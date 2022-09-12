|
|
|WOFF
|VATECH
Hokies look to burnish defensive stats vs. Wofford
In Virginia Tech's first season under coach Brent Pry, the Hokies have started checking some boxes with achievements.
There's a good opportunity for more success against visiting Wofford with a late-morning kickoff Saturday in Blacksburg, Va.
Virginia Tech (1-1) recovered from a 20-17 loss at Old Dominion by winning its Atlantic Coast Conference opener against Boston College 27-10 last week.
"You gain some confidence, but it doesn't change what we emphasize in the details," Pry said.
As an FCS program, Wofford (0-2) will be a sizeable underdog as it looks to put points on the board for the first time this season.
Virginia Tech has offered two strong defensive performances, allowing an average of just 202 yards per game, which ranks fifth in the country. The Hokies recorded five sacks in handling Boston College.
"We have to keep getting better. We have to keep improving," Pry said. "You have to show different looks and present some disguises. ... We've got to keep developing guys."
Wofford has lost 12 consecutive games since winning the 2021 fall opener at Elon. This season, the Terriers have failed to score in a 31-0 loss at Chattanooga and a 26-0 setback to visiting Elon.
"We have some things that we have to get fixed, at the quarterback position especially," Wofford head coach Josh Conklin said. "The good news right now is that I feel pretty good about what we need to do to get things corrected."
Quarterbacks Jimmy Weirick and Cade Rice combined to go 7-for-20 for 59 yards in the air last Saturday versus Elon.
So naturally, the Hokies want to make sure Wofford earns anything it gets.
"We have to be that type of football team," Pry said. "We have to make people earn it and we have to make enough plays to score enough points."
It's crucial for the Terriers to sort things out during nonconference games. Wofford started 0-2 in 2019 but recovered to win the Southern Conference championship.
"We will continue to fight the fight and I do feel like I have a better idea of who we are on offense and that falls completely on me as the head coach," Conklin said. "We need to get things corrected in the next two weeks."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
|
|96.0
|AVG PASS YDS
|166.5
|
|
|83.0
|AVG RUSH YDS
|145.5
|
|
|179
|AVG TOTAL YDS
|312
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Weirick
|J. Weirick
|20/37
|187
|0
|2
|
C. Rice
|C. Rice
|1/4
|5
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
N. Walker
|N. Walker
|24
|81
|0
|15
|
K. Parsons
|K. Parsons
|16
|62
|0
|9
|
D. Legette
|D. Legette
|18
|39
|0
|9
|
R. Ingram
|R. Ingram
|5
|12
|0
|4
|
C. Rice
|C. Rice
|2
|2
|0
|9
|
R. Shaw II
|R. Shaw II
|1
|-4
|0
|0
|
J. Weirick
|J. Weirick
|11
|-19
|0
|12
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Parker
|L. Parker
|4
|46
|0
|28
|
J. Davis
|J. Davis
|3
|34
|0
|18
|
R. Khayo
|R. Khayo
|4
|34
|0
|15
|
R. Shaw II
|R. Shaw II
|4
|23
|0
|13
|
K. Watkins
|K. Watkins
|1
|22
|0
|22
|
D. Mathews
|D. Mathews
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
K. Parsons
|K. Parsons
|2
|10
|0
|7
|
D. Legette
|D. Legette
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
C. Terry II
|C. Terry II
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
G. Wells
|G. Wells
|37/61
|333
|2
|4
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. King
|K. King
|23
|175
|1
|65
|
G. Wells
|G. Wells
|16
|69
|1
|18
|
J. Holston
|J. Holston
|25
|60
|1
|15
|
C. Black
|C. Black
|15
|44
|0
|23
|
C. Blumrick
|C. Blumrick
|2
|-1
|0
|1
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Smith
|K. Smith
|6
|95
|1
|43
|
S. Gosnell
|S. Gosnell
|3
|54
|0
|24
|
N. Gallo
|N. Gallo
|8
|50
|0
|16
|
C. Blumrick
|C. Blumrick
|5
|46
|0
|15
|
D. Lofton
|D. Lofton
|5
|40
|0
|17
|
K. King
|K. King
|4
|23
|1
|9
|
D. De Iuliis
|D. De Iuliis
|3
|14
|0
|7
|
J. Holston
|J. Holston
