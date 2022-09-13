|
|
|TWST
|WVU
Neal Brown's seat heats up as West Virginia faces Towson
Neal Brown's seat heats up as West Virginia faces Towson
The West Virginia Mountaineers are 0-2 for the first time in more than four decades, and the vultures are circling Morgantown.
With pressure ramping up on coach Neal Brown, Saturday's game at home against Towson is a must win, especially considering the Mountaineers have never lost in 22 games against FCS teams.
In his fourth season, Brown has a 17-20 record and has never pushed the Mountaineers into the rankings. Losing at home to perennial Big 12 doormat Kansas 55-42 in overtime on Saturday put the Mountaineers' rabid fanbase on DEFCON 1.
Not since 1979 -- when Frank Cignetti was eventually fired after a fourth consecutive losing season -- has this once-proud program started a season with successive losses. Cignetti is remembered mostly as the coach who held the job between College Football Hall of Fame coaches Bobby Bowden and Don Nehlen.
On Monday, West Virginia athletic director Shane Lyons felt compelled to issue a statement, trying to quell some of the discontent.
"Everyone involved knows that the on-field results have not met expectations and absolutely no one is satisfied," Lyons wrote.
During his weekly media availability on Tuesday, Brown said he understood the frustrations of fans, recalling his childhood as a fan of the University of Kentucky.
"I can remember a lot of rides home in an old beat-up van with my uncle and some of their friends and bitching about how they played and being frustrated because they spent money on tickets and concessions and all those types of things," Brown said. "I get that."
In the 38-31 season-opening loss at rival Pitt, WVU rallied to hold a seven-point lead before the Panthers scored twice in the final four minutes, with the game-deciding touchdown coming with 2:58 remaining on a 56-yard pick six.
A week later, Mountaineers quarterback J.T. Daniels threw another critical interception that was returned for a touchdown by Kansas - this time actually ending the game.
Those are the only two interceptions of Daniels in 80 passes in the first two games, as he has completed 63.8 percent of his passes for 569 yards and five touchdowns. But he's still 0-2 as the West Virginia starting quarterback since transferring from Georgia, where he had transferred to from USC.
Coming off a 4-7 season, Towson (2-0) has won a pair of one-possession games, including the 29-21 victory over Baltimore rival Morgan State last week.
Tigers quarterback Tyrrell Pigrome, who played four years at Maryland before starting last season for Western Kentucky, rushed for 124 yards and completed 14 of 25 passes for 157 yards and three touchdowns.
"I am proud of the resilience of this football team," Towson coach Rob Ambrose said. "We didn't get rattled and we found a way to win a game."
Ambrose, who took Towson to the FCS title game in 2013, is in his 13th season running the program. He guided the Tigers to their lone win over an FBS team, 33-18 at UConn in 2013.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
|
|191.0
|AVG PASS YDS
|286.5
|
|
|193.0
|AVG RUSH YDS
|168.0
|
|
|384
|AVG TOTAL YDS
|454.5
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Pigrome
|T. Pigrome
|35/61
|352
|3
|1
|
S. Smith III
|S. Smith III
|4/6
|30
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Matthews
|D. Matthews
|37
|166
|2
|13
|
T. Pigrome
|T. Pigrome
|31
|155
|0
|16
|
D. Hunter
|D. Hunter
|11
|34
|0
|8
|
S. Reynolds
|S. Reynolds
|3
|18
|0
|9
|
S. Smith III
|S. Smith III
|6
|18
|0
|7
|
C. Watkins
|C. Watkins
|3
|8
|0
|7
|
S. Folley
|S. Folley
|3
|4
|0
|8
|
D. Street
|D. Street
|1
|-15
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
I. Perkins
|I. Perkins
|8
|105
|1
|26
|
D. James
|D. James
|10
|85
|0
|16
|
D. Street
|D. Street
|3
|58
|2
|28
|
D. Thompson IV
|D. Thompson IV
|3
|37
|0
|25
|
B. McElhaney
|B. McElhaney
|3
|34
|0
|17
|
D. Matthews
|D. Matthews
|2
|20
|0
|19
|
S. Reynolds
|S. Reynolds
|4
|17
|0
|11
|
L. Londono
|L. Londono
|3
|15
|0
|8
|
L. Hamilton
|L. Hamilton
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
D. Crews-Harris
|D. Crews-Harris
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
S. Folley
|S. Folley
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
K. Vaughan
|K. Vaughan
|3/5
|0
|4/4
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Daniels
|J. Daniels
|51/80
|573
|5
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Donaldson
|C. Donaldson
|20
|173
|3
|44
|
T. Mathis Jr.
|T. Mathis Jr.
|32
|130
|0
|23
|
J. Johnson Jr.
|J. Johnson Jr.
|11
|41
|0
|8
|
G. Greene
|G. Greene
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
J. Daniels
|J. Daniels
|7
|-13
|1
|8
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Ford-Wheaton
|B. Ford-Wheaton
|20
|249
|4
|67
|
S. James
|S. James
|9
|141
|1
|59
|
K. Prather
|K. Prather
|8
|100
|0
|25
|
M. O'Laughlin
|M. O'Laughlin
|1
|32
|0
|32
|
J. Johnson Jr.
|J. Johnson Jr.
|4
|29
|0
|10
|
J. Aaron
|J. Aaron
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
R. Smith
|R. Smith
|3
|11
|0
|9
|
C. Donaldson
|C. Donaldson
|3
|4
|0
|9
|
T. Mathis Jr.
|T. Mathis Jr.
