
|T. Harrison
|8
|86
|1
|26
|
T. Lindsey
|T. Lindsey
|2
|55
|1
|47
|
T. Lowe
|T. Lowe
|2
|46
|0
|41
|
J. Irish
|J. Irish
|1
|23
|0
|23
|
S. Bolden
|S. Bolden
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
J. Griffin
|J. Griffin
|1
|6
|0
|6
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
E. Hayes
|E. Hayes
|2/3
|0
|7/7
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
FSU
LVILLE
0
057 O/U
+2.5
Fri 7:30pm ESPN
-
AF
WYO
0
046.5 O/U
+15
Fri 8:00pm CBSSN
-
WOFF
VATECH
0
0
Sat 11:00am ACCN
-
ABIL
MIZZOU
0
0
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
CINCY
MIAOH
0
051 O/U
+22
Sat 12:00pm ESPU
-
LIUPOST
KENTST
0
0
Sat 12:00pm ESP3
-
NOVA
ARMY
0
0
Sat 12:00pm CBSSN
-
6OKLA
NEB
0
066.5 O/U
+11
Sat 12:00pm FOX
-
PURDUE
CUSE
0
058.5 O/U
-1
Sat 12:00pm ESP2
-
SIL
NWEST
0
0
Sat 12:00pm BTN
-
TXSTSM
17BAYLOR
0
053 O/U
-30
Sat 12:00pm FS1
-
UCONN
4MICH
0
060 O/U
-47.5
Sat 12:00pm ABC
-
1UGA
SC
0
054 O/U
+24.5
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
WKY
IND
0
061.5 O/U
-6.5
Sat 12:00pm BTN
-
YST
9UK
0
0
Sat 12:00pm SECN
-
BUCK
CMICH
0
0
Sat 1:00pm ESP3
-
BUFF
CSTCAR
0
059 O/U
-14
Sat 1:00pm ESP+
-
TWST
WVU
0
0
Sat 1:00pm ESP+
-
MURYST
BALLST
0
0
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
ODU
UVA
0
053 O/U
-8.5
Sat 2:00pm ACCN
-
OHIO
IOWAST
0
049 O/U
-18
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
RUT
TEMPLE
0
044 O/U
+17.5
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
SALA
UCLA
0
059.5 O/U
-15.5
Sat 2:00pm PACN
-
CAL
ND
0
041 O/U
-11
Sat 2:30pm NBC
-
NTEXAS
UNLV
0
063 O/U
-3
Sat 3:00pm MWN
-
TULANE
KSTATE
0
047.5 O/U
-14
Sat 3:00pm ESP+
-
12BYU
25OREG
0
058 O/U
-3.5
Sat 3:30pm FOX
-
COLO
MINN
0
047 O/U
-27.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP2
-
GAS
UAB
0
055 O/U
-11.5
Sat 3:30pm
-
20MISS
GATECH
0
064 O/U
+16.5
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
NMEXST
WISC
0
046 O/U
-37
Sat 3:30pm BTN
-
22PSU
AUBURN
0
048 O/U
+3
Sat 3:30pm CBS
-
STONYBRK
UMASS
0
0
Sat 3:30pm ESP3
-
TROY
APLST
0
052 O/U
-12.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
VANDY
NILL
0
058.5 O/U
-2.5
Sat 3:30pm CBSSN
-
KANSAS
HOU
0
057 O/U
-9
Sat 4:00pm ESPU
-
LAMON
2BAMA
0
060.5 O/U
-49
Sat 4:00pm SECN
-
TNMART
BOISE
0
0
Sat 4:00pm FS1
-
COLOST
WASHST
0
053 O/U
-17
Sat 5:00pm PACN
-
LIB
19WAKE
0
063.5 O/U
-16.5
Sat 5:00pm ACCN
-
MRSHL
BGREEN
0
052 O/U
+16.5
Sat 5:00pm NFLN
-
CAMP
ECU
0
0
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
MISSST
LSU
0
053.5 O/U
+2.5
Sat 6:00pm ESPN
-
NCAT
DUKE
0
0
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
AKRON
15TENN
0
067 O/U
-47.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
ARKST
MEMP
0
065 O/U
-14
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
ARPB
8OKLAST
0
0
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
CHARLO
GAST
0
061 O/U
-19
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
JAXST
TULSA
0
0
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
MOST
10ARK
0
0
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
NWST
USM
0
0
Sat 7:00pm ESP3
-
TNST
MTSU
0
0
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
TOLEDO
3OHIOST
0
062 O/U
-32
Sat 7:00pm FOX
-
TXTECH
16NCST
0
055 O/U
-10
Sat 7:00pm ESP2
-
ME
BC
0
0
Sat 7:30pm
-
11MICHST
WASH
0
056.5 O/U
-3.5
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
NEVADA
IOWA
0
039 O/U
-23
Sat 7:30pm BTN
-
23PITT
WMICH
0
047.5 O/U
+10
Sat 7:30pm ESPU
-
SFLA
18FLA
0
059 O/U
-24.5
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
SMU
MD
0
073.5 O/U
-2.5
Sat 7:30pm FS1
-
UCF
FAU
0
062 O/U
+8
Sat 7:30pm CBSSN
-
UL
RICE
0
050.5 O/U
+11.5
Sat 7:30pm ESP+
-
LATECH
5CLEM
0
053 O/U
-34
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
MTST
OREGST
0
0
Sat 8:00pm PACN
-
TXSA
21TEXAS
0
061.5 O/U
-12.5
Sat 8:00pm
-
UTEP
NMEX
0
039 O/U
+3
Sat 8:00pm MWN
-
13MIAMI
24TXAM
0
044.5 O/U
-5.5
Sat 9:00pm ESPN
-
SDGST
14UTAH
0
049 O/U
-21
Sat 10:00pm ESP2
-
FRESNO
7USC
0
074 O/U
-12
Sat 10:30pm FOX
-
EMICH
ARIZST
0
056.5 O/U
-20
Sat 11:00pm PACN
-
NDST
ARIZ
0
0
Sat 11:00pm FS1
-
DUQ
HAWAII
0
0
Sun 12:00am