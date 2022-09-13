|
|
|SIL
|NWEST
Northwestern hopes to balance offense vs. SIU
Northwestern quarterback Ryan Hilinski threw for a career-high 435 yards last week against Duke, the first time a Wildcat had topped 400 since Clayton Thorson did it four years ago.
Yet Northwestern couldn't celebrate Hilinkski's achievement because the Wildcats trailed Duke 21-0 and never could catch the visiting Blue Devils in a 31-23 loss.
Coach Pat Fitzgerald hopes Hilinski will be able to hand off more often Saturday when the Wildcats host FCS opponent Southern Illinois in Evanston, Ill.
"He probably doesn't throw the ball 60 times if the game doesn't start out the way it did," Fitzgerald said. "Our guys had great resolve and kept battling, but to sum it up, there was a lot of self-inflicted wounds."
The final one came with 12 seconds left when Evan Hull came up inches short of scoring on a run up the middle that would have given Northwestern (1-1) a chance at a two-point conversion to force overtime. Instead, he fumbled and Duke recovered to seal the outcome.
That play marred an otherwise terrific performance for Hull, who accounted for 278 yards from scrimmage. The running back did most of his damage as a receiver, hauling in 14 balls for 213 yards and a score.
Hull's receptions tied for fourth in program history, and his yardage is fourth best.
While the Wildcats couldn't complete a comeback, Southern Illinois (0-2) couldn't hold a lead last week.
The Salukis are coming off a 34-31 loss to Southeast Missouri State in Carbondale, Ill., when they twice led in the fourth quarter. SEMO drove the length of the field in the final two minutes to score the deciding touchdown with 11 seconds remaining.
The SIU secondary, which was seen as a strength entering the season, was ripped for 451 yards in the season-opening 64-29 loss to by Incarnate Word, and then SEMO's Paxton DeLaurent threw for 332 last week on 33 of 44 accuracy.
That's a big reason why the Salukis have fallen out of the FCS Top 25 after starting the season No. 9.
"We know we haven't played well the first two games," said SIU coach Nick Hill.
This will be just the second meeting of the schools. Northwestern scored a 33-7 victory in 2008.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
|
|230.5
|AVG PASS YDS
|374.5
|
|
|126.0
|AVG RUSH YDS
|145.0
|
|
|356.5
|AVG TOTAL YDS
|519.5
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
N. Baker
|N. Baker
|39/67
|423
|2
|1
|
Z. Zebrowski
|Z. Zebrowski
|3/3
|33
|1
|0
|
J. Williams Jr.
|J. Williams Jr.
|1/2
|5
|0
|0
|
R. Elliott
|R. Elliott
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Elliott
|R. Elliott
|25
|167
|2
|55
|
J. Strong
|J. Strong
|20
|56
|2
|16
|
N. Baker
|N. Baker
|20
|35
|0
|18
|
Z. Zebrowski
|Z. Zebrowski
|2
|31
|0
|19
|
J. Williams Jr.
|J. Williams Jr.
|15
|25
|0
|6
|
A. Cox
|A. Cox
|2
|7
|0
|6
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Cox
|A. Cox
|13
|143
|2
|28
|
J. Williams Jr.
|J. Williams Jr.
|7
|86
|0
|33
|
T. Daniel
|T. Daniel
|5
|65
|0
|31
|
D. Cox
|D. Cox
|4
|45
|0
|17
|
D. Mitchell
|D. Mitchell
|3
|37
|1
|22
|
J. Garrett
|J. Garrett
|3
|33
|0
|17
|
J. Jones
|J. Jones
|1
|18
|0
|18
|
J. Strong
|J. Strong
|4
|15
|0
|13
|
R. Elliott
|R. Elliott
|2
|10
|0
|6
|
A. Quinn
|A. Quinn
|1
|9
|0
|9
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Baumgarte
|J. Baumgarte
|4/4
|0
|6/6
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
R. Hilinski
|R. Hilinski
|63/98
|749
|4
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Hull
|E. Hull
|39
|184
|2
|21
|
C. Porter
|C. Porter
|30
|107
|1
|21
|
A. Clair
|A. Clair
|3
|9
|0
|6
|
R. Hilinski
|R. Hilinski
|6
|-2
|0
|2
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Hull
|E. Hull
|19
|268
|1
|39
|
M. Washington
|M. Washington
|15
|148
|0
|39
|
T. Gordon
|T. Gordon
|7
|117
|0
|26
|
D. Navarro III
|D. Navarro III
|8
|59
|2
|14
|
R. Niro III
|R. Niro III
|1
|41
|1
|41
|
B. Kirtz
|B. Kirtz
|6
|40
|0
|18
|
A. Tyus III
|A. Tyus III
|1
|34
|0
|34
|
G. Hooper Price
|G. Hooper Price
|1
|25
|0
|25
|
A. Clair
|A. Clair
|2
|6
|0
|6
|
J. Gill
|J. Gill
|2
|6
|0
|4
|
C. Porter
|C. Porter
|1
|5
|0
|5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Mitchell
|C. Mitchell
|0-0
|0
|1
|
G. Hollis, Jr.
|G. Hollis, Jr.
