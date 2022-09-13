|
|
|OHIO
|IOWAST
Iowa State meets Ohio chasing 'full potential'
Iowa State will look for its first 3-0 start in a dozen years when it hosts Ohio on Saturday at Ames, Iowa.
The Cyclones are coming off an intense 10-7 victory over host Iowa. The prized Cy-Hawk trophy now will reside on Iowa State's campus for the first time since 2014, ending a string of six straight losses to the Hawkeyes.
After Hunter Dekkers capped a 21-play, 99-yard drive that took nearly 12 minutes with an 8-yard touchdown pass to Xavier Hutchinson to give the Cyclones a 10-7 lead, the Hawkeyes still had a chance to pull out the win.
However, Aaron Blom's 48-yard field-goal attempt sailed wide left as time expired.
"We want to be our best every Saturday," Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell said. "If (the Iowa victory) can shape us, we can put ourselves in a position to reach our full potential. And I still feel like that's unclear to me what that is and what it's going to look like."
Ohio (1-1) is coming off a 46-10 loss at Penn State on Saturday and is the Cyclones final tune up before entering Big 12 play with three ranked teams among their first five conference games: No. 17 Baylor, No. 21 Texas, No. 6 Oklahoma.
Dekers has completed 72.5 percent of his passes for 477 yards with three interceptions through two games, with Hutchinson (19 catches, 226 yards, four touchdowns) emerging as his favorite target. Jirehl Brock has rushed for 204 yards and a touchdown on 43 carries.
Ohio fell behind Penn State 19-0 in the first 20 minutes and never recovered.
The Bobcats were held to 263 yards of offense, including just 164 through the air, after amassing 476 yards of offense in a 41-38 win over Florida Atlantic to open the season.
Kurtis Rourke has completed 64.1 percent of his passes for 464 yards with four TDs and no interceptions, in addition to rushing for 40 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries.
Sieh Bangura has rushed for a team-high 139 yards and a score on 30 carries, while James Bostic, Ty Walton and Sam Wiglusz are tied for the team lead with nine receptions.
Bostic has a team-high 167 receiving yards, with Wiglusz grabbing two TD receptions and Walton averaging 9.6 yards per catch.
Ohio coach Tim Albin said playing Penn State prepared his team for the Cyclones.
"You watch them on defense and they're flying around," he said. "They are better than Penn State on defense. That's a fact. Offensive line? They are better than Penn State. Am I going to get hate mail? I'm not dissing Penn State; I'm just telling you the facts."
--Field Level Media
|254.5
|AVG PASS YDS
|238.5
|
|
|115.0
|AVG RUSH YDS
|152.5
|
|
|369.5
|AVG TOTAL YDS
|391
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Rourke
|K. Rourke
|41/64
|464
|4
|0
|
P. Navarro
|P. Navarro
|2/7
|28
|0
|0
|
J. Jones
|J. Jones
|1/1
|17
|0
|0
|
C. Harris
|C. Harris
|0/2
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Bangura
|S. Bangura
|30
|139
|1
|16
|
K. Rourke
|K. Rourke
|19
|40
|1
|25
|
P. Navarro
|P. Navarro
|7
|26
|0
|8
|
N. McCormick
|N. McCormick
|4
|17
|0
|14
|
J. Ross
|J. Ross
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
T. Toledo
|T. Toledo
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
C. Harris
|C. Harris
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Bostic
|J. Bostic
|9
|167
|1
|54
|
T. Walton
|T. Walton
|9
|86
|0
|24
|
S. Wiglusz
|S. Wiglusz
|9
|82
|2
|30
|
J. Jones
|J. Jones
|5
|60
|0
|18
|
S. Bangura
|S. Bangura
|3
|40
|0
|22
|
M. Cross
|M. Cross
|4
|34
|1
|12
|
K. Rourke
|K. Rourke
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
N. McCormick
|N. McCormick
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
T. Foster
|T. Foster
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
A. Burton
|A. Burton
|2
|4
|0
|5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
N. Vakos
|N. Vakos
|3/3
|0
|6/6
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
H. Dekkers
|H. Dekkers
|50/69
|477
|5
|3
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Brock
|J. Brock
|43
|204
|1
|23
|
E. Sanders
|E. Sanders
|11
|34
|0
|7
|
H. Dekkers
|H. Dekkers
|12
|25
|0
|8
|
C. Norton
|C. Norton
|3
|21
|0
|11
|
D. Silas
|D. Silas
|6
|17
|1
|8
|
J. Noel
|J. Noel
|1
|5
|0
|5
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
X. Hutchinson
|X. Hutchinson
|19
|226
|4
|33
|
J. Noel
|J. Noel
|9
|48
|0
|20
|
D. Wilson Jr.
|D. Wilson Jr.
|1
|39
|0
|39
|
S. Shaw Jr.
|S. Shaw Jr.