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
K. Lawson
|K. Lawson
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
J. Blue
|J. Blue
|1
|-3
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Chatman
|A. Chatman
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
W. Ross
|W. Ross
|3/3
|0
|5/5
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
FSU
LVILLE
0
057 O/U
+2.5
Fri 7:30pm ESPN
-
AF
WYO
0
046.5 O/U
+15
Fri 8:00pm CBSSN
-
WOFF
VATECH
0
0
Sat 11:00am ACCN
-
ABIL
MIZZOU
0
0
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
CINCY
MIAOH
0
051 O/U
+22
Sat 12:00pm ESPU
-
LIUPOST
KENTST
0
0
Sat 12:00pm ESP3
-
NOVA
ARMY
0
0
Sat 12:00pm CBSSN
-
6OKLA
NEB
0
066.5 O/U
+11
Sat 12:00pm FOX
-
PURDUE
CUSE
0
058.5 O/U
-1
Sat 12:00pm ESP2
-
SIL
NWEST
0
0
Sat 12:00pm BTN
-
TXSTSM
17BAYLOR
0
053 O/U
-30
Sat 12:00pm FS1
-
UCONN
4MICH
0
060 O/U
-47.5
Sat 12:00pm ABC
-
1UGA
SC
0
054 O/U
+24.5
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
WKY
IND
0
061.5 O/U
-6.5
Sat 12:00pm BTN
-
YST
9UK
0
0
Sat 12:00pm SECN
-
BUCK
CMICH
0
0
Sat 1:00pm ESP3
-
BUFF
CSTCAR
0
059.5 O/U
-14
Sat 1:00pm ESP+
-
TWST
WVU
0
0
Sat 1:00pm ESP+
-
MURYST
BALLST
0
0
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
ODU
UVA
0
053 O/U
-8.5
Sat 2:00pm ACCN
-
OHIO
IOWAST
0
049 O/U
-18
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
RUT
TEMPLE
0
044 O/U
+17.5
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
SALA
UCLA
0
059.5 O/U
-15.5
Sat 2:00pm PACN
-
CAL
ND
0
041 O/U
-11
Sat 2:30pm NBC
-
NTEXAS
UNLV
0
063 O/U
-3
Sat 3:00pm MWN
-
TULANE
KSTATE
0
047.5 O/U
-14
Sat 3:00pm ESP+
-
12BYU
25OREG
0
058 O/U
-3.5
Sat 3:30pm FOX
-
COLO
MINN
0
047 O/U
-27.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP2
-
GAS
UAB
0
055 O/U
-11.5
Sat 3:30pm
-
20MISS
GATECH
0
064 O/U
+16.5
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
NMEXST
WISC
0
046 O/U
-37
Sat 3:30pm BTN
-
22PSU
AUBURN
0
048 O/U
+3
Sat 3:30pm CBS
-
STONYBRK
UMASS
0
0
Sat 3:30pm ESP3
-
TROY
APLST
0
052 O/U
-12.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
VANDY
NILL
0
058.5 O/U
-2.5
Sat 3:30pm CBSSN
-
KANSAS
HOU
0
057 O/U
-9
Sat 4:00pm ESPU
-
LAMON
2BAMA
0
060.5 O/U
-49
Sat 4:00pm SECN
-
TNMART
BOISE
0
0
Sat 4:00pm FS1
-
COLOST
WASHST
0
053 O/U
-17
Sat 5:00pm PACN
-
LIB
19WAKE
0
063.5 O/U
-16.5
Sat 5:00pm ACCN
-
MRSHL
BGREEN
0
052 O/U
+16.5
Sat 5:00pm NFLN
-
CAMP
ECU
0
0
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
MISSST
LSU
0
053.5 O/U
+2.5
Sat 6:00pm ESPN
-
NCAT
DUKE
0
0
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
AKRON
15TENN
0
067 O/U
-47.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
ARKST
MEMP
0
065 O/U
-14
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
ARPB
8OKLAST
0
0
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
CHARLO
GAST
0
061 O/U
-19
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
JAXST
TULSA
0
0
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
MOST
10ARK
0
0
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
NWST
USM
0
0
Sat 7:00pm ESP3
-
TNST
MTSU
0
0
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
TOLEDO
3OHIOST
0
062 O/U
-32
Sat 7:00pm FOX
-
TXTECH
16NCST
0
055 O/U
-10
Sat 7:00pm ESP2
-
ME
BC
0
0
Sat 7:30pm
-
11MICHST
WASH
0
056.5 O/U
-3.5
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
NEVADA
IOWA
0
039 O/U
-23
Sat 7:30pm BTN
-
23PITT
WMICH
0
047.5 O/U
+10
Sat 7:30pm ESPU
-
SFLA
18FLA
0
059 O/U
-24.5
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
SMU
MD
0
073.5 O/U
-2.5
Sat 7:30pm FS1
-
UCF
FAU
0
062 O/U
+8
Sat 7:30pm CBSSN
-
UL
RICE
0
050.5 O/U
+11.5
Sat 7:30pm ESP+
-
LATECH
5CLEM
0
053 O/U
-34
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
MTST
OREGST
0
0
Sat 8:00pm PACN
-
TXSA
21TEXAS
0
061.5 O/U
-12.5
Sat 8:00pm
-
UTEP
NMEX
0
039 O/U
+3
Sat 8:00pm MWN
-
13MIAMI
24TXAM
0
044.5 O/U
-5.5
Sat 9:00pm ESPN
-
SDGST
14UTAH
0
049 O/U
-21
Sat 10:00pm ESP2
-
FRESNO
7USC
0
074 O/U
-12
Sat 10:30pm FOX
-
EMICH
ARIZST
0
056.5 O/U
-20
Sat 11:00pm PACN
-
NDST
ARIZ
0
0
Sat 11:00pm FS1
-
DUQ
HAWAII
0
0
Sun 12:00am