|0-0
|0
|1
|
X. Mueller
|X. Mueller
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Stage
|A. Stage
|2/4
|0
|6/6
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
FSU
LVILLE
0
057 O/U
+2.5
Fri 7:30pm ESPN
-
AF
WYO
0
046.5 O/U
+15
Fri 8:00pm CBSSN
-
WOFF
VATECH
0
0
Sat 11:00am ACCN
-
ABIL
MIZZOU
0
0
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
CINCY
MIAOH
0
051 O/U
+22
Sat 12:00pm ESPU
-
LIUPOST
KENTST
0
0
Sat 12:00pm ESP3
-
NOVA
ARMY
0
0
Sat 12:00pm CBSSN
-
6OKLA
NEB
0
066.5 O/U
+11
Sat 12:00pm FOX
-
PURDUE
CUSE
0
058.5 O/U
-1
Sat 12:00pm ESP2
-
SIL
NWEST
0
0
Sat 12:00pm BTN
-
TXSTSM
17BAYLOR
0
053 O/U
-30
Sat 12:00pm FS1
-
UCONN
4MICH
0
060 O/U
-47.5
Sat 12:00pm ABC
-
1UGA
SC
0
054 O/U
+24.5
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
WKY
IND
0
061.5 O/U
-6.5
Sat 12:00pm BTN
-
YST
9UK
0
0
Sat 12:00pm SECN
-
BUCK
CMICH
0
0
Sat 1:00pm ESP3
-
BUFF
CSTCAR
0
059 O/U
-14
Sat 1:00pm ESP+
-
TWST
WVU
0
0
Sat 1:00pm ESP+
-
MURYST
BALLST
0
0
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
ODU
UVA
0
053 O/U
-8.5
Sat 2:00pm ACCN
-
OHIO
IOWAST
0
049 O/U
-18
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
RUT
TEMPLE
0
044 O/U
+17.5
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
SALA
UCLA
0
059.5 O/U
-15.5
Sat 2:00pm PACN
-
CAL
ND
0
041 O/U
-11
Sat 2:30pm NBC
-
NTEXAS
UNLV
0
063 O/U
-3
Sat 3:00pm MWN
-
TULANE
KSTATE
0
047.5 O/U
-14
Sat 3:00pm ESP+
-
12BYU
25OREG
0
058 O/U
-3.5
Sat 3:30pm FOX
-
COLO
MINN
0
047 O/U
-27.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP2
-
GAS
UAB
0
055 O/U
-11.5
Sat 3:30pm
-
20MISS
GATECH
0
064 O/U
+16.5
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
NMEXST
WISC
0
046 O/U
-37
Sat 3:30pm BTN
-
22PSU
AUBURN
0
048 O/U
+3
Sat 3:30pm CBS
-
STONYBRK
UMASS
0
0
Sat 3:30pm ESP3
-
TROY
APLST
0
052 O/U
-12.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
VANDY
NILL
0
058.5 O/U
-2.5
Sat 3:30pm CBSSN
-
KANSAS
HOU
0
057 O/U
-9
Sat 4:00pm ESPU
-
LAMON
2BAMA
0
060.5 O/U
-49
Sat 4:00pm SECN
-
TNMART
BOISE
0
0
Sat 4:00pm FS1
-
COLOST
WASHST
0
053 O/U
-17
Sat 5:00pm PACN
-
LIB
19WAKE
0
063.5 O/U
-16.5
Sat 5:00pm ACCN
-
MRSHL
BGREEN
0
052 O/U
+16.5
Sat 5:00pm NFLN
-
CAMP
ECU
0
0
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
MISSST
LSU
0
053.5 O/U
+2.5
Sat 6:00pm ESPN
-
NCAT
DUKE
0
0
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
AKRON
15TENN
0
067 O/U
-47.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
ARKST
MEMP
0
065 O/U
-14
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
ARPB
8OKLAST
0
0
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
CHARLO
GAST
0
061 O/U
-19
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
JAXST
TULSA
0
0
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
MOST
10ARK
0
0
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
NWST
USM
0
0
Sat 7:00pm ESP3
-
TNST
MTSU
0
0
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
TOLEDO
3OHIOST
0
062 O/U
-32
Sat 7:00pm FOX
-
TXTECH
16NCST
0
055 O/U
-10
Sat 7:00pm ESP2
-
ME
BC
0
0
Sat 7:30pm
-
11MICHST
WASH
0
056.5 O/U
-3.5
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
NEVADA
IOWA
0
039 O/U
-23
Sat 7:30pm BTN
-
23PITT
WMICH
0
047.5 O/U
+10
Sat 7:30pm ESPU
-
SFLA
18FLA
0
059 O/U
-24.5
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
SMU
MD
0
073.5 O/U
-2.5
Sat 7:30pm FS1
-
UCF
FAU
0
062 O/U
+8
Sat 7:30pm CBSSN
-
UL
RICE
0
050.5 O/U
+11.5
Sat 7:30pm ESP+
-
LATECH
5CLEM
0
053 O/U
-34
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
MTST
OREGST
0
0
Sat 8:00pm PACN
-
TXSA
21TEXAS
0
061.5 O/U
-12.5
Sat 8:00pm
-
UTEP
NMEX
0
039 O/U
+3
Sat 8:00pm MWN
-
13MIAMI
24TXAM
0
044.5 O/U
-5.5
Sat 9:00pm ESPN
-
SDGST
14UTAH
0
049 O/U
-21
Sat 10:00pm ESP2
-
FRESNO
7USC
0
074 O/U
-12
Sat 10:30pm FOX
-
EMICH
ARIZST
0
056.5 O/U
-20
Sat 11:00pm PACN
-
NDST
ARIZ
0
0
Sat 11:00pm FS1
-
DUQ
HAWAII
0
0
Sun 12:00am