|3
|32
|0
|12
|
J. Brock
|J. Brock
|6
|31
|0
|13
|
D. Stanley
|D. Stanley
|3
|26
|0
|17
|
A. Bitter
|A. Bitter
|2
|20
|0
|16
|
D. Hanika
|D. Hanika
|2
|16
|1
|9
|
E. Dean
|E. Dean
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
E. Sanders
|E. Sanders
|2
|14
|0
|9
|
J. Rus
|J. Rus
|2
|10
|0
|5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Onyedim
|T. Onyedim
|0-0
|0
|1
|
C. Reeder
|C. Reeder
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Gilbert
|J. Gilbert
|1/1
|0
|7/7
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
FSU
LVILLE
0
057 O/U
+2.5
Fri 7:30pm ESPN
-
AF
WYO
0
046.5 O/U
+15
Fri 8:00pm CBSSN
-
WOFF
VATECH
0
0
Sat 11:00am ACCN
-
ABIL
MIZZOU
0
0
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
CINCY
MIAOH
0
051 O/U
+22
Sat 12:00pm ESPU
-
LIUPOST
KENTST
0
0
Sat 12:00pm ESP3
-
NOVA
ARMY
0
0
Sat 12:00pm CBSSN
-
6OKLA
NEB
0
066.5 O/U
+11
Sat 12:00pm FOX
-
PURDUE
CUSE
0
058.5 O/U
-1
Sat 12:00pm ESP2
-
SIL
NWEST
0
0
Sat 12:00pm BTN
-
TXSTSM
17BAYLOR
0
053 O/U
-30
Sat 12:00pm FS1
-
UCONN
4MICH
0
060 O/U
-47.5
Sat 12:00pm ABC
-
1UGA
SC
0
054 O/U
+24.5
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
WKY
IND
0
061.5 O/U
-6.5
Sat 12:00pm BTN
-
YST
9UK
0
0
Sat 12:00pm SECN
-
BUCK
CMICH
0
0
Sat 1:00pm ESP3
-
BUFF
CSTCAR
0
059 O/U
-14
Sat 1:00pm ESP+
-
TWST
WVU
0
0
Sat 1:00pm ESP+
-
MURYST
BALLST
0
0
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
ODU
UVA
0
053 O/U
-8.5
Sat 2:00pm ACCN
-
OHIO
IOWAST
0
049 O/U
-18
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
RUT
TEMPLE
0
044 O/U
+17.5
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
SALA
UCLA
0
059.5 O/U
-15.5
Sat 2:00pm PACN
-
CAL
ND
0
041 O/U
-11
Sat 2:30pm NBC
-
NTEXAS
UNLV
0
063 O/U
-3
Sat 3:00pm MWN
-
TULANE
KSTATE
0
047.5 O/U
-14
Sat 3:00pm ESP+
-
12BYU
25OREG
0
058 O/U
-3.5
Sat 3:30pm FOX
-
COLO
MINN
0
047 O/U
-27.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP2
-
GAS
UAB
0
055 O/U
-11.5
Sat 3:30pm
-
20MISS
GATECH
0
064 O/U
+16.5
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
NMEXST
WISC
0
046 O/U
-37
Sat 3:30pm BTN
-
22PSU
AUBURN
0
048 O/U
+3
Sat 3:30pm CBS
-
STONYBRK
UMASS
0
0
Sat 3:30pm ESP3
-
TROY
APLST
0
052 O/U
-12.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
VANDY
NILL
0
058.5 O/U
-2.5
Sat 3:30pm CBSSN
-
KANSAS
HOU
0
057 O/U
-9
Sat 4:00pm ESPU
-
LAMON
2BAMA
0
060.5 O/U
-49
Sat 4:00pm SECN
-
TNMART
BOISE
0
0
Sat 4:00pm FS1
-
COLOST
WASHST
0
053 O/U
-17
Sat 5:00pm PACN
-
LIB
19WAKE
0
063.5 O/U
-16.5
Sat 5:00pm ACCN
-
MRSHL
BGREEN
0
052 O/U
+16.5
Sat 5:00pm NFLN
-
CAMP
ECU
0
0
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
MISSST
LSU
0
053.5 O/U
+2.5
Sat 6:00pm ESPN
-
NCAT
DUKE
0
0
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
AKRON
15TENN
0
067 O/U
-47.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
ARKST
MEMP
0
065 O/U
-14
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
ARPB
8OKLAST
0
0
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
CHARLO
GAST
0
061 O/U
-19
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
JAXST
TULSA
0
0
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
MOST
10ARK
0
0
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
NWST
USM
0
0
Sat 7:00pm ESP3
-
TNST
MTSU
0
0
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
TOLEDO
3OHIOST
0
062 O/U
-32
Sat 7:00pm FOX
-
TXTECH
16NCST
0
055 O/U
-10
Sat 7:00pm ESP2
-
ME
BC
0
0
Sat 7:30pm
-
11MICHST
WASH
0
056.5 O/U
-3.5
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
NEVADA
IOWA
0
039 O/U
-23
Sat 7:30pm BTN
-
23PITT
WMICH
0
047.5 O/U
+10
Sat 7:30pm ESPU
-
SFLA
18FLA
0
059 O/U
-24.5
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
SMU
MD
0
073.5 O/U
-2.5
Sat 7:30pm FS1
-
UCF
FAU
0
062 O/U
+8
Sat 7:30pm CBSSN
-
UL
RICE
0
050.5 O/U
+11.5
Sat 7:30pm ESP+
-
LATECH
5CLEM
0
053 O/U
-34
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
MTST
OREGST
0
0
Sat 8:00pm PACN
-
TXSA
21TEXAS
0
061.5 O/U
-12.5
Sat 8:00pm
-
UTEP
NMEX
0
039 O/U
+3
Sat 8:00pm MWN
-
13MIAMI
24TXAM
0
044.5 O/U
-5.5
Sat 9:00pm ESPN
-
SDGST
14UTAH
0
049 O/U
-21
Sat 10:00pm ESP2
-
FRESNO
7USC
0
074 O/U
-12
Sat 10:30pm FOX
-
EMICH
ARIZST
0
056.5 O/U
-20
Sat 11:00pm PACN
-
NDST
ARIZ
0
0
Sat 11:00pm FS1
-
DUQ
HAWAII
0
0
Sun 12:00am