|2
|-7
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Legg
|C. Legg
|3/3
|0
|8/8
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
FSU
LVILLE
0
057 O/U
+2.5
Fri 7:30pm ESPN
-
AF
WYO
0
046.5 O/U
+15
Fri 8:00pm CBSSN
-
WOFF
VATECH
0
0
Sat 11:00am ACCN
-
ABIL
MIZZOU
0
0
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
CINCY
MIAOH
0
051 O/U
+22
Sat 12:00pm ESPU
-
LIUPOST
KENTST
0
0
Sat 12:00pm ESP3
-
NOVA
ARMY
0
0
Sat 12:00pm CBSSN
-
6OKLA
NEB
0
066.5 O/U
+11
Sat 12:00pm FOX
-
PURDUE
CUSE
0
058.5 O/U
-1
Sat 12:00pm ESP2
-
SIL
NWEST
0
0
Sat 12:00pm BTN
-
TXSTSM
17BAYLOR
0
053 O/U
-30
Sat 12:00pm FS1
-
UCONN
4MICH
0
060 O/U
-47.5
Sat 12:00pm ABC
-
1UGA
SC
0
054 O/U
+24.5
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
WKY
IND
0
061.5 O/U
-6.5
Sat 12:00pm BTN
-
YST
9UK
0
0
Sat 12:00pm SECN
-
BUCK
CMICH
0
0
Sat 1:00pm ESP3
-
BUFF
CSTCAR
0
059.5 O/U
-14
Sat 1:00pm ESP+
-
TWST
WVU
0
0
Sat 1:00pm ESP+
-
MURYST
BALLST
0
0
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
ODU
UVA
0
053 O/U
-8.5
Sat 2:00pm ACCN
-
OHIO
IOWAST
0
049 O/U
-18
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
RUT
TEMPLE
0
044 O/U
+17.5
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
SALA
UCLA
0
059.5 O/U
-15.5
Sat 2:00pm PACN
-
CAL
ND
0
041 O/U
-11
Sat 2:30pm NBC
-
NTEXAS
UNLV
0
063 O/U
-3
Sat 3:00pm MWN
-
TULANE
KSTATE
0
047.5 O/U
-14
Sat 3:00pm ESP+
-
12BYU
25OREG
0
058 O/U
-3.5
Sat 3:30pm FOX
-
COLO
MINN
0
047 O/U
-27.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP2
-
GAS
UAB
0
055 O/U
-11.5
Sat 3:30pm
-
20MISS
GATECH
0
064 O/U
+16.5
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
NMEXST
WISC
0
046 O/U
-37
Sat 3:30pm BTN
-
22PSU
AUBURN
0
048 O/U
+3
Sat 3:30pm CBS
-
STONYBRK
UMASS
0
0
Sat 3:30pm ESP3
-
TROY
APLST
0
052 O/U
-12.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
VANDY
NILL
0
058.5 O/U
-2.5
Sat 3:30pm CBSSN
-
KANSAS
HOU
0
057 O/U
-9
Sat 4:00pm ESPU
-
LAMON
2BAMA
0
060.5 O/U
-49
Sat 4:00pm SECN
-
TNMART
BOISE
0
0
Sat 4:00pm FS1
-
COLOST
WASHST
0
053 O/U
-17
Sat 5:00pm PACN
-
LIB
19WAKE
0
063.5 O/U
-16.5
Sat 5:00pm ACCN
-
MRSHL
BGREEN
0
052 O/U
+16.5
Sat 5:00pm NFLN
-
CAMP
ECU
0
0
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
MISSST
LSU
0
053.5 O/U
+2.5
Sat 6:00pm ESPN
-
NCAT
DUKE
0
0
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
AKRON
15TENN
0
067 O/U
-47.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
ARKST
MEMP
0
065 O/U
-14
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
ARPB
8OKLAST
0
0
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
CHARLO
GAST
0
061 O/U
-19
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
JAXST
TULSA
0
0
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
MOST
10ARK
0
0
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
NWST
USM
0
0
Sat 7:00pm ESP3
-
TNST
MTSU
0
0
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
TOLEDO
3OHIOST
0
062 O/U
-32
Sat 7:00pm FOX
-
TXTECH
16NCST
0
055 O/U
-10
Sat 7:00pm ESP2
-
ME
BC
0
0
Sat 7:30pm
-
11MICHST
WASH
0
056.5 O/U
-3.5
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
NEVADA
IOWA
0
039 O/U
-23
Sat 7:30pm BTN
-
23PITT
WMICH
0
047.5 O/U
+10
Sat 7:30pm ESPU
-
SFLA
18FLA
0
059 O/U
-24.5
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
SMU
MD
0
073.5 O/U
-2.5
Sat 7:30pm FS1
-
UCF
FAU
0
062 O/U
+8
Sat 7:30pm CBSSN
-
UL
RICE
0
050.5 O/U
+11.5
Sat 7:30pm ESP+
-
LATECH
5CLEM
0
053 O/U
-34
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
MTST
OREGST
0
0
Sat 8:00pm PACN
-
TXSA
21TEXAS
0
061.5 O/U
-12.5
Sat 8:00pm
-
UTEP
NMEX
0
039 O/U
+3
Sat 8:00pm MWN
-
13MIAMI
24TXAM
0
044.5 O/U
-5.5
Sat 9:00pm ESPN
-
SDGST
14UTAH
0
049 O/U
-21
Sat 10:00pm ESP2
-
FRESNO
7USC
0
074 O/U
-12
Sat 10:30pm FOX
-
EMICH
ARIZST
0
056.5 O/U
-20
Sat 11:00pm PACN
-
NDST
ARIZ
0
0
Sat 11:00pm FS1
-
DUQ
HAWAII
0
0
Sun 12:00am